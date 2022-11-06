News
Vikings rule out Jalen Nailor, elevate Dan Chisena, Nick Muse to face Washington
WASHINGTON — The Vikings on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Jalen Nailor for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field due to an illness.
To replace Nailor, the Vikings elevated Dan Chisena from the practice squad. They also elevated rookie Nick Muse to serve as the third tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt.
Nailor missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for Friday’s workout and then being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
It was the second elevation of the season for both Chisena and Muse, and each has one left. Tight end Jacob Hollister, who elevated for the two previous games rather than Muse, also has one left.
Sunday will be the fourth game Ben Ellefson (groin) misses while on injured reserve. He will become eligible to return as the third tight end as soon as next Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
Experts look into omicron’s Covid booster protection against variants
If you have received a new omicron-specific Covid reminder, you are as protected as possible against the virus.
But there’s a new batch of so-called “Scrabble” variations circulating around the world. While the BA.5 subvariant of omicron still accounts for nearly 40% of Covid cases in the United States, strains like BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BA.4.6 are increasing every week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new strains pose an uncomfortable question: are the new bivalent boosters still worth buying, or has the virus already outmaneuvered them?
“A booster is a booster,” Dr. Roy Gulick, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, told CNBC Make It. “What about all these new variations of Scrabble? The message remains the same: get yourself boosted, get your immune system to respond well to the virus.”
Emerging strains are new enough that data for protection against booster shots do not yet exist for them. But experts still expect injections to boost your immunity against all variants of Covid, to some degree.
Here’s why and what else you need to know.
Scrabble variants are descendants of omicron
The new variants are descendants of omicron, which is a promising first sign for boosters.
“We have some hope, especially since it’s the same omicron. It’s just multiple sub-variants,” says Dr. Rachael Lee, associate professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Hopefully that will be enough to protect us through the fall.”
Even though Scrabble variants have found new ways to “cut off our immunity,” they probably can’t completely escape vaccine-induced protection, says Dr. Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington.
When you get vaccinated, your body generates an alphabetical soup of different anti-virus antibodies, she explains. Some antibodies eventually become more dominant than others and provide most of your body’s protection.
These dominant antibodies become the target of new Covid mutations. But omicron-specific boosters — or any Covid booster, for that matter — can help broaden your “soup” and generate a greater concentration of antibodies, Fuller says.
It can “restore a level of immunity and fill in the gaps that some of these newer Scrabble variants have found,” she explains.
No vaccine is ever 100% effective against infection. But boosting other antibodies could help control the virus’s ability to replicate, helping to shorten the duration of infections and protect against serious illness and hospitalization, Fuller says.
Previous boosters still seem to offer some protection
Without data on the effectiveness of the new boosters against Scrabble variants, some experts are examining how the original monovalent Covid booster – which became available to US adults ages 18 and older in November 2021 – performed against then-emerging variants as omicron.
“There are already studies to show that even the monovalent booster, whether from Pfizer or Moderna, actually produces similar neutralizing antibodies against these variants. [when compared to other variants]“, says Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious diseases at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
Recent data has shown that some antibodies, whether from a vaccination or a previous infection, have lasted up to a year and a half in some people – and more than 80% of the North American population has had a Covid vaccine or infection, says Vazquez.
“Fortunately for us, all of these vaccines, including the original vaccine, will elicit some type of neutralizing antibody response,” Vazquez said. “It will help us despite the fact that these are brand new variants that we have.”
Rape, robbery, burglary, robbery
Crime in New York has increased over the past year, but New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) says the data hasn’t shown bail reform was the problem.
Recent crime statistics from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) show that since the start of the year, rape has increased by 10.9%, theft by 32.4%, burglary by 29.1% and robbery 38.5%.
During a Friday interview on CNN, Hochul claimed that “the data does not show” that bail reform is causing an increase in crime, and “there are individual cases, but compared to the pre -pandemic and when it was passed, I don’t think there’s a real disparity.
Meanwhile, a recent poll found that the majority of American voters blame “woke politicians” for the crime wave sweeping America from President Joe Biden (D), Breitbart News reported Oct. 20.
New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Representative Lee Zeldin, said during a recent debate that he was running for governor to fight the rampant crime plaguing the state, according to Breitbart News:
Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail. As soon as it was implemented, she bragged about it. She chose police movement fundraising champion and architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. This guy who was arrested and had to resign. It was his first big decision to make as governor.
We need to repeal the cashless bond. We need to make our streets safe again. I run to take back our streets and shamelessly support our men and women in law enforcement. It’s about all of us together — Republicans, Democrats, Independents, as New Yorkers — to make sure the streets are safe again, to make the subways safe again.
Zeldin has taken the lead in the gubernatorial race as he fights to unseat Hochul, according to a recent poll by the Trafalgar Group.
