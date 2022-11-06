News
Rescue operation underway after plane crashed into Lake Victoria | Tanzania
A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land in stormy weather at an airport in the lakeside town of Bukoba, the state broadcaster said.
Fifteen people have been rescued so far, but it is unclear how many passengers were on board the Precision Air flight on Sunday or if there were any fatalities, the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.
The plane, which had taken off from the capital, Dar es Salaam, “fell into Lake Victoria this morning due to thunderstorms and heavy rain”, TBC reported.
Video footage and images circulating on social media showed the plane almost completely submerged, with only its green and brown tail visible above the waterline of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.
Lifeboats were deployed and rescuers continued to rescue other passengers trapped on the plane, TBC added.
Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest private airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was “involved in an accident while on approach to Bukoba Airport”. The airline’s press release does not provide further details.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued. “I was saddened to receive the news of the crash involving the Precision Air plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm as rescuers continue the rescue mission while praying to God for help.”
Profitable season for Stitches despite Phillies loss
Everyone feels it. End-of-season farewells fill the inbox.
“My husband always follows you. He has the Phillies in the series. Always the same amount as you. It takes me to Ireland, win or lose on the series bet. When we get there, we’ll drink you! Slainte!!!”
Sincerely, Kathleen McCrohan, Clifton, NJ
Glad to help with Kathleen Holidays. Sorry for the series. Not so bad to ride economy instead of first class. Just a little less legroom.
Phine. Congratulations to the Astros.
Bet on baseball?
Baseball’s top team knocked out the underdog Phillies in six World Series games. Final score Saturday, 4-1. Kyle Schwarber homered Framber Valdez in the sixth inning.
The Astros responded with four runs in the bottom half, with Yordan Alvarez hitting the series-winning shot, a three-run homer off Jose Alvarado.
Final score? We ended the 2022 season with +1,567 mannymotas.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav India’s Blazing 61 Steers at 186/5 v Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup live: India aim to maintain winning momentum©AFP
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2 Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav scored 61 on 25 balls as India posted a grand 186-for-5 aggregate against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. KL Rahul also helped the team’s cause with a 51 point shot. Meanwhile, Sean Williams was the bowlers’ choice for Zimbabwe returning figures of 2 for 9 in two overs. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. India replaced Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Here are the live score updates from the T20 World Cup game between India and Zimbabwe straight from the Melbourne cricket ground
-
November06202215:12 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX! India post 186 for 6
Suryakumar Yadav crowns the Indian innings with a six, his fourth of the innings. The batter returns to the dug with an undefeated 61 on 25 balls that also contained six fours. What a shot from Indian star hitter SKY! Meanwhile, India have a very good total on the board and this hunt in Zimbabwe is going to be very tough.
IND 186/5 (20)
-
November06202215:08 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav!
Suryakumar Yadav hit fifty balls out of 23. Another blazing half century, that’s India’s number four! Surely he’s hitting another planet these days or let’s say years.
-
November06202215:07 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Hardik Pandya was sacked by Ngarava. The versatile Indian player starts on a run-a-ball 18. It was a full throw on the tram line and Hardik’s bad luck saw him knock the ball into the hands of the short third man.
IND 166/5 (19.2)
-
November0620222:59 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX consecutive for India!
While Suryakumar Yadav had signed the final over with a sensational six on extra coverage, Hardik Pandya hit a fine shot on coverage for a six on the very first ball of the 19th over. India can exceed 180.
IND 156/4 (18.1)
-
November0620222:55 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A scoop shot from Suryakumar Yadav for a four to a thin leg. He is now hitting 28 out of 15 balls. Another quick hit from the player is on the way and Indai has to imagine a total over 170.
IND 142/4 (17.2)
-
November0620222:45 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOURS in a row!
Suryakumar Yadav attempted a draw on the second ball from over. He didn’t get it from the middle of his bat but still got a four to the thin leg. However, the second was a good shot from him on defensive midfield for a four.
IND 116/4 (15.3)
-
November06202214:38 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Another wicket for Sean Williams. This time he has Rishabh Pant. And what a long term take from Ryal Burl! He ran to his left before making a spectacular jump and taking a blinder. India are down four after losing three wickets in quick succession.
IND 101/4 (13.3)
-
November06202214:31 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: KL Rahul falls after fifty years!
KL Rahul ran to his fiftieth birthday in 34 balls. He achieved it with a six but lost his wicket on the very next ball. Sikandar Raza claimed his wicket as Rahul failed to clear longtime outfielder Wellington Masakadza. India lost two wickets in the space of four balls. A mini comeback for Zimbabwe!
