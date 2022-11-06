News
Paynesville teen charged with making threats to be evaluated
An 18-year-old student accused of making threats at Paynesville Area High School will be evaluated for competency to proceed in the criminal case.
Meghan Bork, public defender for Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez, made the request Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Judge William J. Cashman in a virtual hearing in Stearns County District Court. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office had no objections, and the judge’s order was filed the same day.
According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, competency evaluations occur when there is a belief that a defendant “was not responsible at the time of the alleged offense because of mental illness or developmental disability.”
Herr-Ramirez is charged with five felony counts of threats of violence. The criminal case proceedings are now on hold pending the competency examination.
Herr-Ramirez was arrested Oct. 17 at his home in Grove City after he allegedly made threats about shooting people at school. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found an airsoft gun, a gun that shoots non-lethal plastic pellets, on him.
The threats were allegedly made Oct. 14 and Oct. 17. One juvenile witness said Herr-Ramirez allegedly identified three Paynesville Area High School staff members and a student he wanted to shoot, according to the complaint.
An order for an examination for mental illness or cognitive impairment was also filed Wednesday, but that exam will be conducted only if Herr-Ramirez is deemed competent to stand trial.
According to that order, defense counsel notified the Stearns County Attorney’s Office that it intends to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense.
Family court records in an unrelated case show that an assessment of Herr-Ramirez was conducted for his functional and developmental needs in 2016.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services website, that type of assessment is used to plan for supports for people with any type of disability or other need for long-term services.
A social worker’s report in the same matter indicates Herr-Ramirez was receiving individual therapy, medication management and special education services at that time.
Herr-Ramirez was released Oct. 21 from the Stearns County Jail after a non-cash bond of $100,000 was posted.
Conditions for his release include exclusion from Paynesville Area High School, an order of no contact with any of the alleged victims, and that he not reside in any location that possesses firearms.
The next court hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
November 6, 2022 – Mercury News
“He’s like all men,” grumbled Wendy, the feminist at my club. “He will not face the facts. If the batteries in his remote are weak, he will try to press the buttons harder.
Wendy was talking about Cy the Cynic, a shameless chauvinist. The two are adversaries even when they cut each other as partners in my club’s Chicago penny game.
“Are you and Cy still having trouble on defense?” I asked.
“He’s got issues,” Wendy said.
Against today’s 3NT, Wendy led the ten of hearts. Cy, sitting east, captured the dummy jack with the ace and returned a heart. South produced the queen, led a diamond to dummy and let the ten of clubs come up.
“I took the king,” Wendy told me, “but declarer only lost one more trick to the ace of spades, making it four. I told the cynic that “He needed a dose of reality. He said he had no idea what I was talking about, and I said it was pretty obvious.
What did Wendy mean?
Cy should have faced the fact that a return of the heart to Trick Two was futile. South’s 1SA bid promised at least 15 points, the model had 13 and Cy had nine. If Wendy held the queen of hearts, after leading from Q-10-9-7, she couldn’t have more than one side jack, so South could effectively dodge a heart return.
Cy’s best chance is to fold to the four of spades, hoping Wendy has the ten (or South has 10-8-x and is wrong) plus an entry. This defense succeeds as the cards lie: Wendy’s ten forces an honor from dummy, and when Wendy walks in with her king of clubs, her return of spades gives the defense three more tricks.
South Dealer
BORN. vulnerable
NORTH
QSK3
HKJ 4
AD 5 2
C 10 9 6 3
WEST
S 10 7 2
M 10 9 8 7 3
D 10 3
CK 5 4
IS
SAJ 6 4
HA 6 2
D 9 8 6 4
C 8 2
SOUTH
S 9 8 5
HQ 5
DKQJ 7
CAQJ 7
South West North East
1 NT Pass 3 NT All Pass
Opening cable — H 10
California Daily Newspapers
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything you need to know about the Week 9 game at Soldier Field
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS-2).
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Eye on the future
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross, and the Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
Read the full story here.
