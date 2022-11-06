News
The COP27 summit will open with a plea to discuss climate compensation
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt:
The United Nations climate summit, COP27, opens on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, amid growing calls for rich countries to compensate poorer countries most vulnerable to climate change.
Much of the tension surrounding COP27 is expected to be about loss and damage – the offset funds provided by wealthy countries to vulnerable low-income countries that bear little responsibility for global warming emissions.
Delegates will begin the two-week negotiation process by approving the conference agenda in the opening plenary, with all eyes on whether the wealthiest countries agree to formally list compensation on the agenda.
Diplomats from over 130 countries are expected to push for the creation of a dedicated loss and damage financing mechanism at COP27.
At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income countries blocked a proposal for a loss and damage funding body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.
Currently, a session dedicated to loss and damage is on the provisional agenda, but decision-makers will decide today whether or not to adopt it on the official agenda.
“I hope that will be on the agenda,” Matthew Samuda, minister in Jamaica’s economic growth ministry, told Reuters. “There has been a softening of the positions of many countries that a year or two ago would not have been willing to support it.”
Others expressed concern about potential holdouts.
“We know that Europeans support us,” said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development. “Now we have to see whether the United States will block on its own or not.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Watch: Air Spectacular in Vadodara of Gujarat
ndtv
News
Ronaldo and Man United look to spoil Emery’s Premier League comeback party at Old Trafford
Fifth in the Premier League after beating West Ham last weekend, Manchester United will be looking to qualify for the Champions League when they take on Aston Villa.
Unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, Erik ten Hag’s men have shown signs of improvement of late.
But as United close in on the top four, their opponents Aston Villa are fighting desperately to avoid the relegation zone.
After losing seven league games, winning just three and sacking manager Steven Gerrard, it’s time for the Villa Park faithful to look to their new boss for some hope.
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is back in the English top flight and committed to shaping the Villans, but given other new managers’ records against United, his first game will not be a health walk.
Including keepers, each of the last nine managers whose first league game at a club came against Manchester United lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.
If Emery is to write his own piece of history this Sunday, he will have to find a way to silence the Portuguese Man United superstar.
Against any team, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals than against Aston Villa (8).
The Portuguese has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight starts against them in the competition (8 goals, 3 assists).
Can Manchester United spoil Unai Emery’s return to the Premier League?
talkSPORT EDGE have a look…
- Aston Villa picked up four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13)
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W15 D8), since a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It’s the longest unbeaten streak one team has had against another in English league history
- Aston Villa won 4-0 against Brentford in their last Premier League home game, but they haven’t won consecutive games at Villa Park in the same season since January 2021.
- Aston Villa have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top six of the table (D1), conceding 33 goals in the process. However, their last such victory was at third place Manchester United in September 2021
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils’ seven league wins this season have come by a goal, with all three away.
- No team has conceded fewer second-half goals than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (5), with a record 69% of Red Devils goals conceded in the first 45 minutes (11/16)
QFS
“He couldn’t get into my five-man team!” Quickfire Squads ahead of Spurs against Liverpool
GOALS
Gabby takes on ‘Who scored the most’ ahead of Chelsea v Arsenal
PREM
“I hope they are beaten five to zero!” Gabby’s Premier League GW15 picks are here
PRICE TAG
Gabby plays ‘Who Costs More?’ before Everton v Leicester
WRONG
Fernandes called ‘bang out of order’ for calling out Garnacho on TV
EUROPE
Gabby provides predictions for Arsenal, Man United and West Ham European matches
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
‘SNL’ cold open features more ‘exciting’ Democratic candidates ahead of ‘big yikes’ midterms
The cold-opening of ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend has President Biden (Andrew Dismukes) worried about Tuesday’s midterm ‘big yikes’ and wondered if the Liberals should spice up their list of candidates.
“This Tuesday, the midterm elections will determine the fate of our democracy and let’s just say: big yikes! Dismukes, while standing behind a presidential podium, highlighted as Commander-in-Chief at the top of the show.
“People, I’m trying like hell, I promise. I’m on the Peloton every morning, tempting fate,” Dismukes said as Biden.
The fake president admitted he was “boring” and said the problem for Democrats this election cycle is that they have “no more stars”.
COLD OPEN ‘SNL’ BREAK DOWN RISE OF GOP CANDIDATES WITHOUT ‘ANY POLITICAL EXPERIENCE’ BEFORE MEANS
“Too much Raphael Warnock and not enough Herschel Walker, which is why we’re going to make last-minute changes with Democrats who are exciting!” he exclaimed.