IND 95/3 (12.2)
-
November06202214:27 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Virat Kohli is out! Sean Williamson claims his wicket. Kohli was looking to up the ante, but he instead handed an easy long-term hold in the process. He leaves on 26 balls out of 25.
IND 87/2 (11.5)
-
November06202214:16 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Indians in control
India scored 79 runs in the first 10 overs after losing just one wicket to Rohit Sharma. It’s a good start for the team and they should aim for a total of almost 200. It’s the perfect opportunity for them to fire up all the stops and test their punching power before reaching the semis. tournament finals.
IND 79/1 (10)
-
November06202214:09 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX! FOUR !
KL Rahul faced Ryan Burl for a six and four in the 8th and India managed to get a total of 14 points. It’s really a good staff from Rahul. He has now shifted gears and is currently hitting 34 of 24 balls.
IND 68/1 (8)
-
November0620221:59 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A short ball from Bleesing Muzarabani outside the stump and KL Rahul hit it beautifully for a four to the backspot area. It was too wide but Rahul’s shot was just as good.
IND 40/1 (5.2)
-
November0620221:52 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: WICKET!
Rohit Sharma was framed by Blessing Muzarabani. It was a short ball that Rohit decided to shoot a big one on but he missed the ball straight into the hands of the square leg defender. India is at a point.
IND 27/1 (3.5)
-
November0620221:45 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: SIX!
KL Rahul got one in the slot of Richard Ngarava and crushed him for a six in the crowd. As left-arm pacer Ngarva came to the wicket for the delivery, the ball met the bat beautifully before flying into the stands over the square leg fence.
-
November06202213:41 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: FOUR!
A four came out from the last ball of the second over which was played by Tendai Chatara, but India got only 6 points in total from the 6 balls of the over. It’s a slow start for the 2007 champions and it could have been better.
IND 6/0 (2)
-
November06202213:37 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Maiden first!
Richard Ngarava first launched a maiden on KL Rahul. The Indian batter was once again overly defensive in his approach and it saw the first over give India no run. Ngarava’s balls also missed the outside edge of Rahul’s bat and Zimbabwe would be pleased with such a start.
-
November06202213:31 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: It’s game time!
KL Rahul is on strike, Rohit Sharma is on the other end. Zimbabwe’s left-arm playmaker Richard Ngarava has the new ball in hand. Here we are!
-
November06202213:29 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: the game starts in a few minutes!
No more national anthems. The two Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out in the middle. The game starts in a few minutes from now. Don’t go anywhere and stay tuned for live game updates.
-
November06202213:19 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Here are the XIs at stake –
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
-
November06202213:11 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik
India decided to give Rishabh Pant a chance in this game. Dinesh Karthik was rested to welcome Pant in the playing XI. During the draw, Rohit Sharma said that Pant was the only one who did not have a match, including the preparation matches, hence the will of the team management to give him a chance.
-
November06202213:07 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: India chooses to strike first!
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to beat Zimbabwe first in their final group stage match. India would need a win to finish in first place in Group B of the T20 World Cup Super 12.
-
November06202213:01 (IST)
Throwback to the India vs Zimbabwe match!
India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Zimbabwean counterpart Craig Erwine are both in the middle for the draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay connected, the draw takes place in just a few seconds…
-
November0620221:00 p.m. (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan in the semi-finals!Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets at Adelaide Oval and sealed their place in the semi-finals. They are now certain to finish in the top two of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group B table. Follow the highlights of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match HERE
-
November06202212:48 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: What could India’s playing XI look like?
Given that India have already qualified for the top 4, will they be looking to try any player from the bench in this game against Zimbabwe? Will the team be tempted to drop Ravichandran Ashwin, who looked faded in the tournament, for Yuzvendra Chahal? Check out our India XI predictions CLICK HERE
-
November06202212:43 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: India are in the semi-finals!
South Africa’s disappointing loss to the Netherlands in their final league game today knocked out the tournament’s first-place finisher, while the result also helped India secure a place in the semi-finals. final. India will now be aiming to confirm a place at the top of the standings with a win over Zimbabwe.
-
November06202212:01 (IST)
India vs Zimbabwe: Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live blog. India have already qualified for the semi-finals, but they would still be looking for a better result in the group stage.
Topics discussed in this article
Plane crashes into lake in Tanzania — RT World News
An airliner crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land in bad weather at an airport in the town of Bukoba in the northwest of the African country.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed the crash, urging the public to remain calm in a tweet as a rescue operation was underway.
