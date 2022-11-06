More than a thousand animals have died as a result of a drought in Kenya, according to a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, including hundreds of zebras and elephants.
Minnesota antler aficionado pens deer hunting book
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Joe Shead’s new book is not a how-to book, as was his first one, “Shed Hunting: A Guide to Finding White Tailed Deer Antlers.”
Instead, Shead might say it’s more of a how-not-to sort of book.
“I’m pretty prone to a lot of disasters,” Shead said.
“Buck Tales: Stories From the Deer Stand,” takes readers through Shead’s more than 30 years of deer hunting adventures, from the first 7-point buck he shot near his boyhood home, to a big buck he shot north of his current home on the North Shore, to a moose he shot on a canoe trip in Alaska.
It’s an easy read and packed with three dozen detailed stories, not just of first bucks and big bucks, but also small-antlered deer, deer with no antlers and — best of all — Shead’s memories of the people he was with or met along the way. It unveils good hunts and bad, misses and misadventures included.
Shead, 44, the former managing editor of Deer & Deer Hunting magazine and now a Two Harbors-based freelance writer and fishing guide, is philosophical on why he hunts, and how that has changed over the years. Shead is a good storyteller, with a keen eye for detail, a knack for self-deprecating humor and just enough deer hunting strategy thrown in to prove he’s serious about it.
“For me, a good story is every bit as important as the meat in the freezer and antlers on the wall,” Shead says in the new book’s introduction.
Shead started deer hunting at age 12 in 1990, near his hometown of Redgranite, in south-central Wisconsin. His family hunted mostly on a farm owned by his father’s friend just 10 miles from home. His dad, an avid duck and deer hunter, was his idol.
“There was no deer camp or trip up north,” Shead said. But, he was still enthralled by everything about deer season.
Shead admits he was spoiled growing up during incredibly high deer numbers in the 1990s in that part of the state and how that meant seeing and shooting lots of deer. But he has come to realize that quality — less crowded woods, more room to roam, bigger bucks — can be just as rewarding as quantity in hunting.
Some of the stories are funny, like when Shead’s hunting buddy walked to his deer stand on opening morning before he realized he forgot the bolt to his bolt-action rifle, but then just sat there until lunch time, unable to shoot, because he didn’t want to disturb another hunter who was along his route back to the truck.
Shead takes the reader on exhausting journeys through swamps, over frozen ponds, and through newfallen snow in pine forests as he tracks, shoots and drags deer out of the woods. It’s the effort, not the trophy, Shead notes after shooting a modest buck deep in a swamp, that often makes the hunt more memorable.
The final chapter, “Bull Tales,” takes you to the Alaskan wilderness, where his planned weeklong solo moose hunt turned into a 10-day struggle just to get back to his truck.
And for a guy who has staked much of his livelihood around antlers, it becomes clear that deer hunting to Shead is far more than trophy bucks and giant racks.
“Antlerless deer hunts bring out the best in hunters. The hunts center on the most altruistic reason for hunting deer: procuring venison and camaraderie,” Shead writes. “Absent are any notion of greed over shooting the biggest buck. Antlerless hunting, simply put, is deer hunting at its best.”
The News Tribune recently asked Shead a few questions about the new book and about deer hunting.
Q: You seem to be a natural writer. When did you start writing outdoor stories, and what encouraged you to try?
A: I’ve been writing outdoor stories since I was a kid. I had this pocket-sized notebook that I remember writing these “dramatic” stories about catching bluegills and white bass when I was in grade school. I started subscribing to outdoor magazines with my birthday money when I was 10. Any time we drove somewhere, my nose was in a book or an outdoor magazine and the joke was when I turned 16, I wouldn’t know how to get anywhere because I never looked up! My neighbor (my babysitter’s husband) was a real storyteller and a practical jokester. I probably got a lot of my personality from him.
In high school, I used to write newspaper-style stories about my friends. In one story, I wrote a gag about how one of my friends died after being gored by a buck. It was written like an obituary. The last line, instead of saying, “A memorial has been established” or “Send flowers to …” I wrote, “His remains have been sent to the Boone & Crockett Club for scoring.”