Biden has suggested replacing Rep. Adam Schiff with former presidential candidate and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson.
Williamson said that as a “Level Four Enchantress” she was “ready to fight for the American Dream” as she banged a Tibetan Singing Bowl.
Biden called her “America’s next ‘defense against the dark arts’ teacher.”
He also suggested “‘Mayor of Flavortown’ Guy Fieri” (Molly Kearney) to replace Democratic candidate John Fetterman against Dr. Mehmet Oz.
“America is hungry for change,” Kearney said as the fiery, blonde Food Network star. “But do you want all the Dr. Oz raw vegetables or a whole plate of paid family leave dripping with donkey sauce? Phew!”
BIDEN EXPECTS DEMOCRATS TO TAKE SENATE AND HAVE CHANCE TO KEEP HOUSE MIDTERM
Dismukes’ Biden also touted rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Marcello Hernández) as “your next senator from Ohio.”
“I don’t want a cap on social security, no cap!” the distinctive rapper said forcefully, waving his arms. “Democrats, baby! »
Biden called him a “terrifying young man” after the rapper walked off stage before introducing former adult film star Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong) as Michigan’s “next governor.”
“Hi, TV,” Strong as Daniels mumbled lightly. “I may be a former adult star currently on Season 7 of ‘Surreal Life’ but I’m ready to debase myself and enter American politics.”
He said rapper Azalea Banks (Ego Nwodim) would beat Florida senator Marco Rubio “because she’s not afraid to fight.”
“I’m a witch, b—h!” she cried, raising her hands like claws as Biden watched in fear as she walked away.
Finally, he introduced actor Tracy Morgan (Kenan Thompson) as the new person in charge of student loans after he said people “got mad” at him over politics.
In casual old “SNL” style, Thompson said that if “you all want this money,” people should “come in here and rub my belly.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Bringing back the motley crew, who all answered the question “What do we want?” of Biden. question (Morgan wanted White Castle without sugar) and the question “When do we want it?” issues differently (Williamson suggested a parallel timeline), the president reluctantly decided, “We’re fine.”
Comedian Amy Schumer hosted the show and Steve Lacy was the musical guest.
Fox
News
New York Ruth’s Chris Dagger Joan Thompson Defended, Family Claims
A Manhattan mother accused of stabbing a rowdy restaurant mate at a Ruth’s Chris Steak House was only defending herself, her family told the Post – calling her $40,000 bail “unfair”.
Joan Thompson, 31, told police she had ‘no memory’ of Friday night’s attack at West 51st restaurant where she allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man in the back and punctured his lung during an argument, prosecutors said outside the night court on Saturday.
“It’s not even his fault,” Thompson’s father, Carlos Stapleton, said in Manhattan Criminal Court after his arraignment.
“My daughter told me about what happened…that she was in a restaurant eating, and people started an argument with them,” Stapleton, 84, said. “The man came, restrained my daughter, then the man’s wife went to punch my daughter in the face. Now what is my daughter supposed to do? Lay down there?”
Thompson, a Costco supervisor and mother of two sons, was brought before Judge Kevin McGrath who ordered bail set at $40,000 at the request of Assistant District Attorney Samantha McCarthy.
“It’s very unfair,” Stapleton said of the bail. “It’s really unfair. This type of bail isn’t even when it’s the girl’s fault. It means anyone can bother you these days and you can’t protect yourself – c is what it looks like.
Thompson and a cousin were eating at Ruth’s Chris on Friday night when a large group nearby argued with restaurant staff over the bill, sources and prosecutors said.
But something made the band members turn their attention to Thompson — possibly a comment that the band was making too much noise, sources said. A woman from the larger group allegedly went up to Thompson and said, “You look like shit the way you dress.”
The eventual victim began throwing fists and hitting Thompson’s cousin, a previously former Post source.
Cellphone video of the attack obtained by investigators allegedly showed Thompson standing in a chair with a steak knife while screaming, before she made a stabbing gesture towards the victim, prosecutors told the court on Saturday evening .
“I am really upset by the whole situation. We were attacked,” Thompson’s cousin told the Post. “We were having dinner. We were having dinner quietly and we were attacked. It is unfair.”
After the stabbings, the two fled the restaurant without paying. Thompson was arrested after 2 a.m. Saturday after cops tracked her down using her name from the dinner reservation, prosecutors alleged.
