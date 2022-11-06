Americans voted more ahead of Election Day than they did in early voting before the last midterm elections, continuing a trend to increasingly rely on early voting despite vocal objections of some Republicans.
Trump casts doubt on Pennsylvania election, warns Democrats ‘cheating’ Oz and Mastriano
Former President Donald Trump has cast doubt on Pennsylvania’s election results, saying he was “worried” about Republicans’ chances of victory in the state because of Democrats’ cheating efforts.
Mr Trump, who has claimed the 2020 election has been stolen from him for the past two years, said he fears Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano will suffer the same fate as him.
“The 2020 election wasn’t fair. It wasn’t fair,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m so worried about Oz and Doug Mastriano. We cannot let this happen.
Mr. Trump held a rally Saturday in the Pittsburgh suburb of Latrobe to support Mr. Oz and other Republicans in the Keystone state, which has the potential to determine Senate control.
The former president also urged voters to go to the polls in person on Tuesday, rather than voting before or requesting an absentee ballot.
“I like to say get out on Tuesday because it’s harder for them to cheat if you’re going to vote in person,” Trump said.
Mr Trump has long had doubts about the effectiveness of mail-in voting since states expanded the option amid the pandemic, though little historical evidence has shown mail-in voting to be less secure than online voting. nobody.
A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that Republicans’ confidence in mail-in ballots is low, with just 37% of GOP voters saying they thought mail-in ballots would be somewhat confident that their ballot would be accurately counted by this method. Only 10% say they are very confident.
Democrats, meanwhile, grew more confident in mail-in ballots as an alternative to in-person voting, with 88% saying they were somewhat confident and 43% saying they were very confident.
This cycle, Democrats have led early voter turnout and absentee ballot applications in several states, according to election data collected by the United States Elections Project.
Mr Trump also commented on ongoing legal battles in Pennsylvania over a state Supreme Court ruling ordering counties to discard “undated” mail-in ballots that arrive in time to be counted, but with missing handwritten dates on the envelopes.
Several voting rights groups, including the NAACP, filed a lawsuit in response to the lawsuit.
“They cheated like dogs, and you’re mostly all Democrats on the Supreme Court, you can’t do that anymore,” Trump said.
Mr Trump, who also referred to inflation, crime and illegal immigration among other things, said Mr Oz’s race will be the defining midterm pick that will likely determine Senate control.
“It could be the vote that’s going to make the difference between a country and not a country because it could be 51, it could be 52, or it could be 49 and if it’s 49 for the Republicans, I don’t know if [this country] will live another two years,” Mr. Trump said.
Mr. Oz faces a close race against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, whom Mr. Trump has accused of being soft on crime and the “most dangerous Democrat” seeking office this cycle.
Mr. Oz is leading Mr. Fetterman for the first time in the polls since the debate between the two candidates, which showed Mr. Fetterman’s health problems.
Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, stumbled over his words and his responses. He demanded the use of closed caption monitoring in order to follow the questions of the debate.
A poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill released on Thursday found Mr Oz leading Mr Fetterman 48-46% among most likely voters. Four percent were undecided.
Mr. Mastriano faces tougher odds this election, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro having a solid lead ahead of him in the polls.
A Monmouth University poll found more than half of potential voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Mr Shapiro, while only four in ten voters opted for Mr Mastriano.
Mr Trump also accused Democrats of being communist and of exacerbating the economic hardship facing Americans.
He offered his supporters a stark choice for the future of the country.
“If you support America’s decline and fall, then you must vote for the radical left Democrats,” he said. “If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you need to vote Republican in a giant red wave.”
Republicans are expected to have a bull run, needing a net gain of just five House seats to secure a majority.
The Senate, while considered a draw, was also moved in favor of Republicans by Cook’s nonpartisan policy report this week.
The number of early votes exceeds the total of early votes in the 2019 midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have attacked early voting, particularly mail-in voting programs, prompting some Republicans to abandon a practice they’ve had in some states for decades. A countervailing force seems to have compensated for this opposition – more opportunities to vote early.
Fact check: Trump’s shooting of lies about mail-in voting
“We’ve had an upward trajectory of early voting from election to election and that’s because states are offering early voting more frequently or more widely,” said Michael McDonaldthe University of Florida political scientist overseeing the electoral draft.
Early voting has been on the rise for a long time. In 2014, about 31% of ballots were cast by mail or at early voting locations, McDonald said. In 2018, it rose to around 40%. He expects early polls to take a larger share this year.
The best comparison for this year is to other midterm elections like 2014 and 2018. Early voting is higher during presidential years, both in raw numbers and as a percentage of the overall vote, McDonald said. The role of early voting has been particularly important in 2020, when fears of the coronavirus caused voters to turn to postal voting in record numbers. That year, Americans cast 101.5 million early votes, more than double what they did in the 2016 presidential election.
Many factors influence changes in voting behavior. After their experience in 2020, more voters know how to vote early and can stick to this practice. Others may be more willing to go to the polls on Election Day now that vaccines are widely available. And arguments against early voting from Trump and his allies could affect how some voters choose to vote.
