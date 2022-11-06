Time, channel, where to watch Jets-Bills live online

Hailing from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in this must-see AFC East showdown!

It should be a good one. Josh Allen and the Bills are one of the two best teams (thanks to the Eagles!) in the NFL. Winners of four straight games, Buffalo have suffered just one loss this season (a 21-19 loss at the hands of the fiery Miami Dolphins) as they enter Week 9 atop the AFC East with a 6-1 record.

The Jets were one of the surprise teams of the season. After starting the season at 1-2, the boys in green had four straight wins before losing to the New England Patriots in Week 8. The AFC East is one of the top divisions in football, with the Jets (5-3), Dolphins (5-3) and Patriots (4-4) eyeing the Bills in first place.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch the Week 9 battle between the Bills and Jets online.

WHAT TIME IS THE BILLS-JETS GAME TODAY?

The Week 9 Bills-Jets game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

BILLS VS JETS LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable connection, you can watch today’s Bills/Jets game live on CBS, CBS.com, Paramount+, or the CBS app. The NFL game you will be offered on CBS, however, depends on your location. A full coverage map of FOX and CBS games is available at 506sports.com.

Paramount+ offers the Essential plan (available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year) and an ad-free Premium plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). While the Essential plan doesn’t normally include local live streaming from CBS, the plan does feature the NFL on CBS, which means you can stream the NFL through all Paramount+ plans. Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial to eligible subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH THE BILLS-JETS MATCH LIVE WITHOUT CABLE FOR FREE:

You can also stream the Jets-Bills game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials to eligible subscribers.

Depending on your location, you’ll also be able to watch the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular and postseason games that you can watch on your phone or tablet. The streaming service also offers a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

NFL STREAMING OPTIONS ON HULU:

While you can’t stream today’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s CBS live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.