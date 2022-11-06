News
Stanford gets blasted home by Washington State
STANFORD — Washington State’s mastery of Stanford continued on Saturday, virtually guaranteeing the Cardinal won’t play in a bowling game for the fourth straight season.
The Cougars had three touchdowns before Stanford scored a first down and secured a 52-14 victory at Stanford Stadium.
The Cardinal lost four fumbles on five possessions in the first half, ensuring the Cougars (5-4, 2-4) would win their sixth straight game in the series.
Stanford (3-6, 1-6) must win at No. 12 Utah next Saturday to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Washington State had scored just 41 points in its previous three games, but had 42 at halftime. Stanford lost three defensive starters in the first two scrimmage plays — safety Patrick Fields and linebackers Ricky Miezan and Levani Damuni.
On offense, running back Mitch Leigber, optional quarterback Ashton Daniels, receiver Elijah Higgins and tight end Benjamin Yurosek all lost fumbles in 13 minutes. Leigber was a converted safety who played running back due to injuries.
It was Stanford’s worst loss since Utah won 52-7 at Stanford Stadium exactly a year ago.
News
How will Twitter moderate content after the mass layoffs? Employee responses
New Delhi:
Twitter laid off nearly half of its 7,500 employees a week after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform. The layoff affected Twitter employees across the world, including in India, where employees were denied access to the company’s internal systems and offices were locked down.
Although the move raised concerns about the company’s future, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, said his core moderation capabilities were unaffected despite the layoff.
In a Twitter thread, Yoel Roth explained “the facts about Twitter’s current state of trust and safety and moderation capability.”
Here are the facts about the current state of Twitter’s trust and safety and moderation capability:
tl;dr: While we said goodbye to some incredibly talented friends and colleagues yesterday, our core moderation capabilities remain in place.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Mr Roth wrote that the massive job cuts at Twitter affected about 15% of the company’s Trust and Safety organization, but front-line moderation staff were the least affected.
Yesterday’s force reduction impacted around 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (compared to around 50% company-wide reductions), with our frontline moderation staff experiencing the least impact.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Roth pointed out that last week Twitter had to restrict access to its internal tools to certain employees for security reasons. “Including some members of my team,” he added. However, Mr Roth said, the majority of the more than 2,000 content moderators working on the frontline review were unaffected and their “access will be fully restored in the coming days”.
Last week, for security reasons, we restricted access to our internal tools for certain users, including some members of my team. Most of the more than 2,000 content moderators working on the frontline review were unaffected and access will be fully restored in the coming days.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Sharing infographics on the volume of tweets “reviewed and processed” by the team, Mr Roth claimed that more than 80% of Twitter’s incoming content moderation volume was unaffected by the move. He added that the daily volume of moderation actions taken by the team remained stable throughout the period.
Over 80% of our incoming content moderation volume was unaffected by this access change. The daily volume of moderation actions we take has remained stable throughout this period. pic.twitter.com/rSGKtq0e3J
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Mr. Roth stressed that early voting takes place in the United States and that Twitter prioritizes and upholds the integrity of the election, which includes combating misinformation on the platform and “fighting fraudulent operations”. ‘state-sponsored information’.
With early voting underway in the United States, our election integrity efforts — including harmful disinformation that can suppress voting and countering state-sponsored information operations — remain a top priority.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Additionally, the exec shared that amid the layoff, Twitter had to deprioritize a few workflows such as lost password requests and account suspension appeals. “We are working to bring them back online in the coming days,” he added.
What don’t we do? In the short term, we had to deprioritize some workflows, like account access (lost password requests) and some hold calls. We are working to put them back online in the coming days.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
Mr. Roth said he would share updates on Twitter’s trust and safety work and stressed that its policies for protecting conversation taking place on the platform remain unchanged.
I will continue to share updates on our Trust & Safety work as things develop in the days ahead. Our team’s mission to enforce our policies and protect the conversations that take place on Twitter remains unchanged.
— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022
After Twitter opened the door to half its workforce, experts have warned it could affect the platform’s ability to tackle misinformation, especially when midterm elections are slated for next week in the United States. United.
Featured Video of the Day
‘Glad that I know every nook and cranny of this state’: PM in Himachal
News
In Georgia, football and politics converge
ATHENS, Georgia — Tammy Mitchell recalls being around 10 years old when she watched a powerful running back named Herschel Walker lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980.
On Saturday, she had both football and politics on her mind as she attended a rally of more than 100 Georgia Republicans and Walker supporters, dressed in red and black Bulldogs props, some with painted faces, so that they were holding signs supporting Mr Walker. candidacy for the Senate.
The main event for Georgia fans was college football’s biggest game of the year so far — the Battle of the Undefeated, pitting the Bulldogs against the University of Tennessee Volunteers. But that wasn’t the only big draw.
“It’s very surreal,” she said. ‘As a little girl, I never thought this would happen years later or he would even run for the Senate,’ Ms Mitchell said as she stood next to her husband in a line. waiting to meet and take pictures with Mr. Walker. She was counting on a victory for her team and for the Republicans on Tuesday, believing that the former could help the latter.
“I think it’s a sign,” she said.
People see signs wherever they want, but on this Saturday political fumes are rising from Athens as well as football. And while it was a bit of a stretch to try to argue that control of the Senate and one of the biggest prizes of the midterm elections could come down to victory for Mr. Walker’s team, some have saw some sort of convergence in the football game and the race to a statistical tie between Mr. Walker and the incumbent Democratic President, Senator Raphael Warnock.
The state of the 2022 midterm elections
Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
Neil Malhotra, a professor of political economy at Stanford University whose studies include the links between sports and politics, didn’t think Saturday’s game result would mean more to voters than inflation and crime .
But, he said, the “emotional stuff” might make sense in such a tight race.
“His whole candidacy seems to be specifically based on him being a football star,” he said.
Mr Walker did not attend Saturday’s game, according to his campaign aides. But he made football – and his legacy in the sport – a big part of his stump message. Since his earliest events, attendees have been a combination of diehard conservatives and University of Georgia fans who remember when he led the team to victory. His stump speeches are a combination of loose political talking points and sports analogies.
Sporting a University of Georgia polo shirt at his Saturday rally, Mr Walker opened his stump speech with a nod to his alma mater before diving into a rant against Mr Warnock – and making his own prediction.
“Just like the ‘Dawgs are going to win today, so is going to happen on Tuesday,” Mr. Walker said to cheers.
The crowd at Saturday’s rally was thinner than at Mr Walker’s previous events. Less than half a mile away, ESPN’s College GameDay program hosted a live show that drew hundreds of fans.
David Hancock, 70, said he was in Athens for two reasons: to “see the Dawgs beat Tennessee, hopefully, and to see Herschel Walker’s speech”.
Mr Hancock said he planned to support the entire Republican ticket on Tuesday. He dismissed concerns that Mr Walker’s lack of political experience could be detrimental if he won. Instead, he pointed to the message of an advertisement that Vince Dooley, the University of Georgia football coach who died in late October, had cut for Mr Walker before his death, underscoring the approach of his former athletics player.
” He is motivated. If he falls, he gets up and moves forward. That’s what he’s done in his life,’ Mr Hancock said.
By the end of the match, the Bulldogs had beaten the Volunteers, 13-27. Mr Warnock, in recognition of Mr Walker’s footballing legacy, ran advertisements asking Georgian voters to separate his footballing prowess from his political skills . In one, several University of Georgia alumni explain their admiration for Mr. Walker while denying, in unison, their desire to see him in the US Senate.
In another, Mr. Warnock pits their athletic ability against their political chops.
“If the race between me and my opponent was here, I can understand why you might choose him,” Mr Warnock said as he ran down a track and got knocked down on a football pitch. “But this campaign is about who is willing to represent Georgia.”