Meanwhile, early voting rules in some places are changing. Unlike 2018, California, Nevada, Vermont and DC are holding this election entirely by mail, and Michigan and Pennsylvania now offer no-excuse voting by mail.
Other states have tightened their rules. The Wisconsin Supreme Court this summer banned ballot boxes in that state, and the Delaware Supreme Court last month upheld a lower court ruling that blocked mail-in voting without an excuse.
This year, some Republicans have urged voters to hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last possible moment, making it difficult to estimate how many early ballots will eventually be delivered. Every election cycle, millions of voters request mail-in ballots that they never return. in — either because they don’t vote or because they decide to vote at the polls instead.
Breaking down the Senate, House and gubernatorial races that could swing midterm
For this cycle, nearly 20 million votes were cast in 19 states that conducted party ID voter registration, which helps track who is voting early. In those states, 43% of the early votes to date have come from voters registered as Democrats, 34% from Republicans and 23% from those who are unaffiliated or belong to a third party.
The 19 states include Democratic-dominated states like California, heavily Republican states like Oklahoma and battleground states like Pennsylvania.
Participation in early voting varies by state. In North Carolina, just under 2 million early votes were cast, matching the number cast in 2018.
In Georgia this fall, in-person early voting started well above 2018 levels before more closely matching the past half year. A total of 2.5 million early votes were cast in person and by mail in Georgia on Saturday, up from 2.1 million in 2018.
Texans cast 5.5 million early votes, up from 4.9 million in 2018.
Alejandro Garnacho ‘showed more in 45 minutes than Jadon Sancho in his entire Manchester United career’ says Tony Cascarino, who claims the 18-year-old could oust the £73m star
Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is ready to fight for a place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI after his dazzling emergence this season.
That’s according to talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino, who claims the 18-year-old Argentine ace has ‘shown more in 45 minutes’ than Jadon Sancho in his entire Red Devils career.
Garnacho has made seven senior appearances for United but has really shone in the club’s last two Europa League outings.
He impressed on his full debut for the Premier League giants against FC Sheriff, with a performance that compared him to Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes’ Cristiano Ronaldo.
He then followed that up by scoring his first senior Manchester United goal with the winner in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday night, which saw Ten Hag’s side progress from the group stage.
After the game, Garnacho was called out for his poor attitude at the start of the season by team-mate and vice-captain Bruno Fernandes, who said the youngster was already seeing the benefits after improving his conduct at the club.
And former Chelsea striker Cascarino says the teenage star has impressed him so much he can see Garnacho making regular starts for United soon, telling Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga to watch their backs.
“Garnacho is ready to challenge anyone in that forward line,” the Weekend Sports Breakfast host said on talkSPORT.
“He is so tenacious, he scares the life of full-backs, he wants to get past people.
“He does one thing that very few wingers can do brilliantly, and that is run across a defender’s line and try to get behind them and then the defender just gets scared.
“All he wants to do is get to a position where he’s either going to trap somebody or try to score himself – which he eventually did.
“He is dangerous and defends himself well to play in the Man United team now.”
Cascarino also expects Garnacho to push Sancho even further up the hierarchy at Old Trafford.
England star Sancho has struggled to reach the levels expected of him since his £73million arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, managing just eight goals and four assists in 52 appearances.
“If you look at Jadon Sancho and where he is and how he’s played, I’ve seen more of Garnacho this season in 45 minutes than Sancho since joining United,” Cascarino added.
“Sancho was brought to the club to go to the guidelines, go to dangerous areas of the pitch and make defenders uncomfortable, get goals and assists, and he didn’t.
“Garnacho is hungry and longing, he looks like an angry child at times, he wants to be really direct – and that is very much what United need at the moment.
“He’s got it all.”
Bruins captain ‘on the fence’ over player who signed racist abuse and assaulted black schoolmate
The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, a move that drew backlash from the public and some players in the organization.
Miller was convicted in juvenile court in 2016 of assaulting Isiah Meyer-Crothers, a black student with a developmental disability.
Miller and another teenager forced Meyer-Crothers to eat a lollipop that had been wiped out in a urinal, and they also called him the N-word and “brownie” frequently.
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron admitted he felt uncomfortable with the team’s decision to bring in the 20-year-old.
“I was on the fence. I think as a person, but also as a team, I think we stand for integrity, inclusion and diversity, obviously,” Bergeron told SportsNet at Canada. “It was the first thing that came out of my mouth. It goes against who we are as a culture and as a team and, for me, as a person. I was told recently that he’s been working hard to make changes to I hope making those bad decisions in the past will help others not to, and, for me, I think the job is on him.”
“The culture we’ve built here is against that kind of behavior,” Bergeron told other reporters on Saturday. “We’re a team built with character and people with character. What he’s done is unacceptable, and we don’t support him. In this dressing room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect. This are key words and core values that We have.
“We expect the guys who wear this jersey to be people of character with integrity and respect. Hopefully there will be growth and change.”
Bergeron added that Miller “wouldn’t be accepted, wanted and welcomed” if it was clear he hadn’t changed.
Left winger Nick Foligno echoed Bergeron’s sentiments.
“I’m not going to lie to you,” Foligno said. “I don’t think any guys were too happy because we’re proud to say this is a band that cares a lot about ourselves and how we behave and how we treat people.”
Bruins president Cam Neely said Miller was “responsible for his unacceptable behavior” during their contract negotiations.
“When I was in eighth grade, I made a very bad decision and acted very immature,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the profound consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand almost seven years ago.
BRUINS SIGN DEFENDER WHO ATTACKED AND USED RACIST OFFENSES TOWARDS DISABLED BLACK CLASS CAMPAIGN
“I strive to be a better person and contribute positively to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to educate myself and share my mistakes with others to to show the negative impact these actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world to be disrespectful to others, and I pledge to take this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.
Meyer-Crothers’ mother said it was not an isolated incident in eighth grade, but “years and years and years of torture”.
NHL FINDS ‘NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT’ SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LIGHTNING’S IAN COLE
The defender apologized to Meyer-Crothers last week, years after the incidents.
MILLER ‘IS NOT ELIGIBLE’ TO PLAY, SAYS BETTMAN
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was not consulted by the team before signing Miller, but has spoken with Neely since the signing.
However, Bettman said Miller “is not coming to the NHL.”
“I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to get into the NHL. If, in fact, at some point they think they want him to play in the NHL – and I’m not sure whether they’re close at this point – we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility, and that will be based on all the information we get first-hand at this point,” Bettman said Saturday.
“No one should think at this point that he is or could be eligible for the NHL, and the Bruins understand that now,” he added.
Bettman noted that Miller could play for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence, where he was sent upon signing.
Miller was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyoteswho was aware of his conviction in 2016.
Miller missed the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals and 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.
Marin County Nursing Home Hosts ‘Prom’ With Local High School Students For First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — From the outside, it was a night that had been brewing for decades.
On Friday, the Redwoods Senior Living Community in Marin held its annual senior ball.
“I have my shiny clothes. I don’t have prom dresses anymore. I don’t even have a skirt anymore,” Vava Bailey said.
The event, which is a tradition in the retirement community, was suspended for several years due to the pandemic.
But this fall, it’s back and bigger than ever – with local high school students joining dozens of seniors for an evening of dancing, laughter and fun.
MORE: How SF General Hospital’s robotic pets are bringing comfort to the elderly, defying skeptics
“I can just tell you that I’m very excited. I would love to dance with a boy from high school,” Wendy Oser said.
But for many, the evening is not just a night for fun. It’s also an opportunity to relive part of their lives in a whole new way.
Two people who might be the realest are Grace Dammann and her partner, Audrey Hazen.
The two met several years ago while living at The Redwoods.
“I love, love, love his zest for life,” Dammann said.
MORE: 94-year-old Lafayette among national diving championship contenders
During our interview, the couple told ABC7 News about their lives, both as a couple and as individuals before they met.
They say that while they both attended their own high school proms many years ago, they weren’t necessarily experiences they enjoyed — coming of age at a time when being gay was simply not accepted.
“One time I was the prom queen and went by myself. So it was an interesting year, as a senior. I just didn’t want to ask a king,” Hazen said.
It makes this prom even more special for the couple – a night made even more memorable by being crowned the two prom queens.
Audrey and Grace say they live their lives hand to mouth, unsure of what the future holds.
But no matter what happens to them, they tell me they’re grateful to be spending the rest of their time together.
“We don’t have a lot of dances, so it’s very special,” Hazen said.
Tuesday, November 8, Election Day “Red” Moon Rising
A “red” moon rises on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.
According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse – also known as a “blood moon” – is expected to occur on Tuesday when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon moves into the earth’s shadow.
There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and the chances of seeing Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq
—NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022
“During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is in shadow, it takes on a reddish hue,” NASA writes.
The nearly three-hour event is expected to begin at 3:02 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:02 a.m. Pacific Time when the eclipse begins to be visible. The total eclipse will occur at 5:17 a.m. Eastern time and 2:17 p.m. Pacific time.
The eclipse will end at 5:50 a.m. Pacific, but by then the moon will have already set for those in the Eastern and Midwestern regions of the country.
The U.S. regions that will benefit from the best conditions for viewing the “Blood Moon” will be “from Maine to Mississippi and most of the Intermountain West”, according toa meteorologist with AccuWeather.
“Clouds will be a bigger concern for astronomers across much of the Midwest and the Plains, West Coast, and parts of the Atlantic Seaboard in the southeastern United States,” Lada added.
Astronomers can see the entire eclipse in Alaska and Hawaii, according to NASA.
Elsewhere in the world, the eclipse will be visible to observers in Central America, northern parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
NASA recommends being in a dark environment, away from lights, with clear skies for best viewing of eclipses.
After Tuesday’s event, the next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 14, 2025.
