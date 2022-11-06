More than a thousand animals have died as a result of a drought in Kenya, according to a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, including hundreds of zebras and elephants.
News
MN 2nd District race between Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner is a very expensive tossup
The stakes in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District have never been higher. The outcome could determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.
The race is a rematch between second-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. In 2020, Craig narrowly defeated Kistner, 48 percent to 46 percent, the fifth-closest congressional contest in the nation.
This year, it looks even tighter. Three election race newsletters rated the contest a tossup. Last week, Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper, ranked Craig as the seventh most-vulnerable Democrat in the House.
To complicate matters, Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Party candidate, will be on the ballot even though she died last month. She could siphon off some Democratic votes.
One of the most competitive races in the country is “now the most expensive House race in Minnesota history,” Craig said last week. Political party and special-interest groups have spent more than $25 million on the race, mostly on television ads attacking the candidates.
Purple district
Like most incumbents, the congresswoman has a financial advantage in the district that encompasses much of the south metro.
By mid-October, she had raised $7.3 million and spent $6.5 million on her campaign, compared to Kistner’s $3.2 million raised and $2.8 million spent.
But that spending pales by comparison to the millions that outside interests are pouring into the race. Craig estimated that $30 million to $35 million will be spent on it by Election Day.
It’s a critical race because Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to win a majority in the chamber.
The district is about as purple as they come. Craig said about one-third of the voters lean Democrat, one-third lean Republican, “and the other third of our voters don’t really like Democrats or Republicans. They like their personal rights and freedoms and don’t want politicians telling them what to do.”
Candidates
Kistner, 35, is a former Marine Corps officer who lives in Prior Lake with his wife, Marie, and a son and daughter. His campaign declined to make him available for an interview for this article.
Craig, 50, is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who also lives in Prior Lake. She and her wife have four adult sons. Craig was first elected in 2018 by unseating Republican Rep. Jason Lewis.
“I’m running for Congress to serve,” Kistner said early in his campaign, “not to serve big business, not to serve the political elites, but to serve Minnesotans who are increasingly concerned about our country’s future. I will be a check and balance to the Biden administration and work to make a greater prosperity for our children and future generations.”
Asked what’s at stake in the race, Craig responded, “First and foremost … whether the people of the 2nd District have their values represented in Congress.”
She called herself “one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I’ve been a moderate, centrist Democrat who has stood up to my party on a number of occasions.” One of her major accomplishments, she continued, “is maintaining bipartisanship in such a polarized political time.”
But Kistner has tried to link Craig to President Joe Biden and her more liberal Democratic colleagues, saying she consistently votes with them. The congresswoman has tried to distance herself from the increasingly unpopular president by saying she wants to see “new leadership” on the party’s 2024 ticket.
She contends Kistner would be a “rubber stamp” for conservative Republicans.
Economic issues
Both she and Kistner agree the economy and inflation in particular are the top issues for district voters. They disagree on the causes of the problems.
Kistner blames most of the problem on government spending by Democrats. It’s causing “record inflation and the highest cost of living on every American household our nation has ever faced. This runaway spending needs to be stopped,” he said.
He also advocates strengthening supply chains and bringing back American energy independence.
Craig attributes rising prices largely to disrupted supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s fighting to relieve inflation pressures by working to hold down health care costs by, for example, capping insulin costs for seniors and “taking on big pharma and big oil.”
Abortion, crime, other issues
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal constitutional right to an abortion, Craig and her allies criticized Kistner’s anti-abortion stances. He has tried to downplay the importance of that issue in the campaign. He remains opposed to abortion but says he wants to leave regulation of the procedure to the states and supports exception to restrictions for rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother.
Crime hasn’t been as big an issue in the district as it has in many other campaigns across the state and nation. Kistner has tried to paint the congresswoman as soft on crime, but she responded by gaining the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which had endorsed Kistner in 2020, and the backing of Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. Kistner subsequently was endorsed by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.
The two candidates disagree on many other issues. She voted for the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last year; he says much of the money is being wasted on child care and electric car rebates instead of roads, bridges and railways.
Craig voted for the Democrats’ inflation reduction act, which she said lowers health care costs, consumer energy costs and provides tax credits for clean-energy sources.
