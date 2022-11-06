Pope Francis to former Muslims: God ‘never incites hatred’

ROME — Pope Francis told Muslim elders in Bahrain on Friday that God is the source of peace and he “never causes war, never incites hatred, never supports violence.”

“I have come among you as a believer in God, as a brother and as a pilgrim of peace,” the pontiff told the Muslim Council of the Elders, so that “we can journey together.”

In passing, the pope also addressed concerns over alleged human rights abuses in the majority Sunni Muslim nation, particularly the country’s minority Shia Muslim community. In recent years, many Shia activists have been imprisoned or expelled, and the largest Shia opposition group has been banned.

“I offer…my hope in prayer that peace from the Most High will descend upon each of you…who desire to foster reconciliation in order to avoid divisions and conflicts in Muslim communities,” Francis said. .

“We who believe in [God]are called to promote peace with tools of peace, such as encounter, patient negotiation and dialogue, which is the oxygen of peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“Peace is born of fraternity; it grows through the fight against injustice and inequality; it is built by reaching out to others,” he said, which is made possible “by eliminating the forms of inequality and discrimination that breed instability and hostility.”

The pope commended his listeners for seeing in extremism “a danger that corrodes authentic religion” and for their commitment “to dispelling misinterpretations which, through violence, misinterpret, exploit and harm religious belief.”

“We must put a future of brotherhood ahead of a past of antagonism, overcoming prejudice and historical misunderstandings in the name of the One who is the source of peace,” he said.

“[I]In a world increasingly wounded and divided… the great religious traditions must be the heart that unites the members of the body, the soul that gives hope and life to its highest aspirations,” he said.

“[S]The social, international, economic and individual ills, as well as the dramatic environmental crisis of our time… ultimately derive from estrangement from God and our neighbour,” Francis said.

As he has repeatedly done in recent times, the pope has denounced the arms trade as fueling international conflicts.

“[T]the Most High…is dishonored by those who place their trust in power and maintain violence, war and the arms trade, the “death trade” which, by ever-increasing expense, transforms our common home into a great arsenal,” he said. .

“What obscure intrigues and disturbing inconsistencies are hidden behind all this! he said, citing “all those people forced to leave their own lands due to conflicts subsidized by the purchase of obsolete weapons at affordable prices, only to be identified and turned back to other borders thanks to increasingly sophisticated military equipment”.

“Amid these tragic scenarios, as the world pursues the illusions of strength, power and money, we are called to proclaim, with the wisdom of our elders and fathers, that God and neighbor pass above all, that only transcendence and fraternity will save us,” he said.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome