New York Ruth’s Chris Dagger Joan Thompson Defended, Family Claims
A Manhattan mother accused of stabbing a rowdy restaurant mate at a Ruth’s Chris Steak House was only defending herself, her family told the Post – calling her $40,000 bail “unfair”.
Joan Thompson, 31, told police she had ‘no memory’ of Friday night’s attack at West 51st restaurant where she allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man in the back and punctured his lung during an argument, prosecutors said outside the night court on Saturday.
“It’s not even his fault,” Thompson’s father, Carlos Stapleton, said in Manhattan Criminal Court after his arraignment.
“My daughter told me about what happened…that she was in a restaurant eating, and people started an argument with them,” Stapleton, 84, said. “The man came, restrained my daughter, then the man’s wife went to punch my daughter in the face. Now what is my daughter supposed to do? Lay down there?”
Thompson, a Costco supervisor and mother of two sons, was brought before Judge Kevin McGrath who ordered bail set at $40,000 at the request of Assistant District Attorney Samantha McCarthy.
“It’s very unfair,” Stapleton said of the bail. “It’s really unfair. This type of bail isn’t even when it’s the girl’s fault. It means anyone can bother you these days and you can’t protect yourself – c is what it looks like.
Thompson and a cousin were eating at Ruth’s Chris on Friday night when a large group nearby argued with restaurant staff over the bill, sources and prosecutors said.
But something made the band members turn their attention to Thompson — possibly a comment that the band was making too much noise, sources said. A woman from the larger group allegedly went up to Thompson and said, “You look like shit the way you dress.”
The eventual victim began throwing fists and hitting Thompson’s cousin, a previously former Post source.
Cellphone video of the attack obtained by investigators allegedly showed Thompson standing in a chair with a steak knife while screaming, before she made a stabbing gesture towards the victim, prosecutors told the court on Saturday evening .
“I am really upset by the whole situation. We were attacked,” Thompson’s cousin told the Post. “We were having dinner. We were having dinner quietly and we were attacked. It is unfair.”
After the stabbings, the two fled the restaurant without paying. Thompson was arrested after 2 a.m. Saturday after cops tracked her down using her name from the dinner reservation, prosecutors alleged.
When cops showed her the video of her attack, she admitted it was her and said she argued, but ‘claimed to have no memory of the assault’, prosecutors claimed .
She was charged with assault and threatening, but prosecutors said they may increase the charges after reviewing the victim’s medical records.
The victim, reached by phone on Saturday, told the Post “I feel fine” but declined to speak further, saying “I know you’re looking for a story, but I’m not going on air.”
Thompson appeared in court wearing a black sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and blue Crocs, with her attorney Quincy Myers asking that she be released on probation or released on her own recognizance since she had no recognizance. criminal record and was a working mother of two songs, ages 21 and 11.
But Judge Kevin McGrath granted prosecutors’ bail request because Thompson “left the scene of the crime after allegedly stabbing someone,” he said.
Amy Schumer calls Kanye a Nazi and is honored to host SNL ahead of ‘midterm abortions’
Comedian Amy Schumer made a brief cutting reference to “Nazi” Kanye West during her return to Saturday Night Live.
Schumer, 41, hosting the long-running sketch show for the first time since 2018 and the third time overall, mocked West for his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric during his opening monologue.
The ‘Life and Beth’ star spoke to the crowd about how her husband was on the autism spectrum and how his condition was once called Asperger’s Syndrome.
Schumer then said, “It used to be called Asperger, but then they found out that Dr. Asperger had ties to the Nazis, Kanye…”
The “Inside Amy Schumer” creator then seemed to riff like she didn’t mean it, tapping her microphone to see if anyone could hear her and intoning, “That’s weird.”
Comedian Amy Schumer made a brief cutting reference to “Nazi” Kanye West during her return to Saturday Night Live
Schumer was talking to the crowd about how her husband was on the autism spectrum and how his condition was once called Asperger’s Syndrome. Schumer then said: ‘It used to be called Asperger, but then they found out that Dr Asperger had ties to the Nazis, Kanye. . .’
Schumer appeared to reference West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s recent spate of anti-Semitic comments at the end of the show, where she wore a baseball t-shirt that read: ” <3 Jews".