Q: You currently write for Outdoors News and Northern Wilds in Minnesota. Any other publications?
A: I also write for Wisconsin Outdoor News, Delta Waterfowl and occasionally Deer & Deer Hunting and Fur-Fish-Game. I’m also a regular contributor to the Archery Trade Association’s website.
Q: You grew up hunting in south-central Wisconsin. Where do you hunt mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin these days?
A: I hunt in Cook County in Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin. Growing up in Wisconsin, I’ve never missed a Wisconsin opener. Because it’s not such a big tradition to me, and because the season is longer, and due to high hunting pressure, sometimes I skip Minnesota opener and hunt midweek. When I lived in Wisconsin, I’d drive up the (North Shore) and hunt for a week straight at times, sleeping in my truck topper. I do still occasionally truck camp, but I’m old enough now that a nice warm bed feels good! With gas prices this year, I’ll likely do some camping again.
Q: Your stories are full of very specific details from events that, in some cases, happened decades ago. Did you remember most of those, or had you written them down in a journal or diary?
A: I have a photographic memory. In school, I could remember the answer to tests and even where it was on the page. I constantly bombard my friends with these dumb facts I remember from 20 or 30 years ago. I remember most of my successful hunts in pretty strong detail. But, also, some of those stories were written 20 years ago when they were still fresh.
Q: Several of the stories in “Buck Tales” had appeared in magazines previously. What made you decide to put these stories into a book form?
A: My very favorite books are the “Stories of the Old Duck Hunters” series from Gordon MacQuarrie, from Superior. He wrote for the big outdoor magazines back in his day, and after his death, editors compiled his stories into book form. Those books are at my bedside, and I read them over and over. Each time, it’s like I’m reading his stories again for the first time.
I’m no Gordon MacQuarrie. I’ve tried to write like him, and I can’t. My attempts feel forced and dishonest, while his words come so naturally. He’s the bar by which I judge all outdoor writing. But I have some stories that I think turned out pretty well in my own style, and I wanted to put them in a collection. I hope people get a kick out of them.
Q: Ever since you shot that 7-pointer as your first deer, it seems your life has truly focused around deer, both your chosen careers and your time outdoors. What is it about deer, deer antlers and deer hunting that intrigue you so much?
A: Early deer hunting success probably fostered my love of deer hunting. We were really spoiled with some great hunting property when deer numbers were high. The funny thing about deer is I can drive down the road and see one and it’s not a big deal. But when you get in the woods with a rifle in your hands and heavy autumn scent in your nose, hearing those crunchy steps in the leaves makes the hair on the back of my neck stand on end. Something deep within me from the caveman days stirs. My mouth goes dry. My heart hammers in my ears.
Even if it’s a deer I’m not going to shoot, being in the woods hunting has a dramatic effect on me. And sitting in a tree for hours on end with just my thoughts helps me get things right in my head. I didn’t choose to be an outdoor writer. The outdoors chose me.
Q: The number of deer hunters is declining in Minnesota nearly every year. What’s your take on the future of deer hunting?
A: I don’t think deer hunting will be like it was in the old days, with big deer camps and kids, dads and granddads hunting together. There has definitely been a change. A lot of women are hunting now. Youth hunts are getting kids interested in the outdoors. The pandemic created a lot of hunters who are in it strictly to put food on the table.
Hunter numbers may continue to decline, but the demographic will change. The sport will be less dominated by 40-year-old men and will have a bigger mix of women and maybe even some more hipster-type hunters. With people working from home, there will be more people living in rural areas like the North Shore, and some of those traditionally urban/suburban folks will feel a stronger connection to the land and want to put their own meat on the table.
With OLB Tyus Bowser back, Ravens pass rush ready for breakout: ‘We’re on our way’
With Tyus Bowser set to make his season debut, Justin Houston finally healthy, and second-round David Ojabo fully practicing, Odafe Oweh can appreciate the state of the Ravens’ outside linebacker depth chart. For once, there really is depth.
“We have rotations now,” Oweh said Wednesday. “Before, we didn’t do that. It was just two guys breaking our [butts]man.”