“The poll found that of the 1,198 likely voters in the general election, 48.4% would vote for Zeldin, while 47.6% would vote for Hochul. With four percent undecided, Zeldin leads the incumbent Democrat by less than a point and within the margin of error,” Breitbart News reported Monday, adding that Election Day is Nov. 8.
At least 10 Americans are freed from a Peruvian riverboat after being taken hostage
At least 10 Americans have been freed from a Peruvian riverboat after they were held hostage in “grim” conditions by an indigenous group armed with machetes protesting an oil spill.
More than 200 people – including children and pregnant women – were trapped on Thursday after a group of indigenous protesters took them hostage.
All of the captives were released on Friday and none were injured. They left on a boat called Eduardo 11 and are heading for Iquitos, according to Aljazeera.
The indigenous people’s leader, Watson Trujillo, also said they would continue to block the river until the government helps clear the pollution.
He asked President Pedro Castillo to declare an emergency over the oil spills, according to Aljazeera.
A representative from the US Embassy in Lima said they are “aware of reports that all passengers have been rescued”.
At least 10 Americans have been freed from a Peruvian river boat after they were taken hostage in ‘grim’ conditions by an indigenous group armed with machetes protesting an oil spill (pictured: hostages on the boat)
More than 200 people – including children and pregnant women – were trapped on Thursday and released around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The indigenous people’s leader, Watson Trujillo, also said they would continue to block the river until the government helps clear the pollution.
The hostages came from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, etc.
After being released at 2.30pm local time on Friday, retired Briton Charlotte Wiltshire, 54, has since spoken of the “grim” conditions they faced.
Speaking to The Mirror, Wiltshire, from Cardigan, Wales, said: ‘We were coming to this village and were suddenly surrounded by several boats with men with sharpened stakes and machetes. There were a lot of screams.
“They boarded the boat, they took the batteries from the boat. More and more people were arriving on the banks with machetes.
She remembers hearing them shouting in Spanish but said she couldn’t understand. However, a resident of the boat translated that they were giving a speech about pollution, lack of infrastructure and government.
Wiltshire said the detained tourists – from the UK, Spain, France, the US and Switzerland – ranged in age from a young baby to a 70-year-old man.
She had been traveling through South America for around four months with partner Ken Wiltshire, 52, and son Luke Bunker, 28. She wanted to experience traveling like a local and recalled how they had taken sleeper boats with hammocks across the country.
The former hostages left on a boat called Eduardo 11 and are heading for Iquitos
The hostages were left with little food and water and more than 100 were cramped
The family had traveled inland from Manorca to Yurimaguas in hopes of then taking a series of boats to Belem in Brazil.
They had met their guide at an inn in Taracota who had taken them to the start of the boat trip down the Amazon – which they had embarked on Wednesday noon.
Despite the boat leaving that evening, less than 24 hours later, the family – along with the other tourists – were held hostage at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Recalling the conditions, Wiltshire added: “When you have 120 people crushed into a very small space, you get tense because everyone is fed up with the situation.”
She said they were given 40 liters of water on Friday morning, but it didn’t last long as it was shared among 120 hostages.
Briton Charlotte Wiltshire, 54, and her husband Ken Wiltshire, 52, have spoken out after being captured
Angela (pictured) had been cycling through the Peruvian jungle for eight days when they attempted to cross the Cuninico River by boat today and were arrested
But after a day trapped without water or electricity, Trujillo announced an end to the hostage situation.
Angela Ramirez, another inmate, previously said, “We spent the night here. We already have almost no water to drink, the sun is shining very brightly, there are crying babies, the youngest is only one month old, pregnant women, disabled people and elderly people are on board.
“Now we don’t have electricity to charge our phones or water to wash ourselves. Help me share please.
Angela had been on a cycling trip through the Peruvian jungle for eight days when they attempted to cross the Cuninico River by boat today and were arrested.
In a previous post, she said: “Help me publish, we are in Cuninico an indigenous community in the jungle, we are the hostages of the community, because there have been 46 oil spills, including two children and a woman are dead.
The tourists were part of a group of 70 travelers also from France, Spain, the United States and Switzerland when they were held up on their river boat.
“They are KIND AND RESPECTFUL towards us, but this is the only way they have found to find solutions for their community.
“The sooner they are heard, the sooner they will let us go…Help me share, we are physically fine.” Help me help them be heard.
Protesters reportedly told the hostages they were taking them captive to draw government attention to the leaking Norperuano pipeline, which spilled oil more than 30 times between 1996 and 2006.
The leaks have contaminated their rivers, streams and food production.
He fled twice in September on September 5 and 16, affecting the territory of Nacion Chapra and the community of Cuninico.
