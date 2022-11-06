News
Readers respond: What if the British Empire never existed? Would the world be better or worse? | British Empire
What if the British Empire never existed? Would the world be better or worse? Robert Hunter, Dundee
Send new questions to [email protected].
Readers Respond
Best place. End of the conversation. bobmacdon
If it wasn’t the British empire, it would have been someone else’s empire. We might see more people speaking French, Spanish or German. But just like the British, these empires would have crumbled, so the world would be different but similar at the same time. Perhaps the problem is more the paths that world religion would have taken – perhaps Catholicism would have been more widespread. Alwaysgrizzly
The Spanish Empire would have lasted much longer, wreaking havoc in Central and South America for much longer, possibly controlling the American and Canadian Midwest as far as Mississippi. The Dutch would probably have further colonized southern Africa, but without conflict between the Boers and the British, apartheid may never have come into play. The French in alliance with their Bourbon cousins in Spain probably would come to dominate Europe and the rest of the world, there would have been no American War of Independence and no French Revolution, but the Indian subcontinent would have been dominated by French trade and factories.
The fact is that the British Empire did not exist in isolation, it was born out of a constant jockey to position itself with other European empires and states. The poor would always have been treated with contempt and indifference, whether they were Europeans or “natives”, the language in which they had to obey orders may have changed, that’s all. cairnofmediocrity
Ireland would have had a very different story. Almost any alternative would have been better. In modern times, the EU and the US are major players in Ireland. Both are better. FrancesMary
We wouldn’t have our national superiority complex. Without all the money pouring in from abroad, we would be poorer, but we would probably have a fairer society. We would probably be like the Scandinavian countries that never had an empire. Alex42
No British Empire, no international cricket. the alarm
It is likely that other empires in Europe would have prevailed, probably France and Spain. The answer to this depends on when the inflection point is.
Does this happen in the 1400-1500s, so that Portugal has an extended “golden age” and becomes even more preeminent in Africa and India?
If it is in the 18th century, we can assume that France becomes the world power. Does Spain continue to be a client ally of Napoleon, or do their empires continue, but separate?
My feeling is that there would be a sort of Habsburg hegemony, with significant parts of the world speaking German rather than English. Technologically, the spread of post, rail, etc. would have been broadly similar, but the rapid development of industry in Britain, funded by the empire, would have been slower. Maybe things like steam and rail would have developed more slowly? SpaghettiCorbynarra
It would have been wiser to ask if the world would have been better off without European rather than British mercantile empires (which slightly postdate the Spanish/Portuguese plunder of the new world). It’s really impossible to say whether the French or Dutch empires were better or worse than the British and even harder to speculate about how the global south would have developed if left to its own devices. One thing I think we can say is entirely the consequence of European empires, it is the slave trade, its greatest evil, without which 11 million Africans would never have been uprooted from their homes and would have worked until to death in the American colonies, whether Spanish, Portuguese, British, French or Dutch. montesdeoca
The colonial empires were wrong. Looking for the good in them is a selfish exercise. In Ecuador you have a very different view of the Inca Empire as they are aware of what was lost for the empire to grow. It’s boring to answer the question of good. Answering it for Mussolini, Stalin or Hitler is just as tiresome as answering it for the British Empire and would not even need to be asked by someone sensitive to the suffering of subjugated peoples. Eniad
A few of the answers just defensively say that at least the Brits did better than XYZ. There may be some truth to this, although Brits have behaved abdominally in many instances that are largely ignored or glossed over in Britain. A better question might be whether the world would be a better place or a worse place if empires or other forms of colonization never existed? My answer to that would be a resounding yes. 1rkThe Purists
India without colonial interference may have evolved into various regional kingdoms in the 18th and 19th centuries. It would have retained its wealth and culture and continued to grow in economics and science, bringing a higher standard of living to the people. There would probably have been more conflict with the growth of certain kingdoms, but the Indian subcontinent would not have been a unified raj from Afghanistan to Bangladesh. Instead, it would have evolved into some sort of loose union, like the nations of Europe in the EU. Obviously, this scenario would have been much better for the population than colonial rule! Aries N
The British in India introduced democracy at all levels (India had its first elections under British rule and was pretty much self-governing except at the national level when the British left in 1947), ended the famine in peacetime by providing famine relief through “starvation codes”. used until the 1970s, built more than half of the railroads and canals still in use today at much less cost than in countries around the world, outlawed sati and female infanticide, and has dramatically improved women’s rights, built India’s first modern educational institutions, introduced the rule of law and a proper legal system for the first time in South Asian history, industrialized the economy, ushered in the Sikh Golden Age, established the Indian military and civil service, discovered the Ajanta Caves and 4,000-year-old civilizations such as Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, restored the Taj Mahal, launched a tradition of preserving Indian heritage and even introduced tea and cricket. Far from dividing India through the so-called divide and rule, they united hundreds of empires of India under one state.
It is also worth discussing what the alternatives would be – “India” would have fallen under the yoke of one or more European powers, or an “indigenous” empire that would still have been foreign to most of the country without the many advantages of Great Britain. to reign. Mughals and Marathas were offered as alternatives, but as many communities in India discovered, their rule would have been far from benevolent. There is no doubt that the British Empire has committed many evils, but overall the world is a much better place for it to exist. Bikram Rana
Overall, the world would have been better off, especially in Africa, where the empire systematically milked the colonies, first at gunpoint. The so-called civilization it brought was negated by an authoritarian and dictatorial regime enacted by a succession of empire builders. The sheer size of the empire was a threat to other nations who might not have gone to war without it. The First World War is a particular example of this, with Germany building a large navy to compete with the British. The British entered the war with Germany to protect its own interests, causing the death of several thousand young men from the colonies. Above all, the British developed an arrogance drawn from the power of the empire. Now we see the downfall with Brexit and other absurdly manipulated treaties! William
I live in Argentina, which owes part of its independence from Spain to Great Britain. Britain became a strong partner in Argentina, investing in railways and agriculture, leading it to compete with the United States as a future home for the poor in Europe and the Middle East. East at the end of the 19th century, until the end of the Second World War. . The arrival of European nationalists, and the appearance of Juan Domingo Perón, and his admiration for fascist ideals, ended this dream, leading to our hopeless, populist and corrupt case of the 21st century. Maybe it would have been better than today, if that influence had prevailed. André Potier
Truly a question for all who are slaughtered, enslaved and raped. Why ask this question to those who have already profited from the crimes of the empire? Caroline Grootes
As a Welshman, I do indeed ask myself this question. What if Harry Hotspur, Owain Glyndŵr or Llywelyn Fawr had won these battles? What if Yr Hen Gogledd still existed, the Scotti invasion had failed and Scotland was another Welsh region? What strikes me is that the British Empire is much more English than British, and England misunderstands its roots so badly that it thinks it is Britain. We must rediscover truth, roots and honesty and with that the English must embrace their German roots, just as most of us are the Cymbrogi, compatriots of Britain! snow wolf
On the one hand, the subjugation, murder and cultural genocide of millions of people would never have happened. On the other hand, some of the most powerful democracies in the world would never have existed. Workers would never have won the right to vote or the right to work in the UK. The industrial/French/European revolutions might never have happened. And we would probably have been invaded by France or Spain in the 17th-18th centuries.
It’s easy to see empire as evil. But it happened. This led to some good things; it also led to some bad ones. It’s impossible to say what might have happened otherwise, as there is no clear definition of the empire and what it achieved/inflicted. Hugh, Edinburgh
theguardian
News
Conservatives turn on Trump for attacking Ron DeSantis before midterm: ‘What an idiot’
Conservative commentators, who are usually allies of Donald Trump, turned on the former president after he attacked Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday.
Trump mocked DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” while discussing the 2024 Republican presidential primary at a rally in Pennsylvania. The pair are widely considered the top contenders for the Republican nomination, although DeSantis has given no indication of his intention to run. Commentators have called out Trump for creating division in the ranks just three days before the midterm elections.
“DeSantis is a hugely effective conservative governor who has had real political wins and real cultural wins. Trump can’t knock this one out with a dumb nickname. He better have more than that up his sleeve,” wrote Matt Walsh, a Daily Wire commentator and a leading voice among social conservatives.