When cops showed her the video of her attack, she admitted it was her and said she argued, but ‘claimed to have no memory of the assault’, prosecutors claimed .
She was charged with assault and threatening, but prosecutors said they may increase the charges after reviewing the victim’s medical records.
The victim, reached by phone on Saturday, told the Post “I feel fine” but declined to speak further, saying “I know you’re looking for a story, but I’m not going on air.”
Thompson appeared in court wearing a black sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and blue Crocs, with her attorney Quincy Myers asking that she be released on probation or released on her own recognizance since she had no recognizance. criminal record and was a working mother of two songs, ages 21 and 11.
But Judge Kevin McGrath granted prosecutors’ bail request because Thompson “left the scene of the crime after allegedly stabbing someone,” he said.
New York Post
News
Amy Schumer calls Kanye a Nazi and is honored to host SNL ahead of ‘midterm abortions’
Comedian Amy Schumer made a brief cutting reference to “Nazi” Kanye West during her return to Saturday Night Live.
Schumer, 41, hosting the long-running sketch show for the first time since 2018 and the third time overall, mocked West for his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric during his opening monologue.
The ‘Life and Beth’ star spoke to the crowd about how her husband was on the autism spectrum and how his condition was once called Asperger’s Syndrome.
Schumer then said, “It used to be called Asperger, but then they found out that Dr. Asperger had ties to the Nazis, Kanye…”
The “Inside Amy Schumer” creator then seemed to riff like she didn’t mean it, tapping her microphone to see if anyone could hear her and intoning, “That’s weird.”
Comedian Amy Schumer made a brief cutting reference to “Nazi” Kanye West during her return to Saturday Night Live
Schumer was talking to the crowd about how her husband was on the autism spectrum and how his condition was once called Asperger’s Syndrome. Schumer then said: ‘It used to be called Asperger, but then they found out that Dr Asperger had ties to the Nazis, Kanye. . .’
Schumer appeared to reference West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s recent spate of anti-Semitic comments at the end of the show, where she wore a baseball t-shirt that read: ” <3 Jews".
The long-running liberal comic also referenced the upcoming election, joking that she was hosting the last episode before the “mid-term abortions” before cutting off, saying, “What the hell? what did I say? Sorry, I was thinking what’s at stake if we don’t vote.
She also discussed her life with her husband and son before starring in various sketches and featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.
The comments were the latest criticism from West, who recently came under fire for comments he made last month that were deemed anti-Semitic.
The rapper wrote in a tweet: “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die with 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The funny thing is, I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are also Jewish. You toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your program.
Schumer referenced West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s recent spate of anti-Semitic comments at the end of the show, where she wore a baseball t-shirt that read, “<3 Jews "
The rapper’s Twitter account was later suspended.
Piers Morgan asked West last week if he regretted the tweet and he replied: “No – absolutely not, absolutely not”. . . I’ve fought fire with fire – I’m not here to be hosed down – this is a different kind of freedom fighter.
He then clarified: “I will say that I am sorry for the people I have hurt.” I feel like I’m causing pain and confusion, and I’m sorry to the families of people who have nothing to do with the trauma I’ve been through and use my platform where you say, “Hurt people hurt people”, and I was hurt.
His comments cost him hundreds of millions of dollars in trade deals and advertising partnerships, including GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas, which were the maker and distributors of the rapper’s hit clothing line and shoe brand Yeezy. . Banking giant JP Morgan Chase also dropped it.
His total wealth plummeted from $2 billion to around $500 million after Adidas severed ties with him.
Kanye West spoke at length to the gathered photographers on Friday, but little of what he had to say made no sense
Kyrie Irving was also slammed and suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for linking an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.
While Kanye is known for having unpredictable outbursts on social media – he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 – his rants have become more frequent this year.
While West didn’t apologize in making his remarks, he said he was “humbled” by the furore that cost him an estimated $1 billion in business deals.
West said he believed God humbled him to often brag about his wealth – much of which he lost due to trademark deals being suspended.
West has notoriously refused to take mood-stabilizing medication – despite his diagnosis.
Irving was suspended from the Nets for at least five games for linking to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter.
Saturday Night Live will return with comedian Dave Chappelle hosting for the third time next week with first musical guest Black Star.
dailymail us
News
“He couldn’t get into my five-man team!” – O’Hara places Spurs against Liverpool in the “Quickfire Squads” before the shock of the PL!
