News
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34 – NBC Chicago
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who started performing as a child and released albums from his teenage years, was found dead on Saturday at his home in Southern California, a source close to the family told NBC News. He was 34 years old.
Carter’s family representatives have confirmed the singer’s death. They provided no further immediate comment.
Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has opened for Britney Spears and her brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family reality series “House of Carters” on E! Entertainment television.
Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the Lancaster home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alejandra Parra said.
Parra said deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm that it was Carter.
Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE”, was released in 2018.
It is a story of rupture. Check back for updates.
NBC Chicago
News
Twitter users can get blue checkmark with $8 monthly subscription
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.
In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” So far, verified accounts do not appear to be losing their checks.
Anyone being able to get the blue check could lead to confusion and the rise of disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s elections if impostors decide to pay for the subscription and co-opt the names of politicians and election officials. Along with widespread layoffs that began Friday, many fear the social platform that public agencies, election boards, police departments and news outlets use to keep people reliably informed could become lawless if content moderation and verification are chipped away.
The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians. Before the overhaul, Twitter had about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.
Experts have raised grave concerns about upending the platform’s verification system that, while not perfect, has helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were getting information from were authentic. Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes, influencers and other high-profile public figures, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists and businesses and brands.
The update Twitter made to the iOS version of its app does not mention verification as part of the new blue check system.
Musk, who had earlier said that he wants to “verify all humans” on Twitter, has floated that public figures would be identified in ways other than the blue check. Currently, for instance, government officials are identified with text under names stating that they are posting from an official government account.
President Joe Biden’s @POTUS account, for example, says in gray letters it belongs to an “United States government official.”
The change comes a day after Twitter began laying off workers to cut costs and as more companies are pausing advertising on the platform as a cautious corporate world waits to see how it will operate under its new owner.
About half of the company’s staff of 7,500 was let go, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity.
He said the company’s front-line content moderation staff was the group the least affected by the job cuts and that “efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority.”
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday took blame for the widespread job losses. He had two runs as CEO of Twitter, with the most recent stretching from 2015 into 2021.
“I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly,” he tweeted. “I apologize for that.”
Musk tweeted late Friday that there was no choice but to cut jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day.” He did not provide details on the daily losses at Twitter and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months’ pay as a severance.
Meanwhile, Twitter has already seen “a massive drop in revenue” because of pressure from activist groups on advertisers to get off the platform, Musk tweeted Friday. That hits Twitter hard because of its heavy reliance so far on advertising to make money. During the first six months of this year, nearly $92 of every $100 it made in revenue came from advertising.
United Airlines on Saturday became the latest major brand to pause advertising on Twitter, confirming the move but declining to discuss the reasons for it or what it would need to see to resume advertising on the platform.
It joined the growing list of big companies pausing ads on Twitter, including General Motors, REI, General Mills and Audi.
Musk tried to reassure advertisers last week, saying Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape” because of what he calls his commitment to free speech.
But concerns remain about whether a lighter touch on content moderation at Twitter will result in users sending out more offensive tweets. That could hurt companies’ brands if their advertisements appear next to them.
___
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.
News
Grayslake man bitten by Deputy K9; Firearms seized from home – NBC Chicago
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies were attempting to arrest him, authorities said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Saturday that relatives of the 49-year-old reported that he threatened to shoot them and anyone who tried to evict him from his home. . The man was taken into custody Friday night following a traffic stop near his home in Grayslake, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.
A sheriff’s office dog bit the man on the arm as he was rummaging through his clothes when deputies told him he was under arrest, according to the news release. A loaded gun was found in the area he was reaching, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities raided his home and seized rifles, shotguns, pistols and high-powered and assault-type ammunition. Investigators believe the man was primed for a shootout with law enforcement based on the placement of the guns in the home, according to the news release.
The man was treated for the dog bite in a hospital and then taken back to police custody. He was jailed for electronic harassment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.
“There is no question that this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff’s deputies,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the statement. “This is a situation that could undoubtedly have ended in the loss of innocent lives and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man.”
NBC Chicago
News
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
By HARM VENHUIZEN
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
At Woodman’s Markets in Madison, sisters Christy Bemis and Cherrie Spencer were among the dozens of weekend shoppers who paid for their groceries and loaded up carts before joining the line at the lottery counter to purchase their shot at the prize.
They said they almost never buy lottery tickets, but they were lured in by the size of the jackpot.
“My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else’s $2,” said Spencer.
The counter was one of the busiest areas of the supermarket — so busy that employees set up stanchions to guide the queue. Like most of the players in line, Jim Olson, 78, was buying Quick Picks, randomly generated Powerball numbers, but he doesn’t always.
