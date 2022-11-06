Marin County Nursing Home Hosts ‘Prom’ With Local High School Students For First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — From the outside, it was a night that had been brewing for decades.

On Friday, the Redwoods Senior Living Community in Marin held its annual senior ball.

“I have my shiny clothes. I don’t have prom dresses anymore. I don’t even have a skirt anymore,” Vava Bailey said.

The event, which is a tradition in the retirement community, was suspended for several years due to the pandemic.

But this fall, it’s back and bigger than ever – with local high school students joining dozens of seniors for an evening of dancing, laughter and fun.

“I can just tell you that I’m very excited. I would love to dance with a boy from high school,” Wendy Oser said.

But for many, the evening is not just a night for fun. It’s also an opportunity to relive part of their lives in a whole new way.

Two people who might be the realest are Grace Dammann and her partner, Audrey Hazen.

The two met several years ago while living at The Redwoods.

“I love, love, love his zest for life,” Dammann said.

During our interview, the couple told ABC7 News about their lives, both as a couple and as individuals before they met.

They say that while they both attended their own high school proms many years ago, they weren’t necessarily experiences they enjoyed — coming of age at a time when being gay was simply not accepted.

“One time I was the prom queen and went by myself. So it was an interesting year, as a senior. I just didn’t want to ask a king,” Hazen said.

It makes this prom even more special for the couple – a night made even more memorable by being crowned the two prom queens.

Audrey and Grace say they live their lives hand to mouth, unsure of what the future holds.

But no matter what happens to them, they tell me they’re grateful to be spending the rest of their time together.

“We don’t have a lot of dances, so it’s very special,” Hazen said.

