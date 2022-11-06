The Cop27 Summit Will Open With A Plea To Discuss Climate Compensation

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime, then found Mason Taylor for a 2-point do-or-die conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give the freshman Tigers coach. Brian Kelly his first win over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

The upset win in a thrilling game that included six second-half lead changes and an Alabama tying field goal within 30 seconds also gave LSU (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) control of the game. SEC West Division with two league matches. remaining.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2) started overtime with the ball and took a 31-24 lead on Roydell Williams’ second touchdown of the game.

But Daniels only needed one game in overtime to score and force Kelly to decide whether to try to tie it up with a kick or let Daniels try to win it.

“I love how our guys competed. I didn’t want to go into overtime,” Kelly said as cheering fans rushed onto the pitch. “It just felt like it was the right time to try and win the game.”

Alabama, favored by nearly two touchdowns, lost at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010. Kelly, who as Notre Dame coach lost twice to Saban and Alabama in the playoffs of college football, became the coach to break that streak in the first year of a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million.

“Coming here and restoring the pride and tradition of this program means so much,” Kelly said. “It feels so good to give back the faith and trust they gave me.”

Daniels passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 95 yards and a score.

Alabama’s Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown, and was also intercepted.

There were three lead changes in the final 4:44, starting when Young narrowly escaped a sack, rolled a right and found Ja’Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown.

LSU came back ahead 24-21 with 1:47 left in regulation when Daniels hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score.

But Young led Alabama at LSU 28 and Will Reichard’s 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left tied it.

LSU then chose to run out of time.

Alabama took its first of two fourth quarter leads thanks to LSU’s face mask and defensive holding penalties that nullified what would have been a third sack at the Tigers 36.

After Jahmyr Gibbs’ 14-yard run to the 2, Williams charged in to make it 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 12:37 to go.

LSU responded by driving inside the Alabama 15, but the Tide smothered Daniels’ third guard, limiting the Tigers to Damian Ramos’ 32-yard field goal with 6:52 left.

Alabama took its first lead on Will Reichard’s third field goal of the game, wrapping up a third-quarter drive on which Alabama twice converted in fourth and ran on runs from Williams.

A crowd of around 102,000 turned Death Valley into “Deaf Valley” with deafening roars that seemed to send vibrations through the nearly century-old stadium.

The Tigers ended up scoring first when John Emery Jr. turned a short pass from Daniels into a 30-yard touchdown, stepping forward toward the goal line as former LSU basketball great Shaquille O’ Neal, pointed approvingly from the near sideline.

LSU took a 7-6 lead at halftime.

TAKE AWAY

Alabama: Pass protection has been a recurring issue this season. Young was sacked twice and regularly put under pressure. He came in to complete 66% of his passes for the season but connected 49% (25 for 51) at Tiger Stadium. Touchdowns have also been rare lately. Alabama has gone more than five quarters without one, dating back to the second quarter of its victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

LSU: The Tigers’ defense has improved since giving up 40 points in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8 and 35 points in a win at Florida on Oct. 15. After holding the explosive Ole Miss to 20, the Tigers kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone for three quarters before finally succumbing to game-winning play from Heisman Young in the final period.

NEXT

Alabama: At No. 11 Mississippi, which had this weekend off.

LSU: At Arkansas, which will try to regroup after the loss at No. 23 Liberty.