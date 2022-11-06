Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Have a Friendly Feud to Celebrate Christmas Early: ‘I Can’t Give Up Thanksgiving’

Newsletter Sign-Up
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart have been caught up in the age-old battle of when it’s too early to celebrate Christmas last week.
“Mariah, you know me. I’m a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart said during an interview on the “Today” show this week, speaking to the “Christmas Queen.”
“You can’t give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey,” she implored. “I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So don’t think we’re going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”
MARIAH CAREY, DUBBED THE “QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS BY FANS”, OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES THAT CHRISTMAS IS HERE
The home and garden maven’s tsk-tsking came after Carey posted a short video to her social media on Nov. 1, which showed her first as a cackling Halloween witch before quickly transforming into a a diva wearing a Santa costume and riding reindeer, belting “It’s time!” against the background of his mega hit “All I Want for Christmas is You”.
The “We Belong Together” singer responded to the “Martha Stewart Living” founder on Nov. 3, tweeting, “Dear Martha!! I’ll NEVER give up on Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into it. festive mood now!”
She then invited Stewart to her home for the holiday honoring the Pilgrims and suggested an invite to Martha’s infamous Thanksgiving festivities.
“PS, I would love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner even though I haven’t been invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza yet! And THAT IS MAJOR! Especially if Snoop is coming!” Carey added, mentioning Stewart’s rapper friend Snoop Dogg.
Stewart has yet to respond to either of Carey’s overtures.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Last year, Stewart wrote in her blog that she entertained 16 guests at an 18-foot dining table with a plethora of fall comfort foods at her upstate New York farm. In the past, she said she had invited up to 40 guests to her home for Turkey Day.
Fox
In protest against air traffic pollution, hundreds of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists entered the tarmac at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and sat in front of private jets. The police arrested them.
Hundreds of climate activists were arrested on November 5 at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after breaking through fences and occupying a parking area for private jets.
Protesters, many wearing white coveralls and some on bicycles, took to the tarmac at around 12 p.m., before taking a seat in front of at least 14 private planes. There was also a Royal Canadian Air Force C-130 transporter on that tarmac.
Singing slogans like “Down with flights” or “Schiphol polluter of the environment”, these activists from the NGOs Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion circled the tarmac, to the applause of a few people on the other side of the fences.
“Today’s action means that Schiphol airport must reduce its emissions, there must be fewer flights,” Greenpeace Netherlands spokeswoman Faiza Oulahsen told AFP. “We start with flights that we absolutely don’t need, like private jets and short flights,” he added.
About three hours after the tarmac invasion began, Dutch border police began arresting activists, some of whom were dragged to buses after passively resisting. “We take this very seriously. These people are in a place where they should not have been,” police spokesman Major Robert van Kapel told AFP.
The action took place the day before the opening on November 6 in Egypt of COP27, the UN climate summit.
RT All Fr Trans
The Miami Dolphins play in Chicago after a big trade week for both teams. The Dolphins added a big piece to its defense in Bradley Chubb and a complementary piece in running back Jeff Wilson. The Bears lost two big defensive pieces and added receiver Chase Claypool.
