Nbc Retracts Paul Pelosi'S Flawed Story That Fueled Conspiracy Theories

The folks at the network said the “Today” report was based on “unreliable” information from a source that was not named in the story. The home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco. Jeff Chiu/AP

NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer got what seemed like a scoop Friday on an intruder’s attack last week on Paul Pelosi. The curious new details he presented on the “Today” show quickly went viral on right-wing sites and social media accounts.

One problem: Much of Almaguer’s account was inaccurate, based on misinformation provided by a source who was not named in the report, according to people in the network. These people said Almaguer was wrong when he reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-California) husband gave police no indication he was in danger when he responded. at the door. In fact, San Francisco police say Pelosi was struggling with the intruder, David DePape, when they first saw him.

But before NBC News’ hasty removal of the video from its website — along with a vague note that the story “did not meet NBC News reporting standards” — it spawned a grim new narrative.

Like a match on a pile of dry wood, the NBC story has fueled the unfounded speculation and conspiracy theories that have swirled around the incident since the Oct. 28 home invasion.

Minutes after Almaguer’s Friday morning broadcast, conservative commentators jumped on it as supposed evidence of a politically motivated cover-up. “This story is getting weirder and weirder“, radio host Clay Travis told his million Twitter followers on a clip of Almaguer on “Today”.

And even after NBC pulled his story, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson trumpeted it. “NBC reveals explosive new details in Pelosi attack”, read the banner on Carlson’s discussion of the story on Friday night.

In fact, NBC News does not support these “explosive” details.

“The decision was made to remove the segment after it was determined, shortly after it aired, that the primary source of information was unreliable regarding the circumstances encountered by police when they arrived at home,” said a person with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to discuss details of the report.

Specifically, the network questioned Almaguer’s claim — which he attributed to unnamed sources “familiar with what transpired inside the Pelosi residence” — that Pelosi, after having opened the door to the officers, walked “several feet” towards her attacker and away from the police.

“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell officers he was in distress is unclear,” Almaguer said in his initial report, suggesting Pelosi was not in immediate danger when police arrived. arrival.

Almaguer concluded his report by saying: “We still do not know exactly what happened between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect during the 30 minutes they were alone inside this house before the police arrived. .”

In many ways, Almaguer’s now-retired story conflicted with the timeline presented by prosecutors days earlier.

According to charging documents from Nov. 1, DePape woke Pelosi, 82, in his bedroom around 2 a.m. He entered Pelosis’ house by smashing a downstairs window with a hammer.

DePape, 42, then demanded to see President Pelosi, indicating he intended to harm her. While trying to appease the intruder, Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 on a charging phone in the bathroom adjacent to his bedroom. A dispatcher alerted the police.

DePape, still wielding the gavel, led Pelosi downstairs just before police arrived. Pelosi put his right hand on the handle of the hammer for protection, according to the charging documents, and opened the front door with his left hand and “nervously but calmly greeted” the police. When officers ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he snatched it from Pelosi and punched him in the head, fracturing his skull, before police rushed into the house and subdued him .

DePape has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

It’s unclear whether Almaguer, a veteran network correspondent, will face disciplinary action for the erroneous story. Almaguer did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Mainstream news outlets rarely remove published work from their websites, but NBC decided to pull Almaguer’s story around noon Friday after it began to spark comments and speculation on social media. He offered no public explanation at the time, adding an editor’s note on the ‘Today’ website stating, “This article has been removed from publication as it does not meet reporting standards for NBC News.”

The deletion sparked another round of speculation – this time about why NBC News deleted the story.

Among those who have fueled misinformation and unfounded theories about Pelosi’s attack is Twitter owner Elon Musk. After taking over Twitter last week and promising advertisers that it wouldn’t become “a free-for-all hellscape,” Musk linked to an article on a fringe website that claimed, again against all evidence, that Paul Pelosi had been drunk and had a fight with a prostitute. He then deleted the tweet.

NBC isn’t the only outlet whose mistakes in reporting the story have fueled misinformation. Shortly after the attack, KTVU-TV in San Francisco incorrectly reported that Pelosi’s attacker wore nothing but underwear during the attack. The station corrected its report within hours, but the details nonetheless spread in right-wing circles, fueling baseless theories that Pelosi invited DePape to his home.

Paul Pelosi was discharged from hospital on Thursday and returned home to San Francisco.