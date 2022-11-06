News
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in: ‘We’ve just got to tighten up some things’
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances.
“This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more advanced because this team has won more than that team had won. This team won in 2020 and 2021 (making the playoffs both season). But they’re similar.
“They believe, but they don’t really believe how good they are until somebody from the outside tells them, ‘You guys are really damn good.’ ”
For the 2014 Royals, that person was Raúl Ibañez.
“It happened here in Chicago, we had just acquired Raúl Ibañez and he had a player meeting,” Grifol said. “And he told the players, ‘I came from Anaheim and I want you to know one thing, you guys are really damn good and you don’t know how good you are.’”
After winning 86 games and finishing third in the American League Central in 2013, the Royals reached the World Series in ‘14, losing to the San Francisco Giants in seven games. The next year, the Royals won the World Series — their first championship since 1985 — beating the New York Mets in five games.
Grifol said Ibañez’s words were important.
“That changed the atmosphere completely,” Grifol said. “That’s the same with this team — we’re really good. We’ve just got to tighten up some things. And we’re going to do that.”
General manager Rick Hahn said the hiring process fleshed out some of those areas of concentration.
“It’s one thing to say we’re not fundamentally strong or defensively strong or we need to run the bases better, it’s good to hear a fresh perspective on how we’re going to go about improving those,” Hahn said. “Those shortcomings weren’t for the lack of talent or lack of dedication from those coaches that may no longer be part of the staff.
“Hitting coach in particular … there comes a point when you need to make a change in that regard despite past success and talent of the individual, just because the message isn’t getting through anymore. Coming up with different ways to address that and to deliver a solid message, whether it’s tweaking the message or tweaking the drills and the prep work and how we prepare for an opponent, it was good to get fresh perspectives on that as well.”
Offensively, Grifol said it will start with talking “that analytical language.”
“They’re going to understand what horizontal movement is, release point, release height,” Grifol said. “Those are the things that we were doing in Kansas City that I strongly believe in. Once we understand that language and we know how to attack those areas, it’s just going to prepare us. It’s going to better prepare us to have good at-bats, which is the most important thing.
“These guys are so talented and they’re so capable of doing special things at the plate, whether it’s (third baseman Yoán) Moncada going back to walking 80 times, that’s special. That’s a high on-base, that’s guys getting on base. So whatever it takes, we’re going to address all this stuff, we’re going to introduce new things to them and we’re going to hold each other accountable to make sure these things are executed.”
That approach is the baseline.
“And then (the hitters) drive it to where they want to go,” Grifol said. “There’s some guys that you give them the baseline and they take off with it and they want as much as you can give them. And then you’ve got other guys, you give them the baseline, you talk the language, but they don’t want too much. They just want to perform on the field, and we’ve had a few of those guys.
“But most of them, once they understand what we’re talking about and the language we’re talking about and how it can help them navigate an at-bat, most of them start wanting more over time. They’re not going to want it right away, but luckily for us we’re going to have time in spring training to be able to do that. Set that foundation and have them get some feedback and see how far we can take it individually.”
And after committing an AL-high 101 errors, the Sox know they need to make strides defensively.
“I’m a stickler for defense,” Grifol said. “I’ve seen it work, I’ve been part of an organization that just prides itself in defense. I saw us go to a World Series and win a championship playing defense and putting the ball in play and running the bases. It definitely works in October.
“If you can pitch, which I know we can, and you have a good bullpen and you can catch the ball and put the ball in play and run the bases the way you’re supposed to, you’ve got a good chance of winning in October.”
News
Ivan Toney and Brentford issue statements as striker investigated by FA over historic gambling allegations
Ivan Toney said he was ‘assisting the FA with their enquiries’ amid reports he was being investigated for playing football.
A report in The Sun claimed the 26-year-old was at the center of an investigation into historical betting allegations which relate to a period before he joined his current club.