The long-running liberal comic also referenced the upcoming election, joking that she was hosting the last episode before the “mid-term abortions” before cutting off, saying, “What the hell? what did I say? Sorry, I was thinking what’s at stake if we don’t vote.
She also discussed her life with her husband and son before starring in various sketches and featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.
The comments were the latest criticism from West, who recently came under fire for comments he made last month that were deemed anti-Semitic.
The rapper wrote in a tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die with 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The funny thing is, I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are also Jewish. You toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your program.
Schumer referenced West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s recent spate of anti-Semitic comments at the end of the show, where she wore a baseball t-shirt that read, “<3 Jews "
The rapper’s Twitter account was later suspended.
Piers Morgan asked West last week if he regretted the tweet and he replied: “No – absolutely not, absolutely not”. . . I’ve fought fire with fire – I’m not here to be hosed down – this is a different kind of freedom fighter.
He then clarified: “I will say that I am sorry for the people I have hurt.” I feel like I’m causing pain and confusion, and I’m sorry to the families of people who have nothing to do with the trauma I’ve been through and use my platform where you say, “Hurt people hurt people”, and I was hurt.
His comments cost him hundreds of millions of dollars in trade deals and advertising partnerships, including GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas, which were the maker and distributors of the rapper’s hit clothing line and shoe brand Yeezy. . Banking giant JP Morgan Chase also dropped it.
His total wealth plummeted from $2 billion to around $500 million after Adidas severed ties with him.
Kanye West spoke at length to the gathered photographers on Friday, but little of what he had to say made no sense
Kyrie Irving was also slammed and suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for linking an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.
While Kanye is known for having unpredictable outbursts on social media – he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 – his rants have become more frequent this year.
While West didn’t apologize in making his remarks, he said he was “humbled” by the furore that cost him an estimated $1 billion in business deals.
West said he believed God humbled him to often brag about his wealth – much of which he lost due to trademark deals being suspended.
West has notoriously refused to take mood-stabilizing medication – despite his diagnosis.
Irving was suspended from the Nets for at least five games for linking to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.
Saturday Night Live will return with comedian Dave Chappelle hosting for the third time next week with first musical guest Black Star.
“He couldn’t get into my five-man team!” – O’Hara places Spurs against Liverpool in the “Quickfire Squads” before the shock of the PL!
No. 15 LSU beats No. 6 Alabama in overtime with two-point conversion
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime, then found Mason Taylor for a 2-point do-or-die conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give the freshman Tigers coach. Brian Kelly his first win over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
The upset win in a thrilling game that included six second-half lead changes and an Alabama tying field goal within 30 seconds also gave LSU (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) control of the game. SEC West Division with two league matches. remaining.
Alabama (7-2, 4-2) started overtime with the ball and took a 31-24 lead on Roydell Williams’ second touchdown of the game.
But Daniels only needed one game in overtime to score and force Kelly to decide whether to try to tie it up with a kick or let Daniels try to win it.
“I love how our guys competed. I didn’t want to go into overtime,” Kelly said as cheering fans rushed onto the pitch. “It just felt like it was the right time to try and win the game.”
Alabama, favored by nearly two touchdowns, lost at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010. Kelly, who as Notre Dame coach lost twice to Saban and Alabama in the playoffs of college football, became the coach to break that streak in the first year of a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million.
“Coming here and restoring the pride and tradition of this program means so much,” Kelly said. “It feels so good to give back the faith and trust they gave me.”
Daniels passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 95 yards and a score.
Alabama’s Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown, and was also intercepted.
There were three lead changes in the final 4:44, starting when Young narrowly escaped a sack, rolled a right and found Ja’Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown.
LSU came back ahead 24-21 with 1:47 left in regulation when Daniels hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score.
But Young led Alabama at LSU 28 and Will Reichard’s 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left tied it.
LSU then chose to run out of time.
Alabama took its first of two fourth quarter leads thanks to LSU’s face mask and defensive holding penalties that nullified what would have been a third sack at the Tigers 36.
After Jahmyr Gibbs’ 14-yard run to the 2, Williams charged in to make it 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 12:37 to go.