Olson said he has typically bought a Powerball ticket once every drawing “virtually since they started.” When he picks his own numbers, there’s no rhyme or reason to how he does it: “They just come to you. I can’t explain it.”
Olson’s biggest win to date? $300 about 20 years ago, he said.
It speaks to the extremely long odds of winning the jackpot — about 1 in 292.2 million.
Still, the chance of pocketing $782.4 million (the value of the cash option before taxes) has been enough to bring people flooding across state lines for a chance to play. Winners of massive jackpots almost always opt for cash, but some financial experts say the annuity option, which is paid out over a 30-year term, might be a safer bet.
If she were to win the jackpot, Bemis said she would “buy a house up north. Somewhere by a lake.”
Across town, Djuan Davis was manning the lottery counter at Pick ‘n Save on Saturday morning, taking cash and handing out tickets. “Typically there’s a lot of sales on Saturdays,” he said.
With a record-breaking jackpot, business has picked up. Davis said he’s also seen a recent increase in players purchasing tickets online.
As customers arrived at the counter, Davis would ask how he could help them. Almost every one answered the same: Powerball tickets.
“Every time, it’s always that one,” Davis said.
It was Arpad Jakab’s first time buying Powerball tickets. As Davis sold him four Quick Pick tickets, Jakab, a retired utility worker, said he probably wouldn’t buy them again unless there was another record jackpot.
“It was just really high,” said Jakab. “Might as well join the insanity.”
News
Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
As Sharon Wilson stopped at the BP site in Texas last June, production tanks towered over windblown grass about 60 miles southeast of San Antonio. Cows and pumpjacks lined the roadsides.
All seemed placid. But when Wilson turned on a high-tech video camera, an ominous image became visible: a long, black plume poured from a flare pipe. His camera, designed to detect hydrocarbons, had revealed what appeared to be a stream of methane – a potent climate-warming gas, gushing from the very equipment meant to prevent such emissions.
“It’s very disheartening and depressing, but mostly it’s infuriating,” said Wilson, a field advocate for Earthworks, which promotes alternatives to fossil fuels. “Our government is not taking the steps that need to be taken.”
Methane is the main ingredient of natural gas. Measured over a 20-year period, scientists say it contains about 80 times the global warming power of carbon dioxide. And according to the International Energy Agency, methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming that has occurred since the industrial revolution. Aerial surveys have documented huge amounts of methane from oil and gas fields in the United States and beyond.
It’s a problem the Biden administration has sought to tackle in its recently enacted Cut Inflation Act. One of the provisions of the law threatens fines of up to $1,500 per ton of methane released, to be imposed on the worst polluters. Perhaps most importantly, the law provides $1.55 billion in funding to allow companies to upgrade their equipment to more effectively contain emissions – equipment that could, in theory, help operators avoid fines. .
Yet some of the best emissions reduction equipment is already installed on oil and gas infrastructure, including at the BP site that Wilson filmed. And critics say that equipment fails to capture much of the methane and casts doubt on the ability of the Biden plan to fix the problem.
PHOTOS: Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
What Wilson saw at the BP site was an extinguished flare. This is one of the types of equipment the EPA recommends companies consider installing to reduce methane emissions. Resembling a large pipe, a torch is meant to burn the methane before it can escape. Flames usually burn from the top of flares.
But in this case, the flame had gone out, so methane was leaking from the pipe. The torch mechanisms are supposed to alert the operator if it stops working. That didn’t happen in this case, according to a report by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“The energy companies have made commitments, but I have to tell you that I haven’t seen anything from a practical standpoint that makes me believe there is a reality to the reductions on the ground,” Tim Doty said. , an environmental scientist and former quality inspector for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. “Maybe they are progressing, but are they progressing enough to slow climate change? I do not think so.”
The spewing methane Wilson detected was among more than a dozen such scenes she documented over three days in the Eagle Ford Shale, an oil and gas field in South Texas. Methane leaked from unlit or broken flares, storage tanks, vapor recovery units and compressors. She found him escaping at sites owned by companies including BP and Marathon Oil, both of which have pledged to reduce methane emissions.
“They have the technology, but for some reason if they don’t maintain it, if the technology doesn’t work, I don’t know, but if it doesn’t work,” Wilson said.
BP did not respond to questions about the methane leaks documented by Wilson. The company says it plans to eliminate routine flaring in US land operations by 2025 and advocates for policies to reduce methane emissions.
Marathon Oil denied breaching any regulations. A spokeswoman said the company recognizes the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the global climate and prioritizes environmental concerns.
Sometimes methane escapes because equipment designed to contain it has not been properly calibrated or maintained. Emissions are not immediately stopped once new equipment is installed. Companies still need to invest in proper system design and ongoing equipment monitoring and maintenance. It takes money and people, which experts say many companies overlook.
The Biden administration has not yet specified what types of equipment it recommends. But the EPA, which is working with the administration on the law’s methane reduction program, has recommended technologies to reduce methane emissions. Whether this equipment actually succeeds in limiting emissions is an open question.
“There are lots of technologies out there, but the reality on the ground is that it just doesn’t work,” Doty said.
This is often also the case with another type of equipment recommended by the EPA: vapor recovery units. These are systems of pipes and seals that are supposed to capture methane before it can escape from the tanks. In Doty’s fieldwork, which spans decades, he estimates he’s seen vapor recovery units leak some methane or other hydrocarbons 75% to 85% of the time.
And hydrocarbons like methane, because they are corrosive, inevitably degrade the tanks, pipes and equipment supposed to contain them.
“It’s all going to be leak prone – that’s how it is,” said Coyne Gibson, who spent about two decades as an engineer inspecting oil and gas equipment. “It’s mechanics. And there’s really no way to avoid it.
One of the reasons it is difficult for the industry to control methane emissions is that many leaks come from the country’s extensive gas distribution network. Millions of kilometers of pipelines are nearly impossible to monitor completely. Additionally, Gibson said, pipelines are often buried, making leaks harder to detect.
This gas distribution network, which includes pipelines and compressor stations, is responsible for most methane emissions in the energy sector, said Antoine Halff, chief analyst at Kayrros, an analysis company. energy. Using satellite data, Kayrros identified a compressor station – which adjusts the pressure of gas to pass it through pipelines – that emitted methane continuously for eight days.
“It’s way too common,” Halff said.
Some large companies have invested in infrared cameras, like Wilson’s, which can detect methane leaks in facilities. They use them on the ground, or on drones or planes.
The process can help operators find and repair leaks. But this is usually only done periodically, with cameras not running continuously. Every few months, some companies will send a team with an infrared camera to check for leaks from the ground or from a helicopter.
Most of the time, however, there is no such monitoring. Leaks or even planned releases of methane can occur during these times, such as when companies open up a section of pipeline to release methane before making repairs. The personnel it would take to continuously inspect the country’s 3 million kilometers of gas pipelines would likely be prohibitively expensive.
Faulty flares like the one found by Wilson are also a major contributor to methane pollution. Flaring is supposed to burn 98% of the methane that would otherwise be blasted directly into the atmosphere. But whether due to malfunctions or poor design, flares release five times as much methane into the atmosphere, according to a University of Michigan study.
“Flares often go out,” said David Lyon, senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund. “They will be extinguished and vent all the gas. Or they just won’t burn the gas properly. It is therefore a very large source of methane. And often I think the operators are not aware that the torch is off.
The Environmental Protection Agency is drafting methane reduction rules that will further detail what would be required of businesses from 2024 under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s leading lobby group, says methane emissions intensity has fallen nearly 60% in major producing regions across the country between 2011 and 2020. But companies base their reported methane emissions on estimates, not actual measurements, another custom the Cut Inflation Act seeks to change.
Climatologists have shown, using satellite data, that methane emissions are often two or three times higher than companies have reported. Under the new law, companies would have to actually measure and report their methane emissions. But it’s still unclear how such a measurement program would work.
“We and many others in this field, time and time again, have shown the huge gap between country and company reporting and what can actually be detected,” Halff said.
Even so, he thinks there is reason to hope the methane provisions of the Cut Inflation Act will make a difference.
“Emissions continue to rise,” he said. “We are going in the wrong direction…but the potential, the conditions, to change course seem to be there.”
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
MILANO– Two German-led migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the east coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other is asking for a safe harbor remained unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision of the far-right Italian government to close its ports to humanitarian relief ships.
More than 1,000 rescued migrants were on board four ships run by European charities stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, some with people rescued two weeks ago amid deteriorating conditions on board.
The Humanity 1 and Rise Above, operated by separate German aid groups, were in Italian waters: The Humanity 1 carrying 179 migrants received permission to disembark minors and people in need of medical attention, but the request Rise Above’s port for its 93 rescued people has so far gone unanswered.