Kistner opposed that law, he said, because it raises taxes and calls for hiring more IRS agents to audit taxpayers.
Voters in the 2nd District will have clear choices on Tuesday.
News
Can Republicans and Democrats find a way forward on immigration?
Democrats see little political benefit from talking about immigration during the campaign. But letting Republicans fill that void means the GOP message is often the only narrative Americans hear about immigration.
In general, border and immigration policy are two of Mr. Biden’s least favorite issues to discuss, his staff said, because it’s a huge challenge with no clear and quick solution. And there has been disagreement within the Biden administration over how to approach the border, with some aides backing some of the last administration’s restrictive policies, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
But immigration advocates say if Mr. Biden is serious about protecting the Dreamers and pursuing other immigration reforms, Democrats need to start reclaiming the immigration narrative with a positive message that resonates with voters. .
“They better get on the courier train,” said Beatriz Lopez, policy and communications manager at advocacy group Immigration Hub.
There are brighter messages on immigration that Democrats can talk about, Ms. Lopez said. His organization found that voters in battleground states largely agree to protect the Dreamers. She said they also approve of what the Biden administration has done to reunite immigrant families who were separated under the Trump administration. And voters support efforts to crack down on international drug cartels.
Customs and Border Protection, for example, seized 14,700 pounds of fentanyl between October last year and the end of September, more than five times the amount in 2019. About 80% of the fentanyl seized by the agency l last year has been at ports of entry on the southwestern border.
“Democrats have an opportunity to lean,” said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, a pro-immigration group. “Talk about the fact that we can do great things and push things forward for positive affirmative action on immigration, instead of just playing the law and talking about enforcement.”
Jeanna Smialek and Emily Cochrane contributed report.
nytimes
News
Readers & Writers: A must-read, a YA gem and ancient Egypt
Once in a while the gods of literature give us a cluster of books that are must-reads. That’s what we have today; an adult novel, another for young adults, and non-fiction about ancient Egypt’s best-known royal family.
“The Evening Hero” by Marie Myung-Ok Lee (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)
Dr. Yungman Kwak and his wife, Young-ae, live In the Iron Range town of Horse’s Breath, Minn., so named because the only way early settlers could tell if their horses were still alive in the cold was by checking to see if they were breathing. Yungman is an OB-GYN, a graduate of “the Harvard of Korea,” but his immigration status is iffy, so he takes a job among the Scandinavians.
Lee, who grew up in Hibbing, is a premiere Korean American writer and one of the handful of American journalists granted a visa to North Korea since the Korean War. She will discuss her book during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Friends of the St Paul Public Library’s Club Book reading series. (Go to thefriends.org)
“The Evening Hero” is a sometimes funny, sometimes wrenching homage to Korean culture’s deep respect for ancestors and the lasting impact of war. The story follows Kwak (Evening Hero in Korean), a man in his 70s who grapples with losing his job at the local hospital when it closes. His son, Einstein, is a physician always reaching for the next big thing in corporate-owned medicine, and failing.
Lee satirizes American health care when Einstein gets his dad a job vaccinating people at one of the boutique services owned by a giant for-profit company at the Mall of America. Instead of giving shots, though, Kwak ends up at Depilation Nation treatment room, removing women’s pubic hair. But the company collapses and he is again jobless. Meanwhile his wife, also a doctor, is caught up in her church activities. Young-ae and Youngman grew up in the same small village in Korea and the most tender parts of the story are Youngman’s memories of his wife as a young girl and strong, independent medical student.
The narrative moves between Kwak’s present life and his memories of living through what the West calls the Korean War, getting beaten up by his future wife’s criminal father for wanting to marry his daughter, and how he and his younger brother lived in poverty in Seoul during the war. Letters from his brother keep coming for years, but he never replies or shows them to anyone because he is ashamed of abandoning the younger brother who scrounged metal to help pay for Youngman’s medical education.
Hardest to read is the author’s depiction of the way Koreans saw American involvement in the war and what it did to that country and its people. The decision to split the country, made in haste and almost an after-thought, tore families apart.
Finally, through Doctors Without Borders, the Kwaks return to their village in what is now North Korea, although they have to pretend to be Chinese because Koreans who fled to capitalist America are scorned by the Great Leader.