Oweh chuckled; he knew because he was one of those two types. But as the Ravens (5-3) prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-5), their passing rush is growing in number and ability. A once limited defensive front could have enviable flexibility in the second half of the season.
The biggest help will come from Bowser, who led the Ravens in sacks and was the defense’s top linebacker in coverage last year. He was activated in the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday and has been a full participant in training all week, an important step in his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered during from the Ravens’ season finale 10 months ago.
While Bowser didn’t commit after practice Saturday to find out if he expected to play Monday in New Orleans – “If you see [No.] 54 on the pitch, that’s when you’ll know” – he said he felt “good” and “confident”.
“I’ve worked hard all this time, and my only goal is to get better every day,” Bowser said. “As I said, I have confidence in where I am. That’s pretty much where I’m coming from now.
Even without Bowser, the Ravens’ pass rush has increased in recent weeks. Through its first five games, the defense ranked 29th in the NFL in pressure rate (26.5%) and 25th in sack rate (4.9%), according to TruMedia. As of Week 6, the Ravens are 20th in pressure rate (31%) and second in sack rate (10.9%), behind the Dallas Cowboys, despite a slight increase in their blitz rate (21.5%). at 24.8%).
In their Oct. 27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Ravens finished with three sacks and six quarterback hits against Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s fastest passers. A few days later, the team activated Bowser and Ojabo, whose NFL debuts could come after the Ravens’ Week 10 hiatus, and traded for All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, another passing passing talent. .
“I think we’re on the right track,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Friday. “For example, the vision of how we want to operate – are we on the level yet? No. I think that’s kind of the message since I’ve been sitting here, since we got here. so it’s still an evolutionary process, and now that we have more guys who can do different things, I think you’ll start to see it focus a bit more.
The Ravens had slim picks a month ago. In their Week 4 slump against the Buffalo Bills, Oweh played all but three defensive snaps, while new signing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had all but nine. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison featured prominently in the Ravens defenseman rotation. Just like Brandon Copeland (Gilman), the practice squad call.
In the weeks that followed, the Ravens’ pass-rush plays fell more into place. Pierre-Paul continued to build and beat Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in just his second game. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike set his career high in sacks in Week 6; he now has 3 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits, continuing his emergence as one of the most complete inside linemen in the NFL.
In Week 7, Houston returned from a groin injury that had sidelined him since late September. There was no dip in his early season form; the 33-year-old has four sacks in 40 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ winning streak. Houston now averages one sack every 20.5 pass-rushes, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the best rates in the NFL.
“Sometimes the bags come to you,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He is still very talented. That’s the thing with Justin; I know he’s been in the league for a long time, but he’s still good. He’s powerful, he’s explosive, he’s got strong hands, throws guys, he’s got leverage, he’s got really good feet, he can still move. He still has it, and it shows.
Bowser’s return will boost the Ravens as a strong outside linebacker, where he showed flashes of production at the Pro Bowl level. Bowser had seven sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in 2021, all career highs, and nearly matched his career best with four passes defended.
That should free up Oweh to play more as a defensive end, where he’s most comfortable. Despite only having one sack this season, he ranks as a better passing thrower than he did as a rookie, according to PFF, when he had five sacks in 15 games. .
Even more speed is on the way. In Patrick Queen (3 1/2 sacks, a career high), the Ravens already had one of the most productive inside linebackers in the NFL. In Smith, they gave him a partner with the best sack rate (6.4%) among linebackers since 2018, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Ojabo, who was expected to be a first-round pick before tearing his Achilles tendon on Michigan’s pro day in March, ran a 4.55-second sprint for 40 yards at the combine.
“We’re fast, we’re explosive, we play tough and physical,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell (three sacks) said Wednesday. “That defense can be really, really special. … We just have to put it together.
Week 9
Ravens to the Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13, ESPN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
California Daily Newspapers
Zebras and elephants among hundreds dead in Kenya from drought
The report provides insight into the effects of a years-long drought on wildlife in the region, as the United Nations and other organizations have warned for months of the humanitarian impact.
