OpenSea Collaborates With F1 Team Haas to Mint NFTs

For Haas F1, NFT marketplace Opensea will mint a set of NFTs. Haas, the only American F1 team, made the announcement on Thursday. The racing organization claimed that their new programme will increase participation from their audience.
In a press release, Haas F1 said:
“As the ‘Official NFT Marketplace Partner’ of Haas F1 Team, Opensea will work with the team and external collaborators alike in producing a collection of branded NFTs.”
Vice President of Product at Opensea, Shiva Rajaraman, stated:
“NFTs have the incredible power to unlock new experiences and give us a canvas to bring people together around the things they love in new ways.”
Rising Crypto Engagement in Sports Sector
The Executive stressed that the crypto NFT firm is excited to debut new collections with Haas F1 and provide their community of loyal fans with additional ways to experience the excitement of the sport. In addition, the Haas F1 Team-designed and -built VF-22 race cars that will participate in the 2022 Formula One World Championship will include the Opensea logo.
Team Principal of Haas F1 Guenther Steiner stated:
“We’ve waited to find the right partner in the NFT space and in Opensea we’ve found exactly that.”
In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward cooperation between the cryptocurrency sector and the widely followed racing sport. Red Bull Racing collaborated with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit in early 2022, while Formula One signed a multimillion-dollar crypto sponsorship agreement with Crypto.com in the summer of 2021. Near the middle of October, F1 submitted eight trademark applications in the United States for various crypto, NFT, and metaverse goods and services.