News
Climate activists storm Amsterdam airport and block private jets | Netherlands
Dutch border police have arrested hundreds of climate activists who stormed Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and sat in front of the wheels of planes to prevent them from leaving.
More than 100 protesters, dressed in white suits, entered an area where private jets are guarded on Saturday as part of a day of protests in and around the airport organized by environmental groups.
Dewi Zloch, the Dutch campaign leader of Greenpeace, one of the groups involved, said: “We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”
Greenpeace claims that Schiphol is the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the Netherlands, emitting 12 billion kilograms per year.
Extinction Rebellion also got in on the action. Hundreds of other protesters in and around the main hall of the airport carried signs saying “Restrict aviation” and “No more trains”.
About three hours into the protest, border police began arresting activists, some of whom were dragged to waiting buses after passively resisting arrest, AFP reported.
“We take this very seriously,” Dutch border police spokesman Major Robert van Kapel said.
“These people are accused of being in a place where they should not have been,” he said, adding that prosecutors will now formulate the exact charge.
The activists were taken to various Border Police offices around the airfield where they were processed and identified, Van Kapel said.
Van Kapel said no commercial flights were affected by the protest.
It was also reported that Border Police tackled several activists on bicycles as they tried to escape.
Greenpeace said police were “far too harsh on bike activists” and at least one person suffered head injuries.
In response to the protest, Schiphol said it aims to become an emissions-free airport by 2030 and supports goals for the aviation industry to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
On Friday, in response to an open letter from Greenpeace, new Schiphol CEO Ruud Sondag acknowledged that change needs to happen faster.
The Dutch government announced plans in June to cap annual passenger numbers at the airport at 440,000, around 11% below 2019 levels, citing air pollution and climate concerns.
Transport Minister Mark Harbers told parliament last month that his office could not control the growth in private jet traffic, and that the government was considering including the issue in its climate policy.
More than 120 world leaders are due to attend this year’s UN climate talks in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, which begin on Sunday.
Extinction Rebellion has been warning about the environmental impact of air travel for many years and in October 2019 a protester boarded a British Airways plane at London City Airport and was seen lying on it. Other activists staged a sit-in at the entrance to the airport on the third day of protests in London at this time.
News
Larson, Silverman: Critics of U.S. support have it wrong — Ukraine isn’t Libya or Afghanistan
The U.S. and its allies have been engaging in a significant military intervention to help Ukraine resist Russia’s brutal invasion for the past nine months. Not only have they given considerable financial, humanitarian and military resources — including sophisticated weapons systems — to Ukraine, but they also have embedded advisers with Ukrainian forces, allowed thousands of their citizens to join Ukraine as foreign fighters and provided a vast amount of real-time intelligence to the country.
While this intervention has enjoyed broad domestic support, it has its share of determined critics. Notably, much of the anti-war camp in foreign policy circles has loudly opposed vigorous U.S. intervention. Its criticism is simple: The U.S. has done this before. With Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, America’s recent interventions have been a parade of mission failures.
In each of these cases, the reasons for failure were similar. As has been highlighted by critics, the U.S. has shown that it is thoroughly capable of using military force to destroy hostile governments, from dislodging the Taliban regime in Afghanistan in 2002 to helping revolutionaries overthrow Moammar Gadhafi in Libya in 2011. But what happens afterward?
These situations have either left America beating a quick retreat and leaving behind a country in ruin, as in Libya, or else undertaking a prolonged and costly occupation to ensure that its chosen proxy faction stays in power, as in Afghanistan. Either way, they have led to absolutely disastrous results for the U.S., the relevant countries and their broader regions.
The anti-war camp’s critique of these actions is right on the money. But what it misses is a remarkably simple point: Not all interventions are created equal.