“Also, good job launching your public attack on America’s most popular conservative governor three days before midterms when we’re all supposed to show a united front,” he added.
TRUMP ELEVATING LANGUAGE AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS SIGNING 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE, ADVISORS SAY
“What an idiot,” wrote Rod Dreher, editor of The American Conservative. “DeSantis is a far more effective right-wing leader than Trump was, if, that is, you expect a leader to do a lot, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs .”
Fox News contributor and editor at The Spectator Ben Domenech simply stated that Trump’s nickname for DeSantis “needs work.“
FLORIDA POLL SHOWS DESANTIS, RUBIO WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT TRACKS ON CRIST, DEMINGS
Many other right-wing influencers have weighed in against Trump.
Trump’s comments on Saturday came as he discussed ongoing polls for the 2024 primaries, which showed Trump enjoying a huge lead.
“We’re winning big in the Republican Party for the nomination like no one’s ever seen before. There he is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%,” Trump said. “Mike Pence at seven, oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney, there’s no way she’s 4%. There’s no way. There’s no average. But we’re 71-10-7-4.”
A presidential poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit found that 78.7% of attendees favored Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024.
Another fictional poll Conservative Political Action Conference in August revealed that Trump had 69% support from attendees to run in 2024. DeSantis arrived with just 24% support.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Nonetheless, DeSantis has claimed victory in some 2024 primary polls. A survey of New Hampshire Republicans saw the governor take a slight lead over Trump in a possible Republican primary in June. The poll showed 39% of likely Republican primary voters in Granite State would support the Florida governor for the first term, with 37% backing the former president.
Fox
News
Hyde5: Here’s how Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago vs. Bears
The Miami Dolphins play in Chicago after a big trade week for both teams. The Dolphins added a big piece to its defense in Bradley Chubb and a complementary piece in running back Jeff Wilson. The Bears lost two big defensive pieces and added receiver Chase Claypool.
The better team got better, in other words, while Chicago began planning for next year. Here are five ways the Dolphins keep it that way Sunday:
1. Let the offense’s big-play offense eat. Just like in Detroit, the Dolphins meet a Chicago defense full of questions. Detroit ranked the worst in the league and the Dolphins took them to task. Now comes a Chicago team that’s traded linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn off a marginal defense (18th in points, 16th in yards). The Bears have a good secondary, but their defensive front didn’t sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last week and barely had any pressure on him. Chicago ranks 27th in sacks and that was with two of its veteran players until last week. With the weather predicted to be nice in Chicago, this should be another big day for the Dolphins big-play offense to make some big plays.
2. Contain Justin Fields. Chicago looked lost on offense until two games ago when it changed everything during an off-week to play to quarterback Justin Fields’ strengths. Suddenly, an offense that hadn’t scored more than 23 points (against lowly Houston) scored 33 at New England and 29 at Dallas. Is that who they are? Fields isn’t the pocket passer Chicago tried to make him. He is allowed to move, run and create now. The pass-rush strategy, as much as the rush itself, is key here. That said …
3. Show what Bradley Chubb and this defensive front can do. You want to see the new present get unwrapped, right? You should see it, too. Chicago has allowed a league-worst 31 sacks. That hasn’t changed even as they’ve scored points. Fields was sacked four times in each of the past two weeks. So the Bears allow the defense to make big plays. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins keep its three edge pass rushers on the field in passing situations, moving either Jaelan Phillips or Emmanuel Ogbah inside. And what of Melvin Ingram? There are some decisions to make here, but lots of options moving forward.
4. Chicago run game vs. Miami run defense. This could morph into a 1970s run-the-ball game if Chicago has its way. Even with their transformed offense, Chicago runs the ball well. It leads the league in rushing at 188.4 yards a game (5.3 yards per rush). That said, the Dolphins rush defense has been strong this year, ranking fifth in the league (100.6 yards a game). If Chicago can run the ball effectively, it can control the game’s tempo and keep the ball from Miami’s big-play offense.
5. Don’t let this be the outlier. Every season has a game where they play much better than they are (Baltimore’s win for Dolphins last season) to buoy all hope and has one where they’re significantly worse than they are (Tennessee’s loss last year). The Dolphins haven’t had a game on the downside like that this season. There’s enough new energy on this team with the trade for Chubb this week that there’s no reason to overlook this game. Don’t lose a game you should win. The Dolphins are five-point favorites for a reason.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bears 20.
