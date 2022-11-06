Online Casino India: Top Casinos In India For Real Money

Let’s put an end to the last five years of terrible football. It was before, it is now. The Giants football product is much better and the future looks bright.

That doesn’t mean there’s no guarantee what’s next for the Giants. They can in no way be discredited for the strong 6-2 record they took in their bye week, already beating many “How many games will they win?” predictions. made at the start of the season.

Actual points should replace style points. Consider them a soft 6-2, consider them an unworthy or deceptive 6-2 if you like. The Giants are where they are because they’ve sailed to victory six times in eight tries, and try to tell the teams they’ve beaten along the way that the losses the Giants inflicted on them were neither harmful or legitimate.

Of course, it’s an interesting statistical note that the Giants are the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of their first seven games decided by a possession. Neither team has reached 30 points in any Giants game this season – the only other team in the league in the first eight weeks that hasn’t played a game with 30 points scored by either other team is Green Bay.

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll Getty Images (2); PA

That means every game has been nearly the same for the Giants. Every game could have gone either way, and the Giants more often than not surged in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. It’s commendable and also telling — which is why general manager Joe Schoen refused to part with any draft picks at the trade deadline to accommodate wide receiver, inside linebacker and inside linebacker. the defensive line. Schoen didn’t allow that formidable record to alter his assessment of his entire roster.

The record says the Giants are well ahead of the schedule Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have set in their heads for the jobs they were hired to do. Their eyes tell them otherwise. Daboll knows he’s no miracle worker and doesn’t have a secret formula for coaxing his team across the finish line before the competition. He also knows he’s setting a framework for what he wants the Giants to be, and that shredding expectations by winning games makes growing pains a lot less painful.

Schoen and Daboll knew nothing about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley – other than the football biographical stuff that everyone knows – and the first half of the season served to improve the future of the two players in blue Giants. Schoen and Daboll now know the character quality of both players, and their performances make it hard to envision 2023 without them. Both sides have nine games left to determine whether contracts will be extended to one or both.

Jones has just four turnovers, and two of them – an interception on his last desperate pass in the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys and an inconsequential fumble on the final play of the first half in of the win over the Ravens – were inconsequential. Jones has not been intercepted in 128 consecutive passes.

Barkley, with 968 all-around yards, was second in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill (982 yards) of the Dolphins. Barkley is on pace for 1,655 rushing yards and 2,057 all-purpose yards.

Schoen’s first draft class pays dividends from the start. Each of the first eight picks has started at least one game. The first players, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and right tackle Evan Neal, experienced typical rookie inconsistency, but both seem to be heading for big things.

Are the 2022 Giants heading for big things? It’s hard to say. They have certainly established themselves more solidly than anyone had any right to expect, based on the first half of their season.

Most Valuable Player

Daniel Jones can’t do it without this guy. Saquon Barkley can’t do it without this guy. There were questions when the Giants made Andrew Thomas the No. 1 offensive lineman on the board in the 2020 draft. At the start of his rookie season, Thomas didn’t look like a top left tackle. Take a look at him now, though. Try to find another player at the most important point of the offensive line who operates at a higher level.

Andrew Thomas Romeo Guzman/CSM/Shutterstock

Thomas is the highest rated tackle in the league by Pro Football Focus – having allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit and nine pressures in 308 pass block snaps. He’s been on the pitch for all 538 snaps this season. This young man will soon become a very rich man.

Least Valuable Player

Can we split the vote here? The ticket should be Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, in whatever order you prefer. Let’s start with Toney, because he’s gone (traded to the Chiefs). He played in fewer games (two) than he had hamstring injuries (three), and his 2022 work for the Giants consisted of 35 snaps, two catches for zero yards, two rushes for 23 yards and a whole lot of attitude.

At least Golladay seems to care. In four games, the $72 million man has two receptions for 22 yards. He was targeted six times in 99 snaps. Open up, will you! Can he? Tune in to the second half of the season.

The biggest surprise

Dexter Lawrence has been a solid player for three years, but he’s never been better. We didn’t expect this 342-pounder to lead the Giants in the sacks, but here he is, with four of them. He totaled nine sacks in his first three seasons. He’s the No. 5 inside defender in PFF, and his 26 total pressures show he’s more than just a run-around. His workload is on the rise because there’s never a time the Giants want to take him out.

“If you had a Rolls-Royce, wouldn’t you want to drive it everywhere?” reasoned defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

General manager Joe Schoen loves the player who calls himself “Sexy Dexy” so much that he chose Lawrence’s fifth-year option before the season even started. Lawrence, just 24, is in line for a lucrative extension.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau also deserves strong consideration in this category.

The biggest disappointment

For all the pressure Martindale sends, his unit hasn’t exactly created the chaos needed to really disrupt a game. The Giants are 13th in the league with 15 sacks and tied with the Seahawks for first with nine fumbles recovered. It’s in the interception serve that the Giants are lacking. They only have one, by Julian Love, and that’s not enough. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the fewest interceptions by a Giants team in eight games since the NFL began recording stats…in 1933.

Best moment

The Giants were down 20-13 in the season opener at Tennessee when Jones and Barkley went to work on a 12-play, 73-yard drive ended with a 1-yard pass from Jones to Chris Myarick with 1:09 remaining . Overtime was coming. Wait, what is it?

Head coach Brian Daboll is aiming for the 2 and victory? A failed conversion would have meant a 20-19 loss in his first game as head coach. But Jones found Barkley, who made an outrageous cut to enter the end zone. The Giants had to sweat a missed basket as time ran out to beat the Titans, 21-20, and Daboll delivered a loud and clear message to his team and Giants fans: We’re here to win.

The worst time

There’s no doubt that the Giants offensive line is new and improved, but it looked old and run down in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

Jones was pressured on 27 of his 49 dropouts and was sacked five times – three by DeMarcus Lawrence, who gave right tackle Evan Neal some rookie indoctrination. There was a lot of hype for the NFC East rivals’ “Monday Night Football” game. The Giants came in 2-0 but came out 2-1, mostly because they couldn’t protect their quarterback in a 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.

The biggest puzzle

Is it really going to be a completely wasted season for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari? He missed the first three weeks of training camp with a strained hamstring, then found himself limping with a strained calf during the post-workout conditioning run, forcing him out of both first matches.

Ojulari played a total of 60 snaps in Weeks 3 and 4, and had a sack and a forced fumble. He hasn’t played since because he injured his other calf and is on the injured list. That means he’s not eligible to play until the Giants play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Ojulari was supposed to be a peak rusher with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, but that didn’t happen. worked that way. Can Ojulari save his 2022 season with a late contribution?

Decision to come

Post-season, what to do with Jones and Barkley — both impending free agents — are questions that reverberate throughout the organization. Over the last nine games, the question is how much the offense should and can rely on Jones and Barkley?

Jones is fourth in the NFL among quarterbacks with 64 rushing attempts and third in yards with 363. Jones using his legs is a key part of an offense that struggles to score and pass the ball downfield. How much, however, is too much?

Barkley’s 163 rush attempts in eight games was second in the league behind Derrick Henry (166), and Barkley is on pace with 346 carries. He had 261 in his 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year season. The Giants need all they can get from those two, but need to make sure they don’t carry Jones and Barkley in the ground.