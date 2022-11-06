News
This $89 Walmart Suitcase Has Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews
If you need more information before shopping, check out these reviews from satisfied buyers.
iFLY Hard Luggage Reviews
One shopper exclaimed, “This is probably the best suitcase I’ve ever owned! It’s lightweight, durable and perfect for business trips. I was away from home for two weeks and I able to fit everything I needed in there…and it was well under the 50 pound weight limit!”
Another explained: “I have been traveling as a volunteer teacher around the world 100% of the time for over 20 years. iFly suitcases are the best I have ever used. inside and outside zippers are reliable and strong.”
Someone explained: “When I decided to buy new luggage, I probably looked at 15 stores and constantly online. IFly is a good price, easy to browse through the airport and can hold a lot of clothes .The only problem I had was choosing the color.”
One suitcase fan raved, “Best luggage I’ve ever had! Bought the trio and let me tell you…best decision I’ve ever made! I love it simplicity The wheels are so smooth and easy to pull upright/sideways The hardest decision when buying this luggage was deciding what color I wanted lol The 10 year warranty is a plus but I have a feeling it will last a lot longer. I always get compliments on it and people are shocked when I tell them how affordable it is. I’ve had many friends who bought the trio on my recommendation and they love it too. If you’re thinking of buying, do it…you won’t regret it!”
“Fantastic luggage! Bought two and both were very sturdy even on rough surfaces. Relatively light and very roomy. Bought these after browsing more expensive brands and glad I went with the iFly brand. They are a great alternative to much more expensive hardside luggage. I will definitely be buying the smaller cabin versions as well,” one buyer wrote.
Someone said: “I LOVE these cases! I travel a lot for work – I fly every month. I first bought a small gray iFly hardside luggage last minute for a work trip. J loved how easy it was to roll, the different compartments, the durability of the hard shell and how light it was!After my trip I gave this one to my husband and bought this set 3 rose gold pieces! Love love love!”
Another buyer insisted, “Stop reading reviews and buy this – they are awesome! I quickly bought the smaller bag just before a trip and fell in love with it. Easy to pull, love the hard shell and decided I needed the rose gold 3 piece So gave the small to my husband and got the 3 piece set Easy to spot in baggage claim and lightweight . I LOVE these suitcases!”
If you always shop with travel in mind, check out this duffel bag with over 17,300 5-star Amazon reviews.
Entertainment
News
ASK IRA: Does Kyle Lowry have to become more proactive for Heat?
Q: Ira, Kyle Lowry couldn’t hit a shot, but he’s still our playmaker. Why not have him creating more at the end of games? Isn’t that why we got off Goran Dragic, to have more of a playmaker? – Anderson.
A: Hard to disagree. Kyle did not have an assist in Friday’s fourth quarter and had only one in Friday’s second half. Some of it was the iso ball the Heat moved to with Tyler Herro, some of it was the Heat hitting only six shots in the fourth quarter and compensating with their 8-of-8 from the line in what still resulted in only a 22-point quarter. Still, with Jimmy Butler out, such moments seemingly were made for Kyle. On his 1-of-9 night from the field, that wasn’t the case.
Q: No one can blame Tyler Herro for being an alpha player. He simply needs to understand that with his ball skills, getting to the rim was the proper play against the Pacers, as he could have gotten an and-1 call. My question is, where were the screens and cutters on this final play? – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Interestingly, even before the loss in Indiana, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was raving about Tyler Herro’s ability to convert the floater, and how players with such pull-up moves are emerging as the league’s most dangerous scorers. So the respect for such a shot was there. And, yes, the fact that there was no screen, no option, no Plan B was extreme. Tyler Herro is an emerging scorer. Not quite sure he yet is a fully do-it-alone scorer.
Q: When Tyler Herro bricked the last shot, not only did he go down, but the whole ship (Miami Heat) went down with him. The effort and hard work of his teammates and coaching staff were wasted. – Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While the 3-pointer was not the optimal shot, it also was not an awful shot. Make no mistake, if Jimmy Butler was available the past two games, he would have been the primary option (or would have made himself the primary option). And Jimmy (like Dwyane Wade before) also has somewhat settled in such situations.
()
News
Don’t lick this poisonous frog, warns the National Park Service
CNN
—
As tasty as it may sound, you should refrain from licking the Sonoran Desert Toad, the National Park Service has warned.
