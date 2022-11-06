Where to find our full Week 11 coverage

BENGALURU, India – Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all warming the planet. What are the main human activities that cause them?
Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler to start vs. Commanders after being listed as questionable
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders after being listed as questionable due to a neck injury.
Dantzler was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant Friday.
Inactive for the Vikings were defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and Chris Reed, outside linebackers Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley and defensive lineman Ezesi Otomewo.
Climate questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Agricultural practices, such as deforestation and animal husbandry, account for almost a fifth of global emissions. Waste such as landfills, leaks from oil and gas extraction, and processes such as cement manufacturing that produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct also emit greenhouse gases.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series that answers some of the most fundamental questions about climate change, the science behind it, the effects of global warming, and how the world faces it.
Carbon dioxide accounts for more than three quarters of all human-made greenhouse gases. Methane, mainly from agriculture, coal mining and disturbing peatlands and wetlands that naturally trap the gas, accounts for about 16% of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Nitrous oxide from agricultural practices and fluorinated gases from refrigerants make up the rest.
Some of these gases stick around longer than others. It is estimated that carbon dioxide can stay in the air for 200 years or more, so coal burned in the early industrial age would still warm the planet today. In contrast, methane, which is about 81 times more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide, persists in the atmosphere for about a dozen years.
“Global warming is caused by the buildup of greenhouse gases over time in the atmosphere, which creates a higher concentration,” said Professor Shobhakar Dhakal, one of the lead authors of a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“Historical emissions, which refer to emissions accumulated over time, are important to consider,” he added.
But humans still expel large amounts of carbon into the air today. Emissions between 2010 and 2019 were higher than any previous decade in human history.
Net emissions from 1850 to 2019 were about 2,400 gigatons of carbon dioxide. Of these, 58% occurred between 1850 and 1989 – a period of 139 years – with the remaining 42% being created between 1990 and 2019 – just 29 years, according to the latest IPCC estimates. About 17% of emissions since 1850 occurred between 2010 and 2019.
Rapidly growing urban sprawl around the world is responsible for more greenhouse gases being dumped into the air each year, according to the report.
“We are still in the age of fossil fuels as a global society,” said Professor Jan Christoph Minx, lead author of the IPCC report and a German-based climatologist. “We often forget that we have yet to reverse the mega trend of over 250 years of growth in global emissions.”
Minx said any reductions by making systems more efficient or changing energy sources to more sustainable ones have been less than increases resulting from higher global activity levels in industry, energy supply, transport, agriculture and buildings.
“The first step is to peak emissions and enter an era of reduced emissions where every year we emit less and less greenhouse gases around the world,” he added.
Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at
Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at @sibi123
The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. Learn more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Elections 2022: Nitish Kumar went to Lalu Yadav but can’t defeat us: Bihar BJP leader
Patna:
Former Bihar minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed on Sunday that the party would win 40 state seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
By-votes were held Nov. 3 for seven assembly seats in six states, and counting began Sunday morning.
“JD(U) severed ties with BJP and went to RJD but could not defeat BJP in Gopalganj. Clear message that even together they cannot defeat BJP,” he said .
His statement comes after Kusum Devi beat RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta to win the Gopalganj seat in the bypoll. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Neelam Devi won Bihar’s Mokama seat with 70,746 votes, while BJP’s Sonam Devi could garner 54,258 votes.
“Their margin of victory has shrunk in Mokama. It shows that the future belongs to the BJP. We will win all 40 seats in the LS polls,” Hussain said.
Taking a dig at JDU, he said JDU split from BJP and formed a grand alliance with RJD, but they could not defeat Bharatiya Janata Party in Gopalganj.
“Regarding their victory in Mokama, ‘chote sarkar’ Anant Singh fought the elections there. RJD and JDU made an alliance to fight the elections but their margins shrunk. BJP fought with great force. Sabha seats,” the former Bihar minister and BJP leader said.
Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said people were happy with Prime Minister Modi’s policies and efforts.
“BJP is blooming everywhere in the by-election and there is a wave of Bharatiya Janata Party everywhere. our favor,” he added.
A teenager from Tripura kills her mother, her sister, 2 others and buries the bodies; Stopped
Top Democrat Sean Patrik Malponey says families struggling with inflation need to eat Chief Boyardee
Top Democrat says inflation-fighting families need to eat Chef Boyardee: Sean Patrick Maloney says that’s what he did as a kid when prices went up – and that’s “what what families should do”
- The New York congressman recalled what his family did as prices rose
- When he was a kid, gas prices went up ‘so the food budget went down’
- At the end of the week, he says, his family turned to canned pasta projects
- Cans of Beefaroni, Mini Ravioli and Chey Boyardee Lasagna are selling for $1.24
- Maloney is in a tight race with GOP Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the Hudson Valley
- Lawler said response to interview shows Maloney is ‘out of touch’ with Americans
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney recalled eating Chef Boyardee as a child when prices rose – and ‘that’s what families have to do’ when times get tough .