In a statement on Twitter, Toney said: “I was aware of an article about me in a national newspaper today.
“I have been assisting the Football Association with their investigations and I will not comment until that investigation is completed.
“I am a proud Englishman and it was always my childhood dream to play for my country in a World Cup final.”
The FA has not commented on the story, while the bees issued a brief statement via their official website acknowledging they were aware of the allegations.
It read: “We are noting the story regarding Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not comment.
Under FA rules, players operating in the Premier League, English Football League, National League and FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship levels are prohibited from betting on football.
The Brentford striker is one of the players vying for a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, which will be announced on November 10.
Sports
News
Jamelle Bouie: Attack on Paul Pelosi has unmasked some in the GOP
Even by the degraded standards of 2022, it has been shocking to watch Republican politicians and conservative media personalities respond to the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi — Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — with lies, conspiracy mongering and gleeful disregard for the victim.
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor of Virginia, made light of the assault — which left the 82-year-old Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries — while campaigning for Yesli Vega, the Republican running to unseat Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic representative in Virginia’s 7th District.
“Speaker Pelosi’s husband, they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Youngkin said, in what appeared to be a straightforward condemnation of the attack until he added, to the cheers of the crowd, that “we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
“That’s what we’re going to go do,” he continued. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, used the attack on Pelosi — who underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture after he was struck on the head with a hammer by his assailant — as fodder for a joke.
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” According to Kate Sullivan, a CNN reporter, the joke landed: “The crowd burst into laughter and the interviewer was laughing so hard he covered his face with his notes.”
In a now-deleted post on Instagram, where he has more than 6 million followers, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photograph of a hammer and a pair of men’s underwear with the caption, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”
Not to be outdone, Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican poised to chair a congressional subcommittee if his party wins the House, echoed a conservative conspiracy theory about the attack when he tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi with the comment, “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.”
The American political landscape has never been a particularly virtuous place, but nonetheless an important part of our politics has been the pretense that our leaders care about appearances, even as they fight to gain and hold power by any means necessary. Abraham Lincoln was both a bare-knuckled partisan brawler and a sagacious, broad-spirited political leader. So were many of our most revered and respected presidents, from Thomas Jefferson to Franklin Roosevelt and beyond.
From the beginning, Americans saw virtue — whether real or feigned, sincere or performed — as a key ingredient in the practice of republican self-government. Yes, the U.S. system was built on the insight that institutions shape behavior and structure incentives. And yes, the main players at the Philadelphia convention tried to build a government that would harness self-interest and vice rather than rely on the better angels of our nature. But they still devoted a good deal of thought and attention to the role of virtue in their new order.
James Madison hoped that “the people will have virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom” to lead their republic. And if not? If there was “no virtue among us” then Americans were in a “wretched situation.” The reason, he explained, was that there were “no theoretical checks” that could render the nation secure in the absence of virtue: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical idea.”
James Wilson, who helped produce the first draft of the Constitution and served as one of the first six justices on the Supreme Court, did not think that republican government could survive among a citizenry that could not or would not sacrifice its personal interest for the public good. “By the will and by the interest of the community, every private will and every private interest must be bound and overruled. Unless this maxim be established and observed; it is impossible that civil government could be formed or supported.”
Writing in a somewhat different vein, John Dickinson, who served as a delegate from Delaware to the constitutional convention, asked skeptics of the Constitution to ask how, exactly, a virtuous people would undermine their government. “Will a virtuous and sensible people choose villains or fools for their officers? Or, if they should choose men of wisdom and integrity, will these lose both or either, by taking their seats? If they should, will not their places be quickly supplied by another choice? Is the like derangement again, and again, and again to be expected? Can any man believe, that such astonishing phenomena are to be looked for?”