The better team got better, in other words, while Chicago began planning for next year. Here are five ways the Dolphins keep it that way Sunday:
1. Let the offense’s big-play offense eat. Just like in Detroit, the Dolphins meet a Chicago defense full of questions. Detroit ranked the worst in the league and the Dolphins took them to task. Now comes a Chicago team that’s traded linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn off a marginal defense (18th in points, 16th in yards). The Bears have a good secondary, but their defensive front didn’t sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last week and barely had any pressure on him. Chicago ranks 27th in sacks and that was with two of its veteran players until last week. With the weather predicted to be nice in Chicago, this should be another big day for the Dolphins big-play offense to make some big plays
2. Contain Justin Fields. Chicago looked lost on offense until two games ago when it changed everything during an off-week to play to quarterback Justin Fields’ strengths. Suddenly, an offense that hadn’t scored more than 23 points (against lowly Houston) scored 33 at New England and 29 at Dallas. Is that who they are? Fields isn’t the pocket passer Chicago tried to make him. He is allowed to move, run and create now. The pass-rush strategy, as much as the rush itself, is key here. That said …
3. Show what Bradley Chubb and this defensive front can do. You want to see the new present get unwrapped, right? You should see it, too. Chicago has allowed a league-worst 31 sacks. That hasn’t changed even as they’ve scored points. Fields was sacked four times in each of the past two weeks. So the Bears allow the defense to make big plays. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins keep its three edge pass rushers on the field in passing situations, moving either Jaelan Phillips or Emmanuel Ogbah inside. And what of Melvin Ingram? There are some decisions to make here, but lots of options moving forward.
4. Chicago run game vs. Miami run defense. This could morph into a 1970s run-the-ball game if Chicago has its way. Even with their transformed offense, Chicago runs the ball well. It leads the league in rushing at 188.4 yards a game (5.3 yards per rush). That said, the Dolphins rush defense has been strong this year, ranking fifth in the league (100.6 yards a game). If Chicago can run the ball effectively, it can control the game’s tempo and keep the ball from Miami’s big-play offense.
5. Don’t let this be the outlier. Every season has a game where they play much better than they are (Baltimore’s win for Dolphins last season) to buoy all hope and has one where they’re significantly worse than they are (Tennessee’s loss last year). The Dolphins haven’t had a game on the downside like that this season. There’s enough new energy on this team with the trade for Chubb this week that there’s no reason to overlook this game. Don’t lose a game you should win. The Dolphins are five-point favorites for a reason.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bears 20.
()
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has over 9,800 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product said, “This is by far the best item I have ever purchased! The shaved ice is really fluffy snow and one of the molds fills a bigger bowl! Sometimes I don’t even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I come home from outside drenched in sweat and about to pass out I will have a bowl of shaved ice and by the at the end of the bowl, my body is completely cooled! To buy absolutely! You will not be disappointed !”
Entertainment
WARNING! Cute kid story ahead, from RUSTY of St. Paul: “My daughter’s friend’s mother-in-law died recently. There was an open-casket wake for her.
“This was her friend’s 8-year-old son’s first encounter with a deceased person. He viewed his grandmother’s body in the casket, turned to his mother and said: ‘Mom! You said Grandma was GONE! She’s right here!’
“Of course there were surrounding snickers.”
GRANDMA PAULA: “Subject: Fall colors.
“I went on a short drive around Osceola, Wisconsin, on October 3. The colors were stunning.”
Mounds View Swede: “During a random drive down a street in Mounds View I had never driven on before, I came across the most elaborate Halloween displays I have ever seen.
“I was amazed at the creativity that went into making such a scene and all the things that must be saved and stored if used from year to year.
“The play on words was fun!
“This scene is more my speed as I age.”
Dept. of Neat Stuff specialist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “I’m not a big fan of knickknacks, doodads, gewgaws, baubles and other similar items that serve no useful purpose. They just sit around on shelves and collect dust. However, I do make an exception for such items that are somehow related to St. Paul and fit into my totally random definition of Neat Stuff. I call them tchotchkes, which is just another name for the same sort of items, because I like the sound of the word.
“This particular tchotchke appears to be Atlas, or maybe some other random strong guy, carrying the world on his back. It looks impressive in photos, but looks are deceiving. It is actually only 3 inches tall and weighs 1.5 ounces, so it wouldn’t even make a decent paperweight. As usual, I found it on eBay, where it proved to be slightly less than priceless, costing me only $6.50 after waiting seven days for the end of an auction where there were no other bidders. As is often true for the treasures I purchase online, shipping cost more than the item itself.
