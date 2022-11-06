News
Time, channel, where to watch Jets-Bills live online
Hailing from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in this must-see AFC East showdown!
It should be a good one. Josh Allen and the Bills are one of the two best teams (thanks to the Eagles!) in the NFL. Winners of four straight games, Buffalo have suffered just one loss this season (a 21-19 loss at the hands of the fiery Miami Dolphins) as they enter Week 9 atop the AFC East with a 6-1 record.
The Jets were one of the surprise teams of the season. After starting the season at 1-2, the boys in green had four straight wins before losing to the New England Patriots in Week 8. The AFC East is one of the top divisions in football, with the Jets (5-3), Dolphins (5-3) and Patriots (4-4) eyeing the Bills in first place.
From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch the Week 9 battle between the Bills and Jets online.
WHAT TIME IS THE BILLS-JETS GAME TODAY?
The Week 9 Bills-Jets game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
BILLS VS JETS LIVE STREAM INFO:
If you have a valid cable connection, you can watch today’s Bills/Jets game live on CBS, CBS.com, Paramount+, or the CBS app. The NFL game you will be offered on CBS, however, depends on your location. A full coverage map of FOX and CBS games is available at 506sports.com.
Paramount+ offers the Essential plan (available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year) and an ad-free Premium plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). While the Essential plan doesn’t normally include local live streaming from CBS, the plan does feature the NFL on CBS, which means you can stream the NFL through all Paramount+ plans. Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial to eligible subscribers.
HOW TO WATCH THE BILLS-JETS MATCH LIVE WITHOUT CABLE FOR FREE:
You can also stream the Jets-Bills game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials to eligible subscribers.
Depending on your location, you’ll also be able to watch the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular and postseason games that you can watch on your phone or tablet. The streaming service also offers a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.
NFL STREAMING OPTIONS ON HULU:
While you can’t stream today’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s CBS live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
New York Post
News
Heavily Pregnant Summer Walker Breaks Up With Her Baby Daddy, LVRD Pharaoh, After Tattooing Each Other’s Names On Their Side Faces
One thing is uncertain in Hollywood and that’s marriages and relationships. It never lasts! And if you want your relationship or marriage to last in Hollywood, you would have to endure a lot of BS from your partner. Well, Summer Walker and her incoming baby daddy LVRD Pharaoh have broken up despite having each other’s… Read More »Heavily Pregnant Summer Walker Breaks Up With Her Baby Daddy, LVRD Pharaoh, After Tattooing Each Other’s Names On Their Side Faces
The post Heavily Pregnant Summer Walker Breaks Up With Her Baby Daddy, LVRD Pharaoh, After Tattooing Each Other’s Names On Their Side Faces appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Five adults dead after shooting reported at Maryland home
Five adults were found dead Friday afternoon at a home in La Plata, Maryland, after a shooting was reported around 4 p.m.
La Plata police found five adults dead in the home after responding to the shooting report, NBC News noted.
Charles County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Diane Richardson would not comment on whether the five adults were shot or whether their deaths resulted from other means, CNN reported.
KWTX quoted Richardson as saying, “This is a very sad day for this town.”
She added: “I went inside, found that all five people had died. All appear to be adults. Investigators work at the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.
Five people were found dead in a La Plata home in Charles County, Maryland on Friday afternoon.
— OMCP (@WTOP) November 5, 2022
WTOP observed a report from NBC Washington that “the sheriff’s office is talking to a person who called to report the shooting and is cooperating.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
England v Argentina: Rugby Union Autumn Nations Series – live | Fall Nations Series
Key events
Mark Durden Smith, on Amazon Prime, speaks with England forwards coach Richard Cockerill, who says the following today: “The young lads have arrived and they will take their chance today. We can’t wait to get started.
On Alex Colethe Northampton second line who will make his debut: “We can’t wait to see how he is doing.
“Let’s do the basics really well…especially against this team…and then we can build on that for the next three games.”
Eddie Jones thanked England cricketer, Jonny Bairstow, for a “fantastic” motivational speech for the camp players:
Preamble
England will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa before the end of November in this Autumn Nations Series. Eddie Jones calls it a mini-World Cup, and while that throwaway soundtrack has stuck, it’s really a series of one-off, revenue-generating “friendlies” that will ultimately have little bearing on next year’s tournament.
That said, Argentina and next weekend’s opponents Japan are both in Pool D with England in France, and Jones’ side will kick off their World Cup campaign against Cougars in Marseilles on September 9. Randwick’s former team-mate and longtime Jones opponent Michael Cheika returned from leading Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup to take charge of Argentina at Twickenham today. All going well, the former Australian friends will have another chance to face off at the Stade Vélodrome next year.
England have returned from Jersey and the training camp which started with Misogi activity, a “Japanese Shinto practice of ritual purification”, also known as team building. The players have also started to ramp up their fitness regimen with a view to peaking next fall. In a sense, this is the day the official countdown to Rugby World Cup 2023 begins: Jones and England will be determined to start as they want to go.
Kick off: 2:15 p.m.
theguardian
News
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Have a Friendly Feud to Celebrate Christmas Early: ‘I Can’t Give Up Thanksgiving’
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart have been caught up in the age-old battle of when it’s too early to celebrate Christmas last week.
“Mariah, you know me. I’m a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart said during an interview on the “Today” show this week, speaking to the “Christmas Queen.”
“You can’t give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey,” she implored. “I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So don’t think we’re going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”
MARIAH CAREY, DUBBED THE “QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS BY FANS”, OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES THAT CHRISTMAS IS HERE
The home and garden maven’s tsk-tsking came after Carey posted a short video to her social media on Nov. 1, which showed her first as a cackling Halloween witch before quickly transforming into a a diva wearing a Santa costume and riding reindeer, belting “It’s time!” against the background of his mega hit “All I Want for Christmas is You”.
