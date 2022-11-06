News
Marin County Nursing Home Hosts ‘Prom’ With Local High School Students For First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — From the outside, it was a night that had been brewing for decades.
On Friday, the Redwoods Senior Living Community in Marin held its annual senior ball.
“I have my shiny clothes. I don’t have prom dresses anymore. I don’t even have a skirt anymore,” Vava Bailey said.
The event, which is a tradition in the retirement community, was suspended for several years due to the pandemic.
But this fall, it’s back and bigger than ever – with local high school students joining dozens of seniors for an evening of dancing, laughter and fun.
“I can just tell you that I’m very excited. I would love to dance with a boy from high school,” Wendy Oser said.
But for many, the evening is not just a night for fun. It’s also an opportunity to relive part of their lives in a whole new way.
Two people who might be the realest are Grace Dammann and her partner, Audrey Hazen.
The two met several years ago while living at The Redwoods.
“I love, love, love his zest for life,” Dammann said.
During our interview, the couple told ABC7 News about their lives, both as a couple and as individuals before they met.
They say that while they both attended their own high school proms many years ago, they weren’t necessarily experiences they enjoyed — coming of age at a time when being gay was simply not accepted.
“One time I was the prom queen and went by myself. So it was an interesting year, as a senior. I just didn’t want to ask a king,” Hazen said.
It makes this prom even more special for the couple – a night made even more memorable by being crowned the two prom queens.
Audrey and Grace say they live their lives hand to mouth, unsure of what the future holds.
But no matter what happens to them, they tell me they’re grateful to be spending the rest of their time together.
“We don’t have a lot of dances, so it’s very special,” Hazen said.
Tuesday, November 8, Election Day “Red” Moon Rising
A “red” moon rises on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.
According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse – also known as a “blood moon” – is expected to occur on Tuesday when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon moves into the earth’s shadow.
There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and the chances of seeing Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq
—NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022
“During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is in shadow, it takes on a reddish hue,” NASA writes.
The nearly three-hour event is expected to begin at 3:02 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:02 a.m. Pacific Time when the eclipse begins to be visible. The total eclipse will occur at 5:17 a.m. Eastern time and 2:17 p.m. Pacific time.
The eclipse will end at 5:50 a.m. Pacific, but by then the moon will have already set for those in the Eastern and Midwestern regions of the country.
The U.S. regions that will benefit from the best conditions for viewing the “Blood Moon” will be “from Maine to Mississippi and most of the Intermountain West”, according toa meteorologist with AccuWeather.
“Clouds will be a bigger concern for astronomers across much of the Midwest and the Plains, West Coast, and parts of the Atlantic Seaboard in the southeastern United States,” Lada added.
Astronomers can see the entire eclipse in Alaska and Hawaii, according to NASA.
Elsewhere in the world, the eclipse will be visible to observers in Central America, northern parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
NASA recommends being in a dark environment, away from lights, with clear skies for best viewing of eclipses.
After Tuesday’s event, the next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 14, 2025.
Former Green Beret and son return to US after prison sentence for Carlos Ghosn escape
Ohio man charged with federal hate crime for anti-Asian assault: ‘Go back to your country’
Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man after he allegedly assaulted an Asian student in Cincinnati, Ohio, solely because of his race.
Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a grand jury this week on federal hate crime charges stemming from a 2021 incident in which he allegedly attacked an Asian victim near the University of Cincinnati campus, according to a Press release of the Ministry of Justice.
The DOJ alleges that Johnson, who is black, told the victim to “go back to his country” during the assault.
“You brought kung flu here,” Johnson reportedly said. “You will die for bringing it.”
Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the victim during the attack, and charging documents say he struck the victim in the head, knocking her down and banging her head against the bumper of a parked car.
The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion and facial lacerations.
Johnson pleaded guilty to criminal assault and intimidation in October 2021 and was sentenced to a year in prison.
Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted in federal court.
A Stop AAPI Hate report released last year showed that 9,000 cases of anti-Asian hate crimes had been reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, New York City police said earlier this year that hate crimes against Asians soared 343% in 2021.
In 2021, President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which created a new Justice Department position to expedite the review of potential hate crimes related to COVID-19 that are reported to federal authorities. , state or local.
The bill also expanded efforts to make hate crime reporting more accessible at the local and state levels.
Aaron Carter dies at 34
Aaron rose to fame at the age of 9 in 1997 with the pop hit “Crush on You”, a cover of a song by The Jets. He toured as the opening act for the Backstreet Boys as well as Britney Spears before headlining his own concerts.
Aaron has released five studio albums, the latest being the 2018 record. TO LIKE, and his first four were all in the top 20 of the top 200 albums. As a teenager, he also appeared on television, with small roles in Sabrina, the teenage witch, 7th Sky and Lizzie McGuirewhose star Hilary Duf dated him for several years. In 2009, Aaron competed on Dancing with the stars. And, in 2021, he tries his hand at boxing by participating in an exhibition boxing match with Lamar Odomwho won.
