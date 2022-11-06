Top Democrat Sean Patrik Malponey says families struggling with inflation need to eat Chief Boyardee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Frank Annie sees despair in his hospital, where people in their 30s and 40s arrive with organ failure after injecting themselves with opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those lining up in gyms and church parking lots where he hands out overdose reversal medication. Sheena Griffith encounters him on the streets where she navigates with a car full of HIV test kits and disinfectant to sanitize syringes.

Annie is a Republican, Solomon a Democrat and Griffith an Independent. All three are running for city council in the battle-scarred capital of West Virginia, where the devastating toll of the opioid crisis transcends party politics.

“There’s so much uncontrolled pain, and it’s exhausting,” said Griffith, a recovery coach who has struggled with addiction herself. “If we are a God-fearing state, a God-fearing country, where is God in the city of Charleston?

More than a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared Charleston the scene of the nation’s ‘most concerning HIV epidemic’ due to intravenous drug use, the three candidates say little have changed. And with millions of dollars from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies on the way specifically for treatment and recovery, they also feel the urgency to get it right locally, where it matters most.

But people are divided, even if they are not partisan. Against CDC advice, state and local officials voted last year to criminalize programs that give people who inject drugs clean needles to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis C. low-barrier shelter using COVID-19 relief money that would allow homeless residents to receive treatment for substance use disorders – originally endorsed by the city’s Democratic mayor – was filed after that people have complained about the potential impact on nearby schools and businesses.

Charleston, which leans more liberal than the rest of West Virginia, has invested several million dollars in COVID relief funds to support a women’s shelter, a program that helps people access permanent housing and a truck for food run by a local soup kitchen, but most of the money went to economic development initiatives.

PHOTOS: West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

Annie said the city is more focused on trying to rebrand and rebuild after the decline of the coal industry and the pain of the opioid epidemic, and hasn’t really resolved yet. the underlying issues, including the needs of people who have long been exploited.

“We are going through a very uncomfortable transitional era in West Virginia, basically for the soul of West Virginia,” said the cardiovascular health researcher at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital. “This level of pain and distrust is nothing new. The question is what do we do with it now. Are we continually ignoring it, or are we trying to be proactive and finally trust the science? »

Solomon, a trained social worker, co-directs the nonprofit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. He said members of his organization felt a sense of urgency in 2020 when they began setting up tents in church parking lots and distributing sterile syringes.

Needle access programs are CDC-recommended and scientifically proven methods to prevent disease transmission. At SOAR’s health lounges — located in the part of Charleston with the highest percentage of overdose emergency calls — they performed HIV tests and dispensed the reversal drug naloxone. overdose. They also helped connect people to recovery resources.

But some people in the city were suspicious. They complained about needle waste and said the program allowed people who use drugs to continue using. They said health fairs introduced new challenges, such as homelessness and mental health issues, to residential neighborhoods.

Jennifer Pharr, a fellow Democrat who is running in the same race as Solomon for one of six at-large seats, said SOAR hasn’t spent enough time getting community buy-in and explaining what she was doing before she started distributing needles. It didn’t help that the majority-white organization also held health fairs in the Charleston neighborhood with the highest concentration of black residents, said Pharr, who is black.

Pharr, who lost her brother to an overdose, said the issue is personal for many people and she understands their fear.

“You really have to go knock on the neighbors’ door and let them know what you’re doing,” she said. “There will always be a collateral circumstance that arises from any good intention.”

State legislators have responded to the situation by passing new regulations requiring syringe providers to be licensed and needle recipients to present state ID – something many homeless people lack – and return each needle after use.

The city council followed with an order making it a criminal offense to operate an exchange program violating the restrictions, adding fines of $500 to $1,000 per violation.

SOAR closed its needle exchange; new cases of HIV continued to be reported.

Traveling around the city for three days with a backpack, eating at soup kitchens and sleeping under bridges and in parking lots last summer, Solomon asked residents about the changes they would like to see. He said many people “just need basic dignity and services,” which the city has a rare opportunity to provide.

“They’ve never had so much money in the history of money in this city, and you could argue that there’s never been more stigma in the history of stigma,” said said Solomon. “How bad does the pain have to get until the city says we need to have a vision for a city of mercy, for a city of solutions?”

Annie said he wants every city official to be able to spend time in their hospital’s intensive care unit.

“Sometimes they feel like they’re living in a reality that’s very different from what’s actually going on, or they choose not to acknowledge it,” he said.

As a Republican, he tried to point out the financial burden of caring for people when addiction goes untreated. From 2008 to 2015, Annie’s hospital lost more than $13 million treating patients with infective endocarditis, a life-threatening heart inflammation that’s relatively rare outside of intravenous drug users. Many of them are uninsured and have to stay in hospital beds for weeks.

He wants the city and the hospital system to join forces in a harm reduction program – something hospital management has already expressed interest in. syringe services.

He said it frustrates him to hear people say there needs to be more data on HIV and other opioid-related issues in the city because he’s the one collecting it.

“We’ve had the data for years,” he said. “It’s just that there is no will.”

Griffith, who works at the same hospital as Annie, sees how people live once they’re gone. Driving around in her Nissan Maxima, she searches for people in tent encampments, in abandoned houses, in alleyways and offers them food, blankets and support.

“Every day I go out and try to help someone save someone, say something that will change their mind, save their life and make them want to be better,” said she declared. “And every day that I do that, I drown, because it’s so repetitive.”

Griffith, now recovering from years of addiction and homelessness, said she probably would have died if it hadn’t been for a program that offered clean needles. When she lost everything, it was a worker she had met at the needle exchange who helped her get treatment.

She said people trying to solve the problem by criminalizing addiction just don’t get it.

“They don’t know what it’s like sleeping rough and wondering where you’re going to eat that night,” she said. “That people who have lived a real life, who come from the streets, try to change things. Our town is dying of drug addiction, so let the people who care about what our town is dying of solve the problem.