So far, 15 passengers have been rescued from the water, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.
There is no information yet on the deaths or the number of people on board the plane, which belonged to Tanzania’s largest private carrier, Precision Air.
The plane, which took off from the country’s capital, Dar es Salaam, fell into Lake Victoria in the morning amid “thunderstorm and heavy rain”, depending on to be confirmed.
Photos and video from the scene showed the plane almost completely submerged, with only its tail sticking out of the water.
The plane was surrounded by boats as local fishermen helped rescuers search for survivors.
News
Prayer – are you doing it all wrong? A Portland Pastor Reveals How to Speak Honestly to God
The new pastor of Bridgetown Church, a nondenominational church in downtown Portland, Oregon, has a mission.
Tyler Station, also a husband and father of three, wants people to be aware of prayer – which is why he’s written a new book, “Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools: An Invitation to the Wonder and Mystery of Prayer “.
Prayer is difficult even for committed Christians, he told Fox News Digital in a recent phone interview.
“I would say the core of our difficulty is that we approach prayer with a level of formality,” he said.
ALL SOULS DAY: HERE’S WHY PRIESTS ADVISE TO PRAY FOR THE DEAD
“But this type of formality in prayer is never actually described in the scriptures.”
People don’t worry about ‘talking badly’ with other human beings, he said – but many may worry about praying ‘badly’ because we’ve been taught it should be more ‘formal’ “.
“I think most people, no matter how long they pray, approach God with a higher formality than Jesus reveals in the scriptures,” the pastor said.
There is a better way to approach it, he revealed.
Why Prayer Is Difficult, Even For Committed Believers
“If you think of the ways and names by which God is described in scripture, he is our father, friend, comforter and advocate,” Staton said.
“And yet I think the way we approach God is, typically, [as] ‘chief.’”
Most people first encounter prayer by going to a church and hearing a pastor pray,” he said. “So we learned [by] listening to a professional pray.”
“God’s endgame is to come together, in unbroken intimacy, with all people.”
He added of the ‘professionals’, ‘They use words that I would never use in ordinary language.
WHAT ARE ANGEL NUMBERS AND WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP SEEING THEM?
“The antidote” to this formality of prayer is the Psalms, Staton said – “David’s prayers, the exemplary prayers which framed the Hebrew prayer life in the temple, leading to Jesus”.
Staton said that Jesus himself “quoted the Psalms more than any other book in the Bible.”
What Scripture Reveals About Talking to God
The Psalms are “littered” with all sorts of things “we think we’re not allowed to say to God”, Staton said – “including, ‘Where are you, God? Why are you doing this? You should do this. I feel like you forgot about me.’”
These are “things you never hear the pastor say in front of the church.”
“God’s endgame is to come together, in unbroken intimacy, with all people,” Staton said.
“The biblical story is that through the consequences of sin, a seam was torn through this intimacy.”
AMERICANS RECITE THE NEW TESTAMENT OF THE BIBLE IN HISTORIC EVENT: “THE GREAT RECITAL”
He added: “That’s what happened in the fall – suddenly there’s a broken intimacy with God and a broken intimacy with each other.”
The prayer at its peak is “a taste of that restored intimacy,” Staton said.
“Right now it’s kind of like an aperitif. I know there’s a feast that will never end, waiting for me.”
He added, “When God’s mission is complete and heaven and earth are once again one and union has been restored, prayer will be [about] enjoying God’s presence forever as he enjoys ours.”
CHILDREN NEED PRAYERS! THESE FAITHFUL DEVOTIONALS CAN HELP BLESS OUR CHILDREN
He also said, “God knows everything, so if we’re faking it, He knows. He’d rather we just be honest with Him in our prayers.”
Staton said he believed bringing thoughts, emotions and even anger to God in prayer leads to a deeper relationship with him.
“Anthropologically, I would just say that we know that conflict is a portal to deeper intimacy,” he noted.
(See Pastor Staton as he preaches in the video shown in the tweet below.)
“Anyone who is married, anyone who has a best friend, anyone who has worked closely with a colleague for years – they have encountered conflict, overcome it and actually developed a deeper relationship as a result. “, did he declare.
Staton said that as human beings we do not apply the principles we interact with in the world to our personal interactions with God.
HAWAII’S SURFER BETHANY HAMILTON OVERCOMES FEAR, TAKES A NEW ADVENTURE
“When there is a conflict between us and God, we have to be honest about it,” he said.