The Democratic representative from Hudson Valley in New York told Halston Media in late October that his family of eight turned to canned pasta products when gas prices rose.
Chey Boyardee’s boxes of Beefaroni, Mini Ravioli and Lasagna sell for $1.24 on Walmart’s website.
Maloney, the man charged with keeping Democrats in power in the House, faces a tough race against Republican Congressman Mike Lawler. The nonpartisan Cook report has the race as a draw and when the results come in on Tuesday, it could mean how Democrats might do across the country.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney recalled eating Chef Boyardee as a child when prices rose – and ‘that’s what families have to do’ when the times are hard
Projections show Republicans sweeping the House as Democrats are accused of focusing more on issues like abortion and dangers to democracy than the economy – which polls show is the top concern Americans in these elections.
“The people of the Hudson Valley are feeling pain at the pumps and in the grocery stores, what have you done and what do you plan to do to help solve our inflation problem?” Maloney asked during of the interview published on October 27.
“Yeah, well, I grew up in a family where, you know, if the price of gas went up, the food budget went down,” Maloney replied.
“So at this time of the week we would be eating Chef Boyardee if that budget didn’t change. So this is what families need to do, this is what we need to do.
Maloney then discussed actions he believed would reduce inflation. Although rising prices are a top concern for American voters, Democrats have spent ten times as much on abortion campaign ads.
“We are capping out-of-pocket expenses for seniors under Medicare. That’s a big deal.
“So now only $2,000 a year will be paid out come rain or shine,” Maloney said. “It allows seniors to budget. We’re also, finally, negotiating through Medicare with the big prescription drug companies to lower the cost of everyone’s prescription drugs. It is long overdue”.
Maloney also admitted in the interview that Democrats have a “sympathy problem” and that releasing 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will help ease the pain at the pump.
“We need to do more to keep this price from going up and down. And there are other things we can do.
“We absolutely can reduce health insurance premiums for people covered by the Affordable Care Act. We did it,” he added. “We can pay for these things, by the way, with a big business tax, so they end up paying what they owe.” We finally did.
A spokesperson for Maloney slammed Lawler for sharing the interview clip on social media and “shed light” on struggling families.
“Unlike Lawler, who benefits from his own campaign and lobbied banks for big oil companies, Rep. Maloney understands what families face,” the spokesperson told Fox News.
Mia Ehrenberg, Maloney’s communications director, said on Twitter that Lawler shared the clip: “Mike, your desperation is showing. Winning contestants don’t resort to horribly taking things out of context. How about explaining Voters Why do you oppose the Cut Inflation Act that cuts prescription drug costs and cuts energy costs?
Lawler said the comments show Maloney is out of touch with struggling families.
“Sean Maloney’s solution to fighting inflation is: Let them eat Chef Boyardee!” Lawler said. “It shows how disconnected he is from work [sic] the struggles of the elderly, working families and those in need. Voters understand that the only way to fix it is to fire the very politicians who created this mess in the first place, which is why Sean Maloney will lose on Election Day!
News
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.9 billion after no winner found on Saturday – NBC Chicago
Once again, no one won gold in Saturday night’s Powerball roll. The pot now stands at an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion. The cash value also increased to approximately $929.1 million.
Saturday’s results mean the jackpot will now roll over to Monday, when the next draw is expected to take place.
Saturday’s jackpot surpassed the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee. Long-time players and first-timers flocked to buy tickets ahead of Saturday’s draw, according to The Associated Press.
The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power play: 3x
No one has hit all six numbers in over three months. That’s 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is down to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3, when a ticket from Pennsylvania won a prize of $206.9 million.
Although there was no big winner on Saturday, 16 tickets won million dollar prizes after matching all five white balls. Additionally, a lucky person from Kentucky also won a $2 million prize after matching all the white balls and including the Power Play option in their ticket.
In total, more than 11 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s draw.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
West Virginia’s opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Frank Annie sees despair in his hospital, where people in their 30s and 40s arrive with organ failure after injecting themselves with opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those lining up in gyms and church parking lots where he hands out overdose reversal medication. Sheena Griffith encounters him on the streets where she navigates with a car full of HIV test kits and disinfectant to sanitize syringes.
Annie is a Republican, Solomon a Democrat and Griffith an Independent. All three are running for city council in the battle-scarred capital of West Virginia, where the devastating toll of the opioid crisis transcends party politics.
“There’s so much uncontrolled pain, and it’s exhausting,” said Griffith, a recovery coach who has struggled with addiction herself. “If we are a God-fearing state, a God-fearing country, where is God in the city of Charleston?
More than a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared Charleston the scene of the nation’s ‘most concerning HIV epidemic’ due to intravenous drug use, the three candidates say little have changed. And with millions of dollars from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies on the way specifically for treatment and recovery, they also feel the urgency to get it right locally, where it matters most.