This is a novel every American should read. Lee is a wonderful writer and her depiction of a man who is caught between his pride at being a doctor loved by his American patients, and his sorrow at not being able to properly honor his ancestors, is eye-opening in these days of growing hostility to new Americans who are not white.
“The Rat Queen” by Pete Hautman (Candlewick Press, $18.99)
Pete Hautman says he thought he was writing a horror story when he began his new middle-grade novel, “but the characters didn’t want to go that way.” So he veered into what became a modern-day fairy tale with a message — and rats, lots and lots of rats.
When Annie is 10 years old, her father tells her the family’s secret. If she writes down bad things she’s done, she should stuff the paper down a hole in the floor and the “sin eater” will take away her guilt. But what happens when someone no longer has a moral compass because they aren’t sorry for what they did?
Annie has other worries too. She’s stopped growing. She’s homeschooled and longs to be with the other kids in a classroom. Her dad travels frequently to his birthplace, Litvania, a small country that some people say doesn’t exist. He comes home exhausted but after an hour in his study, he is bright-eyed and energetic.
When a neighbor is bitten by a rat, Annie is sure she saw hundreds of the creatures running from the sewers, but her father refuses to believe her. It isn’t until she gets to Litvania herself that she begins to understand the sin eater, the rats, and what they have to do with her family.
Hautman, winner of a National Book Award, wrote all the fairytales in this book except for two. Among the original ones is Matas and the Rat Queen, which describes the monarch: “This was a rat the size of a cat, and she was wearing a golden crown. Instead of front paws, she had clever little hands, and her front teeth were as sparkly and golden as her crown. The boy knew immediately that he was face-to-face with the Queen of the Rats.”
Half magical, half in the real world, “The Rat Queen” keeps the reader on edge because there’s a feeling that something scary is going to happen on the next page.
”Egypt’s Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth” by John Darnell and Colleen Darnell (St. Martin’s Press, $29.99)
“…as my eyes grew accustomed to the light, details of the room within emerged slowly from the mist, strange animals, statues, and gold — everywhere the glint of gold. For the moment — an eternity it must have seemed to the others standing by — I was struck dumb with amazement, and when Lord Carnarvon, unable to stand the suspense any longer, inquired anxiously, ‘Can you see anything?’ it was all I could do to get out the words, ‘Yes, wonderful things’.”
Those words were written by Howard Carter after he first peeked through a hole in the wall of the tomb of the Egyptian king Tutankhamun. It was Nov. 4, 1922, when archaeologist Carter sent a telegram to his benefactor, the fifth Lord Carnarvon in England, announcing he had discovered the resting place of the 18th dynasty ruler after almost 15 years of searching.
“King Tut” has fascinated us since then, although there wasn’t much to say about the king other than that splendid things were heaped around his untouched burial place. This young man, only eight years old when he ascended the throne, died when he was 19. His singular accomplishment was restoring the old gods after his parents, Akhenaten and Nefertiti, briefly established a new religion. In a country where multiple gods had been worshipped for centuries, Akhenaten recognized only one deity — the sun god Aten.
Their book couldn’t be more timely. Highclere Castle, ancestral home of the Carnarvons, is where Downton Abbey is filmed and where there is a niche of Egyptian antiquities. Curiosity about Akhenaten was heightened recently with the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of “Akhenaten” by Philip Glass.
John Darnell and Colleen Darnell, married archeologists, bring to life Akhenaten and Nefertiti, who changed Egyptian art and merged art and religion in a new way. The Arman family (named for the Arab village near the site of Akhenaten’s royal city), is a tangle of relationships. The Darnells take care to make sense of this extended family who lived more than three thousand years ago. Much of the recent scientific findings have come from what is called tomb KV55, in which a jumble of mummies were discovered that include Akhenaten and his parents. Their funerary objects show that some were meant for people who were not buried with them. Some of the royal mummies were also disturbed in antiquity and moved to other locations.
What has survived is Akhenaten’s beautiful Hymn to the Sun, reprinted here in full.
Illustrated with beautiful paintings and reliefs from tombs, this book includes a cast of characters, helpful maps and a chronology of the 18th dynasty, which began in 1550 BCE.
