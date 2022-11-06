News
Manchin calls Biden’s coal remarks ‘outrageous’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) lambasted President Joe Biden on Saturday over his recent promise to shut down the U.S. coal industry.
Biden made the comments at Viasat headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday while promoting the $50 billion CHIPS and Science Act he signed into law in August. The president claimed that power generation from coal-fired power plants is too expensive and unreliable and that there is a need to switch to solar and wind power.
“We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar,” Biden said.
The next day, Manchin issued a scathing response to Biden’s remarks to shut down the coal industry.
“President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and unrealistic, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling from rising energy costs,” the West Virginia senator said in a statement. a statement.
He continued:
Comments like these are the reason the American people lose faith in President Biden and instead believe that he does not understand the need for a comprehensive energy policy that would keep our nation fully independent and energy secure. . It seems that his positions change depending on the public and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only raise prices and more suffering for the American people.
The coal industry is a major contributor to West Virginia’s economy, bringing in billions of dollars annually and powering thousands of homes in the state.
In 2018, West Virginia exported $4.3 billion in coal-fired power to 35 countries, according to the state’s Department of Commerce. Coal-fired power plants also account for 88% of the Alpine state’s net electricity production.
“Let me be clear, this is something the President never told me, to be cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country that literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting.
“The president owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it’s time he learned that his words matter and have consequences,” Manchin said.
My statement on President Biden’s comments on closing coal plants: pic.twitter.com/LEeqrGdwqm
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 5, 2022
The Democratic senator’s rebuke to Biden’s comments comes three days before the midterm elections, where polling data shows Democrats losing momentum as Election Day approaches.
Manchin tends to distance himself from certain Democratic policies, particularly on energy. In November 2021, the senator urged the president to reverse his decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and increase energy production nationwide.
“I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy production here at home and reverse the trend to allow construction of the Keystone XL pipeline,” Manchin said last year. “It’s about American energy independence and that hard-working Americans shouldn’t be dependent on foreign players, like OPEC+, for our energy security and instead focus on the real challenges facing the world. future of our country.”
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Letters: Do the people who come up with this trash really think it helps?
Do the people who come up with this trash really believe it helps?
Each election cycle the public is inundated with ads for both sides of the political fence. This year the ads have become more brutal in both tone and level of accuracy than I have ever seen previously.
My question is, why is this necessary?
Do the people who come up with this trash really, I mean really, believe that this material is helping people make up their mind on who they intend to vote for?
We all know that the money spent on these commercials is just remarkable. Can’t the money be spent instead on a positive method of getting the message out from the candidates?
I’m pretty sure it could if they just thought about it for a minute.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
What the surveys don’t show
Much has been said about the fact that the 2020 election results were wrong because the surveys had indicated a Trump lead. What has not been discussed is that Independents, Undecideds, and the very new voters do not take or answer surveys. I personally do not take survey phone calls, first because the phones were ringing constantly with spam calls, secondly, stating your candidate preference releases a flood of requests for money, door knocking, and more phone calls. I am not alone in not publicly announcing my candidate choices. In weakness this year I gave $5 to a political party and now receive a minimum of 20 emails a day asking for money not only for the local runners but nearly every state in the union.
With this advent of easy cheap communication, one does not give out personal information. That information causes a flood of more calls, more emails, more mail. I will not show up on surveys this year unless that $5 labeled me across the entire United States.
I predict there will many surprises and claims the surveys indicated a different winner. Maybe someone will say there was fraud. But the silent voters will not be counted until after the votes, and that is just the way we protect ourselves.
Anita Nelson, St. Paul
What politics should be about
I enjoyed the article in the Pioneer Press about the Paul Wellstone legacy. I voted for him when I lived in Minnesota. I hope that a memorial to Wellstone will also be placed in the State Capitol, and as well in the U.S. Capitol building.
I also hope that somewhere on that memorial they would include his words quoted in the article. “Politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning, for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”
If I could have my way, his words would be given every day, when the U.S. Congress is in session, on the floors of both the Senate and House. His words should be repeated in the capitols of every state.
Frank Owen, River Falls
Regarding the former Y site in West St. Paul
The ongoing drama of the fate of the former YMCA site on Thompson Avenue in West St. Paul, outlined in an Oct. 24 article in this paper, represents a predictable denouement of the avarice of YMCA management in their original decision to sell the site to Hy-Vee for $3.8 million. The city, in turn, has offered Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site, with commercial development plans to recoup the cost.
Not surprisingly, former YMCA members favor site redevelopment as a community center. The tragedy of this drama is that the original site was a perfectly acceptable community center, including the best outdoor pool in Dakota County, high quality exercise and weight facilities, and an indoor track.