“In Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” Guleid Artan, director of the World Meteorological Organization’s climate center for East Africa, said in August. This season is the “fifth consecutive failed rainy season” in the region, he said.
Kenyan tourism and wildlife secretary Peninah Malonza said at the press conference on Friday announcing the figures that the country was trying to intervene by providing hay, water and “enhanced monitoring of the wildlife outside protected areas to reduce human-wildlife conflict”.
The figures come as world leaders gather in Egypt on Sunday for COP27, the annual UN climate change summit. Amina J. Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, has called on wealthier countries to focus on providing climate assistance to developing countries in Africa, writing in an op-ed that “worsening climate chaos is wreaking havoc on the continent.
What is COP27? What you need to know about the UN climate summit
Of the 430 zebras killed by the drought, 49 are Grevy’s zebras, an endangered species with only around 3,000 estimated in the wild, according to Grevy’s Zebra Trust, which helped collect data for the report . The deaths occur despite ongoing feeding programs in the region, according to the report.
Zebras and wildebeest have been particularly affected by the drought, according to the report.
Elephants have also been affected, especially young ones, which are not large enough to reach higher food sources, he added. In the Amboseli ecosystem in southwestern Kenya – home to around 1,900 elephants – 76 elephants died; 45 of them were minors who died of malnutrition “because the mothers could not produce enough milk”.
Figures collected between February and October could be an undercount, the report warns, as the carcasses of animals that died as a result of the drought may have been eaten by predators. He also noted that the landscapes are vast, so researchers “may not have accessed all parts of the area where wildlife died.”
The deaths are a “stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on biodiversity,” said Sophie le Clue, chief executive of the ADM Capital Foundation, an environmental nonprofit. “The world is facing a biodiversity crisis as we face unprecedented species extinctions around the world,” she said, adding that the issue “remains far from a priority on political agendas”.
Hannah Mumby, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong whose research focuses on elephants, said “we have to be aware that extreme events that last for years and cause these huge impacts on mortality should be unusual”, but two other severe droughts have hit Kenya in the past decade.
“It suggests that the climate crisis is playing out,” she said, “and the implications for biodiversity, livestock and food security are happening now.”
The report recommended the “urgent and immediate” provision of water and salt licks – a source of minerals – in drought-affected ecosystems. He also called for the supply of hay for Grévy’s zebra in the northern region of the country to be “improved” in November and December to cover a wider area.
In the Amboseli ecosystem, an “urgent total aerial wildlife survey” should be carried out, he said, before the next rainy season – this spring – to assess the effects of the drought.
Sump or civility? Elon Musk’s Twitter at a crossroads
The talk has never been so courteous on Twitter. Louder vocals often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it’s much easier to tweet in rage at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
In the chaos that has enveloped Twitter the platform — and Twitter the company — since Elon Musk took over, it’s become clear that isn’t going to change any time soon. In fact, it is likely to get worse before it gets better, or even get better at all.
Musk, along with his band of tech industry devotees, arrived on Twitter just over a week ago, ready to tear down the bluebird’s nest and rebuild it in his vision at breakneck speed. He quickly fired senior executives and the board, installed himself as sole director of the company (for now), and declared himself “Chief Twit”, then “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” on his biography.
He began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company on Friday, firing about half of its employees by email to bring it back to staffing levels not seen since 2014.
All the while, he continued to tweet a mix of rude memes, half-jokes, SpaceX rocket launches and maybe no Twitter plans that he seems to be working on the site in real time. After he floated the idea of charging users $20 a month for the “blue check” and some extra features, for example, he seemed to quickly cut it back in a Twitter exchange with author Stephen King, who posted: “If instituted, I’m gone like Enron.
“We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? Musk replied. On Saturday, the company announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that lets anyone on Twitter pay a checkmark fee “just like the celebrities, businesses, and politicians you already follow.” as well as some premium features – not yet available – like having their tweets appear above those from accounts without a blue check.
The billionaire Tesla CEO has also repeatedly spoken to right-wing figures calling for looser restrictions on hate and misinformation, received congratulations from Dmitry Medvedev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top associate, and tweeted — then deleted — a baseless conspiracy theory about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. , who was assaulted at his home.