Fallout from the Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
- Column: Bears aren’t tanking — a dirty word in sports. But how do you build a winning culture while tearing down the roster?
- Chase Claypool expresses confidence and eagerness — ‘I’m a playmaker’ — on his 1st day as a Bear. But how quickly can the receiver emerge?
- Column: The upcoming free-agent WR class is weak — so the Bears acted now to acquire Chase Claypool from the Steelers
- Bears Q&A: What’s the big-picture evaluation of the Roquan Smith and Chase Claypool trades? Is this the biggest teardown in team history?
- Bears QB rewind: As Justin Fields and the offense continue to show progress, will the sting of losing lessen?
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
China to send monkeys into space to study how they reproduce there
China plans to send monkeys to its new Tiangong space station to study how they grow and reproduce in a weightless environment. Quoting Chinese scientists Zhang Lu, who led the scientific research for the state of space, South China Morning Post said the experiment would be conducted in the space station’s largest module, which is primarily used for life science experiments.
Mr Zhang said that after studying smaller creatures like fish and snails, “some studies involving mice and macaques (monkeys) will now be carried out to see how they grow or even reproduce in space.” . He believes these experiments will help improve understanding of an organism’s adaptation to microgravity and other spatial environments.
However, according to the report, the experts pointed out that there are still a number of difficulties associated with carrying out such studies on complex living forms such as rats and primates. They noted that Cold War-era Soviet researchers managed to get a few mice to overcome physical challenges and have sex during an 18-day spaceflight. But there were no signs of pregnancy and neither of them gave birth after returning to Earth.
Read also | NASA explains why the moon turns red during the lunar eclipse
Kehkooi Kee, a professor at Tsinghua University School of Medicine, said the challenges of a life science experiment in space increase exponentially with the size of the animals used. “Astronauts will have to feed them and take care of the trash,” he added, according to the outlet.
The researchers also noted that some previous ground experiments suggested that the absence of gravity could damage the testicles and some other reproductive organs, leading to a significant drop in the test animals’ sex hormone.
But Mr Kee also went on to say that as larger animals, particularly apes, share more similarities with humans and as more nations consider long-term installation in orbit around the Moon or Mars, “these experiments will be necessary”.
Featured Video of the Day
Three-tier security during vote counting in Telangana Munugode
MN 2nd District race between Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner is a very expensive tossup
The stakes in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District have never been higher. The outcome could determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.
The race is a rematch between second-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. In 2020, Craig narrowly defeated Kistner, 48 percent to 46 percent, the fifth-closest congressional contest in the nation.
This year, it looks even tighter. Three election race newsletters rated the contest a tossup. Last week, Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper, ranked Craig as the seventh most-vulnerable Democrat in the House.
To complicate matters, Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Party candidate, will be on the ballot even though she died last month. She could siphon off some Democratic votes.
One of the most competitive races in the country is “now the most expensive House race in Minnesota history,” Craig said last week. Political party and special-interest groups have spent more than $25 million on the race, mostly on television ads attacking the candidates.
Purple district
Like most incumbents, the congresswoman has a financial advantage in the district that encompasses much of the south metro.
By mid-October, she had raised $7.3 million and spent $6.5 million on her campaign, compared to Kistner’s $3.2 million raised and $2.8 million spent.
But that spending pales by comparison to the millions that outside interests are pouring into the race. Craig estimated that $30 million to $35 million will be spent on it by Election Day.
It’s a critical race because Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to win a majority in the chamber.
The district is about as purple as they come. Craig said about one-third of the voters lean Democrat, one-third lean Republican, “and the other third of our voters don’t really like Democrats or Republicans. They like their personal rights and freedoms and don’t want politicians telling them what to do.”
Candidates
Kistner, 35, is a former Marine Corps officer who lives in Prior Lake with his wife, Marie, and a son and daughter. His campaign declined to make him available for an interview for this article.
Craig, 50, is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who also lives in Prior Lake. She and her wife have four adult sons. Craig was first elected in 2018 by unseating Republican Rep. Jason Lewis.