The YMCA emphasizes its dedication to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. What baloney, as far as its customers in West St. Paul and surrounding communities are concerned. The Y has doubled down on its disposal of the Thompson Avenue site by also closing, at the end of October, its replacement site at the south end of Robert Street, leaving its customers out in the cold, both figuratively and literally.
Thomas Smith, Mendota Heights
Begging the question
In Joe Biden’s address on Wednesday night he asked the question, “How can you say that you in fact care about democracy when you deny the existence of a win?” Which begs the question, does he not remember three+ years of a Russian collusion investigation?
Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove
Fewer lies, more debates
I noted that some readers took offense at Joe Soucheray’s column last week about TV ads (“Throw the meatloaf at the TV.”). I must tell you, and I think I might be speaking for the Silent Majority, he was absolutely spot on. Every funny word!
We all get a little tired of the Sturm and Drang of the political season. The more nastiness that is hurled upon us helpless citizens, the more you begin to question the hurler’s sanity.
I have come to believe that the more the advertising dollars politicians amass, the more they are suspect. Who is paying for this? Are they beholden to some secret agendas? What normal people have the resources to fund such nonsense?
Fewer lies — more debates where we can see their true colors. And if they don’t show up? Well, it does make you wonder.
Rhea Nyquist, St. Paul
Fall back … some
There is a simple solution to the biannual argument involving Daylight Savings. How about we change the clocks 1/2 hour and then leave it at that? We may want to get the rest of the world to join us so that we are all on the same page, (so the top of the hour is the top of the hour worldwide).
I suggest we call this “new” time “Strobel Standard Time.”
Art Strobel, Maplewood
COP27 climate talks begin in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world : NPR
PA
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Envoys from around the world gathered in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday for talks on tackling climate change that comes as the world also grapples with multiple crises , including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and energy shortages.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading for irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries found a way to get the world back on track to reduce emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming.
More than 40,000 participants have registered for this year’s talks, reflecting the sense of urgency as major weather events around the world affect many people and cost billions of dollars in repairs. Egypt has said more than 120 world leaders will attend, many of whom will speak at a high-level event on November 7-8, while US President Joe Biden is due to arrive later in the week.
But many figures, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not plan to come, casting doubts on whether the talks in Egypt could lead to major agreements to reduce emissions without two of the most world’s biggest polluters.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the talks were overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has sparked political and economic upheaval around the world.
“But 2022 must not become a lost year for climate protection,” she said in a statement. “For many states, it’s about the survival of their people and their culture. For them, the climate crisis remains the most important security issue, not Russia’s war in Europe.”
Baerbock said Germany was willing to show solidarity with poor countries, including on the thorny issue of compensating for losses from climate change caused by emissions from rich countries.
PA
Rights groups slammed Egypt on Sunday for restricting protests and stepping up surveillance during the summit.
New York-based Human Rights Watch, citing Egyptian media, said authorities had also arrested dozens of people for calling for protests.
“It is becoming clear that the Egyptian government has no intention of relaxing its abusive security measures and allowing freedom of expression and assembly,” said Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East. and North Africa, in a press release.
Human Rights Watch said it joined about 1,400 groups around the world urging Egypt to lift restrictions on civil society groups.
Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent imprisoned pro-democracy activist, escalated his hunger strike on the first day of COP27 on Sunday, according to his family. Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said he went on a “hunger strike” and stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time. Fearing that he could die without water, she called on the authorities to release him in response to local and international appeals.
Literary picks for the week of Nov. 6
Poets Bart Sutter and Tim Nolan share the podium Thursday, Nov. 10, at Magers & Quinn bookstore, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Published by Minneapolis-based Nodin Press, these poets are at different stages of life and come from different parts of the state.
Sutter, first poet laureate of Duluth, is the only person to win Minnesota Book Awards in three categories. He won in poetry for “The Book of Names: New and Selected Poems,” for fiction with “My Father’s War and Other Stories,” and for creative non-fiction with “Cold Comfort: Life at the Top of the Map.” He has written for public radio, has had four verse plays produced and often performs as one half of The Sutter Brothers, a poetry and music duo.
Now in his seventies, Sutter gives us a new collection in “so Surprised to Find You Here,” in which he is haunted by lost friends and places, with topics ranging from examining kelp on a California beach, to a narrative of a sexual awakening and a grandson’s messy mastery of solid food. A walk through a woodland bog evokes the names and faces of first-grade girls and what it’s like to be a one-year-old who crawls under a grand piano while it’s being played. Some of the poems are set in northern Minnesota, but Sutter also takes us to the backroads of New Mexico, Sweden’s forests, and to Ireland and Spain.
