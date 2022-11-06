Ronaldo and Man United look to spoil Emery’s Premier League comeback party at Old Trafford

Comedian Amy Schumer made a brief cutting reference to “Nazi” Kanye West during her return to Saturday Night Live.

Schumer, 41, hosting the long-running sketch show for the first time since 2018 and the third time overall, mocked West for his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric during his opening monologue.

The ‘Life and Beth’ star spoke to the crowd about how her husband was on the autism spectrum and how his condition was once called Asperger’s Syndrome.

Schumer then said, “It used to be called Asperger, but then they found out that Dr. Asperger had ties to the Nazis, Kanye…”

The “Inside Amy Schumer” creator then seemed to riff like she didn’t mean it, tapping her microphone to see if anyone could hear her and intoning, “That’s weird.”

Schumer appeared to reference West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s recent spate of anti-Semitic comments at the end of the show, where she wore a baseball t-shirt that read: ” <3 Jews".

The long-running liberal comic also referenced the upcoming election, joking that she was hosting the last episode before the “mid-term abortions” before cutting off, saying, “What the hell? what did I say? Sorry, I was thinking what’s at stake if we don’t vote.

She also discussed her life with her husband and son before starring in various sketches and featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.

The comments were the latest criticism from West, who recently came under fire for comments he made last month that were deemed anti-Semitic.

The rapper wrote in a tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die with 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The funny thing is, I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are also Jewish. You toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your program.

The rapper’s Twitter account was later suspended.

Piers Morgan asked West last week if he regretted the tweet and he replied: “No – absolutely not, absolutely not”. . . I’ve fought fire with fire – I’m not here to be hosed down – this is a different kind of freedom fighter.

He then clarified: “I will say that I am sorry for the people I have hurt.” I feel like I’m causing pain and confusion, and I’m sorry to the families of people who have nothing to do with the trauma I’ve been through and use my platform where you say, “Hurt people hurt people”, and I was hurt.

His comments cost him hundreds of millions of dollars in trade deals and advertising partnerships, including GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas, which were the maker and distributors of the rapper’s hit clothing line and shoe brand Yeezy. . Banking giant JP Morgan Chase also dropped it.

His total wealth plummeted from $2 billion to around $500 million after Adidas severed ties with him.

Kanye West spoke at length to the gathered photographers on Friday, but little of what he had to say made no sense

Kyrie Irving was also slammed and suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for linking an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.

While Kanye is known for having unpredictable outbursts on social media – he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 – his rants have become more frequent this year.

While West didn’t apologize in making his remarks, he said he was “humbled” by the furore that cost him an estimated $1 billion in business deals.

West said he believed God humbled him to often brag about his wealth – much of which he lost due to trademark deals being suspended.

West has notoriously refused to take mood-stabilizing medication – despite his diagnosis.

Irving was suspended from the Nets for at least five games for linking to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.

Saturday Night Live will return with comedian Dave Chappelle hosting for the third time next week with first musical guest Black Star.