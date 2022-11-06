Unai Emery in a dream first half against Manchester United as Aston Villa take a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne

“The geopolitical context may not be conducive to ambition,” said Alden Meyer, senior partner at E3G. “Yet the world expects governments to cooperate on three big issues: climate impacts, accelerating mitigation ambition, and delivering dramatically increased climate finance.”

The Egyptian summit hosts prioritized action over new commitments. This suggests that tangible responses to climate impacts will be a mainstay of the negotiations like never before. And that means finding money – billions and billions of dollars.

President Joe Biden will make an appearance on Nov. 11, about halfway through the two-week conference, with a reduced U.S. delegation. Two new leaders, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will use the talks to show their good faith on climate. The leaders of China and Russia, the world’s first and fifth biggest climate polluters respectively, plan to skip the event entirely, as do officials from several of the biggest economies, including India and Australia.

Here are five things to watch as more than 40,000 participants descend on the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th round of global climate talks.

Mutinous Nations

Cooperation has been a vital — and often elusive — part of climate talks over the past 30 years, as decisions cannot be made without consensus. But leaders bring baggage to these gatherings, and this year relations between some of the world’s largest emitters are particularly strained.

Russia is ostracized on the world stage for its brutal war in Ukraine. The climate impacts are dizzying. The war led to food insecurity by impeding grain shipments, driving up prices at grocery stores, and reducing the supply of fertilizers. It also increases energy prices around the world and pushes some countries to burn more fossil fuels, at least in the short term.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not participate in the talks, but his delegation will.

Climate cooperation between the United States and China remains on hold, raising concerns that the conference will not progress unless the world’s two largest emitters talk to each other. US climate envoy John Kerry said last week that conversations remained “in limbo”.

But those frosty relationships may have fewer consequences this year than in previous conferences. There will be less behind-the-scenes negotiations between nations in Egypt, emphasizing public speeches by world leaders at the start of the talks. And Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, should not attend.

With an average representation of the major economies, according to a provisional list of speakers, the likelihood of confrontations could be less, observers said. Instead, tensions could be higher at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia during the second week of the climate talks.

If leaders undermine climate action in Indonesia, it could spill over to the conference in Egypt and potentially weaken the outcome.

“It’s going to take collective solidarity and commitment to try to weather the storm together rather than some kind of fortress mentality,” E3G’s Meyer said.

Money, money, money

Money is always the focus in climate negotiations. But the severity of climate-fueled disasters this year has thrust the issue into the spotlight. It has been punctuated by the widening gap between what countries have pledged to pay and what is needed to adapt and respond to these impacts (climate wireNovember 3).

Closing this financial gap is crucial for countries moving away from dirty energy sources and toward renewable energy. There is also a need to help nations strengthen their defenses against unavoidable climate impacts, such as rising seas and heavier rainfall.

Developing countries will expect rich countries to explain how they will meet the commitment made last year in Glasgow, Scotland, to double support for adaptation. At the same time, the private sector has underinvested in developing countries and will be under pressure to provide (climate wireNovember 2).

There’s been a flurry of interest in new ways to unlock that money. This includes reforming multilateral development banks, and eyes will be on the World Bank following criticism that it has slowed climate finance.

A Barbadian plan to transform the global financial system could gain traction (climate wire, September 29). And progress on an initiative launched last year to help coal-dependent countries switch to renewables – the so-called Partnership for a Just Energy Transition – is expected.

Developed countries need to show progress on past pledges in order to rebuild the confidence needed for future finance negotiations.

“There are a lot of headwinds, but there is still a lot to do. Many channels are still open for dialogue here,” said Joe Thwaites, climate finance advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“Loss and Damage”

At the top of the climate finance concerns are payments for irreparable loss and damage. Sometimes called climate reparations, this money is intended to address the damage caused to poor countries by emissions from rich countries.

A heat wave in Pakistan, followed by historic drought and flooding, is an example of what these losses look like and the enormity of the funding needed to recover.

“In spare parts [of the country] where the water does not recede, relief needs will continue for a long time,” said Mercy Corps Pakistan Country Director Farah Naureen. “But there really isn’t enough money to meet the needs of all of this population and especially to move towards early recovery, rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called efforts to address loss and damage a “litmus test” for COP 27.

The countries appear set to agree on a discussion on ways to finance payments for climate damages – although a dedicated fund to pay for climate damages is unlikely to be backed by the United States and Europe during these talks.

Agreeing to talks could serve as the basis for determining how money for loss and damage will be paid out in the future. And the form of these talks will be key to unlocking progress on the whole negotiating package.

“There is a good chance that something positive will happen,” said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute. “We also think that if that doesn’t happen, there’s a big risk that vulnerable countries will walk away from that.”

gas dash

The energy crisis resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked intense debate about the future of natural gas. Europe’s efforts to break its dependence on Russian gas have led to new plans to build ports and facilities for importing liquefied natural gas from the United States and elsewhere. Leaders have also been seen chasing gas in parts of Africa.

African countries with oil and gas reserves say they want to use this energy to develop and power their own economies, especially in the absence of other financing. Senegal has been among the most vocal and is leading an investment campaign in gas production.

But there are also divisions among African nations themselves, as most do not have abundant fossil resources but suffer from the climate impacts their use causes. Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, has promised that the country will derive all of its energy from renewables by 2030, and he has urged other countries in Africa to follow suit.

“At the moment, within African countries, the discussion is about how to come up with a common African position, in particular on the energy transition and on some kind of flexibility in the use of natural gas in particular, to achieve the objectives. around electrification,” Zainab Usman, director of the Africa program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a recent briefing.

Around 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity or clean cooking, making energy and sustainable development deeply intertwined.

There is an urgent need to act on climate change, Usman said. “But to get to the future we all want, whether it’s net zero by 2050 or the goal we’ve set ourselves, we have to be very clear-headed about what’s doable – what is politically feasible, what is socially feasible. ”

Stubborn emissions

Only 24 of 193 countries – and almost none of the world’s top emitters – have updated their national targets to tackle climate change, despite an agreement at last year’s climate summit to do so. And the world has barely begun its ability to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, when scientists say the climate impacts will become increasingly devastating.

Progress has been made since last year with the passage of major climate legislation in the United States. The European Union will end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 and has drawn up a plan to switch to renewable energy more quickly. The recent election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil is seen as a major boost for Amazon rainforest conservation.

But the ambition crumbled amid the economic turmoil.

Biden pushed for more oil production to drive down gasoline prices. Overseas coal use has increased rather than decreased. And Western leaders have backtracked on their promise to end gas investments (climate wireJune 29).

Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections could see Republicans take control of one or both chambers of Congress and prevent the U.S. from meeting its climate finance pledges, which depend on the approval of the Congress.

“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, fix multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to fight climate change,” wrote Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Affairs. foreign affairs and new head of the climate summit. letter to delegates. Achieving this result will require “solidarity and action, not empty rhetoric”, he noted.

The challenge for Egypt will be to present the results in a way that sends a signal of progress even if the talks do not result in a big announcement, said Kaveh Guilanpour, vice president for international strategies at the Center for Climate and EnergySolutions.

“For decades, the whole system has revolved around a kind of dynamic zero-sum negotiation clash with huge drama around the final plenary. And I fear that this dynamic is still there. When the reality is the system needs to go beyond that,” he said. “It’s about political will to deliver against what Paris says we have to do. And it’s about implementing the promises. It’s not really a matter of negotiation anymore.