More than three dozen advocacy organizations have written an open letter to Twitter’s top 20 advertisers, calling on them to pledge to stop advertising on the platform if Twitter under Musk undermines ‘brand safety’ and undermines content moderation.
“Extremists not only celebrate Musk’s takeover of Twitter, they see it as yet another opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing and racist language and imagery. This includes clear threats of violence against people they interact with. disagree,” the letter reads.
One of Musk’s first moves was to fire the woman in charge of trust and security on the platform, Vijaya Gadde. But he kept Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of security and integrity, and took steps to reassure users and advertisers that the site won’t turn into a “free-for-all hellscape.” all” as some fear.
On Friday, he tweeted that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we’ve actually seen hate speech at times this week fall (asterisk) below (asterisk) our prior standards, unlike From what you may read in the press, however, a growing number of advertisers are suspending spending on Twitter as they re-evaluate how Musk’s changes could increase objectionable content on the platform.
Musk also met with civil rights leaders “about how Twitter will continue to fight hate. & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies,” according to a tweet he sent on November 1.
But representatives of the LGBTQ community were notably absent from the meeting, even though its members are much more likely to be victims of violent crime than those who are not part of these communities. Twitter did not respond to a post about whether Musk plans to meet with LGBTQ groups.
The mercurial billionaire said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts – like former President Donald Trump’s – before setting up a ‘content moderation board’ with points of diverse views. The council, he later added, would include “the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence.” But experts pointed out that Twitter already has a trust and safety advisory board to answer moderation questions.
“Really, I can’t imagine how it would be any different,” said Danielle Citron, a University of Virginia law professor who has served on the board and worked with Twitter since its 2009 debut to fight online harm. such as threats and harassment. “Our council has the full range of views on free speech.”
A certain amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, as are layoffs and layoffs. But Musk’s dark plans for Twitter — particularly its policies on content moderation, misinformation and hate speech — are ringing alarm bells over the direction one of the world’s most high-profile news ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk says, the same is true for Twitter.
“I hope responsibility and maturity win out,” said Eddie Perez, a former Twitter civic integrity team leader who left the company before Musk took over. “It’s one thing to be a billionaire troll on Twitter and try to get laughs with memes and howls. You’re now the owner of Twitter and there’s a new level of accountability.
For now, however, memes seem to be winning. It’s about pundits like Perez, who worry that Musk is moving too fast without listening to the people who have worked to improve civility on the platform and instead using his own island experience as one of the most popular users of the platform with millions of fanatical fans who greet her every move.
“You have a single billionaire controlling something as influential as a social media platform like Twitter. And you have entire nation states (whose) political goals are hostile to ours, and they’re trying to create chaos and they’re directly courting favors” with Musk, Perez said.
“There just isn’t a world in which all of this is normal,” he added. “That should absolutely concern us.”
Twitter didn’t start out as a cesspool. And even now, there are pockets of funny, weird, cheesy subgroups on the platform that remain somewhat isolated from the messy, confrontational place it can seem to be if one follows too many agitators. impetuous. But as with Facebook, the rise of Twitter has also coincided with growing polarization and a measurable decline in online civility in the United States and beyond.
“The big understanding that happened between 2008 and 2012 is that the way to get traction, the way to get attention on all social media, including Twitter, was to use inflammatory language – to challenge the fundamental humanity of the opposition,” said Lee Rainie. , director of internet and technology research at the Pew Research Center.
Things continued to evolve as the 2016 US presidential election approached and passed, and the new president cemented his reputation as one of Twitter’s most incendiary users. After it was revealed that Russia was using social media platforms to try to influence elections in the United States and other countries, the platforms found themselves at the center of political debate.
“Do they have too much power? Do their content moderation policies favor one side or another?” Rainie said. “Companies themselves have found themselves at the heart of the culture’s most intense arguments. And so that’s the environment that Elon Musk is entering now.
And beyond the bluster and overblown personality, Musk’s own description of his new job – “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” – may prove to be his biggest challenge yet.