Intervening to back a state defending itself in an interstate war is a different strategic proposition from intervening to support a rebel group or revolution against a regime in a civil conflict. In short, U.S. support for Ukraine is more like support for Kuwait in 1991 or South Korea in the 1950s than Iraq in the 2000s or Afghanistan.
Why is this distinction so crucial? The reasoning here is straightforward as well: When backing a state defending itself against foreign aggression, there is a viable situation in the country once the fighting is over. The U.S. won’t need to engage in a prolonged and costly military occupation to ensure stability in Ukraine. It won’t have to undertake the herculean task of building a new nation. It won’t have to stand up a new military and range of governing institutions. And it won’t have to conquer Ukraine province by province, fighting a bloody insurgency waged by an ousted regime. In a nutshell, someone will be in charge.
In fact, like most defensive interstate conflicts, the fighting has helped substantially strengthen Ukraine. As political scientist Charles Tilly famously said, “War made the state.” He could have added that it makes the nation too. The Ukrainian state and army have been forced to become far more efficient and capable to meet the tremendous threat facing them, and the Ukrainian people have rallied strongly in defense of their beleaguered nation. The war has congealed Ukrainian society and crystallized the Ukrainian state. Like other states to come out intact from modern defensive wars such as Iran, Israel or Turkey, Ukraine will emerge from this stronger, more cohesive and more prosperous than it was before. This makes concerns about postwar anarchy or quagmire a particularly foolish misreading of the lessons of history and the current situation in Ukraine.
Others will debate the value of the U.S. interests at stake in Ukraine, which include some combination of preserving democracy, upholding territorial sovereignty, restoring the power of deterrence and reassuring frightened allies. And while most analysts agree that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is low, it is not something that can be entirely dismissed out of hand. But it is worth stressing that what is perhaps the primary critique of U.S. interventionism over the last 20 years simply doesn’t apply here.
Those invoking the specter of America’s post-9/11 decade are misunderstanding the situation at hand and the important distinction between involvement in an interstate versus a civil war. The U.S. is not invading a country and installing a new regime — that is what Russia is trying, and failing, to do. Instead, it is helping one country defend itself from aggression by another.
Not all interventions are the same — and this is Kuwait or South Korea, not Libya or Afghanistan.
Daniel Silverman is an assistant professor of political science at Carnegie Mellon University. Kyle Larson is a senior research associate at the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Fetterman, Obama oppose candidate who previously backed plans to ‘abolish’ ICE and ‘defund the police’
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and former President Barack Obama campaigned on Saturday with a U.S. House candidate who has backed hard-left policies.
Fetterman and Obama attended a campaign event with Democratic U.S. House candidate Summer Lee, who is running to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district.
Previously, Lee has advocated for left-wing policy proposals such as defunding the police, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and enacting reparations.
In a 2020 tweet, Lee said it was time to call for defunding the police because “every other request has been ignored.”
TWITTER SHOCKED AS SEVERAL AMERICAN FLAGS COLLAPSE AT FETTERMAN’S RALLY: ‘PERFECT METAPHOR’
She later said in a separate tweet that reforming “oppressive systems” and funding them cannot happen at the same time.
“You can’t reform oppressive systems while pouring money into them, ESP at the expense of education, housing, transportation, environmental justice, etc.,” Lee said.
In separate tweets in 2018 and 2019, Lee called for ICE to be abolished.
WIND GUST IN PENNSYLVANIA AT FETTERMAN-OBAMA RALLY SENDS AMERICAN FLAGS TUMBLANT
In February 2022, Lee tweeted, “It’s repair time.”
Lee also called for an end to fracking, declaring in a tweet, “No fracking in our communities. period.”
“We are also fighting for a Green New Deal because we need to transition to 100% renewable energy for the sake of all of our futures,” Lee tweeted.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Lee defeated state Rep. Steve Irwin in the state’s May primary and was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y.
News
Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success
“The show must always go on,” Aaron Carter said, describing his mantra to E! True Hollywood Story as he explained how his opioid addiction started with prescribed painkillers to help…