News
No. 15 LSU beats No. 6 Alabama in overtime with two-point conversion
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime, then found Mason Taylor for a 2-point do-or-die conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give the freshman Tigers coach. Brian Kelly his first win over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
The upset win in a thrilling game that included six second-half lead changes and an Alabama tying field goal within 30 seconds also gave LSU (7-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) control of the game. SEC West Division with two league matches. remaining.
Alabama (7-2, 4-2) started overtime with the ball and took a 31-24 lead on Roydell Williams’ second touchdown of the game.
But Daniels only needed one game in overtime to score and force Kelly to decide whether to try to tie it up with a kick or let Daniels try to win it.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“I love how our guys competed. I didn’t want to go into overtime,” Kelly said as cheering fans rushed onto the pitch. “It just felt like it was the right time to try and win the game.”
Alabama, favored by nearly two touchdowns, lost at Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2010. Kelly, who as Notre Dame coach lost twice to Saban and Alabama in the playoffs of college football, became the coach to break that streak in the first year of a 10-year contract worth nearly $100 million.
“Coming here and restoring the pride and tradition of this program means so much,” Kelly said. “It feels so good to give back the faith and trust they gave me.”
Daniels passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for 95 yards and a score.
Alabama’s Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown, and was also intercepted.
There were three lead changes in the final 4:44, starting when Young narrowly escaped a sack, rolled a right and found Ja’Corey Brooks for a 41-yard touchdown.
LSU came back ahead 24-21 with 1:47 left in regulation when Daniels hit Taylor in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score.
But Young led Alabama at LSU 28 and Will Reichard’s 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left tied it.
LSU then chose to run out of time.
AT LEAST 5 INJURED AFTER CAROLINA COASTAL CROWD STORMS FOLLOWING DISRUPTED VICTORY OVER APPALACHIAN STATE
Alabama took its first of two fourth quarter leads thanks to LSU’s face mask and defensive holding penalties that nullified what would have been a third sack at the Tigers 36.
After Jahmyr Gibbs’ 14-yard run to the 2, Williams charged in to make it 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion with 12:37 to go.
LSU responded by driving inside the Alabama 15, but the Tide smothered Daniels’ third guard, limiting the Tigers to Damian Ramos’ 32-yard field goal with 6:52 left.
Alabama took its first lead on Will Reichard’s third field goal of the game, wrapping up a third-quarter drive on which Alabama twice converted in fourth and ran on runs from Williams.
A crowd of around 102,000 turned Death Valley into “Deaf Valley” with deafening roars that seemed to send vibrations through the nearly century-old stadium.
The Tigers ended up scoring first when John Emery Jr. turned a short pass from Daniels into a 30-yard touchdown, stepping forward toward the goal line as former LSU basketball great Shaquille O’ Neal, pointed approvingly from the near sideline.
LSU took a 7-6 lead at halftime.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
TAKE AWAY
Alabama: Pass protection has been a recurring issue this season. Young was sacked twice and regularly put under pressure. He came in to complete 66% of his passes for the season but connected 49% (25 for 51) at Tiger Stadium. Touchdowns have also been rare lately. Alabama has gone more than five quarters without one, dating back to the second quarter of its victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 22.
LSU: The Tigers’ defense has improved since giving up 40 points in a loss to Tennessee on Oct. 8 and 35 points in a win at Florida on Oct. 15. After holding the explosive Ole Miss to 20, the Tigers kept the Crimson Tide out of the end zone for three quarters before finally succumbing to game-winning play from Heisman Young in the final period.
NEXT
Alabama: At No. 11 Mississippi, which had this weekend off.
LSU: At Arkansas, which will try to regroup after the loss at No. 23 Liberty.
Fox
The COP27 summit will open with a plea to discuss climate compensation
Helium Mobile Carrier Service Compatible With Solana Smartphones
Ronaldo and Man United look to spoil Emery’s Premier League comeback party at Old Trafford
‘SNL’ cold open features more ‘exciting’ Democratic candidates ahead of ‘big yikes’ midterms
Zero Carbon EX Is Officially Launched as Carbon Neutral PaaS One-Stop Service Platform
New York Ruth’s Chris Dagger Joan Thompson Defended, Family Claims
Amy Schumer calls Kanye a Nazi and is honored to host SNL ahead of ‘midterm abortions’
“He couldn’t get into my five-man team!” – O’Hara places Spurs against Liverpool in the “Quickfire Squads” before the shock of the PL!
No. 15 LSU beats No. 6 Alabama in overtime with two-point conversion
Puma’s outgoing CEO could lead Adidas next
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?