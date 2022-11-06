Summer Time and Mental Health: Tips for Staying Sane

It’s the least wonderful time of the year. At least when it comes to sunlight.

Yes, the holiday season is upon us once again. But so is darkness, thanks to a horrible tradition colloquially known as “turning back the clocks.”

Californians made their clock-changing preferences known in 2018, and yet here we are (this proposal, if passed, would have locked our state to standard time like its neighbor Arizona). And the two US senators from California are co-sponsors of the federal Sun Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. It was passed by the US Senate in March – and has been stalled in the House ever since.

Thus, summer time ends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 a.m., and with it the possibility of enjoying sunlight outside working hours. You know the drill by now: set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday. Don’t forget your car; your phone will probably update on its own.

In 2021, The Times spoke to mental health advice experts to survive the season of less sun and seasonal affective disorder with your sanity intact. Here’s what they had to say.

“Winter Blues” or Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Up to one in five Americans report that the “winter blues” begin this time of year: a late fall funk that makes you grumpier and lethargic. For about one in 20 Americans, symptoms reach the level of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

SAD is caused by prolonged exposure to darkness and cold temperatures, said Lawrence A. Palinkas, a USC health and social policy professor who has studied seasonal affective disorder. These changes disrupt our neuroendocrine systems, especially the hormones that regulate moods. Traditionally, post-Agricultural Revolution human societies harvested crops in late summer, stored food in the fall, and then pseudo-hibernated, staying comfortably and warm indoors with their families in the winter. (This annual cycle of birth, growth, harvest and death is part of why so many societies have death-related holidays at this time of year.) Unfortunately, for most modern career paths, less Sunshine doesn’t usually equate to fewer work hours, though you’re welcome to make a case for your boss on that front.

The winter blues usually involve temporary, low-grade symptoms that don’t impact your daily life. You may sometimes feel down or tired, but these symptoms go away quickly. If the symptoms interfere with your ability to be productive and enjoy life, they reach the level of SAD, which is a type of recurrent depression. Symptoms of SAD include depression, listlessness, loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy, increased appetite (especially craving for carbohydrates), feeling hopeless, worthless or guilt, difficulty concentrating, weight gain, fatigue, excessive sleep and decreased sociability.

If the symptoms of SAD get so bad that you feel you can’t control them with home remedies, or if they’re disrupting your life to the point that you can’t function, it’s time to see a primary care doctor. or a mental health professional. You may need therapy, medication, or other alternatives to help control your symptoms.

Strategies for Seasonal Affective Disorder

Even if you know why it happens, experiencing SAD is no walk in the park (growing darker by this hour). Here are some ideas and strategies for managing symptoms and keeping your mental health on track.

Try light therapy. SAD lamps are safe and effective as a treatment, but you should check with your doctor first if you have bipolar disorder or an eye condition. You will get best results using them for about 30 minutes within the first hour of waking up. If you don’t want to buy one, take advantage of Southern California’s natural light by planning to go out for a walk during the day. (Yes, you should always wear sunscreen.)

Brighten up your space. Walk through your home and workspace and see if there are ways to let in more of the season’s limited natural light. Can you move your desk or kitchen table to a sunnier location? Move furniture that blocks sunlight out of windows? Swap heavy curtains for transparent curtains?

“We are no different from flowers and plants,” said Erin Raftery Ryan, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles. “If we don’t get enough vitamin D, we will often wilt too.”

Create a routine. Part of the reason our internal clocks get so disrupted when the wall clock changes is that it can force us out of our routines. You may have grown accustomed to walks after work or a late afternoon coffee on your balcony. Now it’s dark outside when you get up from your desk at the end of the day. Create a pleasant new routine for your evenings to help your brain adjust to the new season. Routines give you something to look forward to and tell your brain what to expect, and they reassure your subconscious that everything is on track. Think of how Mr. Rogers always made the smooth transition from the outside world to the house: a warm sweater and slippers, putting things away, a song. Maybe add some gentle stretches by the window to your morning routine or create a playlist that you turn on at the end of your work day. Commit to a regular phone call with a good friend.

To move. Exercise can be a boon to mental health. Don’t worry about maxing out your heart rate or engaging in intense sweat sessions. Gentle movement can be as good for your brain as more vigorous activity.

“Whether it’s yoga, walking, stretching, movement in general will help to get into the body and open up the parts of us that may start to stagnate,” said Allison Simon, yoga instructor and of meditation. in South Los Angeles, it’s less about sculpting winter abs and more about “keeping that energy moving in the body, keeping our blood flowing.”

Practice meditation and gratitude. In addition to the season of death and how to change your car clock, it’s a time of gratitude. There’s a reason “trying meditation” is recommended so often: it’s clinically proven to work. There are millions of apps and YouTube videos to get you started. A practice of gratitude can be particularly powerful, Simon said: “Instead of looking outward at ‘what I need’ or ‘what’s in the world,’ [it’s] ‘how can i find gratitude for where i am and what i currently have and what is currently in my world.’

Spend time with your friends and family. People are more willing to meet in person now than they would have been in the past two years. You can gather around and stay aware of COVID, especially in Southern California, where outdoor dining is a year-round option. If you’re away from family and friends, a Zoom party is still an option and offers similar mental health benefits.

“Human connection is key,” Raftery Ryan said. Her organization offers a free virtual peer support group.