In recent years, Aaron has focused on his music and been active on social media, where he occasionally chats with fans in front of the camera. On November 3, he promoted his new single and music video “Lately”, a collaboration with fellow artist Mic Garciaon Instagram.
Fans and fellow celebrities paid tribute to Aaron following news of his death. “Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it isn’t easy,” the singer said. Diane Warren tweeted. “RIP Aaron Carter.”
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continues to spook Bayern Munich’s form with ninth goal in six games as Manchester United ‘seriously consider’ former Stoke man as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting now has nine goals in his last seven games, with a brace against Hertha Berlin continuing the previously maligned striker’s incredible form.
The Bayern Munich forward’s career-best streak in front of goal has come at the perfect time, and even Manchester United are interested in it.
The Bavarians lost theirs and the Bundesliga’s second all-time top scorer when Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer, and the effects were starting to be felt.
His Liverpool replacement Sadio Mane was struggling to replace the Pole’s goalscoring tally in an unnatural but familiar No.9 position, but Choupo-Moting’s emergence is proving crucial.
The 33-year-old Cameroon striker joined Bayern in 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Lewandowski, and has mostly limited himself to appearances off the bench.
Now he doesn’t just find the net, but plays his teammates with his intelligence and link-up skills.
The former Stoke City man is so good that reports even claim United want to bring him back to the Premier League.
Media Foot in France claim that Erik ten Hag is “thinking very seriously” about a move for Choupo-Moting, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023 when he would be available for free.
The striker could prove a profitable alternative for Cristiano Ronaldo and bring United’s abundance of forwards into play as Ten Hag look to implement his style of football.
So far this season, Choupo-Moting has scored ten goals in 14 games in all competitions, the highlight being a Champions League win over Inter Milan where he powered a solo effort into the long-range net .
Previously, Choupo-Moting had gone from Stoke to PSG and Bayern as a weapon, but now it seems the Premier League wrestlers of the time were actually the exception.
Boys state cross country: Sauk Centre’s Kampson edges Karelitz to win Class 2A title
Sauk Centre senior Brandon Kampson said he and Nova Classical Academy senior Henry Karelitz are “basically even” cross country runners. But they have different strengths.
Karelitz is built for distance, while Kampson — an 800-meter runner in track and field — has a stronger kick at the finish.
Last fall, as the two were dueling for second place at the state meet, Karelitz was able to hold off a hard-charging Kampson to claim the second spot.
On Saturday, it was advantage Kampson.
Kampson stayed close enough to Karelitz, who led throughout the race, to push past him on the closing stretch and claim the state title at St. Olaf in Northfield, Minn. with a time of 15 minutes, 49.44 seconds — six seconds ahead of second-place Karelitz.
“I was just trying to stick with him, hit on his heel. He runs the two mile in track and I run the 800, so I got that little extra speed on him, so I knew if I stuck by his hip, I could most likely take him on the last 200 meters,” Kampson said. “Once I got up that hill, he started to slow up, I passed him and then I took off.”
Kampson said he joined the sport in seventh grade with zero expectations of achieving such heights. He finally joined track two years ago, a move that exponentially increased his love for running.
Sauk Centre, he noted, didn’t previously have the strongest distance program. Now it has a state champion.
“I don’t think we’ve had a state champion in our school for 30 or 40 years, so this is something very big for me,” Kampson said. “I wanted to really leave something, bring it back to the town, so I’ll be remembered in the school.”
Heritage Christian Academy won the team title, edging Luverne by three points. Heritage Christian Academy won with depth, with three runners finishing in the top 31 of the individual portion.
CLASS 3A
A pair of Minneapolis runners finished atop the podium, with Minneapolis Washburn’s Aidan Jones winning the state title with a time of 15 minutes, 11.73 seconds. That was four seconds ahead of Minneapolis Southwest’s Sam Scott.
Jones and Scott are the first Minneapolis public school boys to finish one-two at the state meet since 1955.
Rosemount’s Ryan Mulrooney finished in sixth to help lead the Irish to a second-place finish in the team competition. Rosemount had four runners finish in the top 20, with Joe McNeil, Will Harder and George Edgar finishing 18th, 19th and 20th in succession.
Wayzata won the team championship, finishing 41 points clear of Rosemount. The Trojans were led by Hamza Mohamed, who placed fourth in the overall, and William Weber, who finished ninth.
Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey finished eighth for the Panthers, who took third in the team competition, just five points back of Rosemount.
CLASS 2A
Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres won the state meet with a time of 15 minutes, 13.62 seconds with Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke in second, 10 seconds behind.
Como Park’s Charlie Power-Theisen came in sixth, 30 seconds back of Gerres.
Mankato East won the team title, edging Rock Ridge by two points. Highland Park came in sixth.
