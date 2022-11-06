Nick Carter breaks his silence on the death of brother Aaron Carter

<!–

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney recalled eating Chef Boyardee as a child when prices rose – and ‘that’s what families have to do’ when times get tough .

The Democratic representative from Hudson Valley in New York told Halston Media in late October that his family of eight turned to canned pasta products when gas prices rose.

Chey Boyardee’s boxes of Beefaroni, Mini Ravioli and Lasagna sell for $1.24 on Walmart’s website.

Maloney, the man charged with keeping Democrats in power in the House, faces a tough race against Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. The nonpartisan Cook report has the race as a draw and when the results come in on Tuesday, it could mean how Democrats might do across the country.

Projections show Republicans sweeping the House as Democrats are accused of focusing more on issues like abortion and dangers to democracy than the economy – which polls show is the top concern Americans in these elections.

“The people of the Hudson Valley are feeling pain at the pumps and in the grocery stores, what have you done and what do you plan to do to help solve our inflation problem?” Maloney asked during of the interview published on October 27.

“Yeah, well, I grew up in a family where, you know, if the price of gas went up, the food budget went down,” Maloney replied.

“So at this time of the week we would be eating Chef Boyardee if that budget didn’t change. So this is what families need to do, this is what we need to do.

Maloney then discussed actions he believed would reduce inflation. Although rising prices are a top concern for American voters, Democrats have spent ten times as much on abortion campaign ads.

“We are capping out-of-pocket expenses for seniors under Medicare. That’s a big deal.

“So now only $2,000 a year will be paid out come rain or shine,” Maloney said. “It allows seniors to budget. We’re also, finally, negotiating through Medicare with the big prescription drug companies to lower the cost of everyone’s prescription drugs. It is long overdue”.

Maloney also admitted in the interview that Democrats have a “sympathy problem” and that releasing 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will help ease the pain at the pump.

“We need to do more to keep this price from going up and down. And there are other things we can do.

“We absolutely can reduce health insurance premiums for people covered by the Affordable Care Act. We did it,” he added. “We can pay for these things, by the way, with a big business tax, so they end up paying what they owe.” We finally did.

A spokesperson for Maloney slammed Lawler for sharing the interview clip on social media and “shed light” on struggling families.

“Unlike Lawler, who benefits from his own campaign and lobbied banks for big oil companies, Rep. Maloney understands what families face,” the spokesperson told Fox News.

Mia Ehrenberg, Maloney’s communications director, said on Twitter that Lawler shared the clip: “Mike, your desperation is showing. Winning contestants don’t resort to horribly taking things out of context. How about explaining Voters Why do you oppose the Cut Inflation Act that cuts prescription drug costs and cuts energy costs?

Lawler said the comments show Maloney is out of touch with struggling families.

“Sean Maloney’s solution to fighting inflation is: Let them eat Chef Boyardee!” Lawler said. “It shows how disconnected he is from work [sic] the struggles of the elderly, working families and those in need. Voters understand that the only way to fix it is to fire the very politicians who created this mess in the first place, which is why Sean Maloney will lose on Election Day!