The “We Belong Together” singer responded to the “Martha Stewart Living” founder on Nov. 3, tweeting, “Dear Martha!! I’ll NEVER give up on Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into it. festive mood now!”
She then invited Stewart to her home for the holiday honoring the Pilgrims and suggested an invite to Martha’s infamous Thanksgiving festivities.
“PS, I would love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner even though I haven’t been invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza yet! And THAT IS MAJOR! Especially if Snoop is coming!” Carey added, mentioning Stewart’s rapper friend Snoop Dogg.
Stewart has yet to respond to either of Carey’s overtures.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Last year, Stewart wrote in her blog that she entertained 16 guests at an 18-foot dining table with a plethora of fall comfort foods at her upstate New York farm. In the past, she said she had invited up to 40 guests to her home for Turkey Day.
Fox
News
hundreds of environmental activists take over the tarmac at Schiphol airport – RT in French
In protest against air traffic pollution, hundreds of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists entered the tarmac at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and sat in front of private jets. The police arrested them.
Hundreds of climate activists were arrested on November 5 at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after breaking through fences and occupying a parking area for private jets.
Protesters, many wearing white coveralls and some on bicycles, took to the tarmac at around 12 p.m., before taking a seat in front of at least 14 private planes. There was also a Royal Canadian Air Force C-130 transporter on that tarmac.
Singing slogans like “Down with flights” or “Schiphol polluter of the environment”, these activists from the NGOs Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion circled the tarmac, to the applause of a few people on the other side of the fences.
“Today’s action means that Schiphol airport must reduce its emissions, there must be fewer flights,” Greenpeace Netherlands spokeswoman Faiza Oulahsen told AFP. “We start with flights that we absolutely don’t need, like private jets and short flights,” he added.
About three hours after the tarmac invasion began, Dutch border police began arresting activists, some of whom were dragged to buses after passively resisting. “We take this very seriously. These people are in a place where they should not have been,” police spokesman Major Robert van Kapel told AFP.
The action took place the day before the opening on November 6 in Egypt of COP27, the UN climate summit.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Hyde5: Here’s how the Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago
The Miami Dolphins play in Chicago after a big trade week for both teams. The Dolphins added a big piece to its defense in Bradley Chubb and a complementary piece in running back Jeff Wilson. The Bears lost two big defensive pieces and added receiver Chase Claypool.
The better team got better, in other words, while Chicago began planning for next year. Here are five ways the Dolphins keep it that way Sunday:
1. Let the offense’s big-play offense eat. Just like in Detroit, the Dolphins meet a Chicago defense full of questions. Detroit ranked the worst in the league and the Dolphins took them to task. Now comes a Chicago team that’s traded linebacker Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn off a marginal defense (18th in points, 16th in yards). The Bears have a good secondary, but their defensive front didn’t sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last week and barely had any pressure on him. Chicago ranks 27th in sacks and that was with two of its veteran players until last week. With the weather predicted to be nice in Chicago, this should be another big day for the Dolphins big-play offense to make some big plays
2. Contain Justin Fields. Chicago looked lost on offense until two games ago when it changed everything during an off-week to play to quarterback Justin Fields’ strengths. Suddenly, an offense that hadn’t scored more than 23 points (against lowly Houston) scored 33 at New England and 29 at Dallas. Is that who they are? Fields isn’t the pocket passer Chicago tried to make him. He is allowed to move, run and create now. The pass-rush strategy, as much as the rush itself, is key here. That said …
3. Show what Bradley Chubb and this defensive front can do. You want to see the new present get unwrapped, right? You should see it, too. Chicago has allowed a league-worst 31 sacks. That hasn’t changed even as they’ve scored points. Fields was sacked four times in each of the past two weeks. So the Bears allow the defense to make big plays. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins keep its three edge pass rushers on the field in passing situations, moving either Jaelan Phillips or Emmanuel Ogbah inside. And what of Melvin Ingram? There are some decisions to make here, but lots of options moving forward.
4. Chicago run game vs. Miami run defense. This could morph into a 1970s run-the-ball game if Chicago has its way. Even with their transformed offense, Chicago runs the ball well. It leads the league in rushing at 188.4 yards a game (5.3 yards per rush). That said, the Dolphins rush defense has been strong this year, ranking fifth in the league (100.6 yards a game). If Chicago can run the ball effectively, it can control the game’s tempo and keep the ball from Miami’s big-play offense.
5. Don’t let this be the outlier. Every season has a game where they play much better than they are (Baltimore’s win for Dolphins last season) to buoy all hope and has one where they’re significantly worse than they are (Tennessee’s loss last year). The Dolphins haven’t had a game on the downside like that this season. There’s enough new energy on this team with the trade for Chubb this week that there’s no reason to overlook this game. Don’t lose a game you should win. The Dolphins are five-point favorites for a reason.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bears 20.
()
Time, channel, where to watch Jets-Bills live online
Heavily Pregnant Summer Walker Breaks Up With Her Baby Daddy, LVRD Pharaoh, After Tattooing Each Other’s Names On Their Side Faces
Five adults dead after shooting reported at Maryland home
England v Argentina: Rugby Union Autumn Nations Series – live | Fall Nations Series
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Have a Friendly Feud to Celebrate Christmas Early: ‘I Can’t Give Up Thanksgiving’
hundreds of environmental activists take over the tarmac at Schiphol airport – RT in French
Hyde5: Here’s how the Miami Dolphins take care of business in Chicago
Amazon’s top entertainment picks with thousands of 5-star reviews
Sunday Bulletin Board: A funny thing happened on the way to the funeral!
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Maple Leafs
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark