Phillies vs Astros – LIVE: Houston WINS its second World Series

Yordan Alvarez drilled a three-run homer to center field to back up another big effort from Framber Valdez as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to claim their second World Series championship in six seasons.

Alvarez hit his third playoff homer in the sixth inning against Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarado, who was called up from the bullpen to face left-handed hitter Alvarez.

Facing a 2-1 count, Alvarez drilled a 98.9 mph sinker 450 feet above the center batting eye to tag Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena and erase the lead from 1-0 which the Phillies grabbed in the top half of the sixth.

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win their second World Series on Saturday night

It was a dramatic night in Texas as Houston picked up the win over the Phillies in front of their own fans

He gave legendary Astros coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title at age 73

This is the second time in 61 years that Houston has won the World Series – the first was in 2017

It also gave iconic coach Dusty Baker his first-ever World Series title. The 73-year-old Baker, who had already competed twice in the World Series as a skipper, is the longest-serving manager of the championship.

“It feels good man,” Baker said on TV afterwards. “Look at these people, they are so happy. I think of my mother – my mother died in January. And my brother. I want to thank the Lord for putting us in this position to succeed. And I love these players.

Houston added an insurance run three batters later when Christian Vazquez hosted Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez with a left single that scored Alex Bregman, who worked a walk off Alvarado after the Alvarez homer . Two of the three batters Alvarado faced scored.

Valdez (3-0) had a shutout in the seventh inning while recording nine strikeouts in Game 2.

He was just as effective in his third start against the Phillies in 30 days, allowing two hits and two walks while again posting nine strikeouts.

He fanned five consecutive batters connecting the third and fourth innings and struck out 10 consecutive batters entering in the top of the sixth inning.

By then, Valdez had tied zeros with Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, but Kyle Schwarber gave Philadelphia its only lead by driving a 2-2 lead from Valdez into the right field seats for his sixth homer of the playoffs. playoffs.

Valdez responded by taking out Rhys Hoskins, JT Realmuto and Bryce Harper in order, and Alvarez took Valdez down shortly after.

Wheeler (1-3) was outstanding before he ran into trouble in the sixth.

He had given up just three base runners in five innings and faced only two batters over the minimum before plunging Martin Maldonado with a pitch to open the sixth. Pena followed with his second hit on Wheeler two batters later before Alvarado came in for Alvarez and the tide immediately turned.

Houston right-handers Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly held the lead with aplomb, with Neris and Abreu retiring the Phillies in order in the seventh and eighth and Pressly needing just seven pitches to make his sixth save of the playoffs playoffs.

After hitting five homers in their 7-0 victory in Game 3, the Phillies had three runs in the final three games of the series.