Two other ships, the Geo Barents with 572 migrants and the Ocean Viking with 234, also repeatedly requested permission to enter a port to disembark the rescued migrants.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Friday that Humanity 1, run by the German organization SOS Humanitaire, would only be allowed in Italian waters while disembarking minors and people in need of urgent medical attention. The measure was approved after Germany and France each called on Italy to provide a safe port for migrants and said they would take in some of the migrants so Italy would not bear the burden alone.
No such provision was offered to the other three ships.
Italy’s new far-right-led government insists countries whose flagged vessels run by charities must crack down on migrants. Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, Piantedosi described these vessels as “islands” which are under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.
Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his anti-migrant stance as interior minister from 2018 to 2019, applauded the new directive in a Facebook video.
“We stop being hostages to these foreign and private NGOs that organize roads, traffic, transport and migration policies,” Salvini said.
Non-governmental organizations vehemently oppose this interpretation and claim that they are bound by the law of the sea to rescue those in distress, however they learn of their fate, and that coastal nations are bound to provide a safe port as soon as possible.
The situation on the Rise Above was particularly desperate after the rescue of 95 people, two of whom were evacuated due to medical emergencies. Spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann described a “very critical situation (Friday) which (…) led to very great tensions” on board, as passengers saw disembarking and did not understand why they were not docking. .
She said the crew was able to handle it, they spoke with the passengers and the situation is “stable again”.
The chief of mission on board the ship, Clemens Ledwa, demanded a safe harbor immediately, citing also the bad weather forecast overnight and the limited capacity of the small vessel.
“It’s not a wish. It’s everyone’s right,” he said on Friday night.
———
Emily Schultheis reported from Berlin.
———
Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at
ABC News
News
Pope Francis to former Muslims: God ‘never incites hatred’
ROME — Pope Francis told Muslim elders in Bahrain on Friday that God is the source of peace and he “never causes war, never incites hatred, never supports violence.”
“I have come among you as a believer in God, as a brother and as a pilgrim of peace,” the pontiff told the Muslim Council of the Elders, so that “we can journey together.”
In passing, the pope also addressed concerns over alleged human rights abuses in the majority Sunni Muslim nation, particularly the country’s minority Shia Muslim community. In recent years, many Shia activists have been imprisoned or expelled, and the largest Shia opposition group has been banned.
“I offer…my hope in prayer that peace from the Most High will descend upon each of you…who desire to foster reconciliation in order to avoid divisions and conflicts in Muslim communities,” Francis said. .
“We who believe in [God]are called to promote peace with tools of peace, such as encounter, patient negotiation and dialogue, which is the oxygen of peaceful coexistence,” he said.
“Peace is born of fraternity; it grows through the fight against injustice and inequality; it is built by reaching out to others,” he said, which is made possible “by eliminating the forms of inequality and discrimination that breed instability and hostility.”
The pope commended his listeners for seeing in extremism “a danger that corrodes authentic religion” and for their commitment “to dispelling misinterpretations which, through violence, misinterpret, exploit and harm religious belief.”
“We must put a future of brotherhood ahead of a past of antagonism, overcoming prejudice and historical misunderstandings in the name of the One who is the source of peace,” he said.
“[I]In a world increasingly wounded and divided… the great religious traditions must be the heart that unites the members of the body, the soul that gives hope and life to its highest aspirations,” he said.
“[S]The social, international, economic and individual ills, as well as the dramatic environmental crisis of our time… ultimately derive from estrangement from God and our neighbour,” Francis said.
As he has repeatedly done in recent times, the pope has denounced the arms trade as fueling international conflicts.
“[T]the Most High…is dishonored by those who place their trust in power and maintain violence, war and the arms trade, the “death trade” which, by ever-increasing expense, transforms our common home into a great arsenal,” he said. .
“What obscure intrigues and disturbing inconsistencies are hidden behind all this! he said, citing “all those people forced to leave their own lands due to conflicts subsidized by the purchase of obsolete weapons at affordable prices, only to be identified and turned back to other borders thanks to increasingly sophisticated military equipment”.
“Amid these tragic scenarios, as the world pursues the illusions of strength, power and money, we are called to proclaim, with the wisdom of our elders and fathers, that God and neighbor pass above all, that only transcendence and fraternity will save us,” he said.
Breitbart News
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34 – NBC Chicago
Twitter users can get blue checkmark with $8 monthly subscription
Grayslake man bitten by Deputy K9; Firearms seized from home – NBC Chicago
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
Equipment designed to reduce methane emissions is failing
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
Pope Francis to former Muslims: God ‘never incites hatred’
Before the holidays, the cost of TSA PreCheck drops : NPR
Exxon plans to lease and sell unused office space on Houston campus
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards doubtful to play vs. Saints after missing week of practice
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business