“We felt compelled to take this step to get the attention of a state that hasn’t paid attention to us for eight years,” Trujillo said, according to Aljazeera.
“People had to drink water and eat oil contaminated fish without any government caring about it.”
Blood samples from the area taken in 2016 showed citizens had high levels of mercury and cadmium.
“Children have these poisons in their blood. People suffer from stomach problems – that is, every day,” the chef said.
Peru’s mines and energy minister Alessandra Herrera Jara said an emergency was declared on September 24.
Indigenous anger over oil spills
On September 16, a state-run Petroperu pipeline ruptured, leaking oil into the Cuninico ravine which contaminated the river downstream.
Chief Galo Vásquez said: “El Cuninico is at the mouth of the ravine that flows into the waters of the Marañón River.
“All the communities that are downstream, called San Francisco, San Antonio, Esperanza, San Pedro and so on down to Nauta have been affected.”
The crisis has led to a lack of water in the community and fishing has become impossible in the remote area.
Petroperu mobilized an emergency response team the day of the spill and later reported that the pipeline had been intentionally cut.
But since then, residents say state officials have failed to provide adequate aid to their ravaged communities.
The natives use the river for drinking water, fishing and cleaning.
A week after the spill, the community received food and water, which they say only lasted two days.
A previous spill in 2014 had already damaged relations between residents and the state.
They say the 50-year-old pipes are no longer fit for purpose and fear future spills are inevitable.
The community also believes they have suffered from oil contamination in previous spills and that the government does not check water safety enough.
Why Trader Joe’s and Costco stopped selling shoppers’ favorite foods
Chances are you’ve been there: you head to Trader Joe’s for caramel popcorn, churro bites and roasted gorgonzola crackers, or Costco for its Kirkland Peanut Butter Mini Cups. Signature and its pizza to go.
But when you get to the store, your favorite treats aren’t on the shelf. And, to your horror, you learn that they won’t be coming back.
They were interrupted.
This is one of the most disappointing experiences as a grocery store. Why a beloved product disappeared is one of the most common questions customers ask stores. Fans run social media accounts dedicated to tracking discontinued products at Trader Joe’s, and others blog about long-lost items at Costco.
“We understand that this can be disappointing, even devastating,” Trader Joe’s says on its “Discontinued Product Feedback” contact page for customers.
There are several reasons why Trader Joe’s, Costco and other stores suddenly stop selling customer favorites.
Sometimes products are seasonal or a manufacturer has always planned to produce them for a limited time. Additionally, for stores like Costco and Trader Joe’s, stopping items can enhance the appeal of these stores as a scavenger hunt.
But more often than not, other strategies are at play.
One major factor: It’s hard to get shelf space inside Trader Joe’s and Costco and stay there. These companies sell a limited number of items – only the products most in demand by customers.
It’s quite a different strategy from supermarkets, as well as Walmart and Amazon, which carry a wide range of foods and brands. Costco, for example, sells around 4,000 different products at any given time. Traditional supermarkets usually sell 40,000.
The ability of both companies to maintain lower prices than most of their competitors depends on turning over high volumes of top-selling merchandise every minute, every day.
If an item isn’t selling fast enough on Trader Joe’s shelves or piling up in Costco’s warehouses, businesses have to move on to something else that customers will buy.
“If you don’t have high volume or growing volume, the costs of producing and managing a slow-selling product are such that it doesn’t make business sense,” said the vice president of the Trader Joe’s marketing, Matt Sloan, in an earlier company podcast. This year.
Other times it’s the product itself: companies will pull items if suppliers raise the price too much or drop in quality.
“Costco would rather not sell an item than oversell it,” said Chuck Howard, assistant professor of marketing at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School. “It would be off-brand for them to sell things that consumers think are overpriced.”
For example, about five years ago Costco replaced a $27 10-pound frozen boneless skinless chicken breast from Perdue with a $21.99 Wayne Farms version, said Marcus Walker, assistant buyer at frozen foods at Costco from 2005 to 2020.
Items that are cheaper in other stores are also the first to be eliminated.
Costco wants its products to be the cheapest option. It pulled Hot Pockets because it was unable to match Sam’s Club pricing on the product, Walker said.
Costco teams buy their suppliers’ products from competing stores and test them to compare the quality to Costco’s. If they find an item tastes better elsewhere, they’ll ask the supplier to upgrade it for Costco, Walker said — and if that doesn’t happen, Costco will look to replace it.
Another issue, which the pandemic has highlighted, is the stability of product supply. If a manufacturer can’t produce enough of an item, companies will stop selling it and replace it with something they can still keep on the shelves.
In 2020 and 2021, as customer demand stocked up on groceries during the pandemic, manufacturers halted production of many secondary products to produce only the most in-demand items. And even though demand has waned this year and factories have started operating again at more normal capacity, manufacturers are still not making as wide a variety of items as they did before the pandemic.
Hormel Foods, the maker of Skippy and Spam, and Mondelez, which owns brands like Oreo, are among the companies that recently said they were reducing the number of products they sell to focus on high-performing ones.
Angela Ackerman, who runs the @Costcoguide Instagram account with more than 230,000 followers, said Costco fans often ask her why they can’t find Costco Dark Chocolate Dried Mangoes in particular.
“They fall in love with something and want to see it again,” she said.
Scarcity can fuel sales, as Ackerman knows. When she sees a notice at Costco that it will no longer sell a popular item, she buys more before it runs out. “If I know it’s going to disappear, I stock up.”
Dolphins elevate offensive lineman from practice squad ahead of game vs. Bears
The Miami Dolphins opted not to sign undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith.
McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, had recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.
In last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, McKinley earned his first NFL start and played 80 percent of defensive snaps, mostly at free safety off the ball while the versatile Holland switched to Jones’ former role of playing down in the box.
The Dolphins had already used the three practice-squad elevations allotted to McKinley, calling him up against the Lions, the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the opener against the New England Patriots. McKinley also saw snaps late in the win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 when Jones initially was injured.
McKinley has two tackles on the season. His one against the Lions prevented tight end T.J. Hockenson from scoring a long touchdown.
Passing on McKinley against Chicago likely means veteran safety Eric Rowe will be back in the mix at Soldier Field. Rowe was a surprise healthy scratch against the Lions when McKinley got heavy playing time.
Smith had been elevated once before this season, for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings. Smith provides depth on an offensive line that will be without Liam Eichenberg, who landed on injured reserve for his knee injury last week. Miami has activated Austin Jackson off injured reserve, but he is doubtful for Sunday’s game.
Vodafone Idea CEO
New Delhi:
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) said telecom tariffs in India remained at “unsustainable levels” and the industry needed a “tariff correction” to support continued investment.
VIL has seen average revenue per user (ARPU) growth for five consecutive quarters now. Its average revenue or achievement per user at Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY23 was 19.5% higher than in the prior year period, helped mainly by price hikes and system upgrades. subscribers.
ARPU for the September quarter was also higher sequentially, compared to Rs 128 in Q1 FY23.
“However, it is important to note that despite the price intervention carried out over the past year, tariffs in India continue to remain at unsustainable levels. And we believe the industry needs further correction tariff to support continued investment going forward,” Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said on the company’s second-quarter FY23 earnings call Friday.
Over the past year, the company has made several pricing interventions, including for entry-level plans, he said, adding that VIL continues to focus on getting more customers on the 4G and unlimited plans.
Citing previews of digital and futuristic 5G use cases presented by the company at the recent India Mobile Congress, Akshaya Moondra said, “We are ready for the next journey of 5G technology where the world connected with Unlimited digital solutions will soon be new. standard, and we will play a vital role in it. To a specific question, Akshaya Moondra admitted that expanding 4G coverage and rolling out 5G will depend on funding and fundraising.
The company is ready with its plans and “engaged” with vendors, and once funding is in place, it will be able to deploy 5G and run it quickly.
“We think once the funding is in place we should be able to roll out fairly quickly. I understand the competition has already started to roll out, so we will be behind them…but given how the 5G handset ecosystem has now started to evolve and it will take time, we don’t think it will be a significant disadvantage if we are able to secure funding within months and roll it out on that basis.” On what is holding back the government’s proposed conversion of telecom operator dues into shares, VIL’s top executive said he was unaware of the exact reasons why things are not moving.
“We are in discussion with the government… I also don’t know exactly why this is not happening. The government is taking time. We had exercised this conversion option in January, after having had a discussion with the Ministry of Telecom (DoT), they had sent us a letter in March and we had confirmed the conversion amount,” he said.
Since then, VIL has had “no communication from the DoT regarding this.”
“So we continue to be engaged with the DoT and expect that to happen soon,” Akshaya Moondra said.
The debt-ridden telecom operator earlier this week reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022.
The company had recorded a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore during the same period a year ago.
VIL’s service revenue, however, increased by 12.8% to Rs 10,614.6 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. A year ago, the same amount stood at Rs 9,406.4 crore.
Vodafone Idea recently received board approval to settle dues of Rs 1,600 crore to equipment supplier ATC Telecom Infrastructure by converting the amount due into equity.
When asked if the telecom company could use a similar agreement with other parties, the CEO of VIL said the company had offered the option to some large providers. “We’ve offered this to some big vendors. It’s also governed by regulatory requirements, and of course it also depends on the vendor’s policy and what they’re interested in,” Akshaya Moondra said.
The Telecommunications Bill – circulated by the government for industry comment – is a step in the right direction, he added.
