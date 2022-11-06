News
Summer Time and Mental Health: Tips for Staying Sane
It’s the least wonderful time of the year. At least when it comes to sunlight.
Yes, the holiday season is upon us once again. But so is darkness, thanks to a horrible tradition colloquially known as “turning back the clocks.”
Californians made their clock-changing preferences known in 2018, and yet here we are (this proposal, if passed, would have locked our state to standard time like its neighbor Arizona). And the two US senators from California are co-sponsors of the federal Sun Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. It was passed by the US Senate in March – and has been stalled in the House ever since.
Thus, summer time ends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 a.m., and with it the possibility of enjoying sunlight outside working hours. You know the drill by now: set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday. Don’t forget your car; your phone will probably update on its own.
In 2021, The Times spoke to mental health advice experts to survive the season of less sun and seasonal affective disorder with your sanity intact. Here’s what they had to say.
“Winter Blues” or Seasonal Affective Disorder?
Up to one in five Americans report that the “winter blues” begin this time of year: a late fall funk that makes you grumpier and lethargic. For about one in 20 Americans, symptoms reach the level of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
SAD is caused by prolonged exposure to darkness and cold temperatures, said Lawrence A. Palinkas, a USC health and social policy professor who has studied seasonal affective disorder. These changes disrupt our neuroendocrine systems, especially the hormones that regulate moods. Traditionally, post-Agricultural Revolution human societies harvested crops in late summer, stored food in the fall, and then pseudo-hibernated, staying comfortably and warm indoors with their families in the winter. (This annual cycle of birth, growth, harvest and death is part of why so many societies have death-related holidays at this time of year.) Unfortunately, for most modern career paths, less Sunshine doesn’t usually equate to fewer work hours, though you’re welcome to make a case for your boss on that front.
The winter blues usually involve temporary, low-grade symptoms that don’t impact your daily life. You may sometimes feel down or tired, but these symptoms go away quickly. If the symptoms interfere with your ability to be productive and enjoy life, they reach the level of SAD, which is a type of recurrent depression. Symptoms of SAD include depression, listlessness, loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy, increased appetite (especially craving for carbohydrates), feeling hopeless, worthless or guilt, difficulty concentrating, weight gain, fatigue, excessive sleep and decreased sociability.
If the symptoms of SAD get so bad that you feel you can’t control them with home remedies, or if they’re disrupting your life to the point that you can’t function, it’s time to see a primary care doctor. or a mental health professional. You may need therapy, medication, or other alternatives to help control your symptoms.
Strategies for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Even if you know why it happens, experiencing SAD is no walk in the park (growing darker by this hour). Here are some ideas and strategies for managing symptoms and keeping your mental health on track.
Try light therapy. SAD lamps are safe and effective as a treatment, but you should check with your doctor first if you have bipolar disorder or an eye condition. You will get best results using them for about 30 minutes within the first hour of waking up. If you don’t want to buy one, take advantage of Southern California’s natural light by planning to go out for a walk during the day. (Yes, you should always wear sunscreen.)
Brighten up your space. Walk through your home and workspace and see if there are ways to let in more of the season’s limited natural light. Can you move your desk or kitchen table to a sunnier location? Move furniture that blocks sunlight out of windows? Swap heavy curtains for transparent curtains?
“We are no different from flowers and plants,” said Erin Raftery Ryan, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles. “If we don’t get enough vitamin D, we will often wilt too.”
Create a routine. Part of the reason our internal clocks get so disrupted when the wall clock changes is that it can force us out of our routines. You may have grown accustomed to walks after work or a late afternoon coffee on your balcony. Now it’s dark outside when you get up from your desk at the end of the day. Create a pleasant new routine for your evenings to help your brain adjust to the new season. Routines give you something to look forward to and tell your brain what to expect, and they reassure your subconscious that everything is on track. Think of how Mr. Rogers always made the smooth transition from the outside world to the house: a warm sweater and slippers, putting things away, a song. Maybe add some gentle stretches by the window to your morning routine or create a playlist that you turn on at the end of your work day. Commit to a regular phone call with a good friend.
To move. Exercise can be a boon to mental health. Don’t worry about maxing out your heart rate or engaging in intense sweat sessions. Gentle movement can be as good for your brain as more vigorous activity.
“Whether it’s yoga, walking, stretching, movement in general will help to get into the body and open up the parts of us that may start to stagnate,” said Allison Simon, yoga instructor and of meditation. in South Los Angeles, it’s less about sculpting winter abs and more about “keeping that energy moving in the body, keeping our blood flowing.”
Practice meditation and gratitude. In addition to the season of death and how to change your car clock, it’s a time of gratitude. There’s a reason “trying meditation” is recommended so often: it’s clinically proven to work. There are millions of apps and YouTube videos to get you started. A practice of gratitude can be particularly powerful, Simon said: “Instead of looking outward at ‘what I need’ or ‘what’s in the world,’ [it’s] ‘how can i find gratitude for where i am and what i currently have and what is currently in my world.’
Spend time with your friends and family. People are more willing to meet in person now than they would have been in the past two years. You can gather around and stay aware of COVID, especially in Southern California, where outdoor dining is a year-round option. If you’re away from family and friends, a Zoom party is still an option and offers similar mental health benefits.
“Human connection is key,” Raftery Ryan said. Her organization offers a free virtual peer support group.
Gophers women’s hockey starts fast, sweeps Minnesota Duluth
After coming oh-so-close to an upset of top-ranked Minnesota on Friday, the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs’ plans on how to topple the Gophers was likely thrown out in the first minute of their Saturday afternoon rematch.
The Gophers got goals from Catie Skaja and Abbey Murphy in the first 35 seconds of their game, building a sizable lead and holding off a late push by the Bulldogs for a 5-3 win and a sweep of the weekend series.
Skaja added a second period goal and both Taylor Heise and Ella Huber had a pair of assists as the Gophers improved to 9-0-1 overall and in the WCHA.
“Overall I’m really, really impressed with our team. We came out flying again,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Great second period and we’ve struggled in our second periods a little bit here as of late, so it was good to get those three (goals).”
Mannon McMahon had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs (7-5-0, 3-5-0), who scored the only two goals of the final period but could not come all the way back after falling behind 5-1.
It was a stark difference from Friday’s drama, as the Gophers got an overtime goal from Heise to win 3-2. The Gophers came out with a fiery determination right from the first puck drop, notching the fastest two goals from the start of a game in program history.
“After last night I felt like we needed to take the pressure and put it on them instead of having it on us,” Heise said.
At the other end of the rink, they got 23 saves from goalie Skylar Vetter for the win.
In the Bulldogs’ net, things didn’t go as smoothly, as starter Emma Soderbrg was lifted following the Gophers’ fifth goal. Hailey MacLeod came on in relief, stopping all five Gophers shots she faced.
“It just wasn’t her day, and I think she was probably relieved in some way to get on the bench and just take a breather,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “I thought Hailey did a good job coming in in relief as well.”
The loss concludes a brutally tough six-game stretch for the Bulldogs in which they faced Ohio State on the road, Wisconsin at home and Minnesota on the road. UMD was 1-5-0 in those games, with two of the losses coming in overtime.
“We’ve been playing really good hockey. I’d say this game was probably the worst of the six, and maybe that is the stretch, the duration,” Crowell said. “But I think we’ve been playing really well. I thought last night could’ve gone either way and played better than them for the last, at least 30 (minutes).”
Extra pucks
The Gophers’ next regular-season games are not until Nov. 19-20 when they travel to Wisconsin for a pair with the Badgers. But they will get a kind of throwback to high school on Monday night, when they face St. Cloud State in an exhibition game in Andover, Minnesota, as a fundraiser for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
“I’m excited,” Skaja said. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere and reminds me of my rink at home. It’s going to be awesome.”
Food banks grapple with increased demand, costs head for holidays
As inflation drives prices up, rising food prices are weighing on everyone, including food banks. As demand and prices rise, it is costing food banks more to feed the families who depend on them. KMBC 9 uncovered the challenges facing food banks as the holidays approach and how you can help. From sorting to packing to delivery, it all starts inside the Harvesters warehouse. "We know when you're going to the grocery store right now, you can walk out with 3 or 4 bags and it's costing you a hundred dollars," Harvesters spokesperson Kera Mashek said. These exorbitant food prices increase the demand for food bank assistance. "I hear over and over, 'this is my first time,' 'this is my 2nd time,' 'I just started coming in the last six months,'" she said. Harvesters now serves 226,000 people each month. That's a near-historic high, about 30% above pre-pandemic levels. As the holidays approach, they expect the need to be even greater. "If they're not able to buy a turkey that maybe cost them $10 or $15 and now it's going to be $20 to $30, that's going to be an extra need for them to come and ask us this help," Mashek said. Bird flu has also driven up prices for this holiday staple, meaning Harvesters is also paying more. This year, they spent nearly $100,000 more than last year on turkeys alone. "Really, now is a critical time, especially as we head into the first of the year, any Kansas Citian who has the right in their budget to donate a dollar or two can even make a huge difference," Mashek said. "It's just a little something I can do to help," said volunteer Debbie Ruth. For volunteers like her, giving of her time has just as much impact. "It makes you want to cry when you stop and think about what you're actually doing and how you're helping," Ruth said. "It's a lifeline for them and I'm just happy to be a part of it." If you want to help, donating money will go the furthest. One dollar can buy two meals. Currently, Harvesters has its Check-Out-Hunger program running where you can donate any amount when you checkout at Hy-Vee or Price Chopper. Harvesters also installed blue barrels in grocery stores to collect food donations. If you need help, click here for a list of mobile food distribution sites in the metro.
As inflation drives prices up, rising food prices are weighing on everyone, including food banks. As demand and prices rise, it is costing food banks more to feed the families who depend on them. KMBC 9 uncovered the challenges facing food banks as the holidays approach and how you can help.
From sorting to packing to delivery, it all starts inside the Harvesters warehouse.
“We know that when you go to the grocery store right now, you can walk out with 3 or 4 bags and it costs you a hundred dollars,” Harvesters spokeswoman Kera Mashek said.
These exorbitant food prices increase the demand for food bank assistance.
“I hear over and over, ‘this is my first time,’ ‘this is my 2nd time,’ ‘I just started coming in the last six months,’” she said.
Harvesters now serves 226,000 people each month. That’s a near-historic high, about 30% above pre-pandemic levels.
As the holidays approach, they expect the need to be even greater.
“If they’re not able to buy a turkey that maybe cost them $10 or $15 last year and is now going to cost $20 to $30, that’s going to be an extra need for that they come to us asking for this help,” Mashek said.
Bird flu has also driven up prices for this holiday staple, meaning Harvesters is also paying more. This year they spent nearly $100,000 more than last year on turkeys alone.
“Really, now is a critical time, especially as we head into the first of the year, any Kansas Citian who has the right in their budget to donate a dollar or two can even make a huge difference “, Mashek said.
“It’s just a little something I can do to help,” said volunteer Debbie Ruth. For volunteers like her, giving of her time has just as much impact.
“Sometimes you feel like crying when you stop and think about what you’re actually doing and how you’re helping,” Ruth said. “It’s a lifeline for them and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
If you want to help, donating money will go the furthest. One dollar can buy two meals.
Currently, Harvesters has its Check-Out-Hunger program running where you can donate any amount when you checkout at Hy-Vee or Price Chopper.
Harvesters also installed blue barrels in grocery stores to collect food donations.
If you need help, click here for a list of mobile food distribution sites in the metro.
Magic blow 20-point lead, fall to Kings in overtime on Fox’s buzzer-beater
The Orlando Magic were in control for the first half of their matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings Saturday at Amway Center.
Then the third quarter happened.
Specifically, a Magic turnover-heavy third (9 giveaways) led to Orlando blowing a 20-point lead and the Kings taking an 83-77 lead to end the third that ballooned to 92-82 early in the fourth.
The Magic dug deep, leaning on Paolo Banchero’s fourth-quarter takeover (10 points, 2 assists in the quarter) to come back and force overtime.
But the Magic (2-8) were out-executed in the extra period, falling to the Kings (3-5) 126-123 after De’Aaron Fox hit a 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Sacramento the win.
Banchero finished with 33 points (14-of-26 shooting), 15 rebounds and 4 assists for his first 30-point game.
With Banchero’s first 30-point showing coming in his 10th game, he became the second-fastest player in team history to record a 30-point game only behind Shaquille O’Neal (three games).
Franz Wagner finished with 31 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The Magic leaned on Wagner later after putting the ball in Banchero’s hands in the fourth, with 10 of Wagner’s points coming in overtime.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 39 minutes before fouling out in overtime. Bol Bol had a career-high 23 points to go with 7 rebounds and 2 assists.
Fox led the Kings with 37 points and 5 assists. He made three consecutive 2-pointers in overtime that gave the Kings a 112-111 lead with 3:38 remaining.