Some have called Akhenaten the world’s first monotheist (he wasn’t, exactly). They speculated about whether he was deformed, with his wide thighs and slightly distended stomach (the authors say he wasn’t). His successors, including his son Tutankhamun, considered him a heretic for turning his back on the old gods. His name, as well as Nefertiti’s and anyone associated with them, were hacked from monuments, public places and reopened tombs.
The Darnells put all this history into perspective, humanizing people who have been dead for so many centuries. They stress the loving relationships within the Amarna family, with a new kind of art that showed the royal couple holding hands and playing with their children under the rays of the divine solar disc.
The family’s story begins with the reign of Amunhotep II and powerful Queen Tiye, Akhenaten’s parents. The book tells of how Akhenaten became the sun god, the origins of his religious beliefs, and the brief period after the death of Tutankhamun when there were three pharaohs including the mysterious Neferneferuaten, a female king who was likely the princess Meritaten, Nefertiti and Akhenaten’s daughter, or Nefertiti herself.
Jon Darnell is a professor of Egyptology at Yale University. Colleen Darnell teaches at the University of Hartford and Naugatuck Valley Community College and has curated major museum exhibits.
Anyone devoted to ancient Egypt must have this book, which gives us the clearest picture yet of this powerful family that might not have become known if Howard Carter hadn’t found the resting place of the frail young pharaoh.
News
Permanent daylight saving time will harm our health, say experts
Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Sleep, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has helpful tips for better sleep.
CNN
—
The end of daylight saving time is upon us again, a fall tradition when the United States, Europe, most of Canada and a number of other countries set their clocks back one hour. in a kind of Groundhog Day confidence crash. We’ll bring them forward (again) next spring when governments reinstate daylight saving time.
But do we trust an unhealthy and outdated idea?
Not according to the United States Senate, which in March passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 – if it becomes law, daylight saving time will be permanent.
“The call to end the outdated practice of changing clocks is gaining momentum across the country,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who first introduced the bill to the US Senate, in a statement. The Florida Legislature voted to make DST permanent in Florida in 2018, but it can’t go into effect until it’s also federal law.
The bill has yet to make its way to the United States House of Representatives and signed into law by the President. If or when it does, we will put our clocks forward and leave them that way, permanently living an hour ahead of the sun.
However, a growing number of sleep experts say pushing our clocks forward in the spring is ruining our health. Studies over the past 25 years have shown that the hour shift disrupts bodily rhythms suited to the Earth’s rotation, fueling debate over whether daylight saving time in any form either is a good idea.
“I’m one of many sleep experts who knows this is a bad idea,” said Dr. Elizabeth Klerman, professor of neurology in the division of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School.
“Your biological clock stays with (natural) light, not the clock on your wall,” Klerman said. “And there’s no evidence that your body is completely shifting into the new time.”
Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois also opposes daylight saving time.
“Between March and November, your body receives less morning light and more evening light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythm,” she said.
Standard time, which we enter when we turn our clocks back in the fall, is much closer to the day and night cycle of the sun, Zee said. This cycle has defined our circadian rhythm, or biological clock, for centuries.
This internal timer not only controls when you sleep, but also when you want to eat, exercise, or work, as well as “your blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol rhythm,” Zee added.
A call for a permanent ban on daylight saving time has been made by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine: “Current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which best matches the biology human circadian and provides distinct benefits to public health and safety.”
The proposal has been endorsed by more than 20 medical, scientific and civic organizations, including the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the National Parent Teacher Association, the National Safety Council, the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms and the World Sleep Society. . .
When our internal clocks are off by one hour from the solar day-night cycle, we develop what sleep experts call “social jet lag.” Studies have shown that social jet lag increases the risk of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, worsens mood disorders such as depression, affects digestive systems and endocrine and shortens the duration of our sleep. It can even reduce life expectancy,
A 2003 study found that sleeping one hour less for two weeks had the same effect on thinking and motor skills as not sleeping for two full nights. According to another study, reducing sleep by 90 minutes from the 7-8 hours recommended for adults altered the DNA of immune cells and boosted inflammation, a key cause of chronic disease.
