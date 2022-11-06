Top Democrat Sean Patrik Malponey says families struggling with inflation need to eat Chief Boyardee

Newsletter Sign-Up
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney recalled eating Chef Boyardee as a child when prices rose – and ‘that’s what families have to do’ when times get tough .
The Democratic representative from Hudson Valley in New York told Halston Media in late October that his family of eight turned to canned pasta products when gas prices rose.
Chey Boyardee’s boxes of Beefaroni, Mini Ravioli and Lasagna sell for $1.24 on Walmart’s website.
Maloney, the man charged with keeping Democrats in power in the House, faces a tough race against Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. The nonpartisan Cook report has the race as a draw and when the results come in on Tuesday, it could mean how Democrats might do across the country.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney recalled eating Chef Boyardee as a child when prices rose – and ‘that’s what families have to do’ when the times are hard
Projections show Republicans sweeping the House as Democrats are accused of focusing more on issues like abortion and dangers to democracy than the economy – which polls show is the top concern Americans in these elections.
“The people of the Hudson Valley are feeling pain at the pumps and in the grocery stores, what have you done and what do you plan to do to help solve our inflation problem?” Maloney asked during of the interview published on October 27.
“Yeah, well, I grew up in a family where, you know, if the price of gas went up, the food budget went down,” Maloney replied.
“So at this time of the week we would be eating Chef Boyardee if that budget didn’t change. So this is what families need to do, this is what we need to do.
Maloney then discussed actions he believed would reduce inflation. Although rising prices are a top concern for American voters, Democrats have spent ten times as much on abortion campaign ads.
“We are capping out-of-pocket expenses for seniors under Medicare. That’s a big deal.
“So now only $2,000 a year will be paid out come rain or shine,” Maloney said. “It allows seniors to budget. We’re also, finally, negotiating through Medicare with the big prescription drug companies to lower the cost of everyone’s prescription drugs. It is long overdue”.
Maloney also admitted in the interview that Democrats have a “sympathy problem” and that releasing 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will help ease the pain at the pump.
“We need to do more to keep this price from going up and down. And there are other things we can do.
“We absolutely can reduce health insurance premiums for people covered by the Affordable Care Act. We did it,” he added. “We can pay for these things, by the way, with a big business tax, so they end up paying what they owe.” We finally did.
A spokesperson for Maloney slammed Lawler for sharing the interview clip on social media and “shed light” on struggling families.
“Unlike Lawler, who benefits from his own campaign and lobbied banks for big oil companies, Rep. Maloney understands what families face,” the spokesperson told Fox News.
Mia Ehrenberg, Maloney’s communications director, said on Twitter that Lawler shared the clip: “Mike, your desperation is showing. Winning contestants don’t resort to horribly taking things out of context. How about explaining Voters Why do you oppose the Cut Inflation Act that cuts prescription drug costs and cuts energy costs?
Lawler said the comments show Maloney is out of touch with struggling families.
“Sean Maloney’s solution to fighting inflation is: Let them eat Chef Boyardee!” Lawler said. “It shows how disconnected he is from work [sic] the struggles of the elderly, working families and those in need. Voters understand that the only way to fix it is to fire the very politicians who created this mess in the first place, which is why Sean Maloney will lose on Election Day!
Once again, no one won gold in Saturday night’s Powerball roll. The pot now stands at an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion. The cash value also increased to approximately $929.1 million.
Saturday’s results mean the jackpot will now roll over to Monday, when the next draw is expected to take place.
Saturday’s jackpot surpassed the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee. Long-time players and first-timers flocked to buy tickets ahead of Saturday’s draw, according to The Associated Press.
The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power play: 3x
No one has hit all six numbers in over three months. That’s 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is down to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3, when a ticket from Pennsylvania won a prize of $206.9 million.
Although there was no big winner on Saturday, 16 tickets won million dollar prizes after matching all five white balls. Additionally, a lucky person from Kentucky also won a $2 million prize after matching all the white balls and including the Power Play option in their ticket.
In total, more than 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s draw.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Frank Annie sees despair in his hospital, where people in their 30s and 40s arrive with organ failure after injecting themselves with opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those lining up in gyms and church parking lots where he hands out overdose reversal medication. Sheena Griffith encounters him on the streets where she navigates with a car full of HIV test kits and disinfectant to sanitize syringes.
Annie is a Republican, Solomon a Democrat and Griffith an Independent. All three are running for city council in the battle-scarred capital of West Virginia, where the devastating toll of the opioid crisis transcends party politics.