()
News
Unai Emery in a dream first half against Manchester United as Aston Villa take a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne
Unai Emery could not have wished for a better start in charge of Aston Villa as his side quickly took a 2-0 lead against Manchester United.
The Villans scored twice in the opening 11 minutes at Villa Park through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne to send home fans into a frenzy.
After failing to lead Villa’s 4-0 away defeat at Newcastle last week, Emery ensured his side fired from the opening whistle in the Midlands.
And his side got their reward for the frantic start in the seventh minute after Bailey struck home in the bottom left corner.
The Jamaican winger was played behind the defense by Jacob Ramsey, with the striker giving David De Gea no chance between the sticks.
Spanish shot-stopper De Gea then took the ball back from his net soon after as Digne’s curling free-kick was tucked into the same corner in the 11th minute.
Incredibly, five of Villa’s 13 Premier League goals this season have come in the first 15 minutes under a new interim manager.
Villa scored three times against Brenford in their 4-0 first-quarter win under Aaron Danks.
DERBY
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Gabriel takes Gunners top of Premier League
stung
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
complaints
Toney issues statement as attacker under gambling investigation
Clutch
Bale goes wild after equalizing in 128th minute as LAFC wins MLS Cup on penalties
SMH
Tielemans shakes his head in disbelief as Maddison gets MOTM despite being stunned
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has hailed Villa’s electric start against the Villans.
He said: “It was a brilliant free kick.
“Manchester United haven’t started and I don’t know if they can recover from that, being 2-0 down after 10 minutes because this place is erupting.
“The fans were brilliant and it was an incredible free kick from Lucas Digne.”
If Villa hold the crucial three points, they would move into 14th place – two points clear of the bottom three.
As for United, a defeat would see them remain fifth behind Newcastle.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Real World Economics: ‘Windfall’ oil taxes are really just a lot of wind
Should we be glad that our president is decisive and wants to punish war profiteering and price gouging? He would start with oil companies that raised gasoline prices to unprecedented levels. We can only hope that he will move on to farmers who are getting $14.61 per bushel of soybeans and $6.88 for a bushel of corn. No wonder we are paying so much for food.
Once these bloodsuckers in food and energy are taken care of, it is time for housing gougers to get what they deserve. Oldsters in my neighborhood who just screwed a young couple out of $510,000 for a house that sold for $80,000 in 1987 should never live high on ill-gotten gains. That the Federal Reserve increased the money supply by 34% from March 2020 to January 2022, making mortgage money plentiful, is no excuse.
Yet, with shame, I must admit my own taking advantage of someone in a bind. Some 20 years ago when approached by a large insurance company about being a “consulting expert” for defending them when sued by a major corporation, I yielded to the sin of greed. The most I had ever gotten for consulting was the $368 daily maximum per day that the U.S. Agency for International Development paid. But when asked my hourly rate by the insurers, I said $200, which they paid. So I am as bad about honoring a “just price” as any other bloodsucker.
Yes, this is all sarcasm. All this tut-tutting about “profiteering” and “gouging” is as self-harming economic nonsense as releasing 100 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when exports from our country are as free as imports and any effect on price gets dissipated to the world as a whole.
The core issue, however, is a knotty one. I am a Christian. Economic justice, not only in dealings between individuals but for societies as a whole, is an important theme in the Bible. Read the Minor Prophets such as Hosea for examples. Christianity is not alone in this. Economic justice is important in Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and other major religions.
That it is a moral imperative, as well as an economic one, is important.
The question of what constitutes a “just price” goes far back in theology. Thomas Aquinas, the 13th-century Dominican theologian, examined it in great detail. Aquinas would stand foursquare with fellow Catholic Joe Biden on oil companies, which do have market power. What he would say about farm semi-trucks with $14,000 worth of beans rolling across Minnesota elevator scales is an open question. The differences between similar situations he examined, never fully resolved, dealt with uneven power between two parties to a deal and with degree of necessity.
