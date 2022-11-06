News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards doubtful to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) and tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) were listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the team’s final injury report of the week.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, set to play a more prominent role after Rashod Bateman opted for season-ending foot surgery, was listed as questionable for the Saints game after he missed practice Saturday because of a groin injury that popped up the day before. Robinson had his best game of the season in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making six catches for 64 yards.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (quad/knee) was also listed as questionable, though he was a full practice participant Saturday. Reserve offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back) and reserve linebacker Malik Harrison (foot) were listed as questionable, with both limited in practice Saturday after neither appeared on the injury report earlier in the week.
Andrews, the team’s top pass catcher, has never missed a game because of injury but departed the win over Tampa Bay after he hurt his shoulder. He did not practice all week.
Edwards was the Ravens’ leading ball carrier for two games after he returned from a knee injury that cost him last season. Coach John Harbaugh has said Edwards’ hamstring injury is not serious, but the team will be cautious with him.
The Saints, meanwhile, ruled out starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (knee), while listing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as questionable.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul took rest days Saturday, but neither was listed with an injury status for the Saints game.
()
Strikes from Tielemans and Barnes continue Leicester revival with win at Everton | premier league
Leicester’s revival continues, and in spectacular style. Youri Tielemans added another superb goal to his storied catalog as Brendan Rodgers’ side climbed out of the relegation zone with a highly successful victory at Everton.
Harvey Barnes added a late second after starting and finishing a devastating counterattack in which he received the ball from James Maddison inside the box, swung away from Abdoulaye Doucouré and swept away an emphatic finish at the beyond Jordan Pickford. Maddison impressed throughout as Rodgers relished their first Premier League victory at Goodison Park, a third victory in four matches and yet another clean sheet.
It was remarkable that the match remained scoreless until Tielemans’ fabulous strike just before half-time. The glut of clean chances started seconds after kick-off when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke down down the left and crossed for the snitch Maddison, who kicked wide past the far post.
There was still an opportunity for Patson Daka to convert but, unmarked and at full strength, the striker was simply unable to connect. Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall combined again to play Daka through an exposed defense. His low shot on the corner was stopped by Pickford’s fingertips.
The hosts should have led from their first real attack. Idrissa Gana Gueye crafted it with a sharp tackle to dispossess Boubakary Soumaré just outside Leicester’s box.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin recovered the loose ball and sent Alex Iwobi rushing into space behind Wout Faes. Iwobi only had Danny Ward to beat but placed his shot inches from the far post.
Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray, whose every touch was mocked by visiting supporters, and Calvert-Lewin were missing half chances before Ward saved from the imposing header of James Tarkowski and Iwobi had a diving header blocked by his own Number nine.
It was a fluid and ridiculously open competition, with both teams looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. The chaos in Everton’s defence, with Pickford’s kicking repeatedly erratic and Tarkowski enduring a rare day off, also helped Leicester’s cause.
Maddison swept just wide of the edge of the area, Barnes trumped when well placed and Tarkowski blocked from Dewsbury-Hall as the visitors poured in. Maddison had a shot in the goal deflected just wide by Gana Gueye and Pickford saved from Daka following an error from Tarkowski, but the England keeper was powerless to stop Tielemans from volleying Leicester into a stunning, deserved lead.
After a brief interruption when what appeared to be fireworks landed on the pitch, prompting referee David Coote to speak with a police officer, Dewsbury-Hall released Barnes down the left with a nice ball for the first time.
From his low cross, Daka had a shot blocked by Tarkowski but Conor Coady under-hit a clearance attempt and allowed Maddison to kick his captain back 25 yards from goal. Tielemans controlled on his thigh, then sent a superb volley over Pickford and into the top corner.
Everton were nearly level at the start of the second half when Iwobi played Calvert-Lewin behind the Leicester defence.
Ward quickly left his line to stifle his shot, and Calvert-Lewin’s frustrations deepened when he was forced out injured on the hour mark. Any outside chance for the Everton striker to make England’s World Cup squad may have ended with this setback.
However, Maddison couldn’t have offered a better audition. The playmaker was inches from doubling Leicester’s lead by beating Dwight McNeil before hitting a post with a shot from the edge of the box.
Frank Lampard fielded Anthony Gordon, Neal Maupay and Nathan Patterson in a bid to inject new energy into Everton’s game, but they were unable to break through a resilient Leicester defense which kept a fourth sheet white in five games.
theguardian
Nevada Secretary of State Upholds Ban on Manual Counting of Mail-In Ballots
Nevada’s secretary of state has refused to lift a ban on manually counting mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election despite pressure from conservatives over “concerns about the integrity of the election.”
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, last week ordered Nye County election officials to stop counting ballots by hand until polls close on Election Day.
His order came after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, which objected to officials reading individual votes aloud.
NEVADA JUDGE REJECTS GOP CLAIM OF LAS VEGAS VOTES COUNTING
Cegavske had urged county election officials to improve or better explain the procedures involved in their silent manual count counterproposal in a letter Friday.
But the state Supreme Court ruling has made it harder for Nye County officials to review, submit and gain approval for plans, then run them for the hand count.
The ACLU and Nye County attorneys are also embroiled in another vote count controversy after an ACLU observer was removed from the manual count that only lasted two days before Cegavske called him. suspended Thursday.
Questions remain as to why the observer was removed by an election official who was openly carrying a gun.
Lawyers for Nye County claimed the county GOP Central Committee Chairwoman, who was legally armed, acted as a hand count volunteer trained by Acting County Clerk Mark Kampf when she confronted the ACLU Observer.
The GOP chairman allegedly believed the ACLU observer was tallying the vote count, which is a violation of recount rules.
THIS BLUE STATE’S EARLY VOTING NUMBERS SUGGEST IT COULD TURN RED: REPORT
The ACLU has disputed the charges and the issue is not expected to be resolved until after the Nov. 8 election, making it unlikely that a manual tally could resume before polls close next week.
Cegavske reported a number of issues that concerned her with the silent count proposal.
“There is no provision in your plan outlining the required use of medical-style gloves to further mitigate the risk of cheating or accidental marking, nor a prescribed and standardized pointing device to ensure that any new marks can be quickly identified,” she said.
Cegavske also expressed concern about the attention it would require for each silent meter.
Nye County has adopted a manual counting process following election integrity concerns that stem from conspiracy theories relating to the accuracy of ballot counting machines from the 2020 election.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
County attorneys drafted a letter asking Cegavske to launch an investigation into the hand count after the ACLU accused county election officials of a “coordinated partisan election administration effort.”
The ACLU doubled down on its expressed concerns following the letter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
Aaron Carter dead at 34: report
Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., on Saturday, according to TMZ. He was 34 years old.
Multiple sources told the outlet that the “Aaron Party” singer’s body was found in his bathtub.
Law enforcement was reportedly dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. local time after receiving a call that a man had drowned.
According to TMZ, detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, but the outlet was told that was standard procedure.
The official cause of death is unknown and likely won’t be released until an autopsy and coroner’s report are completed.
Carter, also known as Nick Carter’s younger brother in the Backstreet Boys, shot to fame as a child star with hits like “I Want Candy” and “How I Beat Shaq.”
His representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story is developing.
New York Post
Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses as Kim Jong-un backs war efforts
Do Putin and Kim have a ‘guns for horses’ deal? Russia is sending North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang sent artillery shells to Moscow in a bid to bolster its failed invasion of Ukraine
- Russia sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea by train
- It comes after the White House claimed Kim Jong-un was helping war efforts
- Russia has also revealed that it will send drugs to North Korea in the future.
- There are fears that prized horses are being used to pay for artillery shells
Russia sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged that Pyongyang provided artillery shells for Putin’s war efforts.
The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped by freight train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea.
There are growing concerns that the shipment was payment for Kim Jong-un’s support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly after Russian media revealed plans were underway to deliver drugs to the pariah state in the near future.
On Wednesday, the White House revealed intelligence suggesting North Korea was secretly sending arms shipments to bolster supplies to Russia.
“Our information indicates that the DPRK is secretly supplying the Russian war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells, while masking the true destination of the arms deliveries by trying to give the impression that they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.
Kim Jong-un was photographed on the back of an Orlov trotter in October 2019, while climbing the holy Mount Paektusan on horseback
Mr Kirby said the shells would not “change the tide of the war”, but raised enough concerns that it would be watched by US officials in the future.
Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations.
According to Project 38 North, which monitors developments with North Korea, a train entered Russia on Friday afternoon, marking the first known use of the route since 2020.
The 800-meter Tumangang Friendship Bridge is the only land link between the two countries, but was blocked in February 2020 due to growing concerns over the Covid pandemic.
Russian state media said the 30 thoroughbreds – five stallions and 25 mares – had been quarantined in Russia before heading to North Korea.
A professor at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Artyom Lukin, told NK News in 2020 that North Korean dignitaries, including Kim Jong-un, favored the Orlov Trotters because of their “royal look”. .
The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped by freight train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. Pictured: Putin petting an Orlov Trotter in 2019
“In 2003, Putin gave Orlov horses to Kim Jong Il as a birthday present,” he said.
“North Koreans have come to love Orlov’s trotters. I think one of the reasons they liked them was the Orlovs’ gorgeous, regal appearance and good character.
Kim Jong-un was photographed on the back of an Orlov trotter in October 2019, when he climbed the holy Mount Paektusan on horseback.
North Korea was one of the few countries to publicly recognize the independence of Ukrainian regions “liberated” by Russia during the war.
As Putin’s war efforts stall, British government defense chiefs have revealed he plans to deploy special units to fire on his own servicemen if they retreat.
North Korea was one of the few countries to publicly recognize the independence of Ukrainian regions “liberated” by Russia during the war. Improving relations between the two nations raise concerns
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia would deploy so-called “blocking units” which “threaten to fire on their own retreating soldiers in order to constrain offensives”.
“Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started to deploy ‘barrier troops’ or ‘blocking units,’” the Defense Ministry said in an update on Friday. information.
“Recently, Russian generals probably wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, possibly including authorizing fire to kill those defaulters after a warning was given. The generals also probably wanted to maintain defensive positions to the death.
Joseph Stalin used “barrier troops” during World War II as part of his “No one back down” order.
dailymail us
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw to reach goal he had as a kid of playing at FedEx Field
When Christian Darrisaw was a kid, his youth football team held practices at a Maryland site where FedEx Field could be seen in the background. The young player often would envision what it would be like to one day play at that NFL stadium.
On Sunday, it will happen. Darrisaw, in his second season as the Vikings’ left tackle, will be in the lineup to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
“It’s going to be dope,’’ Darrisaw said. “It’s going to be a great experience, going back home to play in that stadium that I used to practice right behind. I grew up wanting to play in that stadium.”
Darrisaw, who is from Upper Marlboro, Md., and played youth football between the ages of 8 to 14 for the Spirit of Faith Warriors, said his home is about 15 minutes from FedEx Field. He’s expecting about 40 family members and close friends to be on hand Sunday.
It’s a second homecoming for Darrisaw, who last November played for the Vikings in Baltimore, which is about 40 minutes from his home. He said he had about 35 family members and friends attend that game.
Darrisaw didn’t grow up a Washington fan because his mother is from Philadelphia and he followed the Eagles. But he grew up admiring a number of players who then played for Washington, including tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Santana Moss and running back Clinton Portis.
Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is expanding into legal cannabis in three different states
Rap and business mogul Sean Combs, otherwise known as “Diddy,” has agreed to buy legal cannabis operations in multiple states for $185 million.
Mr. Combs purchased nine retail stores and three production facilities in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care. These two companies had to sell their assets as part of a merger project.
“For Cresco, the transaction is a major step toward closing the acquisition of Columbia Care and our leadership position in one of the biggest consumer product categories of the future,” said Cresco Labs CEO Charles Bachtell, in a joint press release from the affected parties on Friday.
Retail assets include Cresco Labs stores in New Hartford, New York, Worcester and Leicster, Massachusetts, as well as Columbia Care stores in Chicago, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Rochester, New York, Greenfield, Massachusetts and Villa Park, Illinois, according to The version.
Cannabis retailers in New York are currently medical-only, although the state plans to begin awarding recreational licenses later this year.
Production assets include Columbia Care facilities in Rochester, New York and Aurora, Illinois and a Cresco Labs facility in Leicester, Massachusetts, the press release explains.
“These assets provide the Combs team with a significant market presence…It became clear to us that Sean had the right team to continue the strong legacy of these Columbia Care and Cresco Labs facilities,” said the Columbia CEO. Care, Nicholas Vita, in the press release.
Mr. Combs took the business not merely for profit but for a purpose; he wants to correct racial inequities in the cannabis industry related to the War on Drugs.
“How do we lock up communities of people, break up their family structure, break up their future, and then legalize it and make sure those same people don’t have a chance to benefit from it or have their lives resurrected,” Combs said of rhetorical way. asked the Wall Street Journal.
Mr. Combs’ cannabis company will be the first vertically integrated, multi-state, minority-owned marijuana company in the United States.
Despite the divestiture to Mr. Combs, Cresco Labs still has to offload more assets in order to complete the Columbia Care merger.
In a Friday research note, Pablo Zuanic of investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald laid out what was left to sell.
Mr. Zuanic mentioned a cannabis license in Florida, five stores and associated production facilities in Ohio, and a small processor in Maryland, according to Marijuana Business Daily.
washingtontimes