Harrison Barnes knocked down a corner 3 and Domantas Sabonis (25 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists) knocked down a free throw after getting fouled on Barnes’ 3 to take a 116-111 lead.
The Magic battled back again, with a Chuma Okeke steal and dunk with 6.6 seconds remaining to tie the game at 23 in overtime.
But Fox hit the dagger Amway to send the Magic back to their locker room without the win.
The Magic fully controlled the first half, limiting turnovers and getting into the paint to have a 65-47 lead at halftime. But they didn’t hold on to the lead and failed to secure their first winning streak.
Orlando went 4 of 23 (17.4%) on 3s compared to the Kings’ 15 of 40 (37.5%) and turned the ball over 18 times for 26 Sacramento points.
Saturday was the first time Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Kings coach Mike Brown were the head coaches in the same game.
Mosley was an assistant coach on Brown’s Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff during the 2013-14 season.
They first connected through legendary player development coach Tim Grgurich.
“I’m so excited he’s getting an opportunity,” Brown said of Mosley pregame. “It’s more than well deserved. He’s got this team competing. It’s a young team. He’s got them competing at a high level. Fantastic job of what he’s doing and a great selection by the Orlando Magic.
“I learned a lot from him even though he’s a younger coach. We’re still in touch to this day. That relationship has been there for a long time. We were both raised by coach Grgurich, especially in the offseason. I was with Grgurich first so I think of Jamahl as my little brother.”
Brown was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-22 before becoming the Kings’ head coach during the offseason.
“I’m so excited for Mike to get another opportunity,” Mosley said. “He’s a great coach. He’s been a mentor for years. The things I learned under him — his attention to detail, his level of communication with players, coaches and staff and his spirit of bringing that same energy and passion to the game every day. He was a great mentor for me to have.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gerard Pique’s farewell to Camp Nou sees the trophy-laden Barcelona legend joined in tears by Xavi and Ferran Torres as he turns down a penalty chance, receives ‘Piquenbauer’ songs and a moving tribute from Cesc Fabregas who ‘doesn’t can’t imagine Barca without him”
It certainly wasn’t the easiest of farewells, but Gerard Pique will be happy that it ended the way he wanted.
The Spanish and Barcelona legend bid farewell to Camp Nou, with tears, hugs, chants, a standing ovation and almost a penalty.
Pique has shocked football by announcing his retirement from football, not at the end of the season but at the start of the World Cup.
In a video that sent shockwaves through European football, the 35-year-old ended a glorious career that saw 35 trophies for club and country, winning literally everything.
No one expected the news so soon, but it summed up a bigger-than-game character who always did things his own way, and with fans turning against him this season, he knew he was time.
The former Manchester United defender could still play one last game against Osasuna before football comes to a halt for the World Cup, but it will be in Pamplona, not the stadium he has called home since childhood.
Given the captain’s armband before the game, Pique stepped out on ‘SEMPR3’ in the center circle, the Spanish word forever, with his stylized career-long number.
“They cheered him on when he jumped onto the pitch, and every time he touched the ball,” Catalan told TV3, and he almost had it in the net.
Brentford stars clashed with Forest staff but the hosts got the last laugh with a late goal
There were only six minutes left before he could say goodbye on goal, when Robert Lewandowski offered him a penalty, only for the Polish striker to be told ‘no, no’.
La Liga’s top scorer knocked the ball off the post which left manager Xavi the only decision to give his World Cup-winning team-mate a suitable late substitution instead.
In the meantime though, Barcelona were in sublime form despite Ferran Torres wasting away, beating Almeria 2-0 through Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong.
And there were even chants of ‘Piquenbauer’ in reference to German defensive great Franz Beckenbauer, as the ball defender set up a clinic until the 85th minute.
Then he said goodbye as the tears started to flow, and as a testament to his legacy, he wasn’t the only one.
Xavi and Torres both looked sore as they hugged Pique as he left Camp Nou for the last time, with TV3 summing up his stature.
“At Camp Nou he will never be there again as a player. When he comes back what he will do will be with another job,” they wrote in reference to his presidential ambitions.
Current president Joan Laporta was one of 92,605 spectators who turned out for a routine win over Almeria that put Barca ahead, with the Camp Nou nearing capacity for the first time this season, despite the differences between the fans and the player.
The second-busiest LaLiga game this season saw 85,703 spectators but for Pique’s farewell one of his biggest fans was unable to attend.
Cesc Fabregas paid his respects anyway, leaving it until the pre-game after clearly taking the time to collect his thoughts.