Making the time change permanent would make the chronic effects of any sleep loss more severe, not only “because we have to go to work an hour earlier for an additional 5 months each year, but also because biological clocks are generally more later in winter than in summer. in reference to the solar clock,” according to a statement from the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms.
“The combination of summer and winter time would therefore aggravate the differences between biological clocks and the social clock and affect our health even more negatively,” the authors concluded.
There are reasons the US Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. Proponents say the extra daylight in the evening reduces car accidents and crime, and increases opportunities for commerce and recreation, as people prefer to shop and exercise during the day.
However, research has shown that heart attacks and fatal car accidents increase after the clock moves forward in the spring. Children also end up going to school in the morning while it’s still dark – with disastrous consequences.
When President Richard Nixon signed into law permanent daylight saving time in January 1974, it was a popular decision. But at the end of the month, the Florida governor called for the law to be repealed after eight school children were run over by cars in the dark. Schools across the country have delayed start times until the sun comes up.
By summer, public approval had plummeted, and in early October Congress voted to return to standard time.
A similar reaction occurred when the United States first implemented daylight saving time in 1918, as a means of reducing the demand for electricity use by adding sunlight at the end of the day in response to the First World War. savings from practice.) The time switch was so unpopular that the law was repealed the following year.
“The US has already tried permanent DST twice and ended it early. The UK has already tried it once and ended it early. Russia tried it once , just like India and ended it early,” Klerman said. “I think we should learn from history.”
Cnn
News
Minnesota antler aficionado pens deer hunting book
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Joe Shead’s new book is not a how-to book, as was his first one, “Shed Hunting: A Guide to Finding White Tailed Deer Antlers.”
Instead, Shead might say it’s more of a how-not-to sort of book.
“I’m pretty prone to a lot of disasters,” Shead said.
“Buck Tales: Stories From the Deer Stand,” takes readers through Shead’s more than 30 years of deer hunting adventures, from the first 7-point buck he shot near his boyhood home, to a big buck he shot north of his current home on the North Shore, to a moose he shot on a canoe trip in Alaska.
It’s an easy read and packed with three dozen detailed stories, not just of first bucks and big bucks, but also small-antlered deer, deer with no antlers and — best of all — Shead’s memories of the people he was with or met along the way. It unveils good hunts and bad, misses and misadventures included.
Shead, 44, the former managing editor of Deer & Deer Hunting magazine and now a Two Harbors-based freelance writer and fishing guide, is philosophical on why he hunts, and how that has changed over the years. Shead is a good storyteller, with a keen eye for detail, a knack for self-deprecating humor and just enough deer hunting strategy thrown in to prove he’s serious about it.
“For me, a good story is every bit as important as the meat in the freezer and antlers on the wall,” Shead says in the new book’s introduction.
Shead started deer hunting at age 12 in 1990, near his hometown of Redgranite, in south-central Wisconsin. His family hunted mostly on a farm owned by his father’s friend just 10 miles from home. His dad, an avid duck and deer hunter, was his idol.
“There was no deer camp or trip up north,” Shead said. But, he was still enthralled by everything about deer season.
Shead admits he was spoiled growing up during incredibly high deer numbers in the 1990s in that part of the state and how that meant seeing and shooting lots of deer. But he has come to realize that quality — less crowded woods, more room to roam, bigger bucks — can be just as rewarding as quantity in hunting.
Some of the stories are funny, like when Shead’s hunting buddy walked to his deer stand on opening morning before he realized he forgot the bolt to his bolt-action rifle, but then just sat there until lunch time, unable to shoot, because he didn’t want to disturb another hunter who was along his route back to the truck.
Shead takes the reader on exhausting journeys through swamps, over frozen ponds, and through newfallen snow in pine forests as he tracks, shoots and drags deer out of the woods. It’s the effort, not the trophy, Shead notes after shooting a modest buck deep in a swamp, that often makes the hunt more memorable.
The final chapter, “Bull Tales,” takes you to the Alaskan wilderness, where his planned weeklong solo moose hunt turned into a 10-day struggle just to get back to his truck.
And for a guy who has staked much of his livelihood around antlers, it becomes clear that deer hunting to Shead is far more than trophy bucks and giant racks.