“Of course what makes it Neat Stuff is that printed on the globe are the words ‘St. Paul Book & Stationery Co., St. Paul, Minn,’ a company which had a long history in St. Paul dating back to 1851. I assume this was a promotional item, because the globe was probably never a good educational tool even when it was current. The base of the tchotchke is made of metal, and the thin metal globe is glued onto the poor guy’s back. It was made in Germany. That’s all I know about it.
“However, I can take a guess at when it was made by looking at the globe and noting some of the countries it includes, such as: the British Dominion of Canada, the Turkish Empire, Persia, Arabia, Siberia and the separate Russian Empire. My guess is that it was manufactured prior to World War I, when America was still doing business with Germany.
“Here is a bonus J of J: I have a postal scale that I bought decades ago. When I got it out to weigh this tchotchke, I noticed the box had a price sticker from, you guessed it, St. Paul Book & Stationery. Not surprisingly, the scale cost more than the tchotchke being weighed.”
KATHY S. of St. Paul: (1) “For folks who dread winter, a sign that spring is coming someday: I recently got an invitation to join a family group marching in the St. Pat’s Day parade next spring. Yay!”
(2) “Hearing about the resumption of Veterans’ Honor Flights to D.C. reminds me of one of my favorite vets, who was a security guard when I worked at Guy World. He survived two or three wars, and had to switch from one branch of service to another to get into back in after he had been captured. But what I remember is his stories — especially about a small setup in a shopping strip mall, where I think airmen due to fly over Vietnam were taught how to survive POW camps. As I remember it, he was a trainer for pilots going into danger and enjoyed toughening them up.
“The funniest story concerned the ‘captives,’ who would get a reward if they escaped the fake prison, got to a phone and called a certain phone number. But the rules changed the day one man got loose and entered the beauty shop that was also in the strip mall — because the colonel’s wife happened to be in the beauty shop when one very unclothed man charged in and grabbed the phone to report his escape. I forget if the ‘captives’ were then given clothing, or if they didn’t need to actually reach a phone anymore, but the story still makes me laugh — even though I have never been a fan of war.”
OTD FROM NSP: “I am a reader — prefer to read a book over watching TV.
“As a senior, I have reached the point where it is difficult to read a mass-market paperback or many other printed books without magnification. I use my laptop for online books — library and Kindle (can adjust font size and background).
“When using the library system, there is normally a waiting list. Could be a few weeks; I have had up to 34 weeks.
“Today is Thursday. So far this week, I have gotten nine books to download for up to 21 days. There is an option to not take the book now and go to the head of line again. (Have done this — wait time could be a few days to several months for the book to come up again.) In the previous two weeks, I had gotten two books to download. Either feast or famine. For several of the books available this week, I have been on the list for several months.
“Appreciate the library having this service; I have been able to read many books I would not buy. I realize a lot of people use this service, and I need to take my turn. Expense of buying books is also a factor. I am registered with five metro library systems using my home-county card (need to go in person to register), and I pay $25 per year to register with Hudson so I have access to Wisconsin Digital Library. Some county/city systems give you the ability to put a book on hold (through their website) and read in your browser. A librarian with the Hennepin County system told me about this bypass.
“There are many options to find discounted online books through email. I have Kindle Daily Deals (books on the library wait list have been $1.99 after they have been out for X months) to let me know daily (more like weekly) specials. Check out BookBub: You can list what books you want to buy, and they will notify you when on special. Early Bird Books, BingeBooks, Book Raider, Simon & Schuster, Penguin — many more options for getting online books for a few dollars or free, and many have newsletters. Check your favorite authors’ websites: Sign up for their newsletter, and they will let you know when a book goes on special.
“Excuse me. I have to start reading one of the books I downloaded in the last two days.”
SEMI-LEGEND reports: “Subject: Tightrope-walking Emilys JofJ.