LSU responded by driving inside the Alabama 15, but the Tide smothered Daniels’ third guard, limiting the Tigers to Damian Ramos’ 32-yard field goal with 6:52 left.
Alabama took its first lead on Will Reichard’s third field goal of the game, wrapping up a third-quarter drive on which Alabama twice converted in fourth and ran on runs from Williams.
A crowd of around 102,000 turned Death Valley into “Deaf Valley” with deafening roars that seemed to send vibrations through the nearly century-old stadium.
The Tigers ended up scoring first when John Emery Jr. turned a short pass from Daniels into a 30-yard touchdown, stepping forward toward the goal line as former LSU basketball great Shaquille O’ Neal, pointed approvingly from the near sideline.
LSU took a 7-6 lead at halftime.
TAKE AWAY
Alabama: Pass protection has been a recurring issue this season. Young was sacked twice and regularly put under pressure. He came in to complete 66% of his passes for the season but connected 49% (25 for 51) at Tiger Stadium. Touchdowns have also been rare lately. Alabama has gone more than five quarters without one, dating back to the second quarter of its victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 22.
LSU: The Tigers’ defense has improved since giving up 40 points in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8 and 35 points in a win at Florida on Oct. 15. After holding the explosive Ole Miss to 20, the Tigers kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone for three quarters before finally succumbing to game-winning play from Heisman Young in the final period.
NEXT
Alabama: At No. 11 Mississippi, which had this weekend off.
LSU: At Arkansas, which will try to regroup after the loss at No. 23 Liberty.
Puma’s outgoing CEO could lead Adidas next
Adidas (ADDDF) could recruit the boss of crosstown rival Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted.
The sportswear company said on Friday it was in talks with Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden to succeed Rorsted, who is due to leave in 2023.
Gulden, meanwhile, is set to leave Puma at the end of the year after nine years in the role. Adidas announced in August that it was looking for a new CEO.
Rorsted has led Adidas since 2016. Last month, the company lowered its financial forecast for the year, telling investors it would have to step up sales promotions due to lower traffic in the Greater China region and… ‘lower demand in Western markets from the start. September.
Investors have been eating news of the potential talent shuffle between the German brands, both based in the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach since their founding in 1948 by feuding brothers Adi and Rudolf Dassler.
Adidas shares jumped 20% in Frankfurt. Shares of the company have lost 56% since the start of the year. Puma shares fell less than 1%.
Adidas has recently been the subject of controversy over its relationship with Ye, also known as Kanye West.
He ended his partnership with the creator and rapper last month, stressing that he “does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other type of hate speech”, and calling West’s recent comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.
Adidas said the result would be a 250 million euro ($247 million) impact on its fourth-quarter sales. But the brand has been criticized for being late in cutting ties. He initially put the relationship “under review”.
Why Jake Paul embarrasses boxing stars like Tyson Fury and Terence Crawford
Jake Paul went from being a so-called “boxing embarrassment” to embarrassing pound-for-pound boxers like Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury and Errol Spence with his approach.
Social media antagonist Jake, who knocked down and defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in a 187-pound bout, has angered boxing fans ever since he and his brother Logan Paul stepped into the ring to fight a fight. other YouTubers at amateur fights in 2018. But the wrath of hardcore fight fans is best directed at boxing’s elite.
Because Jake Paul racked up a 6-0 record (4 KOs) doing something a lot of boxing world champions don’t want to do: get into real 50-50 fights that he has every chance of to lose. Insiders complain that he has yet to fight a “real” boxer – that his opponents are mostly semi-retired MMA fighters with limited boxing experience. (And remind us: Who was Floyd Mayweather’s last pro fight against?)
Moreover, Silva was only a narrow underdog against Paul. He’s a highly decorated combat athlete – one of the greatest strikers the Octagon has ever seen – and his boxing experience was roughly on par with Paul’s. In fact, ‘The Spider’ defeated a seasoned former world champion when he upset the unruly Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last year.
Silva is 47 and past his athletic peak. But their fight was Jake Paul’s sixth fight as a professional. In Floyd Mayweather’s sixth pro count, he stopped Bobby ‘The Nobody’ Giepert 19-8 in two rounds. In Anthony Joshua’s sixth outing, he was a 200-to-1 favorite before knocking out part-timer Matt Legg.
With all due respect to all brave boxing buddies, were Giepert and Legg much better than UFC icon Silva? No. And, unlike Mayweather and AJ – who had won Olympic medals before turning pro – Paul had a grand total of an amateur fight.
Jake’s formula for marketing success is to pick high profile opponents that the public sees as a real threat to beat him. Many combat sports analysts predicted that even an aging Silva would be too much for the “problem kid” (just as many said the same about Tyron Woodley, and before him Ben Askren).
This stands in stark contrast to many top boxers who rely on their status or alphabetical titles to sell fights – or are more interested in protecting unbeaten records than a real challenge.
Jake Paul captures an audience by actually accepting what should be a highly competitive fight every time. Compare that to one of the best boxers in the world – Terence Crawford – unable to reach a deal with eternal rival Errol Spence, taking on David Avanesyan (Crawford is a 14-to-1 favourite). Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is setting up a third fight with 38-year-old Derek Chisora after already beating him twice.
The main knock against Jake Paul is that he has never fought a real professional boxer in his limited career so far. But he picks opponents who have broadly similar levels of inexperience to himself – and he’s attempted to take on two boxers, only to have the supposed ‘professionals’ let the team down.
Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy – himself a reality TV star, but with an 8-0 pro record – has signed twice to fight Jake Paul. He withdrew both times. Paul also had a date set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, son of the former heavyweight champion and owner of a 12-1 win-loss list – only for Rahman Jr to fail in series to make the contracted weight. .
So in Jake Paul’s attempts to fight a so-called “real” boxer, it was the more experienced professionals who caused the cancellations. If anyone is hurting the fighting game’s reputation here, it’s not the 25-year-old social media star.
There’s no denying that Paul’s fame and scholarship don’t balance with his boxing abilities. But boxing has never been about meritocracy – it’s whether there’s an audience watching you, rather than skill level, that dictates how much a fighter earns.
There’s also evidence that while Jake Paul wouldn’t be on anyone’s list of the top 10 cruiserweights in the world — he’s probably not even in the top 100 — he has improved remarkably. The foul-mouthed slugger who bludgeoned a perma-crouching AnEsonGib on his pro debut or crushed Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones exhibition undercard – inspiring a ringside Snoop Dogg to burst into song – added finesse.
Given his late start in boxing, it’s highly unlikely that Jake Paul will ever approach the top levels of the sport. But he has improved tremendously under coach BJ Flores. The hot-headed, blond American has gone from a total novice with raw power to a better-rounded and more fundamentally sound boxer – albeit one who still understands that his best chance of winning is dropping his right hand on his opponent.
After a close first fight against former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, Paul knocked him out in the rematch (his perfect knockout won ESPN’s 2021 Knockout of the Year award) . Against Silva, Paul showed patience when he was outboxed at the start, kept compact and gradually got back into the fight.
Unlike many technically superior skilled boxers, Paul works hard to improve his craft, show up in shape, make weight and reward competitive contests above offsets. Yet some would have you believe that he is the problem in this sport.
Then there’s the fact that Paul was instrumental in the burgeoning rise of women’s boxing. As Amanda Serrano’s manager, Paul helped her Madison Square Garden showdown with Katie Taylor and boosted the profile and earning power of the seven-weight world champion, one of the top three boxers in the world. planet.
There’s no doubting his ambition either, with Paul saying he ultimately wants to fight everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Floyd Mayweather (a fight that would do huge business)
For anyone who scoffs at those lofty goals, it’s worth remembering that Jake remains a 6-0 novice – and what he’s doing with Silva and Woodley is very different from what Mayweather did for his 50th official fight, when he faced a newcomer to boxing. Conor McGregor? At least Silva has actually had multiple boxing victories, unlike “The Notorious”.
Paul may never achieve his ultimate goals of a Canelo or a Mayweather. There’s every chance he’ll suffer a defeat long before that – simply because he has the guts to compete every time he steps into the ring. There are many far better boxers than Jake Paul who could learn a lot from his approach.