“Antlerless deer hunts bring out the best in hunters. The hunts center on the most altruistic reason for hunting deer: procuring venison and camaraderie,” Shead writes. “Absent are any notion of greed over shooting the biggest buck. Antlerless hunting, simply put, is deer hunting at its best.”
The News Tribune recently asked Shead a few questions about the new book and about deer hunting.
Q: You seem to be a natural writer. When did you start writing outdoor stories, and what encouraged you to try?
A: I’ve been writing outdoor stories since I was a kid. I had this pocket-sized notebook that I remember writing these “dramatic” stories about catching bluegills and white bass when I was in grade school. I started subscribing to outdoor magazines with my birthday money when I was 10. Any time we drove somewhere, my nose was in a book or an outdoor magazine and the joke was when I turned 16, I wouldn’t know how to get anywhere because I never looked up! My neighbor (my babysitter’s husband) was a real storyteller and a practical jokester. I probably got a lot of my personality from him.
In high school, I used to write newspaper-style stories about my friends. In one story, I wrote a gag about how one of my friends died after being gored by a buck. It was written like an obituary. The last line, instead of saying, “A memorial has been established” or “Send flowers to …” I wrote, “His remains have been sent to the Boone & Crockett Club for scoring.”
Q: You currently write for Outdoors News and Northern Wilds in Minnesota. Any other publications?
A: I also write for Wisconsin Outdoor News, Delta Waterfowl and occasionally Deer & Deer Hunting and Fur-Fish-Game. I’m also a regular contributor to the Archery Trade Association’s website.
Q: You grew up hunting in south-central Wisconsin. Where do you hunt mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin these days?
A: I hunt in Cook County in Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin. Growing up in Wisconsin, I’ve never missed a Wisconsin opener. Because it’s not such a big tradition to me, and because the season is longer, and due to high hunting pressure, sometimes I skip Minnesota opener and hunt midweek. When I lived in Wisconsin, I’d drive up the (North Shore) and hunt for a week straight at times, sleeping in my truck topper. I do still occasionally truck camp, but I’m old enough now that a nice warm bed feels good! With gas prices this year, I’ll likely do some camping again.
Q: Your stories are full of very specific details from events that, in some cases, happened decades ago. Did you remember most of those, or had you written them down in a journal or diary?
A: I have a photographic memory. In school, I could remember the answer to tests and even where it was on the page. I constantly bombard my friends with these dumb facts I remember from 20 or 30 years ago. I remember most of my successful hunts in pretty strong detail. But, also, some of those stories were written 20 years ago when they were still fresh.
Q: Several of the stories in “Buck Tales” had appeared in magazines previously. What made you decide to put these stories into a book form?
A: My very favorite books are the “Stories of the Old Duck Hunters” series from Gordon MacQuarrie, from Superior. He wrote for the big outdoor magazines back in his day, and after his death, editors compiled his stories into book form. Those books are at my bedside, and I read them over and over. Each time, it’s like I’m reading his stories again for the first time.
I’m no Gordon MacQuarrie. I’ve tried to write like him, and I can’t. My attempts feel forced and dishonest, while his words come so naturally. He’s the bar by which I judge all outdoor writing. But I have some stories that I think turned out pretty well in my own style, and I wanted to put them in a collection. I hope people get a kick out of them.
Q: Ever since you shot that 7-pointer as your first deer, it seems your life has truly focused around deer, both your chosen careers and your time outdoors. What is it about deer, deer antlers and deer hunting that intrigue you so much?
A: Early deer hunting success probably fostered my love of deer hunting. We were really spoiled with some great hunting property when deer numbers were high. The funny thing about deer is I can drive down the road and see one and it’s not a big deal. But when you get in the woods with a rifle in your hands and heavy autumn scent in your nose, hearing those crunchy steps in the leaves makes the hair on the back of my neck stand on end. Something deep within me from the caveman days stirs. My mouth goes dry. My heart hammers in my ears.
Even if it’s a deer I’m not going to shoot, being in the woods hunting has a dramatic effect on me. And sitting in a tree for hours on end with just my thoughts helps me get things right in my head. I didn’t choose to be an outdoor writer. The outdoors chose me.