“Geri, it was definitely not an easy decision and it’s still hard for me to imagine a Barca without you,” the Arsenal great wrote.
“Nobody better than you could have taught me why Barça is such a special club.
“You have always been very ambitious and you will continue to be successful in future projects. You always do!
“You have been a great teammate, leader, friend and above all a great person.
“As a footballer, you have earned everything and you deserve an incredible farewell to our Camp Nou, where it was an honor for me to play alongside you.”
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck explains decision to not go for it on fourth down in Nebraska win
LINCOLN, Neb. — John Michael Schmitz gave P.J. Fleck a “death stare.” Mo Ibrahim insisted to his head coach: “We’re going for it! I got it.”
On the headset, Fleck heard two different play calls from his offensive staff for the Gophers’ fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line with less than three minutes left on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“Half the staff likes one; half the staff likes the other,” Fleck said. “They just keep going back and fourth.”
Fleck said “all signs say punt,” but was open to the input. Fleck put the punt team out on the field, followed by the offense then the punt unit again. The lack of a clear call influenced Fleck’s final decision to not go for it.
If Minnesota had converted on that fourth-and-1, it would have all but guaranteed a victory because Nebraska was out of timeouts.
Punter Mark Crawford booted it down to Nebraska’s 12. The Cornhuskers hit a 31-yard pass play to get to midfield, but the drive stalled, including safety Tyler Nubin’s pass breakup on fourth down. And the Gophers held on for a 20-13 win.
Fleck said his final decision came down to “90 yards is a lot harder to get in two minutes with no timeouts than 46 yards.”
BAGGED SACKS
Minnesota’s pass rush has been much maligned this season, but they had their best production of the season Saturday. The Gophers had four sacks against the Cornhuskers, besting the three they had against Colorado in September.
“They train us to execute our responsibility, and this week we were emphasizing that a lot in practice,” Thomas Rush said. “It showed up.”
Rush and Kyeler Baugh combined for a sack for the defensive line. Linebackers Cody Lindenberg, Mariano Sori-Marin and Lucas Finnessy had a sack apiece.
Minnesota had four combined sacks across the previous five games.
BRIEFLY
Gophers defensive end Danny Striggow, who had a team high 3 1/2 sacks, left during the first quarter with an apparent upper body injury. He went straight into the locker room for further tests and didn’t return to the game. … Mariano Sori-Marin, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Mike Brown-Stephens also dealt with injuries. … Fleck improved to 3-19 when trailing after the first quarter as Gophers head coach. … Fleck receives a $75,000 contract bonus for becoming bowl eligible this season. … The Gophers’ postgame meal had a fitting side dish Saturday: sweet corn.
Taiwan scrambles jets after detecting nearby Chinese forces – RT World News
Taipei’s defenses have been activated in response to Beijing’s latest military activity near the self-governing island
Taiwanese military forces have sprung into action to warn Chinese aircraft and warships that have been detected near the self-governing island, including a plane that is believed to have crossed Taipei’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). .
Jets, missile systems and naval forces have been dispatched after nine Chinese planes and two navy ships were detected in and near the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said. The plane that broke through the ADIZ was at the southwest corner of the area, in the same area where a record 56 Chinese jets flew on October 4.
However, contrary to an allegation by US Senator Robert Menendez, who visited Taiwan last April, the Chinese planes did not cross Taiwanese airspace. The ADIZ extends well beyond the territory of Taipei, covering the region where Taiwan monitors aircraft for security purposes.
China has stepped up military exercises in the region around Taiwan since August, when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied warnings from Beijing against a visit to Taipei. In response to the feud, China severed its military and climate ties with the United States and waged war games in the Taiwan Strait.
9 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN ships around our surrounding area were detected today (November 5, 2022) until 1700 (GMT+8). #ROCARmedForces monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in the CAP, warships and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/LbB1M57N6D
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) November 5, 2022
China has vowed to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary, and considers the island part of its sovereign territory. The United States and the United Nations recognize Beijing as the “sole legal government of China” under the “One China” Politics. Washington officially recognizes, without endorsing, China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.
READ MORE:
Putin comments on ‘Grandma’ Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
Speaking at last month’s Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping called on the People’s Liberation Army to “fully improve training and preparation for war”, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. PLA officers said the Chinese military is now on the march “full-time standby” for the war in the Taiwan Strait.
You can share this story on social media:
