Men’s hockey: Gophers sweep away Notre Dame

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) hopes Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) will defeat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) on Tuesday so he can advance his crime and public safety initiatives, the New York Post reported.

Although Adams has publicly supported and campaigned for Governor Hochul, three unnamed sources believed to have long-standing ties to Adams and the New York City Council told the Job that Adams would see more opportunities to fight crime in New York if Zeldin was elected governor on Tuesday.

A longtime Democrat with ties to Adams told the Job that “Zeldin would give [Adams] more freedom in New York from a leadership perspective and they would be able to team up with the far left.

Adams isn’t alone in accepting the fact that New York can elect a Republican as governor, as Adams’ mayoral leadership team wouldn’t be unhappy if Hochul loses to Zeldin on Tuesday either.

The Democratic insider told the Job:

Eric Adams and his management team inside City Hall. . . wouldn’t be upset with a Zeldin victory as it will help the mayor change bail reform in the next legislative session. Hochul can’t do that right now because she has to deal with the left in the state legislature almost daily.

A longtime New York City Council insider noted that some council Democrats who publicly support Hochul privately vote for Zeldin. The City Council insider told the Job:

A large number of [Adams’ people] shoot for Lee Zeldin, as they agree with him on a number of issues. There are even a few Council members who are Democrats who privately sneer that they will vote for Zeldin – some of whom have endorsed Hochul. I’d swear on a Bible on this.

The JobThe report comes just a day after CNN reported that Democratic officials and strategists in New York are bracing for heavy losses in the state, including in the gubernatorial contest.

New York Democrats are reportedly concerned about crime and how Republicans have positioned themselves as a tough alternative to voters.

As Breitbart News detailed:

For example, an October poll found that 77% of Americans consider violent crime to be a significant problem in the country. Additionally, a recent Pew Research Center poll found that black voters, who historically make up a strong blue voting bloc, are more concerned about violent crime than other ethnic groups, with 81% of black Americans seeing it as a very important issue. when considering who to vote for next week. When looking at who voters blame for the ongoing crime wave, a Harvard/Harris poll from October found that 64% of voters say “woke politicians” are responsible, with the majority of Democratic voters also this opinion. New York Democrats passed legislation in 2019 to eliminate cash bail; since then, car thefts, robberies and rapes have skyrocketed. Additionally, 211 people were arrested at least three times for burglary and 899 people were arrested at least three times for shoplifting in the first half of 2022, according to New York Police Department figures.

Adams has been a vocal critic of the state’s 2019 bail reform law and urged Hochul to call a special legislative session to address the law.

Zeldin openly acknowledged that Adams would be “an important ally in efforts to overhaul cashless bail in New York.”

“I believe the story that will be written in 2023 is about how Governor Zeldin works with Mayor Adams to save the city,” Zeldin told the Job in September, adding that one of his first calls after winning the election would be to Adams.

Although a spokesperson for Adams’ office claimed the mayor is “strongly supportive” of Hochul, a Zeldin insider told the Job“Their relationship is quite personal. It’s not at all on the personal level.

After trailing in the polls for months, Zeldin now leads Hochul by a narrow margin, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released Monday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.