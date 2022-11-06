Tuesday, November 8, Election Day “Red” Moon Rising

A “red” moon rises on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse – also known as a “blood moon” – is expected to occur on Tuesday when the sun, earth and moon align so that the moon moves into the earth’s shadow.

There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and the chances of seeing Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq —NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022

“During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls into the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is in shadow, it takes on a reddish hue,” NASA writes.

The nearly three-hour event is expected to begin at 3:02 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:02 a.m. Pacific Time when the eclipse begins to be visible. The total eclipse will occur at 5:17 a.m. Eastern time and 2:17 p.m. Pacific time.

The eclipse will end at 5:50 a.m. Pacific, but by then the moon will have already set for those in the Eastern and Midwestern regions of the country.

The U.S. regions that will benefit from the best conditions for viewing the “Blood Moon” will be “from Maine to Mississippi and most of the Intermountain West”, according to Brian Lada, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.

“Clouds will be a bigger concern for astronomers across much of the Midwest and the Plains, West Coast, and parts of the Atlantic Seaboard in the southeastern United States,” Lada added.

Astronomers can see the entire eclipse in Alaska and Hawaii, according to NASA.

Elsewhere in the world, the eclipse will be visible to observers in Central America, northern parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

NASA recommends being in a dark environment, away from lights, with clear skies for best viewing of eclipses.

After Tuesday’s event, the next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on March 14, 2025.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.