Punishing those benefiting from high prices brings problems. One is that perverse incentives are created. If you punish those who charge unjustly high prices, do you reduce motivation to take actions that benefit society over the long run?
John Calvin, the 16th century French-born theologian who helped govern Geneva, Switzerland, was a Reformation leader who agreed with Aquinas. When there was a short crop and food prices rose, Calvin condemned grain dealers who had stocks, but demanded the same higher prices. That was seen as justice. But if you don’t benefit those who invest in building warehouses, who tie up their money in inventory, and who take the risk of loss by spoilage, to charge more when physical supplies are short, then private individuals will not store food against periods of famine.
If everyone cries “gouging” and ”hoarding” whenever prices rise as physical availability shrinks, then less food will be stored and more people will die of hunger in the long run. That was true in Reformation Geneva 500 years ago and in Peru when I worked there in the 1980s.
When monthly inflation in Brazil reached 70 percent in early 1990, merchants who repriced black beans or soaped scouring pads risked being dragged out into the street and beaten by angry consumers. If one had gotten a shipment of canned tuna on Feb. 28 and priced and put the cans on shelves, and then put new, higher price tags on the same cans 10 days later, they were gouging, a sin and eventually a crime. But if the merchant had to pay for his next shipment at prices 50% higher than he had just gotten for the last 10 cases sold, he would be able to restock less each time and would be bankrupt soon.
Ditto for the profiteers who, when there is a major hurricane or tornado, rent a truck, fill it with chainsaws, bottled water and toilet paper and drive through the night to devastated areas. If they sell to frantic customers at prices twice as high as they themselves paid, they will be called gougers. But if there is not money to be made, fewer saws and toilet paper will be available to those needing it.
When a gas station in a devastated area raises prices after the storm blows out, owners will be condemned for taking advantage of helpless victims. But owners may not be able to get their tanks refilled for a week, while having to pay all their usual costs anyway. And what is the “just” way of allocating their inventory? Ten gallons per car? Sell only to known customers? Let widows and orphans come to the front of the line?
The second problem is an asymmetry in punishing unjustly high prices while completely ignoring the ripple effects of unjustly low ones.
Soybeans are high now, but just this time in 2018 they were 45% lower. Farm implement dealers went months between sales of a tractor or combine. Making farm mortgage payments was a struggle.
Prices to U.S. producers of crude oil are high, but well below 2013 levels. And the 60% drop in crude prices from 2013 into 2015 devastated drilling companies and put tens of thousands of oil workers out of their jobs. At $87 a barrel, crude currently is a third lower than in the summer of 2008.
Were those low farm and energy prices “just?” Did consumers collectively have producers over a barrel? Was it a sin to buy eggs for $1.40 a dozen two years after the avian flu epidemic ravaged flocks in 2015? Should government have forced purchases at higher prices?
A lesson from all this? Questions of economic justice are real. The problem of monopoly power is pressing, although more severe in health care administration and new information technology than in petroleum. But opportunistic populism such as threats against war profiteering are a counterproductive waste of time.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
5 tensions that could derail the climate conference
“The geopolitical context may not be conducive to ambition,” said Alden Meyer, senior partner at E3G. “Yet the world expects governments to cooperate on three big issues: climate impacts, accelerating mitigation ambition, and delivering dramatically increased climate finance.”
The Egyptian summit hosts prioritized action over new commitments. This suggests that tangible responses to climate impacts will be a mainstay of the negotiations like never before. And that means finding money – billions and billions of dollars.
President Joe Biden will make an appearance on Nov. 11, about halfway through the two-week conference, with a reduced U.S. delegation. Two new leaders, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will use the talks to show their good faith on climate. The leaders of China and Russia, the world’s first and fifth biggest climate polluters respectively, plan to skip the event entirely, as do officials from several of the biggest economies, including India and Australia.
Here are five things to watch as more than 40,000 participants descend on the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th round of global climate talks.
Mutinous Nations
Cooperation has been a vital — and often elusive — part of climate talks over the past 30 years, as decisions cannot be made without consensus. But leaders bring baggage to these gatherings, and this year relations between some of the world’s largest emitters are particularly strained.