But people are divided, even if they are not partisan. Against CDC advice, state and local officials voted last year to criminalize programs that give people who inject drugs clean needles to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis C. low-barrier shelter using COVID-19 relief money that would allow homeless residents to receive treatment for substance use disorders – originally endorsed by the city’s Democratic mayor – was filed after that people have complained about the potential impact on nearby schools and businesses.
Charleston, which leans more liberal than the rest of West Virginia, has invested several million dollars in COVID relief funds to support a women’s shelter, a program that helps people access permanent housing and a truck for food run by a local soup kitchen, but most of the money went to economic development initiatives.
Annie said the city is more focused on trying to rebrand and rebuild after the decline of the coal industry and the pain of the opioid epidemic, and hasn’t really resolved yet. the underlying issues, including the needs of people who have long been exploited.
“We are going through a very uncomfortable transitional era in West Virginia, basically for the soul of West Virginia,” said the cardiovascular health researcher at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital. “This level of pain and distrust is nothing new. The question is what do we do with it now. Are we continually ignoring it, or are we trying to be proactive and finally trust the science? »
Solomon, a trained social worker, co-directs the nonprofit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. He said members of his organization felt a sense of urgency in 2020 when they began setting up tents in church parking lots and distributing sterile syringes.
Needle access programs are CDC-recommended and scientifically proven methods to prevent disease transmission. At SOAR’s health lounges — located in the part of Charleston with the highest percentage of overdose emergency calls — they performed HIV tests and dispensed the reversal drug naloxone. overdose. They also helped connect people to recovery resources.
But some people in the city were suspicious. They complained about needle waste and said the program allowed people who use drugs to continue using. They said health fairs introduced new challenges, such as homelessness and mental health issues, to residential neighborhoods.
Jennifer Pharr, a fellow Democrat who is running in the same race as Solomon for one of six at-large seats, said SOAR hasn’t spent enough time getting community buy-in and explaining what she was doing before she started distributing needles. It didn’t help that the majority-white organization also held health fairs in the Charleston neighborhood with the highest concentration of black residents, said Pharr, who is black.
Pharr, who lost her brother to an overdose, said the issue is personal for many people and she understands their fear.
“You really have to go knock on the neighbors’ door and let them know what you’re doing,” she said. “There will always be a collateral circumstance that arises from any good intention.”
State legislators have responded to the situation by passing new regulations requiring syringe providers to be licensed and needle recipients to present state ID – something many homeless people lack – and return each needle after use.
The city council followed with an order making it a criminal offense to operate an exchange program violating the restrictions, adding fines of $500 to $1,000 per violation.
SOAR closed its needle exchange; new cases of HIV continued to be reported.
Traveling around the city for three days with a backpack, eating at soup kitchens and sleeping under bridges and in parking lots last summer, Solomon asked residents about the changes they would like to see. He said many people “just need basic dignity and services,” which the city has a rare opportunity to provide.
“They’ve never had so much money in the history of money in this city, and you could argue that there’s never been more stigma in the history of stigma,” said said Solomon. “How bad does the pain have to get until the city says we need to have a vision for a city of mercy, for a city of solutions?”
Annie said he wants every city official to be able to spend time in their hospital’s intensive care unit.
“Sometimes they feel like they’re living in a reality that’s very different from what’s actually going on, or they choose not to acknowledge it,” he said.
As a Republican, he tried to point out the financial burden of caring for people when addiction goes untreated. From 2008 to 2015, Annie’s hospital lost more than $13 million treating patients with infective endocarditis, a life-threatening heart inflammation that’s relatively rare outside of intravenous drug users. Many of them are uninsured and have to stay in hospital beds for weeks.
He wants the city and the hospital system to join forces in a harm reduction program – something hospital management has already expressed interest in. syringe services.
He said it frustrates him to hear people say there needs to be more data on HIV and other opioid-related issues in the city because he’s the one collecting it.
“We’ve had the data for years,” he said. “It’s just that there is no will.”
Griffith, who works at the same hospital as Annie, sees how people live once they’re gone. Driving around in her Nissan Maxima, she searches for people in tent encampments, in abandoned houses, in alleyways and offers them food, blankets and support.
“Every day I go out and try to help someone save someone, say something that will change their mind, save their life and make them want to be better,” said she declared. “And every day that I do that, I drown, because it’s so repetitive.”
Griffith, now recovering from years of addiction and homelessness, said she probably would have died if it hadn’t been for a program that offered clean needles. When she lost everything, it was a worker she had met at the needle exchange who helped her get treatment.
She said people trying to solve the problem by criminalizing addiction just don’t get it.
“They don’t know what it’s like sleeping rough and wondering where you’re going to eat that night,” she said. “That people who have lived a real life, who come from the streets, try to change things. Our town is dying of drug addiction, so let the people who care about what our town is dying of solve the problem.