“I’m running for Congress to serve,” Kistner said early in his campaign, “not to serve big business, not to serve the political elites, but to serve Minnesotans who are increasingly concerned about our country’s future. I will be a check and balance to the Biden administration and work to make a greater prosperity for our children and future generations.”
Asked what’s at stake in the race, Craig responded, “First and foremost … whether the people of the 2nd District have their values represented in Congress.”
She called herself “one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I’ve been a moderate, centrist Democrat who has stood up to my party on a number of occasions.” One of her major accomplishments, she continued, “is maintaining bipartisanship in such a polarized political time.”
But Kistner has tried to link Craig to President Joe Biden and her more liberal Democratic colleagues, saying she consistently votes with them. The congresswoman has tried to distance herself from the increasingly unpopular president by saying she wants to see “new leadership” on the party’s 2024 ticket.
She contends Kistner would be a “rubber stamp” for conservative Republicans.
Economic issues
Both she and Kistner agree the economy and inflation in particular are the top issues for district voters. They disagree on the causes of the problems.
Kistner blames most of the problem on government spending by Democrats. It’s causing “record inflation and the highest cost of living on every American household our nation has ever faced. This runaway spending needs to be stopped,” he said.
He also advocates strengthening supply chains and bringing back American energy independence.
Craig attributes rising prices largely to disrupted supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she’s fighting to relieve inflation pressures by working to hold down health care costs by, for example, capping insulin costs for seniors and “taking on big pharma and big oil.”
Abortion, crime, other issues
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal constitutional right to an abortion, Craig and her allies criticized Kistner’s anti-abortion stances. He has tried to downplay the importance of that issue in the campaign. He remains opposed to abortion but says he wants to leave regulation of the procedure to the states and supports exception to restrictions for rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother.
Crime hasn’t been as big an issue in the district as it has in many other campaigns across the state and nation. Kistner has tried to paint the congresswoman as soft on crime, but she responded by gaining the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which had endorsed Kistner in 2020, and the backing of Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. Kistner subsequently was endorsed by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.
The two candidates disagree on many other issues. She voted for the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last year; he says much of the money is being wasted on child care and electric car rebates instead of roads, bridges and railways.
Craig voted for the Democrats’ inflation reduction act, which she said lowers health care costs, consumer energy costs and provides tax credits for clean-energy sources.
Kistner opposed that law, he said, because it raises taxes and calls for hiring more IRS agents to audit taxpayers.
Voters in the 2nd District will have clear choices on Tuesday.
Can Republicans and Democrats find a way forward on immigration?
Democrats see little political benefit from talking about immigration during the campaign. But letting Republicans fill that void means the GOP message is often the only narrative Americans hear about immigration.
In general, border and immigration policy are two of Mr. Biden’s least favorite issues to discuss, his staff said, because it’s a huge challenge with no clear and quick solution. And there has been disagreement within the Biden administration over how to approach the border, with some aides backing some of the last administration’s restrictive policies, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
But immigration advocates say if Mr. Biden is serious about protecting the Dreamers and pursuing other immigration reforms, Democrats need to start reclaiming the immigration narrative with a positive message that resonates with voters. .
“They better get on the courier train,” said Beatriz Lopez, policy and communications manager at advocacy group Immigration Hub.
There are brighter messages on immigration that Democrats can talk about, Ms. Lopez said. His organization found that voters in battleground states largely agree to protect the Dreamers. She said they also approve of what the Biden administration has done to reunite immigrant families who were separated under the Trump administration. And voters support efforts to crack down on international drug cartels.
Customs and Border Protection, for example, seized 14,700 pounds of fentanyl between October last year and the end of September, more than five times the amount in 2019. About 80% of the fentanyl seized by the agency l last year has been at ports of entry on the southwestern border.
“Democrats have an opportunity to lean,” said Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, a pro-immigration group. “Talk about the fact that we can do great things and push things forward for positive affirmative action on immigration, instead of just playing the law and talking about enforcement.”
Jeanna Smialek and Emily Cochrane contributed report.
Readers & Writers: A must-read, a YA gem and ancient Egypt
Once in a while the gods of literature give us a cluster of books that are must-reads. That’s what we have today; an adult novel, another for young adults, and non-fiction about ancient Egypt’s best-known royal family.
“The Evening Hero” by Marie Myung-Ok Lee (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)
Dr. Yungman Kwak and his wife, Young-ae, live In the Iron Range town of Horse’s Breath, Minn., so named because the only way early settlers could tell if their horses were still alive in the cold was by checking to see if they were breathing. Yungman is an OB-GYN, a graduate of “the Harvard of Korea,” but his immigration status is iffy, so he takes a job among the Scandinavians.
Lee, who grew up in Hibbing, is a premiere Korean American writer and one of the handful of American journalists granted a visa to North Korea since the Korean War. She will discuss her book during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Friends of the St Paul Public Library’s Club Book reading series. (Go to thefriends.org)
“The Evening Hero” is a sometimes funny, sometimes wrenching homage to Korean culture’s deep respect for ancestors and the lasting impact of war. The story follows Kwak (Evening Hero in Korean), a man in his 70s who grapples with losing his job at the local hospital when it closes. His son, Einstein, is a physician always reaching for the next big thing in corporate-owned medicine, and failing.
Lee satirizes American health care when Einstein gets his dad a job vaccinating people at one of the boutique services owned by a giant for-profit company at the Mall of America. Instead of giving shots, though, Kwak ends up at Depilation Nation treatment room, removing women’s pubic hair. But the company collapses and he is again jobless. Meanwhile his wife, also a doctor, is caught up in her church activities. Young-ae and Youngman grew up in the same small village in Korea and the most tender parts of the story are Youngman’s memories of his wife as a young girl and strong, independent medical student.
The narrative moves between Kwak’s present life and his memories of living through what the West calls the Korean War, getting beaten up by his future wife’s criminal father for wanting to marry his daughter, and how he and his younger brother lived in poverty in Seoul during the war. Letters from his brother keep coming for years, but he never replies or shows them to anyone because he is ashamed of abandoning the younger brother who scrounged metal to help pay for Youngman’s medical education.
Hardest to read is the author’s depiction of the way Koreans saw American involvement in the war and what it did to that country and its people. The decision to split the country, made in haste and almost an after-thought, tore families apart.
Finally, through Doctors Without Borders, the Kwaks return to their village in what is now North Korea, although they have to pretend to be Chinese because Koreans who fled to capitalist America are scorned by the Great Leader.
This is a novel every American should read. Lee is a wonderful writer and her depiction of a man who is caught between his pride at being a doctor loved by his American patients, and his sorrow at not being able to properly honor his ancestors, is eye-opening in these days of growing hostility to new Americans who are not white.
“The Rat Queen” by Pete Hautman (Candlewick Press, $18.99)
Pete Hautman says he thought he was writing a horror story when he began his new middle-grade novel, “but the characters didn’t want to go that way.” So he veered into what became a modern-day fairy tale with a message — and rats, lots and lots of rats.
When Annie is 10 years old, her father tells her the family’s secret. If she writes down bad things she’s done, she should stuff the paper down a hole in the floor and the “sin eater” will take away her guilt. But what happens when someone no longer has a moral compass because they aren’t sorry for what they did?
Annie has other worries too. She’s stopped growing. She’s homeschooled and longs to be with the other kids in a classroom. Her dad travels frequently to his birthplace, Litvania, a small country that some people say doesn’t exist. He comes home exhausted but after an hour in his study, he is bright-eyed and energetic.
When a neighbor is bitten by a rat, Annie is sure she saw hundreds of the creatures running from the sewers, but her father refuses to believe her. It isn’t until she gets to Litvania herself that she begins to understand the sin eater, the rats, and what they have to do with her family.
Hautman, winner of a National Book Award, wrote all the fairytales in this book except for two. Among the original ones is Matas and the Rat Queen, which describes the monarch: “This was a rat the size of a cat, and she was wearing a golden crown. Instead of front paws, she had clever little hands, and her front teeth were as sparkly and golden as her crown. The boy knew immediately that he was face-to-face with the Queen of the Rats.”
