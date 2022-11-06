Manchin calls Biden’s coal remarks ‘outrageous’

Do the people who come up with this trash really believe it helps?

Each election cycle the public is inundated with ads for both sides of the political fence. This year the ads have become more brutal in both tone and level of accuracy than I have ever seen previously.

My question is, why is this necessary?

Do the people who come up with this trash really, I mean really, believe that this material is helping people make up their mind on who they intend to vote for?

We all know that the money spent on these commercials is just remarkable. Can’t the money be spent instead on a positive method of getting the message out from the candidates?

I’m pretty sure it could if they just thought about it for a minute.

Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin

What the surveys don’t show

Much has been said about the fact that the 2020 election results were wrong because the surveys had indicated a Trump lead. What has not been discussed is that Independents, Undecideds, and the very new voters do not take or answer surveys. I personally do not take survey phone calls, first because the phones were ringing constantly with spam calls, secondly, stating your candidate preference releases a flood of requests for money, door knocking, and more phone calls. I am not alone in not publicly announcing my candidate choices. In weakness this year I gave $5 to a political party and now receive a minimum of 20 emails a day asking for money not only for the local runners but nearly every state in the union.

With this advent of easy cheap communication, one does not give out personal information. That information causes a flood of more calls, more emails, more mail. I will not show up on surveys this year unless that $5 labeled me across the entire United States.

I predict there will many surprises and claims the surveys indicated a different winner. Maybe someone will say there was fraud. But the silent voters will not be counted until after the votes, and that is just the way we protect ourselves.

Anita Nelson, St. Paul

What politics should be about

I enjoyed the article in the Pioneer Press about the Paul Wellstone legacy. I voted for him when I lived in Minnesota. I hope that a memorial to Wellstone will also be placed in the State Capitol, and as well in the U.S. Capitol building.

I also hope that somewhere on that memorial they would include his words quoted in the article. “Politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning, for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”

If I could have my way, his words would be given every day, when the U.S. Congress is in session, on the floors of both the Senate and House. His words should be repeated in the capitols of every state.

Frank Owen, River Falls

Regarding the former Y site in West St. Paul

The ongoing drama of the fate of the former YMCA site on Thompson Avenue in West St. Paul, outlined in an Oct. 24 article in this paper, represents a predictable denouement of the avarice of YMCA management in their original decision to sell the site to Hy-Vee for $3.8 million. The city, in turn, has offered Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site, with commercial development plans to recoup the cost.

Not surprisingly, former YMCA members favor site redevelopment as a community center. The tragedy of this drama is that the original site was a perfectly acceptable community center, including the best outdoor pool in Dakota County, high quality exercise and weight facilities, and an indoor track.

The YMCA emphasizes its dedication to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. What baloney, as far as its customers in West St. Paul and surrounding communities are concerned. The Y has doubled down on its disposal of the Thompson Avenue site by also closing, at the end of October, its replacement site at the south end of Robert Street, leaving its customers out in the cold, both figuratively and literally.

Thomas Smith, Mendota Heights

Begging the question

In Joe Biden’s address on Wednesday night he asked the question, “How can you say that you in fact care about democracy when you deny the existence of a win?” Which begs the question, does he not remember three+ years of a Russian collusion investigation?

Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove

Fewer lies, more debates

I noted that some readers took offense at Joe Soucheray’s column last week about TV ads (“Throw the meatloaf at the TV.”). I must tell you, and I think I might be speaking for the Silent Majority, he was absolutely spot on. Every funny word!

We all get a little tired of the Sturm and Drang of the political season. The more nastiness that is hurled upon us helpless citizens, the more you begin to question the hurler’s sanity.

I have come to believe that the more the advertising dollars politicians amass, the more they are suspect. Who is paying for this? Are they beholden to some secret agendas? What normal people have the resources to fund such nonsense?

Fewer lies — more debates where we can see their true colors. And if they don’t show up? Well, it does make you wonder.

Rhea Nyquist, St. Paul

Fall back … some

There is a simple solution to the biannual argument involving Daylight Savings. How about we change the clocks 1/2 hour and then leave it at that? We may want to get the rest of the world to join us so that we are all on the same page, (so the top of the hour is the top of the hour worldwide).

I suggest we call this “new” time “Strobel Standard Time.”

Art Strobel, Maplewood