“I recently read Emily St. John Mandel’s debut novel, ‘Last Night in Montreal’ (2009, republished 2015). It features rootless, relentlessly observant people who can’t get started in life. No one connects with anyone else, except offstage, toward the end. As one reviewer wrote, ‘the characters are so mired in Deep Thoughts and Big Ideas and angst.’ One character is a tightrope walker, daughter of former members of a traveling circus.
“I’m currently reading Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ (2020, 26th printing). A romance writer with writer’s block makes a bet with her beach-house neighbor, a writer of literary fiction who’s fed up with bleakitude, but what else is there? The bet: He’ll write a happy ending, even if it kills him. She’ll write bleak fiction, but at least she’ll have a ’script to submit.
“We pick up at pp. 134-5 as she works: ‘I did surgery on my book. I ripped it up and stored pieces in separate files. Ellie became Eleanor. She went from being a down-on-her-luck real estate agent to a down-on-her-luck tightrope walker with a port-wine stain the shape of a butterfly on her cheek, because Absurdly Specific Details. Her father became a sword swallower, her mother a bearded lady.
“‘They moved from twenty-first century to the early twentieth, They were part of a traveling circus.’
“Tribute from one Emily to another? Mockery? Is there a tightrope-walker trope in literary fiction? Well, there’s always a circus somewhere.”
JOHN IN HIGHLAND: “Subject: Gophers Versus the Irish? Not bloody likely!
“I chuckle each year as football prognosticators come up with likely participants in bowl games. Apparently Sporting News and Bleacher Report have our Gophers picked to face Notre Dame in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. This might be a good way to get these two teams together after having not played each other for 84 years. Some say the absence is the result of a long-standing grudge.
“My dad, Ed, always had ties to Notre Dame. He was on the freshman football team, Class of 1933. He quickly decided that he could not play football and also tend to his studies. One of the friends he made was future Athletic Director ‘Moose’ Kraus, who saw to it that Ed could always buy football tickets. We would go down to South Bend for the weekend,and Ed would lead a tour of the campus. One day we were going through one of the old administration buildings, and Ed pointed out a small office that was not much bigger than a broom closet. ‘That was Rockne’s office,’ he said.
“In the 1930s, Minnesota and Notre Dame would schedule each other on a ‘home-and-home’ basis. In 1937, Notre Dame beat Minnesota 7-6 in a hard-fought game at Memorial Stadium. Ed was in the stadium the next year when Notre Dame beat the Gophers 19-0 in South Bend. According to Notre Dame faithful, Bernie Bierman was so mad that he ran his team off the field and snubbed coach Elmer Layden, not shaking his hand.
“I give credit to P.J. Fleck, who has said: ‘I always shake the other coach’s hand!’”
Band Name of the Day: The Random Strong Guys
Bruins
After a day and a half of well-deserved negative attention on the front office, the Bruins’ attention returned to the ice Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Bruins couldn’t maintain their offensive prowess against a Maple Leafs team with a lot more to prove than a dozen games into the season. Despite two late power-play chances, Boston couldn’t generate enough quality scoring chances in search of a late tying goal.
“They checked well tonight. I mean, they’re a good hockey team,” forward Taylor Hall told reporters after the loss. “Not a lot of time and space against a team that people think is easy to play against. It was tough tonight.”
Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Leafs at 7:19 of the first period. Matthews fired the puck under the goal line and found a small gap between Linus Ullmark and the hard side post.
Except for Matthews’ tally, Ullmark had another solid outing, stopping 26 of Toronto’s 28 shots.
The two teams traded goals in the second period, starting with a tying penalty shot from Brad Marchand for his fourth goal of the season and 800th career point at 4:59.
The Leafs reclaimed their one-goal lead after Matthews hit home a big power-play chance for his second goal of the night.
Here’s what we learned after the Bruins lost their second game of the season.
The Bruins are proud of their locker room culture full of characterful individuals and a strong locker room culture. In the wake of Miller’s controversial signing, a handful of Boston executives have spoken on the matter after their pregame practice in Toronto.