In all of this, the framers and founding fathers were interpreting the classical republican theorists, who emphasized, in one way or another, the vital importance of civic virtue. The Americans’ vision of virtue was different from that of many of their interlocutors — “Virtue became less the harsh and martial self-sacrifice of antiquity,” historian Gordon Wood notes, “and more the modern willingness to get along with others for the sake of peace and prosperity” — but it was still critical to the maintenance and preservation of republican liberty.
As George Washington said in his first inaugural address, “There is no truth more thoroughly established, than that there exists in the economy and course of nature, an indissoluble union between virtue and happiness, between duty and advantage, between the genuine maxims of an honest and magnanimous policy, and the solid rewards of public prosperity and felicity.”
I used to scoff at much of this, thoroughly convinced that institutions mattered more than virtue. It was more important, in my view, to provide the right incentives than it was to try to cultivate values of honesty, decency, forbearance and public spiritedness.
But the example of the last seven years, from Donald Trump’s infamous ride down the escalator in June 2015 to the present, has pushed me in the opposite direction. Institutions matter, but so does virtue, especially among the nation’s leaders. Even if it is insincere, the performance of virtue helps inculcate those values in the public at large. It says, in essence, that this is how we behave, even as we fight for power and political influence.
When politicians and other political leaders refuse to play this game — when they drop the pretense of virtue and embrace a politics of cruelty and malice, where nothing matters but the will to power — voters act accordingly. Some may recoil, but just as many will embrace the chance to live vicariously through leaders who celebrate vice and hold virtue in contempt.
In a 1941 essay on socialism and British democracy, George Orwell observed that “An illusion can become a half-truth, a mask can alter the expression of a face.” In Britain, he wrote, “such concepts as justice, liberty and objective truth are still believed in. They may be illusions, but they are very powerful illusions. The belief in them influences conduct, national life is different because of them.”
“Even hypocrisy,” Orwell continued, “is a powerful safeguard.”
It is no small thing to have a public and political culture where people feel the need to perform virtue, even if they don’t actually practice it. The mask alters the expression of the face; the performance becomes real.
And when would-be leaders and the people who follow them no longer want to wear the mask? When they no longer want to perform virtue in any sense or in any form? Then the face underneath can turn out to be very ugly indeed.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
News
kyiv prepares for a total blackout – NYT – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The city’s emergency plan calls for the evacuation of nearly three million remaining residents, according to the newspaper
The authorities of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, are working on an emergency plan which provides for the evacuation of approximately three million of its remaining inhabitants, in the event of a complete cut in the power supply, according to the New York Times.
The article published on Saturday quoted Roman Tkachuk, the Kyiv municipal government’s director of security, as warning that the city “can lose our entire electrical system,” if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
According to the report, Kyiv authorities expect that, in the worst case scenario, they will have at least 12 hours’ notice before the network collapses completely. Tkachuk explained that if there are signs of impending failure, “we will start informing people and asking them to leave.”
If the Ukrainian capital were to face a total power outage, there would also be no water supply and sewage systems would also shut down, the official warned. However, he hastened to assure that the situation is currently under control, and that there is no exodus of the inhabitants of the city.
With the approach of winter, the kyiv authorities are preparing some 1,000 heated shelters which can be used as bunkers during Russian strikes.
In a bid to avoid uncontrollable blackouts, Ukraine’s national energy company has imposed blackouts in several regions, including the capital, in recent weeks.
In its statement on Saturday, Ukrenergo explained that the measures were necessary to “ensure sustainable balancing of the electrical system and avoid repeated accidents» affecting the national power grid.
In early October, Moscow launched massive long-range missile and “suicide drone” strikes on Ukrainian military, energy and communications facilities. This followed what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a series of “Terrorist attacksorchestrated by kyiv on Russian soil, including a truck bomb that damaged the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link linking the peninsula to the mainland. Such tactics, Putin said, posed a threat to Russia and could not be left unaddressed.
According to Ukrainian authorities, up to 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
RT
News
Paynesville teen charged with making threats to be evaluated
An 18-year-old student accused of making threats at Paynesville Area High School will be evaluated for competency to proceed in the criminal case.