Tim Nolan is an attorney in private practice in Minneapolis. In his new collection, “Lines,” he reflects on the foibles and delights of daily life in the Upper Midwest. With spontaneity and humor, he turns his attention to political issues, challenges of foreign travel, cats, TV commercials from the 1950s and his childhood memory of watching the freckles grow darker on his mother’s arms during the summer. Nolan’s work has been published in national journals and magazines and has been read on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. He is also host of the Readings by Writers series held at the University Club in St. Paul.
Rescue operation underway after plane crashed into Lake Victoria | Tanzania
A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land in stormy weather at an airport in the lakeside town of Bukoba, the state broadcaster said.
Fifteen people have been rescued so far, but it is unclear how many passengers were on board the Precision Air flight on Sunday or if there were any fatalities, the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.
The plane, which had taken off from the capital, Dar es Salaam, “fell into Lake Victoria this morning due to thunderstorms and heavy rain”, TBC reported.
Video footage and images circulating on social media showed the plane almost completely submerged, with only its green and brown tail visible above the waterline of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.
Lifeboats were deployed and rescuers continued to rescue other passengers trapped on the plane, TBC added.
Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest private airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was “involved in an accident while on approach to Bukoba Airport”. The airline’s press release does not provide further details.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued. “I was saddened to receive the news of the crash involving the Precision Air plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm as rescuers continue the rescue mission while praying to God for help.”
Profitable season for Stitches despite Phillies loss
Everyone feels it. End-of-season farewells fill the inbox.
“My husband always follows you. He has the Phillies in the series. Always the same amount as you. It takes me to Ireland, win or lose on the series bet. When we get there, we’ll drink you! Slainte!!!”
Sincerely, Kathleen McCrohan, Clifton, NJ
Glad to help with Kathleen Holidays. Sorry for the series. Not so bad to ride economy instead of first class. Just a little less legroom.
Phine. Congratulations to the Astros.
Bet on baseball?
Baseball’s top team knocked out the underdog Phillies in six World Series games. Final score Saturday, 4-1. Kyle Schwarber homered Framber Valdez in the sixth inning.
The Astros responded with four runs in the bottom half, with Yordan Alvarez hitting the series-winning shot, a three-run homer off Jose Alvarado.
Final score? We ended the 2022 season with +1,567 mannymotas.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav India’s Blazing 61 Steers at 186/5 v Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup live: India aim to maintain winning momentum©AFP
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2 Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 on 25 balls as India posted a grand 186-for-5 aggregate against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. KL Rahul also helped the team’s cause with a 51 point shot. Meanwhile, Sean Williams was the bowlers’ choice for Zimbabwe returning figures of 2 for 9 in two overs. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. India replaced Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Here are the live score updates from the T20 World Cup game between India and Zimbabwe straight from the Melbourne cricket ground
-
November06202215:12 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX! India post 186 for 6
Suryakumar Yadav crowns the Indian innings with a six, his fourth of the innings. The batter returns to the dug with an undefeated 61 on 25 balls that also contained six fours. What a shot from Indian star hitter SKY! Meanwhile, India have a very good total on the board and this hunt in Zimbabwe is going to be very tough.
IND 186/5 (20)
-
November06202215:08 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav!
Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty balls out of 23. Another blazing half century, that’s India’s number four! Surely he’s hitting another planet these days or let’s say years.
-
November06202215:07 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Hardik Pandya was sacked by Ngarava. The versatile Indian player starts on a run-a-ball 18. It was a full throw on the tram line and Hardik’s bad luck saw him knock the ball into the hands of the short third man.
IND 166/5 (19.2)
-
November0620222:59 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX consecutive for India!
While Suryakumar Yadav had signed the final over with a sensational six on extra coverage, Hardik Pandya hit a fine shot on coverage for a six on the very first ball of the 19th over. India can exceed 180.
IND 156/4 (18.1)
-
November0620222:55 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A scoop shot from Suryakumar Yadav for a four to a thin leg. He is now hitting 28 out of 15 balls. Another quick hit from the player is on the way and Indai has to imagine a total over 170.
IND 142/4 (17.2)
-
November0620222:45 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOURS in a row!
Suryakumar Yadav attempted a draw on the second ball from over. He didn’t get it from the middle of his bat but still got a four to the thin leg. However, the second was a good shot from him on defensive midfield for a four.
IND 116/4 (15.3)
-
November06202214:38 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Another wicket for Sean Williams. This time he has Rishabh Pant. And what a long term take from Ryal Burl! He ran to his left before making a spectacular jump and taking a blinder. India are down four after losing three wickets in quick succession.