Q: The number of deer hunters is declining in Minnesota nearly every year. What’s your take on the future of deer hunting?
A: I don’t think deer hunting will be like it was in the old days, with big deer camps and kids, dads and granddads hunting together. There has definitely been a change. A lot of women are hunting now. Youth hunts are getting kids interested in the outdoors. The pandemic created a lot of hunters who are in it strictly to put food on the table.
Hunter numbers may continue to decline, but the demographic will change. The sport will be less dominated by 40-year-old men and will have a bigger mix of women and maybe even some more hipster-type hunters. With people working from home, there will be more people living in rural areas like the North Shore, and some of those traditionally urban/suburban folks will feel a stronger connection to the land and want to put their own meat on the table.
News
With OLB Tyus Bowser back, Ravens pass rush ready for breakout: ‘We’re on our way’
With Tyus Bowser set to make his season debut, Justin Houston finally healthy, and second-round David Ojabo fully practicing, Odafe Oweh can appreciate the state of the Ravens’ outside linebacker depth chart. For once, there really is depth.
“We have rotations now,” Oweh said Wednesday. “Before, we didn’t do that. It was just two guys breaking our [butts]man.”
Oweh chuckled; he knew because he was one of those two types. But as the Ravens (5-3) prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-5), their passing rush is growing in number and ability. A once limited defensive front could have enviable flexibility in the second half of the season.
The biggest help will come from Bowser, who led the Ravens in sacks and was the defense’s top linebacker in coverage last year. He was activated in the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday and has been a full participant in training all week, an important step in his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered during from the Ravens’ season finale 10 months ago.
While Bowser didn’t commit after practice Saturday to find out if he expected to play Monday in New Orleans – “If you see [No.] 54 on the pitch, that’s when you’ll know” – he said he felt “good” and “confident”.
“I’ve worked hard all this time, and my only goal is to get better every day,” Bowser said. “As I said, I have confidence in where I am. That’s pretty much where I’m coming from now.
Even without Bowser, the Ravens’ pass rush has increased in recent weeks. Through its first five games, the defense ranked 29th in the NFL in pressure rate (26.5%) and 25th in sack rate (4.9%), according to TruMedia. As of Week 6, the Ravens are 20th in pressure rate (31%) and second in sack rate (10.9%), behind the Dallas Cowboys, despite a slight increase in their blitz rate (21.5%). at 24.8%).
In their Oct. 27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Ravens finished with three sacks and six quarterback hits against Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s fastest passers. A few days later, the team activated Bowser and Ojabo, whose NFL debuts could come after the Ravens’ Week 10 hiatus, and traded for All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, another passing passing talent. .
“I think we’re on the right track,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Friday. “For example, the vision of how we want to operate – are we on the level yet? No. I think that’s kind of the message since I’ve been sitting here, since we got here. so it’s still an evolutionary process, and now that we have more guys who can do different things, I think you’ll start to see it focus a bit more.
The Ravens had slim picks a month ago. In their Week 4 slump against the Buffalo Bills, Oweh played all but three defensive snaps, while new signing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had all but nine. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison featured prominently in the Ravens defenseman rotation. Just like Brandon Copeland (Gilman), the practice squad call.
In the weeks that followed, the Ravens’ pass-rush plays fell more into place. Pierre-Paul continued to build and beat Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in just his second game. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike set his career high in sacks in Week 6; he now has 3 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits, continuing his emergence as one of the most complete inside linemen in the NFL.
In Week 7, Houston returned from a groin injury that had sidelined him since late September. There was no dip in his early season form; the 33-year-old has four sacks in 40 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ winning streak. Houston now averages one sack every 20.5 pass-rushes, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the best rates in the NFL.
“Sometimes the bags come to you,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He is still very talented. That’s the thing with Justin; I know he’s been in the league for a long time, but he’s still good. He’s powerful, he’s explosive, he’s got strong hands, throws guys, he’s got leverage, he’s got really good feet, he can still move. He still has it, and it shows.
Bowser’s return will boost the Ravens as a strong outside linebacker, where he showed flashes of production at the Pro Bowl level. Bowser had seven sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in 2021, all career highs, and nearly matched his career best with four passes defended.
