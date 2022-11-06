NFT Inquiry Filed by UK Parliament Group as Crypto Scrutiny Rises

Bullish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000178033 to $0.00002798506.

The FLOKI price will also reach $0.00005 soon.

Bearish FLOKI price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000056333.

In FLOKI (FLOKI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FLOKI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of FLOKI (FLOKI) is $0.00001160 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,687,351 at the time of writing. However, FLOKI has increased to 5.0% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a circulating supply of 9,317,752,837,219 FLOKI. Currently, FLOKI trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global.

What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?

FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. A mysterious group of developers who were ardent supporters and Shiba Inu community members built the memecoin. FLOKI was created on June 25, 2021, when Elon Musk announced that he will be adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022

FLOKI (FLOKI) holds the 248th position on CoinGecko right now. FLOKI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

FLOKI/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of FLOKI (FLOKI) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, FLOKI (FLOKI) is at $0.0000113085. If the pattern continues, the price of FLOKI might reach the resistance level of $0.0000133533and $0.0000294782. If the trend reverses, then the price of FLOKI may fall to $0.0000093484 and $0.0000065446.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).

FLOKI/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of FLOKI (FLOKI).

Resistance Level 1 $0.0000178033 Resistance Level 2 $0.0000435720 Resistance Level 3 $0.0001180360 Resistance Level 5 $0.0002798506 Support Level $0.0000056333 FLOKI/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



The charts show that FLOKI has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FLOKI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0002798506.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FLOKI might plummet to almost $0.0000056333, a bearish signal.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FLOKI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

FLOKI/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of FLOKI (FLOKI) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the FLOKI price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, FLOKI is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of FLOKI at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FLOKI is at a level of 66.48. This means that FLOKI is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of FLOKI (FLOKI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

FLOKI/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of FLOKI (FLOKI). Currently, FLOKI lies in the range of 51.654, indicating a very strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of FLOKI (FLOKI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FLOKI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, FLOKI’s RSI is at 66.48, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of FLOKI with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FLOKI (FLOKI).

BTC Vs ETH Vs FLOKI Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions FLOKI is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of FLOKI decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of FLOKI increases

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, FLOKI (FLOKI) might probably attain $0.0001 by 2023.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, FLOKI (FLOKI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FLOKI might rally to hit $0.0003 by 2024.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025

If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, FLOKI will rally to hit $0.0005.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2026

If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0007.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2027

If FLOKI (FLOKI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, FLOKI would rally to hit $0.0009.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2028

If FLOKI (FLOKI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FLOKI would hit $0.001.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on FLOKI (FLOKI), it would witness major spikes. FLOKI might hit $0.003 by 2029.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the FLOKI ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FLOKI (FLOKI) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.005 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the FLOKI network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FLOKI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) in 2022 is $0.00002798506. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of FLOKI (FLOKI) for 2022 is $0.0000056333.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the FLOKI ecosystem, the performance of FLOKI (FLOKI) might hit $0.00005 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000056333 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is FLOKI (FLOKI)?

FLOKI is the people’s cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI is hosted on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, giving it access to the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain communities. 2. Where can you purchase FLOKI (FLOKI)?

FLOKI (FLOKI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Gate.io, MEXC, Bybit, LBank, Huobi Global. 3. Will FLOKI (FLOKI) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the FLOKI platform, FLOKI (FLOKI) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of FLOKI (FLOKI)?

On Nov 04, 2021, FLOKI reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00033651. 5. Is FLOKI (FLOKI) a good investment in 2022?

FLOKI (FLOKI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of FLOKI in the past few months, FLOKI is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can FLOKI (FLOKI) reach $0.00005?

FLOKI (FLOKI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, FLOKI (FLOKI) will hit $0.00005 soon. 7. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2023?

FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0001 by 2023. 8. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2024?

FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0003 by 2024. 9. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2025?

FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2025. 10. What will be FLOKI (FLOKI) price by 2026?

FLOKI (FLOKI) price is expected to reach $0.0007 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