IND 101/4 (13.3)
-
November06202214:31 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul falls after fifty years!
KL Rahul ran to his fiftieth birthday in 34 balls. He achieved it with a six but lost his wicket on the very next ball. Sikandar Raza claimed his wicket as Rahul failed to clear longtime outfielder Wellington Masakadza. India lost two wickets in the space of four balls. A mini comeback for Zimbabwe!
IND 95/3 (12.2)
-
November06202214:27 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Virat Kohli is out! Sean Williamson claims his wicket. Kohli was looking to up the ante, but he instead handed an easy long-term hold in the process. He leaves on 26 balls out of 25.
IND 87/2 (11.5)
-
November06202214:16 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Indians in control
India scored 79 runs in the first 10 overs after losing just one wicket to Rohit Sharma. It’s a good start for the team and they should aim for a total of almost 200. It’s the perfect opportunity for them to fire up all the stops and test their punching power before reaching the semis. tournament finals.
IND 79/1 (10)
-
November06202214:09 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX! FOUR !
KL Rahul faced Ryan Burl for a six and four in the 8th and India managed to get a total of 14 points. It’s really a good staff from Rahul. He has now shifted gears and is currently hitting 34 of 24 balls.
IND 68/1 (8)
-
November0620221:59 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A short ball from Bleesing Muzarabani outside the stump and KL Rahul hit it beautifully for a four to the backspot area. It was too wide but Rahul’s shot was just as good.
IND 40/1 (5.2)
-
November0620221:52 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Rohit Sharma was framed by Blessing Muzarabani. It was a short ball that Rohit decided to shoot a big one on but he missed the ball straight into the hands of the square leg defender. India is at a point.
IND 27/1 (3.5)
-
November0620221:45 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX!
KL Rahul got one in the slot of Richard Ngarava and crushed him for a six in the crowd. As left-arm pacer Ngarva came to the wicket for the delivery, the ball met the bat beautifully before flying into the stands over the square leg fence.
-
November06202213:41 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A four came out from the last ball of the second over which was played by Tendai Chatara, but India got only 6 points in total from the 6 balls of the over. It’s a slow start for the 2007 champions and it could have been better.
IND 6/0 (2)
-
November06202213:37 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Maiden first!
Richard Ngarava first launched a maiden on KL Rahul. The Indian batter was once again overly defensive in his approach and it saw the first over give India no run. Ngarava’s balls also missed the outside edge of Rahul’s bat and Zimbabwe would be pleased with such a start.
-
November06202213:31 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: It’s game time!
KL Rahul is on strike, Rohit Sharma is on the other end. Zimbabwe’s left-arm playmaker Richard Ngarava has the new ball in hand. Here we are!
-
November06202213:29 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: the game starts in a few minutes!
No more national anthems. The two Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out in the middle. The game starts in a few minutes from now. Don’t go anywhere and stay tuned for live game updates.
-
November06202213:19 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Here are the XIs at stake –
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
-
November06202213:11 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik
India decided to give Rishabh Pant a chance in this game. Dinesh Karthik was rested to welcome Pant in the playing XI. During the draw, Rohit Sharma said that Pant was the only one who did not have a match, including the preparation matches, hence the will of the team management to give him a chance.
-
November06202213:07 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: India chooses to strike first!
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to beat Zimbabwe first in their final group stage match. India would need a win to finish in first place in Group B of the T20 World Cup Super 12.
-
November06202213:01 (IST)
Throwback to the India vs Zimbabwe match!
India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Zimbabwean counterpart Craig Erwine are both in the middle for the draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay connected, the draw takes place in just a few seconds…
-
November0620221:00 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan in the semi-finals!Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets at Adelaide Oval and sealed their place in the semi-finals. They are now certain to finish in the top two of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group B table. Follow the highlights of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match HERE
-
November06202212:48 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: What could India’s playing XI look like?
Given that India have already qualified for the top 4, will they be looking to try any player from the bench in this game against Zimbabwe? Will the team be tempted to drop Ravichandran Ashwin, who looked faded in the tournament, for Yuzvendra Chahal? Check out our India XI predictions CLICK HERE
-
November06202212:43 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: India are in the semi-finals!
South Africa’s disappointing loss to the Netherlands in their final league game today knocked out the tournament’s first-place finisher, while the result also helped India secure a place in the semi-finals. final. India will now be aiming to confirm a place at the top of the standings with a win over Zimbabwe.
-
November06202212:01 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live blog. India have already qualified for the semi-finals, but they would still be looking for a better result in the group stage.