———
AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak contributed to this story.
Manchin calls Biden’s coal remarks ‘outrageous’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) lambasted President Joe Biden on Saturday over his recent promise to shut down the U.S. coal industry.
Biden made the comments at Viasat headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday while promoting the $50 billion CHIPS and Science Act he signed into law in August. The president claimed that power generation from coal-fired power plants is too expensive and unreliable and that there is a need to switch to solar and wind power.
“We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar,” Biden said.
The next day, Manchin issued a scathing response to Biden’s remarks to shut down the coal industry.
“President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and unrealistic, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling from rising energy costs,” the West Virginia senator said in a statement. a statement.
He continued:
Comments like these are the reason the American people lose faith in President Biden and instead believe that he does not understand the need for a comprehensive energy policy that would keep our nation fully independent and energy secure. . It seems that his positions change depending on the public and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only raise prices and more suffering for the American people.
The coal industry is a major contributor to West Virginia’s economy, bringing in billions of dollars annually and powering thousands of homes in the state.
In 2018, West Virginia exported $4.3 billion in coal-fired power to 35 countries, according to the state’s Department of Commerce. Coal-fired power plants also account for 88% of the Alpine state’s net electricity production.
“Let me be clear, this is something the President never told me, to be cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country that literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting.
“The president owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it’s time he learned that his words matter and have consequences,” Manchin said.
My statement on President Biden’s comments on closing coal plants: pic.twitter.com/LEeqrGdwqm
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 5, 2022
The Democratic senator’s rebuke to Biden’s comments comes three days before the midterm elections, where polling data shows Democrats losing momentum as Election Day approaches.
Manchin tends to distance himself from certain Democratic policies, particularly on energy. In November 2021, the senator urged the president to reverse his decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and increase energy production nationwide.
“I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy production here at home and reverse the trend to allow construction of the Keystone XL pipeline,” Manchin said last year. “It’s about American energy independence and that hard-working Americans shouldn’t be dependent on foreign players, like OPEC+, for our energy security and instead focus on the real challenges facing the world. future of our country.”
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Letters: Do the people who come up with this trash really think it helps?
Do the people who come up with this trash really believe it helps?
Each election cycle the public is inundated with ads for both sides of the political fence. This year the ads have become more brutal in both tone and level of accuracy than I have ever seen previously.
My question is, why is this necessary?
Do the people who come up with this trash really, I mean really, believe that this material is helping people make up their mind on who they intend to vote for?
We all know that the money spent on these commercials is just remarkable. Can’t the money be spent instead on a positive method of getting the message out from the candidates?
I’m pretty sure it could if they just thought about it for a minute.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
What the surveys don’t show
Much has been said about the fact that the 2020 election results were wrong because the surveys had indicated a Trump lead. What has not been discussed is that Independents, Undecideds, and the very new voters do not take or answer surveys. I personally do not take survey phone calls, first because the phones were ringing constantly with spam calls, secondly, stating your candidate preference releases a flood of requests for money, door knocking, and more phone calls. I am not alone in not publicly announcing my candidate choices. In weakness this year I gave $5 to a political party and now receive a minimum of 20 emails a day asking for money not only for the local runners but nearly every state in the union.
With this advent of easy cheap communication, one does not give out personal information. That information causes a flood of more calls, more emails, more mail. I will not show up on surveys this year unless that $5 labeled me across the entire United States.
I predict there will many surprises and claims the surveys indicated a different winner. Maybe someone will say there was fraud. But the silent voters will not be counted until after the votes, and that is just the way we protect ourselves.
Anita Nelson, St. Paul
What politics should be about
I enjoyed the article in the Pioneer Press about the Paul Wellstone legacy. I voted for him when I lived in Minnesota. I hope that a memorial to Wellstone will also be placed in the State Capitol, and as well in the U.S. Capitol building.
I also hope that somewhere on that memorial they would include his words quoted in the article. “Politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning, for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”
If I could have my way, his words would be given every day, when the U.S. Congress is in session, on the floors of both the Senate and House. His words should be repeated in the capitols of every state.