“There’s so much uncontrolled pain, and it’s exhausting,” said Griffith, a recovery coach who has struggled with addiction herself. “If we are a God-fearing state, a God-fearing country, where is God in the city of Charleston?
More than a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared Charleston the scene of the nation’s ‘most concerning HIV epidemic’ due to intravenous drug use, the three candidates say little have changed. And with millions of dollars from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies on the way specifically for treatment and recovery, they also feel the urgency to get it right locally, where it matters most.
But people are divided, even if they are not partisan. Against CDC advice, state and local officials voted last year to criminalize programs that give people who inject drugs clean needles to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis C. low-barrier shelter using COVID-19 relief money that would allow homeless residents to receive treatment for substance use disorders – originally endorsed by the city’s Democratic mayor – was filed after that people have complained about the potential impact on nearby schools and businesses.
Charleston, which leans more liberal than the rest of West Virginia, has invested several million dollars in COVID relief funds to support a women’s shelter, a program that helps people access permanent housing and a truck for food run by a local soup kitchen, but most of the money went to economic development initiatives.
Annie said the city is more focused on trying to rebrand and rebuild after the decline of the coal industry and the pain of the opioid epidemic, and hasn’t really resolved yet. the underlying issues, including the needs of people who have long been exploited.
“We are going through a very uncomfortable transitional era in West Virginia, basically for the soul of West Virginia,” said the cardiovascular health researcher at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital. “This level of pain and distrust is nothing new. The question is what do we do with it now. Are we continually ignoring it, or are we trying to be proactive and finally trust the science? »
Solomon, a trained social worker, co-directs the nonprofit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. He said members of his organization felt a sense of urgency in 2020 when they began setting up tents in church parking lots and distributing sterile syringes.
Needle access programs are CDC-recommended and scientifically proven methods to prevent disease transmission. At SOAR’s health lounges — located in the part of Charleston with the highest percentage of overdose emergency calls — they performed HIV tests and dispensed the reversal drug naloxone. overdose. They also helped connect people to recovery resources.
But some people in the city were suspicious. They complained about needle waste and said the program allowed people who use drugs to continue using. They said health fairs introduced new challenges, such as homelessness and mental health issues, to residential neighborhoods.
Jennifer Pharr, a fellow Democrat who is running in the same race as Solomon for one of six at-large seats, said SOAR hasn’t spent enough time getting community buy-in and explaining what she was doing before she started distributing needles. It didn’t help that the majority-white organization also held health fairs in the Charleston neighborhood with the highest concentration of black residents, said Pharr, who is black.
Pharr, who lost her brother to an overdose, said the issue is personal for many people and she understands their fear.
“You really have to go knock on the neighbors’ door and let them know what you’re doing,” she said. “There will always be a collateral circumstance that arises from any good intention.”
State legislators have responded to the situation by passing new regulations requiring syringe providers to be licensed and needle recipients to present state ID – something many homeless people lack – and return each needle after use.
The city council followed with an order making it a criminal offense to operate an exchange program violating the restrictions, adding fines of $500 to $1,000 per violation.
SOAR closed its needle exchange; new cases of HIV continued to be reported.
Traveling around the city for three days with a backpack, eating at soup kitchens and sleeping under bridges and in parking lots last summer, Solomon asked residents about the changes they would like to see. He said many people “just need basic dignity and services,” which the city has a rare opportunity to provide.
“They’ve never had so much money in the history of money in this city, and you could argue that there’s never been more stigma in the history of stigma,” said said Solomon. “How bad does the pain have to get until the city says we need to have a vision for a city of mercy, for a city of solutions?”
Annie said he wants every city official to be able to spend time in their hospital’s intensive care unit.
“Sometimes they feel like they’re living in a reality that’s very different from what’s actually going on, or they choose not to acknowledge it,” he said.
As a Republican, he tried to point out the financial burden of caring for people when addiction goes untreated. From 2008 to 2015, Annie’s hospital lost more than $13 million treating patients with infective endocarditis, a life-threatening heart inflammation that’s relatively rare outside of intravenous drug users. Many of them are uninsured and have to stay in hospital beds for weeks.
He wants the city and the hospital system to join forces in a harm reduction program – something hospital management has already expressed interest in. syringe services.
He said it frustrates him to hear people say there needs to be more data on HIV and other opioid-related issues in the city because he’s the one collecting it.
“We’ve had the data for years,” he said. “It’s just that there is no will.”
Griffith, who works at the same hospital as Annie, sees how people live once they’re gone. Driving around in her Nissan Maxima, she searches for people in tent encampments, in abandoned houses, in alleyways and offers them food, blankets and support.