On Tuesday, the NPS used Facebook to warn passers-by to exercise caution around the Sonoran Desert Toad, also known as the Colorado River Toad.
The amphibian is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring up to 7 inches, according to the Facebook post. The toad’s call is a distinctive “grave toot,” says the NPS.
But toads, found in the American Southwest, also exhibit another unique characteristic: They “have prominent parotid glands that secrete a potent toxin,” according to the NPS. The parotid glands are located just behind the toad’s eyes.
These toxins can make humans sick if they touch the toad or put one in their mouth.
Thus, the service recommends that people who encounter the toad “please refrain from licking”.
Toad toxins are particularly dangerous to other animals. The toxins emitted by a Sonoran Desert Toad can be enough to kill an adult dog, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
But in humans, the toxins have been exploited for other purposes. When smoked, the toxins are a powerful psychedelic, according to the Oakland Zoo, which is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Smoking the secretions of the Sonoran Desert Toad causes euphoria and strong auditory hallucinations, according to the Oakland Zoo.
Possessing the toad’s poison, known as bufotenin, is illegal in California, according to the zoo.
Cnn
News
Bonnie Blodgett: The insulating, sheltering bounty of fallen leaves
In olden times when I was a girl, fall garden chores were about one thing: cleanup. Nature is messy. We let her have her fun for the summer months. When fall arrives, fun’s over. Time to sweep up the leaves that know how to party ’til they drop.
What goes up must come down, so the thought was. The rakes came out — this was before leaf blowers were invented and leaf burning was banned, exchanging one form of pollutant with another, the American way — and the bonfires roared.
I’d take kids jumping into leaf piles (before the match is lit) over-blowing and bagging if it were my call. But the best of all worlds (given the choices we have) would be if everyone just stopped with the fall cleanup.
Let the leaves stay put to insulate plant roots and minimize the damage from freeze-thaw cycles that are now a feature of winter and deadly to shallow-rooted plants.
Same with dead plants. Perennials don’t have to be cut down just because the aboveground portion is dead. The roots may go dormant but the detritus on top does what fallen leaves do: insulates. This can also be said about dead annuals.
Dead plants also shelter wildlife, and some provide food.
The time for cleaning up is spring. Then you can find another place to put last year’s dead plants. Most likely it’s the same place you’ll take the leaves you didn’t shred with the mower but left whole to insulate the garden beds. Come spring cleanup time, they’ll be added to the compost pile.
Despite the fact that you don’t have to leave home to “do something” about those leaves and in fact fall cleanup isn’t required at all, the line of vehicles waiting to enter the yard waste site near my house was several blocks long last Sunday afternoon by the time I got there. It’s now a ritual as baked in as those leaf bonfires used to be.
The good news is that most of the vehicles were crammed with leaf bags that were going to be emptied onto piles (not just tossed on top of them) that were swelling impressively from a bunch of small mounds to a single vast mountain range as I waited my turn.
Better to take them here and come back for a load of black gold in spring than to haul them to the landfill along with whatever else didn’t fit into the garbage bin.
People have finally figured out that the landfill is for non-recyclable stuff, and that organic matter, by contrast, goes on being useful indefinitely unless it’s burned, in which case the carbon dioxide it stores is released into the atmosphere and trapped there along with the other so-called greenhouse gases that are making second summer last weeks longer than it’s supposed to and turning winter into a season without reliable outdoor ice to relieve its tedium.
But still … all those engines idling made me wonder, as I so often do wonder these days, what are these people thinking?
What was I thinking, you might ask.
My trip to the site was not about leaf disposal. My vehicle was towing a trailer full of perennials and annuals that had spent the summer months not in the ground but in pots and planters.
Clay pots must be emptied in the fall or the moisture they collect over the winter will cause the soil in them to expand as warm weather returns and cracks or even shatters them.
About half my containers go indoors with the houseplants, but the “empties” are stored in the shed.
The rest of the plants in my trailer were dead tomatoes. I pulled them up, green fruits and all, tossing most of the unripe fruits into the chicken coop, there to be ignored until the hens return to full-time coop dwelling (they free range in my yard from late September, when the garden is shot and they can have at it, to whenever cold weather confines them to the coop and fully enclosed run where hungry raccoons can’t get them).