That should free up Oweh to play more as a defensive end, where he’s most comfortable. Despite only having one sack this season, he ranks as a better passing thrower than he did as a rookie, according to PFF, when he had five sacks in 15 games. .
Even more speed is on the way. In Patrick Queen (3 1/2 sacks, a career high), the Ravens already had one of the most productive inside linebackers in the NFL. In Smith, they gave him a partner with the best sack rate (6.4%) among linebackers since 2018, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Ojabo, who was expected to be a first-round pick before tearing his Achilles tendon on Michigan’s pro day in March, ran a 4.55-second sprint for 40 yards at the combine.
“We’re fast, we’re explosive, we play tough and physical,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell (three sacks) said Wednesday. “That defense can be really, really special. … We just have to put it together.
Week 9
Ravens to the Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13, ESPN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
()
California Daily Newspapers
News
Zebras and elephants among hundreds dead in Kenya from drought
The report provides insight into the effects of a years-long drought on wildlife in the region, as the United Nations and other organizations have warned for months of the humanitarian impact.
“In Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” Guleid Artan, director of the World Meteorological Organization’s climate center for East Africa, said in August. This season is the “fifth consecutive failed rainy season” in the region, he said.
Kenyan tourism and wildlife secretary Peninah Malonza said at the press conference on Friday announcing the figures that the country was trying to intervene by providing hay, water and “enhanced monitoring of the wildlife outside protected areas to reduce human-wildlife conflict”.
The figures come as world leaders gather in Egypt on Sunday for COP27, the annual UN climate change summit. Amina J. Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, has called on wealthier countries to focus on providing climate assistance to developing countries in Africa, writing in an op-ed that “worsening climate chaos is wreaking havoc on the continent.
What is COP27? What you need to know about the UN climate summit
Of the 430 zebras killed by the drought, 49 are Grevy’s zebras, an endangered species with only around 3,000 estimated in the wild, according to Grevy’s Zebra Trust, which helped collect data for the report . The deaths occur despite ongoing feeding programs in the region, according to the report.
Zebras and wildebeest have been particularly affected by the drought, according to the report.
Elephants have also been affected, especially young ones, which are not large enough to reach higher food sources, he added. In the Amboseli ecosystem in southwestern Kenya – home to around 1,900 elephants – 76 elephants died; 45 of them were minors who died of malnutrition “because the mothers could not produce enough milk”.
Figures collected between February and October could be an undercount, the report warns, as the carcasses of animals that died as a result of the drought may have been eaten by predators. He also noted that the landscapes are vast, so researchers “may not have accessed all parts of the area where wildlife died.”
The deaths are a “stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on biodiversity,” said Sophie le Clue, chief executive of the ADM Capital Foundation, an environmental nonprofit. “The world is facing a biodiversity crisis as we face unprecedented species extinctions around the world,” she said, adding that the issue “remains far from a priority on political agendas”.
Hannah Mumby, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong whose research focuses on elephants, said “we have to be aware that extreme events that last for years and cause these huge impacts on mortality should be unusual”, but two other severe droughts have hit Kenya in the past decade.
“It suggests that the climate crisis is playing out,” she said, “and the implications for biodiversity, livestock and food security are happening now.”
The report recommended the “urgent and immediate” provision of water and salt licks – a source of minerals – in drought-affected ecosystems. He also called for the supply of hay for Grévy’s zebra in the northern region of the country to be “improved” in November and December to cover a wider area.
In the Amboseli ecosystem, an “urgent total aerial wildlife survey” should be carried out, he said, before the next rainy season – this spring – to assess the effects of the drought.
washingtonpost
MN 2nd District race between Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner is a very expensive tossup
Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Shares Note Amid Mass Lay-off
Can Republicans and Democrats find a way forward on immigration?
Readers & Writers: A must-read, a YA gem and ancient Egypt
Permanent daylight saving time will harm our health, say experts
Minnesota antler aficionado pens deer hunting book
With OLB Tyus Bowser back, Ravens pass rush ready for breakout: ‘We’re on our way’
Zebras and elephants among hundreds dead in Kenya from drought
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 – Will FLOKI Hit $0.00005 Soon?
Sump or civility? Elon Musk’s Twitter at a crossroads
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark