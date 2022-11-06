NFT Inquiry Filed by UK Parliament Group as Crypto Scrutiny Rises

DCMS announced that it will also investigate the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs.
According to the DCMS committee’s statement, NFT regulation in the UK is mainly non-existent.
The UK government has started a probe into nonfungible tokens (NFT), digital collectibles championed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport committee announced the initiative in a statement on Friday, adding that it will also investigate the underlying blockchain technology that supports NFTs.
DCMS committee stated :
MPs are expected to consider whether NFT investors, especially vulnerable speculators, are put at risk by the market.
The popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, which became a favorite with celebrities, propelled NFTs into public notice in 2021. However, interest in NFTs has dwindled this year as crypto assets have fallen, with trading falling by more than 95% between January and September, according to one estimate. As per DCMS committee’s statement, overvalued assets may be dumped on ‘bigger fool’ investors, and NFT regulation in the UK is non-existent.
Sunak’s Support for Crypto
Sunak, who took over as Prime Minister last month following Liz Truss’s brief and turbulent term, was a strong crypto proponent when Chancellor of the Exchequer. In April, he recommended regulatory reforms for stablecoins. Sunak has also shown support for central bank digital currency. He directed the Royal Mint in April to create a nonfungible token (NFT) by the end of the year as a representation of the forward-thinking approach the UK is determined to pursue. Sunak has created history for a variety of reasons. He is the youngest prime minister in modern British history, at 42 years old.
51% of Ethereum blocks were confirmed to be compliant with OFAC rules in October.
The agency has already sanctioned Tornado Cash and a number of ETH addresses.
Members have been monitoring Ethereum’s progress toward meeting requirements put out by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over 73% of all blocks on the Ethereum network were confirmed to be in conformity with OFAC regulations during the previous 24 hours.
After 51% of Ethereum blocks were confirmed to be compliant with OFAC rules in October 2022, it was reported on the growing censorship issues. However, as of November 3rd, mevWatch statistics showed that 73% of daily minting was comprised of OFAC-compliant blocks.
Economic and Trade Sanctions
To comply with OFAC regulations, certain MEV-Boost relays will restrict access to specific financial activities. Therefore, a non-censoring MEV-Boost relay must be adopted by the Ethereum network if the platform is to maintain its neutrality.
Ethereum validators may lessen their need to comply with OFAC. By configuring their MEV-Boost network to avoid using relays that filter transactions. Such as BloXroute Max Profit, BloxRoute Ethical, Manifold, and Relayooor.
When economic and trade sanctions are in place, the United States government agency responsible for enforcing them must ensure that they are in compliance with OFAC. The agency has already sanctioned Tornado Cash and a number of Ethereum addresses.
As of right now, 45 percent of all Ethereum blocks are in compliance with OFAC regulations. The next major update for the Ethereum network is scheduled for Shanghai, and it will bring with it a number of exciting new features, including the ability to withdraw staked Ether (sETH) and reduced gas prices. The Shandong testnet version was released to the public last month. As of right now, developers may begin to work on the implementations, which are anticipated to last through September 2023.
Reports of the widespread layoffs emerged on Twitter’s website, along with photos.
Jack expressed appreciation for everyone who had a hand in making Twitter so far.
Many of the laid-off Twitter workers began tweeting about their experiences and feelings after Elon Musk said the layoffs were necessary to reduce operational expenses. Reports of the widespread layoffs emerged on Twitter’s website, along with photos of what looked to be a significant number of employees standing together under the #OneTeam hashtag, a blue heart, and salute emojis.
Grew Company Size Too Quickly
On Saturday, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey shared his thoughts on the direction the microblogging service is taking under Elon Musk. Jack said, “I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.” Continuing, he expressed appreciation for everyone who had a hand in making Twitter what it is today. And he acknowledged that it may not be reciprocal right now.
Jack stated:
“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”
Twitter Inc. informed its dismissed workers in an official letter:
“Today is your last working day at the company, however, you will remain employed by Twitter and will receive compensation and benefits through your separation date of 2 February 2023. During this time, you will be on a Non-working notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated”.
Bloggers, decision-makers, reporters, and other thought leaders have become reliant on Twitter, a little but powerful platform that has basically developed into a digital public square, over the years.
Bullish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000178033 to $0.00002798506.
The FLOKI price will also reach $0.00005 soon.
Bearish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
In FLOKI (FLOKI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FLOKI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of FLOKI (FLOKI) is $0.00001160 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,687,351 at the time of writing. However, FLOKI has increased to 5.0% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a circulating supply of 9,317,752,837,219 FLOKI. Currently, FLOKI trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. A mysterious group of developers who were ardent supporters and Shiba Inu community members built the memecoin. FLOKI was created on June 25, 2021, when Elon Musk announced that he will be adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022
FLOKI (FLOKI) holds the 248th position on CoinGecko right now. FLOKI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of FLOKI (FLOKI) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, FLOKI (FLOKI) is at $0.0000113085. If the pattern continues, the price of FLOKI might reach the resistance level of $0.0000133533and $0.0000294782. If the trend reverses, then the price of FLOKI may fall to $0.0000093484 and $0.0000065446.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0000178033
Resistance Level 2
$0.0000435720
Resistance Level 3
$0.0001180360
Resistance Level 5
$0.0002798506
Support Level
$0.0000056333
FLOKI/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)
The charts show that FLOKI has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FLOKI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0002798506.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FLOKI might plummet to almost $0.0000056333, a bearish signal.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FLOKI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the FLOKI price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, FLOKI is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of FLOKI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FLOKI is at a level of 66.48. This means that FLOKI is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of FLOKI (FLOKI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of FLOKI (FLOKI). Currently, FLOKI lies in the range of 51.654, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FLOKI (FLOKI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FLOKI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, FLOKI’s RSI is at 66.48, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of FLOKI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FLOKI (FLOKI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions FLOKI is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of FLOKI decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of FLOKI increases
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FLOKI (FLOKI)might probably attain $0.0001 by 2023.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, FLOKI (FLOKI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FLOKI might rally to hit $0.0003 by 2024.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FLOKI will rally to hit $0.0005.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2026
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0007.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2027
If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0009.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2028
If FLOKI (FLOKI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FLOKI would hit $0.001.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FLOKI (FLOKI), it would witness major spikes. FLOKI might hit $0.003 by 2029.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the FLOKI ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FLOKI (FLOKI) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.005 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the FLOKI network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FLOKI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) in 2022 is $0.00002798506. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) for 2022 is $0.0000056333.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the FLOKI ecosystem, the performance of FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.00005 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000056333 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.
2. Where can you purchase FLOKI (FLOKI)?
FLOKI (FLOKI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.
3. Will FLOKI (FLOKI) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FLOKI platform, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FLOKI (FLOKI)?
On Nov 04, 2021, FLOKI reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00033651.
5. Is FLOKI (FLOKI) a good investment in 2022?
FLOKI (FLOKI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FLOKI in the past few months, FLOKI is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can FLOKI (FLOKI) reach $0.00005?
FLOKI (FLOKI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, FLOKI (FLOKI) will hit $0.00005 soon.
7. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2023?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0001 by 2023.
8. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2024?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0003 by 2024.
9. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2025?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2025.
10. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2026?
FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0007 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Axie Infinity (AXS) finally managed to break away from its downward momentum that’s been going on for the last six months.
According to latest data from Coingecko, the crypto asset peaked at $11.29 today before entering a minor price correction that made it decline by more than 7% over a 24-hour period.
AXS is in recovery after tremendous selling pressure crippled it in late October
Axie Infinity is targeting a 23% jump to surpass the $13 marker
AXS needs to close today’s session staying above $10.3 for it remain bullish
At the time of this writing, AXS was trading at $10.47 and has gone up by 12.7% and 16.1% during the last seven and 14 days, respectively.
Although it is still down by almost 18% for the past month, the altcoin is showing signs of a bullish rally that could make it breach the $13 marker.
A Clear Path For Axie Infinity Recovery
During the last few days, the cryptocurrency’s price movement was caught in a double bottom pattern that established $8.5 zone as base support region.
Source: TradingView
Following the recent rally of the crypto market, Axie Infinity managed to bounce back from that crucial zone and surpassed the $10.3 marker with its 24.5% surge.
This kind of performance enabled AXS to turn the tides in its favor, getting out of its bearish cycle and is now looking to make a decisive push with the aim of increasing its spot trading price by more than 23%.
In order to do that, the digital currency needs to make sure that it will keep the $10.3 range as today’s sessions come to an end. If that happens, the virtual coin will push its changing hands value to $13.15.
Traders, however, must watch this condition like a hawk, as the bullish thesis will easily be invalidated if AXS fails to hold its current position right now.
Still Feeling The Pressure From AXS Vesting Period Expiration
Undeniably, AXS is still feeling the effects of the tremendous selling pressure that it experienced when vesting period for the asset ended on October 24.
In the crypto space, such event is usually followed by significant price dumps as sellers, after a considerably long wait, finally get the chance to sell their holdings.
Vesting period refers to a specific length of time when early investors for a project or a crypto token such as Axie Infinity are required to hold their investments, making them unable to cash out as new investors come in.
When the unlock schedule came on October 26, AXS struggled to reach the $10 marker even though the crypto market initiated a bullish rally in order to reclaim the $1 trillion market cap turf.
The cryptocurrency now has a chance to return to its bullish ways provided that it can sustain its current range and avoid further decline.
AXS market cap at $1 billion on the weekly chart | Featured image from Bitcoin News, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement.
Google Cloud would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023.
On Saturday, Google stated that its cloud computing company, Google Cloud, was running a validator on the Solana blockchain. And will be adding capabilities to accommodate Solana developers and node operators in the near future. The price of Solana (SOL) increased by 12% on the announcement, and it is now trading at $36.80.
Google Cloud said in a Twitter thread that it would add its Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain in 2023. In addition to operating a Solana validator “to participate in and validate the network.” Currently, the provider’s “fully-managed node hosting service,” known as the Blockchain Node Engine, is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain.
Integrating Solana Into BigQuery
At the Solana Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Google Web3 product manager Nalin Mittal remarked, “We want to make it one-click to run a Solana node in a cost-effective way.”
To “make it easier for the Solana developer ecosystem to access historical data,” Google Cloud has announced that it is now indexing Solana data and uploading it to its BigQuery data warehouse. According to Mittal, the rollout of the new function is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.
In addition, Mittal said that Google Cloud is making up to $100,000 in Cloud Credits accessible to “select startups in the Solana ecosystem.” Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana, praised Google’s decision. To integrate Solana into BigQuery as a “pretty big lift” onstage at Breakpoint.
In response to a question about how Google might help with “hard engineering problems.” Yakovenko mentioned improving SDKs to speed up application development and solve the “unsolved problem” of storing seed phrases.
Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Solana Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile.
Secure, crypto-powered, wireless network that is decentralized, Helium, has voted to switch from its own platform to Solana, a prominent layer-1 blockchain network. Now, with Helium and Solana combining their separate mobile efforts, the partnership is poised to become even closer.
It was reported at the Breakpoint conference in Lisbon that the upcoming Helium Mobile service, a smartphone carrier powered in part by T-Mobile, would be compatible with the crypto-centric Saga smartphone developed by Solana Labs. Both projects will debut in the first half of 2023.
Compatible With Other Carriers
The Android-powered Saga phone in the United States will come with a free 30-day trial for Helium Mobile. During this time the user will have access to unlimited voice and text messaging. However, a spokesperson from Helium Mobile told that the Saga phone would not be limited to Helium Mobile. And that the Solana Labs smartphone is compatible with other carriers as well.
When asked about the cooperation, Boris Renski, general manager of wireless at Nova Labs (the company that represents the Helium network’s founders and main contributors), described it as a “natural fit.”
Helium Mobile, the world’s first cryptocurrency-powered wireless carrier, was announced in September. And was developed in conjunction with major telecom service provider T-Mobile. Moreover, the Helium Mobile service utilizes both the decentralized Helium 5G network. In which users operate their own 5G nodes to share coverage in return for crypto tokens and T-Mobile’s 5G service.
Only around 6,700 user-deployed antennas make up Helium’s 5G network for now. It’s important to note that although Helium can handle 5G radios, the first devices on the market can only use slower 4G LTE, as confirmed by the project’s developers.