Frank Owen, River Falls
Regarding the former Y site in West St. Paul
The ongoing drama of the fate of the former YMCA site on Thompson Avenue in West St. Paul, outlined in an Oct. 24 article in this paper, represents a predictable denouement of the avarice of YMCA management in their original decision to sell the site to Hy-Vee for $3.8 million. The city, in turn, has offered Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site, with commercial development plans to recoup the cost.
Not surprisingly, former YMCA members favor site redevelopment as a community center. The tragedy of this drama is that the original site was a perfectly acceptable community center, including the best outdoor pool in Dakota County, high quality exercise and weight facilities, and an indoor track.
The YMCA emphasizes its dedication to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. What baloney, as far as its customers in West St. Paul and surrounding communities are concerned. The Y has doubled down on its disposal of the Thompson Avenue site by also closing, at the end of October, its replacement site at the south end of Robert Street, leaving its customers out in the cold, both figuratively and literally.
Thomas Smith, Mendota Heights
Begging the question
In Joe Biden’s address on Wednesday night he asked the question, “How can you say that you in fact care about democracy when you deny the existence of a win?” Which begs the question, does he not remember three+ years of a Russian collusion investigation?
Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove
Fewer lies, more debates
I noted that some readers took offense at Joe Soucheray’s column last week about TV ads (“Throw the meatloaf at the TV.”). I must tell you, and I think I might be speaking for the Silent Majority, he was absolutely spot on. Every funny word!
We all get a little tired of the Sturm and Drang of the political season. The more nastiness that is hurled upon us helpless citizens, the more you begin to question the hurler’s sanity.
I have come to believe that the more the advertising dollars politicians amass, the more they are suspect. Who is paying for this? Are they beholden to some secret agendas? What normal people have the resources to fund such nonsense?
Fewer lies — more debates where we can see their true colors. And if they don’t show up? Well, it does make you wonder.
Rhea Nyquist, St. Paul
Fall back … some
There is a simple solution to the biannual argument involving Daylight Savings. How about we change the clocks 1/2 hour and then leave it at that? We may want to get the rest of the world to join us so that we are all on the same page, (so the top of the hour is the top of the hour worldwide).
I suggest we call this “new” time “Strobel Standard Time.”
Art Strobel, Maplewood
COP27 climate talks begin in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world : NPR
PA
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Envoys from around the world gathered in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday for talks on tackling climate change that comes as the world also grapples with multiple crises , including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and energy shortages.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading for irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries found a way to get the world back on track to reduce emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming.
More than 40,000 participants have registered for this year’s talks, reflecting the sense of urgency as major weather events around the world affect many people and cost billions of dollars in repairs. Egypt has said more than 120 world leaders will attend, many of whom will speak at a high-level event on November 7-8, while US President Joe Biden is due to arrive later in the week.
But many figures, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not plan to come, casting doubts on whether the talks in Egypt could lead to major agreements to reduce emissions without two of the most world’s biggest polluters.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the talks were overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has sparked political and economic upheaval around the world.
“But 2022 must not become a lost year for climate protection,” she said in a statement. “For many states, it’s about the survival of their people and their culture. For them, the climate crisis remains the most important security issue, not Russia’s war in Europe.”
Baerbock said Germany was willing to show solidarity with poor countries, including on the thorny issue of compensating for losses from climate change caused by emissions from rich countries.
PA
Rights groups slammed Egypt on Sunday for restricting protests and stepping up surveillance during the summit.
New York-based Human Rights Watch, citing Egyptian media, said authorities had also arrested dozens of people for calling for protests.
“It is becoming clear that the Egyptian government has no intention of relaxing its abusive security measures and allowing freedom of expression and assembly,” said Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East. and North Africa, in a press release.
Human Rights Watch said it joined about 1,400 groups around the world urging Egypt to lift restrictions on civil society groups.
Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent imprisoned pro-democracy activist, escalated his hunger strike on the first day of COP27 on Sunday, according to his family. Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said he went on a “hunger strike” and stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time. Fearing that he could die without water, she called on the authorities to release him in response to local and international appeals.
NPR News