What hasn’t been picked over or turned inedible in the garden (I’m talking about the unripe tomatoes now), the imprisoned hens might deign to peck at for lack of anything else to break up the monotony of bagged kibble. Pecking for their food (as opposed to eating as dogs and cats do out of a bowl) is what makes life worth living for a chicken. That and laying her eggs where a human is least likely to find them. Their latest hiding place is a large clay saucer, about 2 feet in diameter, that I absently leaned against the foundation of the house, thus creating a tentike structure in which a chicken fits as snugly as Cinderella’s foot fit the fabled glass slipper.
Why the tomato plants don’t stay put brings up another matter we gardeners must contend with in the fall. Two matters, actually.
The first is that tomatoes (and related plants like potatoes) not only deplete the soil they’ve grown in (rotation rejuvenates spent soil) but also leave behind diseases that could infect next season’s tomatoes.
The other matter is seeds.
Not all tomatoes contain sterile seeds. Whereas most modern hybrids are sterile because succeeding generations’ fruits and flowers won’t come true and gardeners want “new and improved” plants anyway, the old-fashioned heirlooms are open-pollinated, meaning they will both come back and also come back true. (This means they won’t revert to a previous version because there isn’t one to revert to.)
Any good-sized tomato that wasn’t started from seed indoors most likely won’t ripen in time to be eaten. This is normal, of course, albeit heartbreaking for me, as I’m not a fan of fried green tomatoes. This is why the hens get them, minus the frying.
What’s not normal is summer weather lasting so long that the plants that germinated in July were able to produce edible fruit in October, and not just the cherry and grape tomatoes either, but even the beefsteaks.
So getting back to clean up, the second trip I took with my trailer full of dead plants was to another waste site, this one several miles from my house as opposed to two blocks that takes trees and shrubs.
Whereas perennials and annuals turn to compost over the winter, the best reuse for woody plants is as mulch. The task of our civil servants in charge of recycling trees and shrubs is to grind them up. This requires powerful chipping equipment, not the temperature gauges deployed to keep compost cooking at just the right temperature.
Mulch in the form of both wood chips and more finely shredded woody material is donated to the public free of charge for the very good cause of protecting our summer gardens from weeds, moisture loss through evaporation and a host of other problems that have only gotten worse with climate change.
Speaking of, I should be telling you how to plant spring bulbs — it’s that time of year — except that I planted mine last month when we had that early freeze, on the assumption that my window of opportunity was about to slam shut.
Well, it didn’t. It is still safe to plant any bulb (most notably tulips) that will have enough time in the ground between now and May to grow roots from one end of the bulb and a stem from the other. The ground is not yet frozen to the depth of 6 inches a tulip bulb must have to stay alive until it goes dormant.
How was I to know we’d have a second summer lasting well past Halloween? At the rate our fall weather is going, Thanksgiving could be 70 and sunny too, and maybe even Christmas.
All I care about at this point is that we get some precipitation. Rain, snow, sleet. I’ll take it.
We’re told to keep on watering, especially our trees, as long as the ground hasn’t frozen hard, but I’m wondering how trees and shrubs are supposed to absorb water once they’ve gone into the plant version of hibernation. This applies also to those tulip bulbs.
I mean, most of my trees and shrubs have lost their leaves and are busy hardening up the protective covers of the leaf and flower buds scheduled to open in 2023.
All but the European copper beech are looking like deciduous trees are supposed to look at this time of year, which is half dead. The beech is still resplendent.
This tree is always the slowest to leaf out and also the most reluctant to defoliate. In early summer it looks like it’s either dead or dying. When it finally does get around to unfurling its gorgeous reddish-gold (yeah, the color of fall) foliage in late June, the previous year’s leaves are still hanging around.
And I do mean hanging, just by a thread in some cases. Sometimes I get sick of looking at them and spend an hour pulling off the ones I can reach, just out of frustration. imagining they’re the reason the new leaves are coming in so late (they’re not).
As I write this, the beech tree outside my kitchen window has yet to show any sign that its leaves are aware that Halloween has come and gone. I keep telling it that summer is over. It pays no heed.
Being copper-colored the leaves don’t radically change hue in fall as most trees do, but turn from copper to fiery red with gold highlights. That lasts until about midwinter. Then they fade to russet and by spring are not just the color of potato skins — they resemble them in other ways too.
My guess is that it’s something about the copper birch’s preferred hardiness zone, not USDA Zone 4 but maybe 6 would be about right.
I think it’s just massively confused.
Aren’t we all?