“Every day I go out and try to help someone save someone, say something that will change their mind, save their life and make them want to be better,” said she declared. “And every day that I do that, I drown, because it’s so repetitive.”
Griffith, now recovering from years of addiction and homelessness, said she probably would have died if it hadn’t been for a program that offered clean needles. When she lost everything, it was a worker she had met at the needle exchange who helped her get treatment.
She said people trying to solve the problem by criminalizing addiction just don’t get it.
“They don’t know what it’s like sleeping rough and wondering where you’re going to eat that night,” she said. “That people who have lived a real life, who come from the streets, try to change things. Our town is dying of drug addiction, so let the people who care about what our town is dying of solve the problem.
This week begins with some rain and lots of heat before temperatures drop back down to a more seasonal range in the mid-50s and 60s.
According to the Boston office of the National Weather Service (NWS), Sunday and Monday will see unusually warm temperatures well into the 70s.
“Much cooler/seasonal temperatures arrive Tuesday/Wednesday with a return to mild weather Thursday and Friday. Apart from a few possible showers late Sunday evening; rain not expected until next Friday-Saturday,” the NWS said. tweeted.
Monday’s predicted high of 74 is just shy of Boston’s 1978 record of 77 degrees. The warm weather follows an equally pleasant weekend, with record temperatures across the region.
“The low temperature in Boston [Sunday] in the morning was 66F… crushing the all-time mark for the hottest low in November,” tweeted Eric Fisher, WBZ meteorologist. “Worcester also set a new historic mark for November with a low of 62F.”
The NWS reported record times on Saturday in Hartford, Providence and Worcester.
“Hartford reached 78 degrees [Saturday] afternoon beating their old record of 76 set in 1994. Providence hit 75 degrees and Worcester hit 73, which tied previous records for the date also set in 1994,” the service tweeted.
Sunday’s high of 76 could break Boston’s 2015 record of 73, according to NBC meteorologist Pamela Gardner.
There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday, with clouds until mid-morning, then a gradual clearing. Wind gusts can reach up to 26 mph.
A cooldown begins Tuesday with an expected high of 52 and sunny skies. Tuesday evening will drop to a low of around 33.
Wednesday will also be sunny and cooler, with highs near 52 and evening lows around 40.
Thursday warms up a bit with some sunshine and a high near 63. Overnight temperatures shouldn’t drop below 50. There’s a chance of rain Friday, Veterans Day, and a low of around 54 Rain is also likely Friday evening through early Saturday.
Next weekend will see highs in the mid-50s, with Saturday morning showers clearing and changing to intervals of cloud and sunshine through Sunday.
NEW YORK — Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the New York Marathon men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time, shattering the course record on Sunday and tying Kurt Fearnley for the most wins in the men’s wheelchair race.
Hug completed the 26.2-mile course that spans New York’s five boroughs in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds to beat the previous mark of 1:29.22 set by Fearnley of Australia in 2006. Hug, who also won the race last year, won $50,000 for breaking the course record. He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes ahead of runner-up Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois.
Susannah Scaroni also broke the course record in the women’s wheelchair race, finishing in 1:42.43. It was 21 seconds better than the previous mark held by Tatyana McFadden.
Scaroni, a 31-year-old from Illinois, retired early from the field and also earned the bonus for breaking the course record. She edged Switzerland’s Manuela Schar by 2 1/2 minutes and last year’s winner, Australia’s Madison de Rozario, finished third.
Scaroni won the Chicago Marathon last month and took victory for the first time in New York after finishing third in 2019.
Hug, 36, nicknamed the “Silver Bullet”, has had a great streak, winning four gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year as well as the Tokyo, Berlin, London and Chicago marathons in 2022.
Hug won on an unusually hot day for the season – with the temperature expected to soar into the 70s and possibly challenge the record for the hottest race since the marathon was moved in November 1986. Although that may not be may not be good for the 50,000 runners, Hug said Thursday that the warm conditions are ideal for wheelchair runners.
It was the first time the marathon had returned to full capacity since the pandemic.
It looks like Donald Glover will officially be back for the Community movie after all.
Since the movie’s initial announcement didn’t mention the actor, who played Troy for the first five seasons of the NBC show, fans doubted Glover would reprise his role.
Show creator Dan Harmon, however, has since confirmed that Glover will indeed join the cast for the new project.
“For lack of a better word, there was a bullet that fumbled… [Glover] is to the clown,” Harmon told Variety. “Man, I wouldn’t think of doing [the movie] without Donald.