Half magical, half in the real world, “The Rat Queen” keeps the reader on edge because there’s a feeling that something scary is going to happen on the next page.
”Egypt’s Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth” by John Darnell and Colleen Darnell (St. Martin’s Press, $29.99)
“…as my eyes grew accustomed to the light, details of the room within emerged slowly from the mist, strange animals, statues, and gold — everywhere the glint of gold. For the moment — an eternity it must have seemed to the others standing by — I was struck dumb with amazement, and when Lord Carnarvon, unable to stand the suspense any longer, inquired anxiously, ‘Can you see anything?’ it was all I could do to get out the words, ‘Yes, wonderful things’.”
Those words were written by Howard Carter after he first peeked through a hole in the wall of the tomb of the Egyptian king Tutankhamun. It was Nov. 4, 1922, when archaeologist Carter sent a telegram to his benefactor, the fifth Lord Carnarvon in England, announcing he had discovered the resting place of the 18th dynasty ruler after almost 15 years of searching.
“King Tut” has fascinated us since then, although there wasn’t much to say about the king other than that splendid things were heaped around his untouched burial place. This young man, only eight years old when he ascended the throne, died when he was 19. His singular accomplishment was restoring the old gods after his parents, Akhenaten and Nefertiti, briefly established a new religion. In a country where multiple gods had been worshipped for centuries, Akhenaten recognized only one deity — the sun god Aten.
Their book couldn’t be more timely. Highclere Castle, ancestral home of the Carnarvons, is where Downton Abbey is filmed and where there is a niche of Egyptian antiquities. Curiosity about Akhenaten was heightened recently with the Metropolitan Opera’s revival of “Akhenaten” by Philip Glass.
John Darnell and Colleen Darnell, married archeologists, bring to life Akhenaten and Nefertiti, who changed Egyptian art and merged art and religion in a new way. The Arman family (named for the Arab village near the site of Akhenaten’s royal city), is a tangle of relationships. The Darnells take care to make sense of this extended family who lived more than three thousand years ago. Much of the recent scientific findings have come from what is called tomb KV55, in which a jumble of mummies were discovered that include Akhenaten and his parents. Their funerary objects show that some were meant for people who were not buried with them. Some of the royal mummies were also disturbed in antiquity and moved to other locations.
What has survived is Akhenaten’s beautiful Hymn to the Sun, reprinted here in full.
Illustrated with beautiful paintings and reliefs from tombs, this book includes a cast of characters, helpful maps and a chronology of the 18th dynasty, which began in 1550 BCE.
Some have called Akhenaten the world’s first monotheist (he wasn’t, exactly). They speculated about whether he was deformed, with his wide thighs and slightly distended stomach (the authors say he wasn’t). His successors, including his son Tutankhamun, considered him a heretic for turning his back on the old gods. His name, as well as Nefertiti’s and anyone associated with them, were hacked from monuments, public places and reopened tombs.
The Darnells put all this history into perspective, humanizing people who have been dead for so many centuries. They stress the loving relationships within the Amarna family, with a new kind of art that showed the royal couple holding hands and playing with their children under the rays of the divine solar disc.
The family’s story begins with the reign of Amunhotep II and powerful Queen Tiye, Akhenaten’s parents. The book tells of how Akhenaten became the sun god, the origins of his religious beliefs, and the brief period after the death of Tutankhamun when there were three pharaohs including the mysterious Neferneferuaten, a female king who was likely the princess Meritaten, Nefertiti and Akhenaten’s daughter, or Nefertiti herself.
Jon Darnell is a professor of Egyptology at Yale University. Colleen Darnell teaches at the University of Hartford and Naugatuck Valley Community College and has curated major museum exhibits.
Anyone devoted to ancient Egypt must have this book, which gives us the clearest picture yet of this powerful family that might not have become known if Howard Carter hadn’t found the resting place of the frail young pharaoh.