“And if we do, we take the risk that our honesty may actually deepen our trust in God or our understanding of God – and our intimacy with God.”
“It is to pray for the hungry until I find my own hand distributing bread…”
He said, “Prayer is not a thing in a walk with Jesus. It is everything.”
He added, “It is the source of power. It is the place of love. It is the life source of the Christian life.”
What True and Honest Prayer Brings – and How God Answers
Staton said he found a “disciplined rhythm of fellowship” with God through prayer.
“And that has been most deeply preserved in the church through monastic tradition,” he said, referring to the first half of his book’s title, “Pray Like Monks.”
Prayer is where all denominations in the church “must and can unite”, he said. “We all pray to Jesus.”
The second half of his book’s title, “Living Like Fools”, comes from Staton’s belief that if people “spend time with Jesus, he will take you where he goes”.
Station also said, “And it always goes beyond your comfort zone… It reaches out to the lost and the broken and the poor and the forgotten and the silenced and the marginalized.”
LIKE DELICIOUS! COFFEE SHOP SPREADS KINDNESS THROUGH ITS PRODUCTS, PEOPLE AND PROGRAMS
There are two ways God seems to answer prayer, Staton said.
“The first is that he just extends his strong right hand and responds supernaturally. We pray and God responds that way.”
“I open to power. I open to love. I open to hope.”
He continued: “But the second way, and I would say God’s most often way of answering prayer – his preferred way – is to reform the heart of the person who is praying so that they are part of the answer to their prayer. own prayer.”
He added: “It’s praying for the hungry until I find my own hand distributing bread, and praying for that lost friend until I find myself in conversation with them.”
JOEL OSTEEN OVERCOMING THE FALLOUTS IN LIFE: TRUST IN A “SECOND CHANCE” GOD
If you begin to “order your life” through prayer, “you will find yourself on adventures with Jesus that are extremely risky and incredibly rewarding.”
He said it “will seem silly at first”.
What happens when we “risk” contempt
Noting that all of his pastoral experience was in New York — where he planted churches — and Portland, Oregon, Staton said the locations are “two of the least churchy and most secularized cities” in America today. today.
Being a person of faith is often seen as being “a naive person, who just doesn’t face the facts of a hurting world and doesn’t reflect,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
“I think praying, for anyone today, is to risk being what has become most unfashionable in the culture.”
He continued: “And you see it on social media. You see it in conversations where everyone is in the cheap seats, criticizing anyone who goes into the arena – and there are fewer and fewer of us in the arena.”
“So I would say praying is taking the risk of stepping into the arena and saying, ‘OK, I don’t have all the answers.’”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He added: “‘I open up to disappointment. I open up to madness. I open up to criticism.’
Station also said, “And I’m also opening up to power. I’m opening up to love. I’m opening up to hope. And it’s better to take the leap and take that risk.”
Staton is also the author of “Searching for Enough” (2021), also published by Zondervan Books. Additionally, he is the National Director of 24-7 Prayer USA.
Alcohol-related deaths increased nearly 30% in the first year of the pandemic
Government data shows alcohol-related deaths rose nearly 30% in America in the first year of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, a period that also saw a rise in anxiety and depression. .
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said these deaths increased in 2020 and 2021, according to an Associated Press (AP) article published Friday:
A report released on Friday focused on more than a dozen types of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were blamed entirely on alcohol. Examples include liver or pancreatic failure caused by alcohol, alcohol intoxication, withdrawal, and certain other illnesses. There were more than 52,000 such deaths last year, compared to 39,000 in 2019.
The rate of such deaths had increased in the two decades preceding the pandemic, by 7% or less each year.
Deaths rose 26% in 2020 – the biggest increase in about 40 years, noted the study’s lead author, Merianne Spencer.
“These deaths are 2.5 times more common among men than women, but increased for both in 2020, the study found. The rate continued to be highest for people aged 55 to 64. years, but increased dramatically for some other groups, including jumping 42% among women aged 35 to 44,” the AP report said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in March that anxiety and depression had increased by more than 25% among people across the world during the pandemic, making its devastating effect on mental health.
In a brief, the WHO reported that “the Covid-19 crisis has in many cases significantly impeded access to mental health services and raised concerns about increased suicidal behavior,” the report said at the time. AFP.
Additionally, the negative effects of school closures have resulted in high rates of students feeling depressed and stunted and stunted, according to Breitbart News.
“Children appear to have borne the brunt of the pain from the draconian lockdowns and mask mandates in schools, many of which were unnecessary and ineffective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, but have been devastating to the personal development of American children. “, said the outlet. in July.