News
“He will eat with a straw”
Gervonta Davis came out of nowhere with a ruthless tweet aimed at Campbell Hatton after her victory over the weekend.
The 21-year-old welterweight prospect, son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, went 9-0 early in his career with a win over Denis Bartos on Saturday night.
Following the victory, a humorous post on Twitter was published comparing him to one of the best boxers competing around that weight today – Gervonta Davis.
The troll post read: “Gervonta Davis vs Campbell Hatton 2023. Who wins and how?
“Could Campbell avenge his father’s loss to Floyd Mayweather against Floyd’s son?”
Ricky Hatton was eliminated by Mayweather in 2007 and Mayweather is now promoting Gervonta.
Most people knew the post was a joke, but some started responding seriously.
After being tagged in enough of these answers, Gervonta took the bait and gave his own answer.
The American savagely tweeted: “He will be at dinner [with] her pops the next night eating her food through a straw.
Apparently, upon realizing this was a troll post, Gervonta quickly deleted his reply.
Of course, the pair won’t be fighting anytime soon.
Hatton is well into the developmental stages of his fledgling career.
He will continue to face less regarded opposition for some time to come before slowly stepping up to find his level.
As for Gervonta, a massive fight with Ryan Garcia could be next.
The teams have agreed to the terms of the showdown, and it all now hinges on the ability of their respective broadcasters Showtime and DAZN to allow it to happen.
Sports
News
Jets have a chance Sunday to show they belong on big stage with Bills
David versus Goliath at MetLife Stadium on Sunday?
Not entirely, as the 5-3 Jets will host arguably the best team in the NFL, the 6-1 Bills. But it does have a vibe that no one is giving Gang Green much chance to win this game as they’re 12.5-point underdogs.
All year long, fans of other teams have complained about how the Jets have gotten all the breaks. How the Green and White have played backup quarterbacks in wins against the Browns, Dolphins and Broncos.
Sunday is a chance to show the naysayer that the Jets are a legitimate playoff contender. Especially after letting last weekend’s game against the Patriots slip away.
“You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low,” Jets defensive lineman Vinny Curry told the Daily News about the game against the Bills. “It is the most game because it’s the next one.
“It’s a division game, so that’s the only thing that’s going to be on our mind. It is our next game, it is a division game and we have a challenge ahead.”
One player who is looking for a bounce-back performance is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Following a string of three consecutive games of not turning the ball over, Wilson looked very much like a rookie against the Patriots.
Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions in the 22-17 loss to New England. The turnovers proved to be costly as the Patriots converted them into 10 points, which was the difference in a close game.
Throughout the week, Wilson faced criticism like he had never dealt with since he was drafted by the Jets in 2021, from analysts telling Wilson to grow up to talk the team is coddling and overprotecting him.
Despite the Jets’ four-game winning streak prior to the game against the Patriots, Wilson’s decision-making was questionable to say the least. He was throwing passes into coverage, running backward when he didn’t have to and not seeing the entire field.
In his five games since returning from a knee injury he suffered during the preseason, Wilson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. He is thrown for 1,048 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions and ranks 34th in completion percentage (54.9) and 24th in QBR (41.7)
Now Wilson will face one of the biggest challenges of his career. Not only will he be looking to put last weekend’s performance behind him, but Wilson will face a Bills defense that is first in the NFL in points allowed [14.0] and third in yards allowed per game (298.1).
“These guys are good, but we’re good,” Wilson said. “We’re a good team.
“We’re close, and things are getting closer every week. I think for us, it’s going out there and taking on the challenge of understanding that we can beat these guys.
“We just got to go out there and execute. Execution is the key.”
Before the beginning of the season, the Jets coaches made it a mission to point to make the players aware of their 12 games losing streak within the division.
The Jets finally ended that drought on Oct. 9 with their 41-17 victory against the Dolphins. But after leading 10-6 at halftime against the Patriots, the Jets let a chance to win another divisional game slip away.
At 5-3, the Jets very much remain in the AFC playoff hunt. If the postseason started today, Gang Green would be the fifth seed in the AFC.
The Jets have certainly shown they’re a better team than last year. Now can they win a game against an opponent that no one expects them to beat? Saleh has stressed the importance of closing the gap inside the AFC East.
An upset victory against the Bills will show this Jets team has finally arrived.
“We always feel like the ultimate measuring stick is ourselves,” Saleh said.
“Every week you play in the NFL, there is so much parity that every game is a measuring stick. It’s not necessarily a measuring stick against your opponents, it’s a measuring stick against yourself and what can you do better than the day before, if you will.
“You have to have that mindset. You can’t make one team bigger than the other, otherwise, you’re going to create inconsistency in the way you play. For us, the challenge is to go out there, and you’re really measuring yourself against you.
“If you are better than you were the day before, then you feel like it’ll be good enough. So, in regards to a measuring stick, it’s always about us.”
()
News
The dormant ballot battle that could help restore access to abortion in the South
While there hasn’t been a public poll on the amendment, progressives who hope to defeat it point to their large cash advantage as an encouraging sign. According to reports filed with the secretary of state’s office, the Protect Kentucky Access campaign raised nearly $5 million this year, compared to about $867,000 reported by Yes for Life — the campaign supporting the measure.
This transport allowed Protect Kentucky Access to hire one of the architects of the progressives’ upset victory in Kansas – Rachel Sweet – and cover the state in television and digital ads with a message similar to the one they used. earlier this summer to appeal to Republicans and Libertarian voters: that the amendment would allow lawmakers to infringe on privacy and personal medical decisions.
“Little red states are really underinvested,” Sweet said, adding that she thinks the results of this year’s vote will change advocates’ views of what’s possible to achieve in controlled parts of the country. by the GOP if you submit the issues to a popular. vote.
Their campaign also put resources into countering pressure for the amendment that much of the state’s religious community has been mounting. Protect Kentucky Access has enlisted progressive religious leaders like Reverend Wayne A. Gnatuk, a retired Presbyterian minister and leader of the Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, to appear in television commercials in its clerical collar, speaking to congregations about the ‘amendment and set tables at big events like the Kentucky State Fair.
Gnatuk told POLITICO there is more variation in beliefs between different religions and different Christian denominations on the thorny issue of early life than many people realize – a point he hopes Tuesday’s vote will demonstrate.
“By what right can one of these religious positions impose its theology on the others? ” He asked. “It’s a matter of religious freedom. I don’t want Evangelicals and Roman Catholics telling me what to do or what my family should do or what my friends should do. It’s honestly none of their business.
Most of Yes for Life’s funding comes from the Kentucky Catholic Conference, the Kentucky Baptist Convention, and other faith groups, and they’ve held numerous events at churches to rally support for the measure, including a large prayer gathering on Sunday before the vote.
“Pastors always come to our offices asking for more signs for their congregation and saying, ‘I want to pray with you because we know how hard you work,’” said Addia Wuchner, a former Republican House Rep. State of Kentucky who now leads the Yes for Life campaign. “The other side may have the money to buy fancy ads, but Kentuckians are also hearing about their communities.”
Wuchner and other anti-abortion leaders say they are confident because Kentucky has repeatedly elected leaders who oppose abortion — including lawmakers who enacted a trigger ban before the fall of roe deer.
Walls also argued that the results in Kansas were a fluke and that voters there were emotional in the immediate aftermath. of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning roe deer. Now, he said, “people will make more multifaceted decisions about how they vote.”
But those working to persuade Kentuckians to vote yes also said they were battling a sense of complacency among voters who agree with their position.
“A lot of people think, ‘Well, roe deer has been reversed and we have a trigger law, so, game over, we’re over,” Marina Mason, a Louisville native who works with the anti-abortion group Students for Life, told POLITICO. “We’re trying to say, ‘Guys, don’t get too comfortable and assume we’ve done it and we can all go home. Just because we have these laws in place right now doesn’t mean they’re going to stay forever.
Mason said she and other canvassers are working to remind voters of the stakes in the upcoming court hearing on the state’s abortion restrictions, telling them to approve the amendment to avoid “a Roe vs. Wade 2.0. »
Advocates on both sides said they were looking beyond Tuesday’s vote to years of struggle in the courts and legislature over abortion in the Bluegrass State.
Gnatuk is working to expand its network of a few dozen clergy and a handful of congregations that support abortion rights, while Students for Life said their move also aims to improve how voters perceive the anti-abortion movement.
“We want to win, obviously,” said Helene Senn, a University of Louisville student who is volunteering for the campaign to pass the amendment. “But the conversation we have with someone could change their whole life and open the door for them to see that not all pro-lifers dress up as Grim Reapers and yell at them, or whatever. If we are able to show the humanity of the pro-life generation, that would be a win here.
Politices