Meghan Bork, public defender for Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez, made the request Wednesday, Nov. 2, to Judge William J. Cashman in a virtual hearing in Stearns County District Court. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office had no objections, and the judge’s order was filed the same day.
According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, competency evaluations occur when there is a belief that a defendant “was not responsible at the time of the alleged offense because of mental illness or developmental disability.”
Herr-Ramirez is charged with five felony counts of threats of violence. The criminal case proceedings are now on hold pending the competency examination.
Herr-Ramirez was arrested Oct. 17 at his home in Grove City after he allegedly made threats about shooting people at school. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found an airsoft gun, a gun that shoots non-lethal plastic pellets, on him.
The threats were allegedly made Oct. 14 and Oct. 17. One juvenile witness said Herr-Ramirez allegedly identified three Paynesville Area High School staff members and a student he wanted to shoot, according to the complaint.
An order for an examination for mental illness or cognitive impairment was also filed Wednesday, but that exam will be conducted only if Herr-Ramirez is deemed competent to stand trial.
According to that order, defense counsel notified the Stearns County Attorney’s Office that it intends to assert a mental illness or cognitive impairment defense.
Family court records in an unrelated case show that an assessment of Herr-Ramirez was conducted for his functional and developmental needs in 2016.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services website, that type of assessment is used to plan for supports for people with any type of disability or other need for long-term services.
A social worker’s report in the same matter indicates Herr-Ramirez was receiving individual therapy, medication management and special education services at that time.
Herr-Ramirez was released Oct. 21 from the Stearns County Jail after a non-cash bond of $100,000 was posted.
Conditions for his release include exclusion from Paynesville Area High School, an order of no contact with any of the alleged victims, and that he not reside in any location that possesses firearms.
The next court hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
News
November 6, 2022 – Mercury News
“He’s like all men,” grumbled Wendy, the feminist at my club. “He will not face the facts. If the batteries in his remote are weak, he will try to press the buttons harder.
Wendy was talking about Cy the Cynic, a shameless chauvinist. The two are adversaries even when they cut each other as partners in my club’s Chicago penny game.
“Are you and Cy still having trouble on defense?” I asked.
“He’s got issues,” Wendy said.
Against today’s 3NT, Wendy led the ten of hearts. Cy, sitting east, captured the dummy jack with the ace and returned a heart. South produced the queen, led a diamond to dummy and let the ten of clubs come up.
“I took the king,” Wendy told me, “but declarer only lost one more trick to the ace of spades, making it four. I told the cynic that “He needed a dose of reality. He said he had no idea what I was talking about, and I said it was pretty obvious.
What did Wendy mean?
Cy should have faced the fact that a return of the heart to Trick Two was futile. South’s 1SA bid promised at least 15 points, the model had 13 and Cy had nine. If Wendy held the queen of hearts, after leading from Q-10-9-7, she couldn’t have more than one side jack, so South could effectively dodge a heart return.
Cy’s best chance is to fold to the four of spades, hoping Wendy has the ten (or South has 10-8-x and is wrong) plus an entry. This defense succeeds as the cards lie: Wendy’s ten forces an honor from dummy, and when Wendy walks in with her king of clubs, her return of spades gives the defense three more tricks.
South Dealer
BORN. vulnerable
NORTH
QSK3
HKJ 4
AD 5 2
C 10 9 6 3
WEST
S 10 7 2
M 10 9 8 7 3
D 10 3
CK 5 4
IS
SAJ 6 4
HA 6 2
D 9 8 6 4
C 8 2
SOUTH
S 9 8 5
HQ 5
DKQJ 7
CAQJ 7
South West North East
1 NT Pass 3 NT All Pass
Opening cable — H 10
News
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything you need to know about the Week 9 game at Soldier Field
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS-2).
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Eye on the future
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross, and the Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
Read the full story here.
Fallout from the Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
