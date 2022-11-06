‘SNL’ cold open features more ‘exciting’ Democratic candidates ahead of ‘big yikes’ midterms

Jake Paul went from being a so-called “boxing embarrassment” to embarrassing pound-for-pound boxers like Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury and Errol Spence with his approach.

Social media antagonist Jake, who knocked down and defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in a 187-pound bout, has angered boxing fans ever since he and his brother Logan Paul stepped into the ring to fight a fight. other YouTubers at amateur fights in 2018. But the wrath of hardcore fight fans is best directed at boxing’s elite.

Getty Jake defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision

Getty A knockdown in the last round of the fight sealed the victory

Because Jake Paul racked up a 6-0 record (4 KOs) doing something a lot of boxing world champions don’t want to do: get into real 50-50 fights that he has every chance of to lose. Insiders complain that he has yet to fight a “real” boxer – that his opponents are mostly semi-retired MMA fighters with limited boxing experience. (And remind us: Who was Floyd Mayweather’s last pro fight against?)

Moreover, Silva was only a narrow underdog against Paul. He’s a highly decorated combat athlete – one of the greatest strikers the Octagon has ever seen – and his boxing experience was roughly on par with Paul’s. In fact, ‘The Spider’ defeated a seasoned former world champion when he upset the unruly Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last year.

Silva is 47 and past his athletic peak. But their fight was Jake Paul’s sixth fight as a professional. In Floyd Mayweather’s sixth pro count, he stopped Bobby ‘The Nobody’ Giepert 19-8 in two rounds. In Anthony Joshua’s sixth outing, he was a 200-to-1 favorite before knocking out part-timer Matt Legg.

With all due respect to all brave boxing buddies, were Giepert and Legg much better than UFC icon Silva? No. And, unlike Mayweather and AJ – who had won Olympic medals before turning pro – Paul had a grand total of an amateur fight.

Jake’s formula for marketing success is to pick high profile opponents that the public sees as a real threat to beat him. Many combat sports analysts predicted that even an aging Silva would be too much for the “problem kid” (just as many said the same about Tyron Woodley, and before him Ben Askren).

Getty Jake previously knocked out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley

This stands in stark contrast to many top boxers who rely on their status or alphabetical titles to sell fights – or are more interested in protecting unbeaten records than a real challenge.

Jake Paul captures an audience by actually accepting what should be a highly competitive fight every time. Compare that to one of the best boxers in the world – Terence Crawford – unable to reach a deal with eternal rival Errol Spence, taking on David Avanesyan (Crawford is a 14-to-1 favourite). Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is setting up a third fight with 38-year-old Derek Chisora ​​after already beating him twice.

The main knock against Jake Paul is that he has never fought a real professional boxer in his limited career so far. But he picks opponents who have broadly similar levels of inexperience to himself – and he’s attempted to take on two boxers, only to have the supposed ‘professionals’ let the team down.

Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy – himself a reality TV star, but with an 8-0 pro record – has signed twice to fight Jake Paul. He withdrew both times. Paul also had a date set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, son of the former heavyweight champion and owner of a 12-1 win-loss list – only for Rahman Jr to fail in series to make the contracted weight. .

Spence and Crawford failed in negotiations to fight this year

Getty Just like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

So in Jake Paul’s attempts to fight a so-called “real” boxer, it was the more experienced professionals who caused the cancellations. If anyone is hurting the fighting game’s reputation here, it’s not the 25-year-old social media star.

There’s no denying that Paul’s fame and scholarship don’t balance with his boxing abilities. But boxing has never been about meritocracy – it’s whether there’s an audience watching you, rather than skill level, that dictates how much a fighter earns.

There’s also evidence that while Jake Paul wouldn’t be on anyone’s list of the top 10 cruiserweights in the world — he’s probably not even in the top 100 — he has improved remarkably. The foul-mouthed slugger who bludgeoned a perma-crouching AnEsonGib on his pro debut or crushed Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones exhibition undercard – inspiring a ringside Snoop Dogg to burst into song – added finesse.

Given his late start in boxing, it’s highly unlikely that Jake Paul will ever approach the top levels of the sport. But he has improved tremendously under coach BJ Flores. The hot-headed, blond American has gone from a total novice with raw power to a better-rounded and more fundamentally sound boxer – albeit one who still understands that his best chance of winning is dropping his right hand on his opponent.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Jake has come a long way since his fights with Deji and AnEsonGib

After a close first fight against former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, Paul knocked him out in the rematch (his perfect knockout won ESPN’s 2021 Knockout of the Year award) . Against Silva, Paul showed patience when he was outboxed at the start, kept compact and gradually got back into the fight.

Unlike many technically superior skilled boxers, Paul works hard to improve his craft, show up in shape, make weight and reward competitive contests above offsets. Yet some would have you believe that he is the problem in this sport.

Then there’s the fact that Paul was instrumental in the burgeoning rise of women’s boxing. As Amanda Serrano’s manager, Paul helped her Madison Square Garden showdown with Katie Taylor and boosted the profile and earning power of the seven-weight world champion, one of the top three boxers in the world. planet.

There’s no doubting his ambition either, with Paul saying he ultimately wants to fight everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Floyd Mayweather (a fight that would do huge business)

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Jake co-promoted arguably the greatest women’s boxing match of all time when Katie Taylor fought Amanda Serrano

For anyone who scoffs at those lofty goals, it’s worth remembering that Jake remains a 6-0 novice – and what he’s doing with Silva and Woodley is very different from what Mayweather did for his 50th official fight, when he faced a newcomer to boxing. Conor McGregor? At least Silva has actually had multiple boxing victories, unlike “The Notorious”.

Paul may never achieve his ultimate goals of a Canelo or a Mayweather. There’s every chance he’ll suffer a defeat long before that – simply because he has the guts to compete every time he steps into the ring. There are many far better boxers than Jake Paul who could learn a lot from his approach.