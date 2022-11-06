Twitter Announces $8 Blue Verification Badge With New Features

- The updated and more costly Twitter Blue claims to boost subscribers’ visibility.
- The new Twitter Blue plan isn’t officially available just yet.
A newer version of Twitter Blue checkmark, its premium service, seems to have begun rolling out just a few days after Elon Musk, the recently appointed CEO of Twitter, proposed changes to the way the social media network validates user accounts, including charging $8 per month for the privilege.
The updated and more costly Twitter Blue claims to boost subscribers’ visibility in answers, mentions, and searches, and it also gives “quality content” a higher priority rating. This will lessen the prevalence of “scams, spam, and bots” which is another promise made.
Pay Subscription and Get the Badge
In the beginning, it will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Twitter Blue is currently only available on iOS devices. Anyone who pays for the subscription will get the verification badge.
It has been reported that the launch might have occurred too soon. In a post, Twitter’s product lead Esther Crawford said that although the new Twitter Blue plan isn’t officially available just yet, some users are getting notifications as part of a test.
Esther stated:
“The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. 🫡 New Blue… coming soon!”
But few consider that it’s one of Elon’s stunts to generate interest in the subscription plan, which has been heavily criticized since its inception. Many of the laid-off Twitter workers began tweeting about their experiences and feelings after Elon Musk said the layoffs were necessary to reduce operational expenses.
Recommended For You:
Elon Musk Affirms Twitter Verifications Were Sold Previously