“I had my concerns, I shared my opinion. In a way, I think I didn’t necessarily agree with that,” captain Patrice Bergeron told the media. “To be honest with you, I think the culture we’re building here is against that kind of behavior. I think we’re a team that’s built something on character and people of character. In this locker room, it’s all about inclusion, diversity and respect, these are key words and core values that we have.
Even if those values didn’t translate into the actions of the Bruins’ front office, Marchand and Nick Foligno echoed Bergeron’s sentiment during their pre-game media availabilities.
“It’s not something anyone in this room represents,” Foligno said. “The culture that we built and these guys built before I came here is one of inclusion and I think it goes against that.”
Public comments from Boston’s leadership core as well as commissioner Gary Bettman questioning Miller’s NHL eligibility left the situation in flux.
Jim Montgomery’s new offensive-focused system had made the Bruins the most productive offensive club in 11 games. A game against the top-flight Maple Leafs would feature the fastest back-and-forth hockey between the two Original Six teams, right?
Bad.
The Leafs effectively blocked the Bruins in the neutral zone and limited their offensive zone opportunities, limiting them to just 21 shots on goal – their lowest output of the season.
“I think Toronto checked better than us tonight,” Montgomery said. “It was difficult for us to generate a lot of attack and you have to take your hat off to them.”
As a team that generates offense with the speed of their backend, the Bruins have struggled to find the recent motivation that propelled them to score 20 goals in their previous 20 games.
“It was blowouts,” Montgomery said. “We weren’t very clean and then also our decisions regarding the puck through the neutral zone, making sure we could set up a check before we weren’t able to do.
Boston’s only goal tonight came on a second-period penalty shot from Marchand.
Already on the power play, the veteran winger broke away from Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie, but was knocked down before he could get a shot. Marchand showed patience, biting Ilya Samsonov and going upstairs on the backhand to tie the game.
“I was actually going to shoot it when I walked in,” Marchand said of the streak. “It looked like there was room on the side of the glove, so I was really going to pull it. I just noticed he was a bit further from the net and I had pretty good speed, so I kind of held him and he went in.
Marchand’s fourth goal of the year wasn’t just any other goal. The 34-year-old became the sixth Bruin in franchise history to record 800 career points.
Marchand’s latest accolade seemed far-fetched a while ago. Given the second half of his career, however, his 800th point should come as no surprise.
Boston
Any chance of pulling off the upset against the Buffalo Bills starts with containing quarterback Josh Allen. Not only can Allen beat you with his rocket arm, but he is equally as dangerous with his legs.
The Jets’ defense has played mobile quarterbacks this year, such as Lamar Jackson, who has a similar skill set. Even Mac Jones, during last weekend’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots, was able to use his legs at times.
It is essential not only for Gang Green to pressure Allen with its front four but also for Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed to contain the Bills receivers in coverage. With Allen’s legs, he can move around and allow his receivers to get open when they might be covered down the field when the ball is initially snapped.
After three weeks of clean football in terms of turnovers, Zach Wilson reverted to his rookie season last weekend against the Patriots. Wilson had three interceptions, which turned into 10 points. In a close game, that made the difference between winning and losing.
The Bills will try to take away the Jets rushing attack as the Patriots did last week. It will be up to Wilson to make smart, intelligent decisions in the pocket.
He has sometimes said he doesn’t like throwing the ball away when there’s nothing downfield. But sometimes the boring play is the best play for the team as you’re not going to hit 30-yard passes all the time like Wilson did at BYU.
The Jets’ special teams have been reliable this season. That certainly wasn’t the case last week, as both Braden Mann and Greg Zuerlein had off performances. Mann recorded a 22-yard punt in the first quarter as it was hit off the side of his foot.
Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter, which would have tied the game at 13-13. The return coverage was also spotty at times for the Jets.
All three phases need to be on point when you’re playing the best team in the sport and the special teams are no different.
()