Another negative outcome of the pandemic has been a spike in childhood obesity, with children locked down and isolated from others, the CDC reported in September 2021.
With OLB Tyus Bowser set to return, Ravens’ pass rush is primed for breakout: ‘We’re on our way’
With Tyus Bowser set to make his season debut, Justin Houston finally healthy and second-round David Ojabo fully practicing, Odafe Oweh can appreciate the state of the Ravens’ outside linebacker depth chart. For once, there’s actual depth there.
“We have rotations now,” Oweh said Wednesday. “Earlier, we didn’t. It was just two guys busting our [butts], man.”
Oweh chuckled; he knew because he was one of those two guys. But as the Ravens (5-3) prepare for their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the New Orleans Saints (3-5), their pass rush is growing in numbers and ability. A once-limited defensive front could have enviable flexibility over the season’s second half.
The biggest help will come from Bowser, who led the Ravens in sacks and was the defense’s best linebacker in coverage last year. He was activated to the team’s 53-man roster Tuesday and was a full participant in practice all week, a milestone in his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the Ravens’ season finale 10 months ago.
While Bowser was noncommittal after practice Saturday about whether he expected to play Monday in New Orleans — “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know” — he said he felt “good” and “confident.”
“I’ve been working hard this entire time, and my only focus is just getting better each and every day,” Bowser said. “Like I said, I’m confident in where I am. That’s pretty much where I’m going with it right now.”
Even without Bowser, the Ravens’ pass rush has been trending up in recent weeks. Over its first five games, the defense ranked 29th in the NFL in pressure rate (26.5%) and 25th in sack rate (4.9%), according to TruMedia. Since Week 6, the Ravens are 20th in pressure rate (31%) and second in sack rate (10.9%), behind only the Dallas Cowboys, despite ramping up their blitz rate only slightly (21.5% to 24.8%).
In their Oct. 27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Ravens finished with three sacks and six quarterback hits against Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s most quick-trigger passers. Days later, the team activated Bowser and Ojabo, whose NFL debut might come after the Ravens’ Week 10 bye, and traded for All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, another talented pass rusher.
“I think we’re on our way,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Friday. “Like, the vision of how we want to operate — are we at the level yet? No. I think that’s kind of been the message since I’ve sat up here, since we got here. So it’s still an evolving process. Now that we have more guys that are able to do different things, I think you’ll start to see it come into focus a little bit more.”
The Ravens had slim pickings a month ago. In their Week 4 collapse against the Buffalo Bills, Oweh played all but three defensive snaps, while new outside linebacker signing Jason Pierre-Paul got all but nine. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison featured prominently in the Ravens’ edge defender rotation. So did practice squad call-up Brandon Copeland (Gilman).
In the weeks since, the Ravens’ pass-rush pieces have fallen more into place. Pierre-Paul continued to work his way into shape and took down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in only his second game back. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike set his career high in sacks in Week 6; he now has 3 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hits, continuing his emergence as one of the NFL’s most well-rounded interior linemen.
In Week 7, Houston returned from a groin injury that had sidelined him since late September. There was no drop-off from his early-season form; the 33-year-old totaled four sacks in 40 defensive snaps over the Ravens’ back-to-back wins. Houston’s now averaging one sack every 20.5 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the NFL’s best rates.
“Sometimes the sacks come your way,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s still very talented. That’s the thing about Justin; I know he’s been in the league for a long time, but he’s still gifted. He’s powerful, he’s explosive, he has strong hands, throws guys around, he has leverage, he has really good feet, he still can move. He’s still got it, and it’s showing up.”
Bowser’s return will boost the Ravens at strong-side outside linebacker, where he’s shown flashes of Pro Bowl-level production. Bowser had seven sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in 2021, all career highs, and nearly matched his career best with four passes defended.
That should free up Oweh to play more as a defensive end, where he’s most comfortable. While he has just one sack this season, he’s grading out as a better pass rusher than he did as a rookie, according to PFF, when he had five sacks in 15 games.
Even more speed is on the way. In Patrick Queen (career-high 3 1/2 sacks), the Ravens already had one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushing inside linebackers. In Smith, they gave him a partner with the best sack rate (6.4%) among linebackers since 2018, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Ojabo, who was expected to be a first-round pick before tearing his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day in March, ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.
“We’re fast, we’re explosive, we play with tenacity and physicality,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell (three sacks) said Wednesday. “This defense can be really, really special. … We’ve just got to put it together.”
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13, ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
