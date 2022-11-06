Rescue operation underway after plane crashed into Lake Victoria | Tanzania

The new pastor of Bridgetown Church, a nondenominational church in downtown Portland, Oregon, has a mission.

Tyler Station, also a husband and father of three, wants people to be aware of prayer – which is why he’s written a new book, “Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools: An Invitation to the Wonder and Mystery of Prayer “.

Prayer is difficult even for committed Christians, he told Fox News Digital in a recent phone interview.

“I would say the core of our difficulty is that we approach prayer with a level of formality,” he said.

“But this type of formality in prayer is never actually described in the scriptures.”

People don’t worry about ‘talking badly’ with other human beings, he said – but many may worry about praying ‘badly’ because we’ve been taught it should be more ‘formal’ “.

“I think most people, no matter how long they pray, approach God with a higher formality than Jesus reveals in the scriptures,” the pastor said.

There is a better way to approach it, he revealed.

Why Prayer Is Difficult, Even For Committed Believers

“If you think of the ways and names by which God is described in scripture, he is our father, friend, comforter and advocate,” Staton said.

“And yet I think the way we approach God is, typically, [as] ‘chief.’”

Most people first encounter prayer by going to a church and hearing a pastor pray,” he said. “So we learned [by] listening to a professional pray.”

“God’s endgame is to come together, in unbroken intimacy, with all people.”

He added of the ‘professionals’, ‘They use words that I would never use in ordinary language.

“The antidote” to this formality of prayer is the Psalms, Staton said – “David’s prayers, the exemplary prayers which framed the Hebrew prayer life in the temple, leading to Jesus”.

Staton said that Jesus himself “quoted the Psalms more than any other book in the Bible.”

What Scripture Reveals About Talking to God

The Psalms are “littered” with all sorts of things “we think we’re not allowed to say to God”, Staton said – “including, ‘Where are you, God? Why are you doing this? You should do this. I feel like you forgot about me.’”

These are “things you never hear the pastor say in front of the church.”

“God’s endgame is to come together, in unbroken intimacy, with all people,” Staton said.

“The biblical story is that through the consequences of sin, a seam was torn through this intimacy.”

He added: “That’s what happened in the fall – suddenly there’s a broken intimacy with God and a broken intimacy with each other.”

The prayer at its peak is “a taste of that restored intimacy,” Staton said.

“Right now it’s kind of like an aperitif. I know there’s a feast that will never end, waiting for me.”

He added, “When God’s mission is complete and heaven and earth are once again one and union has been restored, prayer will be [about] enjoying God’s presence forever as he enjoys ours.”

He also said, “God knows everything, so if we’re faking it, He knows. He’d rather we just be honest with Him in our prayers.”

Staton said he believed bringing thoughts, emotions and even anger to God in prayer leads to a deeper relationship with him.

“Anthropologically, I would just say that we know that conflict is a portal to deeper intimacy,” he noted.

“Anyone who is married, anyone who has a best friend, anyone who has worked closely with a colleague for years – they have encountered conflict, overcome it and actually developed a deeper relationship as a result. “, did he declare.

Staton said that as human beings we do not apply the principles we interact with in the world to our personal interactions with God.

“When there is a conflict between us and God, we have to be honest about it,” he said.

“And if we do, we take the risk that our honesty may actually deepen our trust in God or our understanding of God – and our intimacy with God.”

“It is to pray for the hungry until I find my own hand distributing bread…”

He said, “Prayer is not a thing in a walk with Jesus. It is everything.”

He added, “It is the source of power. It is the place of love. It is the life source of the Christian life.”

What True and Honest Prayer Brings – and How God Answers

Staton said he found a “disciplined rhythm of fellowship” with God through prayer.

“And that has been most deeply preserved in the church through monastic tradition,” he said, referring to the first half of his book’s title, “Pray Like Monks.”

Prayer is where all denominations in the church “must and can unite”, he said. “We all pray to Jesus.”

The second half of his book’s title, “Living Like Fools”, comes from Staton’s belief that if people “spend time with Jesus, he will take you where he goes”.

Station also said, “And it always goes beyond your comfort zone… It reaches out to the lost and the broken and the poor and the forgotten and the silenced and the marginalized.”

There are two ways God seems to answer prayer, Staton said.

“The first is that he just extends his strong right hand and responds supernaturally. We pray and God responds that way.”

“I open to power. I open to love. I open to hope.”

He continued: “But the second way, and I would say God’s most often way of answering prayer – his preferred way – is to reform the heart of the person who is praying so that they are part of the answer to their prayer. own prayer.”

He added: “It’s praying for the hungry until I find my own hand distributing bread, and praying for that lost friend until I find myself in conversation with them.”

If you begin to “order your life” through prayer, “you will find yourself on adventures with Jesus that are extremely risky and incredibly rewarding.”

He said it “will seem silly at first”.

What happens when we “risk” contempt

Noting that all of his pastoral experience was in New York — where he planted churches — and Portland, Oregon, Staton said the locations are “two of the least churchy and most secularized cities” in America today. today.

Being a person of faith is often seen as being “a naive person, who just doesn’t face the facts of a hurting world and doesn’t reflect,” he said.

“I think praying, for anyone today, is to risk being what has become most unfashionable in the culture.”

He continued: “And you see it on social media. You see it in conversations where everyone is in the cheap seats, criticizing anyone who goes into the arena – and there are fewer and fewer of us in the arena.”

“So I would say praying is taking the risk of stepping into the arena and saying, ‘OK, I don’t have all the answers.’”

He added: “‘I open up to disappointment. I open up to madness. I open up to criticism.’

Station also said, “And I’m also opening up to power. I’m opening up to love. I’m opening up to hope. And it’s better to take the leap and take that risk.”

Staton is also the author of “Searching for Enough” (2021), also published by Zondervan Books. Additionally, he is the National Director of 24-7 Prayer USA.