Trump slams Ron DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ at rally amid 2024 announcement rumors

It’s a big high school football playoff game at the Mount Pleasant Area School District on Friday night, but when their team takes to the field, half a dozen players will be missing. It’s because of what happened in a dressing room in the team’s last away game. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 confirmed that nearly $1,000 in vandalism damage to the visiting team’s locker room was discovered in the Southmoreland School District last week, while Mount Pleasant Area was there and played its biggest rival. The Mount Pleasant region faced some tough questions when it learned what had happened. “Was it an individual, was it a group of individuals, was it an entire team? Because, to be perfectly honest with you, if you have a scenario where he’s an entire team, there would have been a decision on whether we were going to go ahead with a football game (tonight),” Superintendent Timothy Gabauer of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh. Gabauer saw Southmoreland’s photos of the damage and launched an investigation. He says he is frustrated and disappointed and he says the responsible students will pay. East Allegheny for a big playoff game. But if the six players had not been identified, the whole team could have suffered the consequences.” If I thought it was a team problem, a pervasive problem, I could not in good conscience put a team in the field for a playoff game, knowing that it is,” Gabauer said. The discipline of the six sends a message of no special treatment for bad player behavior.” It’s a common thought out there that there are special privileges that go hand in hand, but I can guarantee you that’s not not the case here and never will be as long as I’m in this position,” Gabauer said. Southmoreland District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jason Boone told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that the two districts worked closely on the incident. . He said he was satisfied the Mount Pleasant area “did due diligence”. Gabauer said his district has been investigating and addressing the situation throughout this week. deal with it, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it and we are doing it,” Gabauer said.