The showrunner previously said he believed Glover would return “based on word of mouth.” He added: “So I believe he’s coming back. I think if there are names missing from a list it’s because the names that are on the list, their agreements are agreed enough for it to be correct. to say they’re on the list, and anyone who’s not on a list, they’re just not yet, so there’s nothing official about anyone.
Joel McHale, who starred in the original series, will serve as the film’s executive producer alongside series creator Harmon, who will also write the screenplay. Andrew Guest is also on board to produce.
“‘Six Seasons and a Movie’ started as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly sparked a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, President , entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.
“We are incredibly grateful that 15 years later we are able to deliver this promised film to fans and we look forward to working with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy. .for Peacock audiences.
The village on the other side
The Salt Lake City Council has voted in favor of a project to build a small community of mini-houses for people experiencing chronic homelessness, in a project that organizers hope could be a model for other cities.
The organization behind this effort is The Other Side Village, which is currently in the process of submitting building permits to begin development. He hopes to start housing people in the summer of 2023.
Samuel Grenny, village communications director, joined the project shortly after it started a year and a half ago.
“It’s very overwhelming. We’ve put in a lot of work to make it happen,” Grenny told NPR by phone. “It’s just really, really rewarding.”
The village will provide permanent housing for people who are chronically homeless, meaning they have spent a cumulative year or more on the streets in the last three years. The Other Side Village specifically targets those struggling with mental illness or addiction, as they have the most difficulty finding and maintaining housing.
The village on the other side
The community will initially consist of 60 fully-equipped cottage-style homes, divided into small neighborhoods of 30 homes. He will have a bodega and plans to start a donut shop and a succulent plant arrangement business. These stores will provide employment opportunities for villagers, so they can become financially self-sufficient while connecting with the surrounding area. community.
Planners eventually hope to build an outdoor events center and auditorium for world-class musical talent.
“The village will live or die depending on whether it’s a place where people are excited and eager to come,” Grenny said.
Initially, the village faced significant opposition. The space allocated for the homes is in District Two, on the west side of Salt Lake City. In a phone call with NPR, City Council member Alejandro Puy, who represents the district, says it’s one of the few in Utah with a minority majority. And he’s used to feeling ignored.
“In my district alone, there are several public institutions for those who are in prison or detention, several halfway houses, addiction treatment centers, shelters for the elderly,” Puy said, adding that people are frustrated with the lack of economic investment in the neighborhood.
The village on the other side
Puy said his constituents liked the village concept and agreed the city needed to do something about homelessness, but feared it would be another burden on the West Side. Puy described a community rich in culture and diversity that just needs financial support to emerge.
“I don’t think it will be a success if there is no connection with the community,” Puy said. So the District and The Other Side Village worked to address each other’s concerns.
Grenny said he made dozens of adjustments to the aesthetic, curriculum, and his amenities based on those conversations.
For example, measuring crime in the surrounding community will allow the other side to ensure that the village is not making the area more dangerous. Puy knows the other side is running a tight ship, he said, but neighbors feel safer now that the village has agreed to have 24-hour security. It also starts with just 60 houses , with the plan to expand to the originally proposed 430 homes.
The Other Side Village diligently logs data to track its successes and failures, with the goal of being replicable nationwide. Grenny said his team will make plans to transfer them to other cities and provide training — and, in turn, hopes to learn from those cities’ innovations.
The real fight against homelessness really comes down to housing prices, Grenny said. The median rental price in Salt Lake City is $1,800, up $205 from last November, according to Zillow.
“We never tried to say we could be a long-term solution to the causal factors,” Grenny said. “What we can do is demonstrate for this specific population of people, […] we have a model that can really help them find sustainable housing and become part of the community, rather than being isolated. »
The village on the other side
But it can also have a systemic impact. Organizers hope that many villagers can have a stronger political voice by securing the resources to vote, participate in activism and even run for office. Grenny thinks that may lead to other solutions.
The Other Side recruited homeless people, for whom it then helped find transitional accommodation, to help develop the village — because they know best what homeless people need.
“If you don’t include them in the process, you’re not going to create a real solution,” he said. “The Other Side Village’s dream is to empower people to create and maintain their own standards.”
The organization also hired a third-party company to do door-to-door in the neighborhood and surveyed people, revealing that about 60% of community members were in favor of the project, according to Grenny.
At city council meetings, he said some westerners said they thought the village could be an economic benefit to their district. This made his previously homeless team members emotional.
“They got pretty overwhelming support, and they left city council meetings on the verge of tears because of the number of people who fought for homeless people,” Grenny said. “I think it was quite a unique experience for them.”