Russia is ostracized on the world stage for its brutal war in Ukraine. The climate impacts are dizzying. The war led to food insecurity by impeding grain shipments, driving up prices at grocery stores, and reducing the supply of fertilizers. It also increases energy prices around the world and pushes some countries to burn more fossil fuels, at least in the short term.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not participate in the talks, but his delegation will.
Climate cooperation between the United States and China remains on hold, raising concerns that the conference will not progress unless the world’s two largest emitters talk to each other. US climate envoy John Kerry said last week that conversations remained “in limbo”.
But those frosty relationships may have fewer consequences this year than in previous conferences. There will be less behind-the-scenes negotiations between nations in Egypt, emphasizing public speeches by world leaders at the start of the talks. And Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, should not attend.
With an average representation of the major economies, according to a provisional list of speakers, the likelihood of confrontations could be less, observers said. Instead, tensions could be higher at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia during the second week of the climate talks.
If leaders undermine climate action in Indonesia, it could spill over to the conference in Egypt and potentially weaken the outcome.
“It’s going to take collective solidarity and commitment to try to weather the storm together rather than some kind of fortress mentality,” E3G’s Meyer said.
Money, money, money
Money is always the focus in climate negotiations. But the severity of climate-fueled disasters this year has thrust the issue into the spotlight. It has been punctuated by the widening gap between what countries have pledged to pay and what is needed to adapt and respond to these impacts (climate wireNovember 3).
Closing this financial gap is crucial for countries moving away from dirty energy sources and toward renewable energy. There is also a need to help nations strengthen their defenses against unavoidable climate impacts, such as rising seas and heavier rainfall.
Developing countries will expect rich countries to explain how they will meet the commitment made last year in Glasgow, Scotland, to double support for adaptation. At the same time, the private sector has underinvested in developing countries and will be under pressure to provide (climate wireNovember 2).
There’s been a flurry of interest in new ways to unlock that money. This includes reforming multilateral development banks, and eyes will be on the World Bank following criticism that it has slowed climate finance.
A Barbadian plan to transform the global financial system could gain traction (climate wire, September 29). And progress on an initiative launched last year to help coal-dependent countries switch to renewables – the so-called Partnership for a Just Energy Transition – is expected.
Developed countries need to show progress on past pledges in order to rebuild the confidence needed for future finance negotiations.
“There are a lot of headwinds, but there is still a lot to do. Many channels are still open for dialogue here,” said Joe Thwaites, climate finance advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
“Loss and Damage”
At the top of the climate finance concerns are payments for irreparable loss and damage. Sometimes called climate reparations, this money is intended to address the damage caused to poor countries by emissions from rich countries.
A heat wave in Pakistan, followed by historic drought and flooding, is an example of what these losses look like and the enormity of the funding needed to recover.
“In spare parts [of the country] where the water does not recede, relief needs will continue for a long time,” said Mercy Corps Pakistan Country Director Farah Naureen. “But there really isn’t enough money to meet the needs of all of this population and especially to move towards early recovery, rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called efforts to address loss and damage a “litmus test” for COP 27.
The countries appear set to agree on a discussion on ways to finance payments for climate damages – although a dedicated fund to pay for climate damages is unlikely to be backed by the United States and Europe during these talks.
Agreeing to talks could serve as the basis for determining how money for loss and damage will be paid out in the future. And the form of these talks will be key to unlocking progress on the whole negotiating package.
“There is a good chance that something positive will happen,” said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute. “We also think that if that doesn’t happen, there’s a big risk that vulnerable countries will walk away from that.”
gas dash
The energy crisis resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked intense debate about the future of natural gas. Europe’s efforts to break its dependence on Russian gas have led to new plans to build ports and facilities for importing liquefied natural gas from the United States and elsewhere. Leaders have also been seen chasing gas in parts of Africa.
African countries with oil and gas reserves say they want to use this energy to develop and power their own economies, especially in the absence of other financing. Senegal has been among the most vocal and is leading an investment campaign in gas production.
But there are also divisions among African nations themselves, as most do not have abundant fossil resources but suffer from the climate impacts their use causes. Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, has promised that the country will derive all of its energy from renewables by 2030, and he has urged other countries in Africa to follow suit.
“At the moment, within African countries, the discussion is about how to come up with a common African position, in particular on the energy transition and on some kind of flexibility in the use of natural gas in particular, to achieve the objectives. around electrification,” Zainab Usman, director of the Africa program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a recent briefing.
Around 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity or clean cooking, making energy and sustainable development deeply intertwined.
There is an urgent need to act on climate change, Usman said. “But to get to the future we all want, whether it’s net zero by 2050 or the goal we’ve set ourselves, we have to be very clear-headed about what’s doable – what is politically feasible, what is socially feasible. ”
Stubborn emissions
Only 24 of 193 countries – and almost none of the world’s top emitters – have updated their national targets to tackle climate change, despite an agreement at last year’s climate summit to do so. And the world has barely begun its ability to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, when scientists say the climate impacts will become increasingly devastating.
Progress has been made since last year with the passage of major climate legislation in the United States. The European Union will end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 and has drawn up a plan to switch to renewable energy more quickly. The recent election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil is seen as a major boost for Amazon rainforest conservation.
But the ambition crumbled amid the economic turmoil.
Biden pushed for more oil production to drive down gasoline prices. Overseas coal use has increased rather than decreased. And Western leaders have backtracked on their promise to end gas investments (climate wireJune 29).
Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections could see Republicans take control of one or both chambers of Congress and prevent the U.S. from meeting its climate finance pledges, which depend on the approval of the Congress.
“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, fix multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to fight climate change,” wrote Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Affairs. foreign affairs and new head of the climate summit. letter to delegates. Achieving this result will require “solidarity and action, not empty rhetoric”, he noted.
The challenge for Egypt will be to present the results in a way that sends a signal of progress even if the talks do not result in a big announcement, said Kaveh Guilanpour, vice president for international strategies at the Center for Climate and EnergySolutions.
“For decades, the whole system has revolved around a kind of dynamic zero-sum negotiation clash with huge drama around the final plenary. And I fear that this dynamic is still there. When the reality is the system needs to go beyond that,” he said. “It’s about political will to deliver against what Paris says we have to do. And it’s about implementing the promises. It’s not really a matter of negotiation anymore.
Politices
News
OPEC raises global oil demand forecast — RT Business News
Crude will remain top fuel in global energy mix due to focus on energy security, report says
Global oil demand will continue to rise over the medium to long term even as the world shifts to renewable energy, and the industry will need billions of dollars in investment to meet demand, the government said. OPEC in its World Oil Outlook 2022 released this week.
According to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, “The overall investment figure for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion through 2045,” which is higher than last year’s assessment.
The report says global oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, 2.7 million bpd more than in 2022. Total demand for next year is up 1. 4 million bpd compared to the group’s forecast for 2023 last year. .
OPEC also raised its earlier medium-term demand outlook through 2027, saying the figure is up nearly two million bpd by the end of that period. The group has revised its forecasts due to a stronger market recovery and a “strong focus on energy security issues.”
READ MORE:
Saudi Arabia slams US for manipulating oil prices
Even if the pace of oil demand growth is slowing, “oil is expected to retain the highest share in the global energy mix throughout the forecast period,” OPEC said, adding that the combined market share of oil and gas in the global primary energy mix is expected to remain above 50% until 2045.
OPEC now expects oil demand to reach 108.3 million bpd in 2030, up from what it forecast in 2021. Looking further ahead, the group also noted its projections, saying that in 2045, global oil demand would reach 109.8 million bpd from 108.2. million bpd it predicted last year.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
Readers respond: What if the British Empire never existed? Would the world be better or worse? | British Empire
Conservatives turn on Trump for attacking Ron DeSantis before midterm: ‘What an idiot’
Hyde5: Here’s how Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago vs. Bears
Unai Emery in a dream first half against Manchester United as Aston Villa take a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne
Real World Economics: ‘Windfall’ oil taxes are really just a lot of wind
5 tensions that could derail the climate conference
OPEC raises global oil demand forecast — RT Business News
Bass and Caruso have ways to win the race for mayor of Los Angeles
Italy prevents 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
Kyrie Irving must meet these 6 benchmarks to return to Nets; report
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark