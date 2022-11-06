IDLIB, Syria – Syrian government forces shelled a tent settlement early Sunday morning housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen, said opposition war watchers.
Why Jake Paul embarrasses boxing stars like Tyson Fury and Terence Crawford
Jake Paul went from being a so-called “boxing embarrassment” to embarrassing pound-for-pound boxers like Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury and Errol Spence with his approach.
Social media antagonist Jake, who knocked down and defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in a 187-pound bout, has angered boxing fans ever since he and his brother Logan Paul stepped into the ring to fight a fight. other YouTubers at amateur fights in 2018. But the wrath of hardcore fight fans is best directed at boxing’s elite.
Because Jake Paul racked up a 6-0 record (4 KOs) doing something a lot of boxing world champions don’t want to do: get into real 50-50 fights that he has every chance of to lose. Insiders complain that he has yet to fight a “real” boxer – that his opponents are mostly semi-retired MMA fighters with limited boxing experience. (And remind us: Who was Floyd Mayweather’s last pro fight against?)
Moreover, Silva was only a narrow underdog against Paul. He’s a highly decorated combat athlete – one of the greatest strikers the Octagon has ever seen – and his boxing experience was roughly on par with Paul’s. In fact, ‘The Spider’ defeated a seasoned former world champion when he upset the unruly Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last year.
Silva is 47 and past his athletic peak. But their fight was Jake Paul’s sixth fight as a professional. In Floyd Mayweather’s sixth pro count, he stopped Bobby ‘The Nobody’ Giepert 19-8 in two rounds. In Anthony Joshua’s sixth outing, he was a 200-to-1 favorite before knocking out part-timer Matt Legg.
With all due respect to all brave boxing buddies, were Giepert and Legg much better than UFC icon Silva? No. And, unlike Mayweather and AJ – who had won Olympic medals before turning pro – Paul had a grand total of an amateur fight.
Jake’s formula for marketing success is to pick high profile opponents that the public sees as a real threat to beat him. Many combat sports analysts predicted that even an aging Silva would be too much for the “problem kid” (just as many said the same about Tyron Woodley, and before him Ben Askren).
This stands in stark contrast to many top boxers who rely on their status or alphabetical titles to sell fights – or are more interested in protecting unbeaten records than a real challenge.
Jake Paul captures an audience by actually accepting what should be a highly competitive fight every time. Compare that to one of the best boxers in the world – Terence Crawford – unable to reach a deal with eternal rival Errol Spence, taking on David Avanesyan (Crawford is a 14-to-1 favourite). Meanwhile, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is setting up a third fight with 38-year-old Derek Chisora after already beating him twice.
The main knock against Jake Paul is that he has never fought a real professional boxer in his limited career so far. But he picks opponents who have broadly similar levels of inexperience to himself – and he’s attempted to take on two boxers, only to have the supposed ‘professionals’ let the team down.
Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy – himself a reality TV star, but with an 8-0 pro record – has signed twice to fight Jake Paul. He withdrew both times. Paul also had a date set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, son of the former heavyweight champion and owner of a 12-1 win-loss list – only for Rahman Jr to fail in series to make the contracted weight. .
So in Jake Paul’s attempts to fight a so-called “real” boxer, it was the more experienced professionals who caused the cancellations. If anyone is hurting the fighting game’s reputation here, it’s not the 25-year-old social media star.
There’s no denying that Paul’s fame and scholarship don’t balance with his boxing abilities. But boxing has never been about meritocracy – it’s whether there’s an audience watching you, rather than skill level, that dictates how much a fighter earns.
There’s also evidence that while Jake Paul wouldn’t be on anyone’s list of the top 10 cruiserweights in the world — he’s probably not even in the top 100 — he has improved remarkably. The foul-mouthed slugger who bludgeoned a perma-crouching AnEsonGib on his pro debut or crushed Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones exhibition undercard – inspiring a ringside Snoop Dogg to burst into song – added finesse.
Given his late start in boxing, it’s highly unlikely that Jake Paul will ever approach the top levels of the sport. But he has improved tremendously under coach BJ Flores. The hot-headed, blond American has gone from a total novice with raw power to a better-rounded and more fundamentally sound boxer – albeit one who still understands that his best chance of winning is dropping his right hand on his opponent.
After a close first fight against former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, Paul knocked him out in the rematch (his perfect knockout won ESPN’s 2021 Knockout of the Year award) . Against Silva, Paul showed patience when he was outboxed at the start, kept compact and gradually got back into the fight.
Unlike many technically superior skilled boxers, Paul works hard to improve his craft, show up in shape, make weight and reward competitive contests above offsets. Yet some would have you believe that he is the problem in this sport.
Then there’s the fact that Paul was instrumental in the burgeoning rise of women’s boxing. As Amanda Serrano’s manager, Paul helped her Madison Square Garden showdown with Katie Taylor and boosted the profile and earning power of the seven-weight world champion, one of the top three boxers in the world. planet.
There’s no doubting his ambition either, with Paul saying he ultimately wants to fight everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Floyd Mayweather (a fight that would do huge business)
For anyone who scoffs at those lofty goals, it’s worth remembering that Jake remains a 6-0 novice – and what he’s doing with Silva and Woodley is very different from what Mayweather did for his 50th official fight, when he faced a newcomer to boxing. Conor McGregor? At least Silva has actually had multiple boxing victories, unlike “The Notorious”.
Paul may never achieve his ultimate goals of a Canelo or a Mayweather. There’s every chance he’ll suffer a defeat long before that – simply because he has the guts to compete every time he steps into the ring. There are many far better boxers than Jake Paul who could learn a lot from his approach.
Online Casino India: Top Casinos In India For Real Money
Every part of our lives has been changed by the Internet, and when it comes to online gambling in India, we cannot overstate the innovations it has sparked and will continue to inspire. Because of their ease, adaptability, incentives, and plethora of promotional offers, online casino India have grown in popularity.
The fact that there are more online real money casinos in India than ever before cannot be ignored. With so many online casinos being served on a platter, you are bound to get confused. We cannot turn a blind eye toward the fact that not every casino that claims itself to be the best, is reliable.
That is why we’ve done the research for you. We have compiled a list of the top real-money online casinos. These live casinos in India are well-liked by gamblers and are analyzed and verified by reputable review websites like Casinosbet.in, which aims to inform, amuse, and enable the players to enjoy a secure gaming experience.
So let’s evaluate the list of the top online casinos in India before you make the plunge based on important criteria like bonuses, deposits, customer services, payment options, etc.
Top 5 Online Casino India To Try Out
1) Jeetcity
Jeetcity is an authentic and reliable online casino in India that offers more than enough options for gamblers. It is loved for the wide range of games it offers from the best-known providers. The casino offers more than 5000 games to enjoy under different categories.
● Live games: Indian live dealers are available in a separate area with a variety of live Indian games, including Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Cricket War, Bombay Bollywood Stars, and Indian Roulette.
● Games Variety: Variety of games, including different jackpot slots, table games, card games, poker, and more. There are more than 500 games available to play.
● Jackpot games: Jeetcity offers more than 100 thrilling jackpots, many of which have respectable or extremely big prizes.
● Multiple payment options: The payment choices, which include NetBanking, Visa, Mastercard, AstroPay, ecoPayz, and even cryptocurrency, make it clear that Jeetcity prefers Indians.
● Mobile app: The very effective casino app from Jeetcity runs on both iOS and Android smartphones.
If you love to enjoy winning real money along with playing the best quality games, then this is a must-try casino.
2) Melbet – Online Casino India
The fact that Melbet provides several gaming options, makes it one of the best online casinos in India. Additionally, the casino also offers games from superior service providers. Melbet is loved by players as it offers more than 4000 games under slots, jackpots, live casinos, and a lot more.
● Live Indian games – In addition to Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, there are more Indian games available, most notably Hindi Roulette from Evolution.
● Variety of Games – There is a good variety of slots, table games, jackpots, and scratch cards, making up the total assortment, which is respectable.
● Jackpot games – only a few jackpot slots are available, but the majority are excellent and frequently originate from reputable developers like Red Tiger.
● Banking options for rupees – Melbet accepts payments in rupees using a variety of channels, including RuPay, PhonePe, AstroPay, NetBanking, Paytm, and UPI.
● Mobile app: A varied and highly functioning experience is provided by the Melbet casino app for a variety of Android and iOS devices. Also excellent for tablets
Metlbet is considered to be the best choice for beginners to try their hands on online casinos and win real money.
3) 1X bet
1X bet is a great option for gamers looking for a wide variety of games since it provides a sufficient number of payment ways and reasonable withdrawal periods. With more than 4,000 slots, jackpots, lottery, and live tables, it’s where 1X bet shines.
● Live Indian games – There is a special area for Indian games, such as Teen Patti, Andar Bajar, Bollywood Nights, Premier League Cricket, and many others.
● Variety in Games – The game collection is extensive. More choices could only be found in the table’s section.
● Jackpot games– provide a respectable assortment, however, the website does not have a dedicated jackpot area.
● Banking options– This is a complete online casino in rupees with several well-liked payment ways. UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, RuPay, AstroPay, NetBanking, and other payment methods are among them.
● Casino app – Despite the lack of a dedicated app, the 1X bet’ website is fully mobile-friendly, so you can still access it on your phone by using a browser.
With a vast variety of games and a good mobile app, this casino has won a lot of hearts. The ease of playing the games is remarkable.
4) 22 Bet – Online Casino India
Given its wide assortment of games, a 22Bet Casino is an excellent place for Indian gamers to gamble. Considering that the service is an online sportsbook, we may even argue that it is great. 22Bet is the leader in the variety of games as it offers 6500 games in its casino.
● Live Indian games – The website offers a variety of Indian games, such as Hindi Roulette, Teen Patti, Cricket War, and Andar Bahar.
● Variety of Games – You may choose from hundreds of slot machines, jackpots, live dealers, bingo, and quick-turn roulette tables.
● Jackpot games – Despite being difficult to find, 22Bet features a fantastic assortment of jackpot games.
● Banking choices in INR – Several well-liked payment methods for Indian players are handled, including Paytm, Skrill, Neteller, PhonePe, Netbanking, and UPI.
● Mobile app– A fantastic mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones is available at the casino, and it is probably even more user-friendly than the desktop version.
22 Bet is a good option to try if you enjoy placing your bets on sports. It has the eBay collection of sports betting games along with many other options.
5) Parimatch
You may utilize the wonderful selection of bonuses and promotions at Parimatch Casino on a variety of games. The fact that you can use all the perks and use both the desktop website and the mobile app to play is fantastic. You are going to love this casino as there are more than 3000 games to choose from.
● Live Indian games– are available on Parimatch, including several iterations of the games Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and roulette.
● Variety of games – Although the library isn’t enormous, it is undoubtedly diversified. You may engage in a variety of slot machines, jackpot, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker games. The live dealer area of the casino also features roulette, blackjack, baccarat, dice, poker games, and various other game shows in addition to special Indian games.
● Jackpots – Parimatch has a respectable selection of jackpot video games, including progressives like Mega Moolah.
● Banking options in rupees – Parimatch accepts several different payment methods for both rupee deposits and withdrawals. UPI, IMPS, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, NetBanking, AstroPay, and Skrill are just a few of the options on the list.
● Casino app: Parimatch provides a very useful app for iOS and Android users. The majority of the items on the website are included.
With the ease of deposit and withdrawals, this casino has reached the top ranks. It has a wide range of games to enjoy.
Novices shouldn’t merely follow their instincts when selecting a trustworthy gambling site; instead, they should carefully consider all the important elements. It is crucial to consider the availability of a license, security assurances, and the reputation of the website when choosing a reliable, safe, and promising online casino. The selection of games and bonus offers are other indicators of the best casino platforms. You may choose the most reliable website where you can play your chosen themed slot machine and perhaps win real money by taking into consideration the most important features.
Observers say 6 people killed in shelling of tent colony in Syria
The truce has been repeatedly violated over the past two years, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The tented camp, known as Maram Camp, lies just northwest of the provincial capital of Idlib.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that government forces fired around 30 rockets at rebel-held areas including Maram camp on Sunday morning, killing six people and injuring 15. He said the dead included two children and a woman.
Other opposition activists also reported that six people were killed and more than 30 injured.
Pro-government radio station Sham FM said Syrian government forces shelled the positions of al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest militant group in Idlib. He added that Syrian and Russian warplanes also attacked the areas.
The Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011 and has since killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million and left large parts of Syria destroyed.
BJP releases manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: see key announcements here
Shima: BJP Chairman JP Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday.
The party had formed a committee to collect suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.
The BJP plans to change the trend of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh.
Elections for the 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12.
“This ‘Sankalp Patra’ is based on 11 commitments. These pledges will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, bring justice to government employees and advance religious tourism,” BJP National Chairman JP Nadda said at the unveiling. of the manifesto.
This “Sankalp Patra” is based on 11 commitments. These pledges will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, bring justice to government employees and advance religious tourism: BJP National Chairman JP Nadda #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/K62X46nmLB
— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
We take a look at the main announcements made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’:
1. In its manifesto, the BJP plans to provide more than 8 lakh job opportunities in a phased manner. This will include government jobs and ongoing work in the economic zone.
2. The BJP has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if elected to power. A committee of experts will be formed for this purpose and the UCC will be implemented in the state based on its report.
3. The BJP will launch the “Shakti” program under which ₹12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years to develop infrastructure and transport around religious places and temples. They will be connected to the “Himteerth” circuit.
4. The BJP will open five new medical colleges across the state. Keeping health infrastructure in mind and to further strengthen primary health care, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in each Assembly constituency so that people in remote areas can benefit from health benefits.
5. Waqf properties will be investigated according to law by a judicial commission and their illegal uses will be stopped.
6. The BJP has also issued a separate manifesto for women in the state, which promises 33% reservation for women in government jobs.
7. The BJP has also announced that female students in classes VI-XII will get cycles while those pursuing graduate studies will get scooty.
With contributions from agencies
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Tehri
Uttarkashi:
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday in Tehri in Uttarkhand, informed the National Seismological Center (NCS).
“Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 and Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 km, Location: 17 km at ESE Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,” the NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 and Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17 km ESE of Uttarkashi , Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp Application https://t.co/yKe188oYKK@Indiametdept@ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/fVmaobLVlM
— National Seismology Center (@NCS_Earthquake) November 6, 2022
Earlier on November 2, the tremors were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in the Pachmarhi of Madhya Pradesh. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale.
Tectonic plate movement was felt near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on the same day (November 2) which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.
The NCS had also informed on October 20 that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Surat in Gujarat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch of Mission LiFE in Kevadia.
5 dead in attack on Somali military training camp
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Military officers in Somalia say at least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance gate of a military training camp in Mogadishu on Saturday night.
Extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on the camp which has been targeted several times in the past.
General Odawa Yusuf, head of the Somali Defense Force, told state media that the suicide bomber claimed to be a recruit at General Dhaga-Badan’s military training camp in Wadajir district.
A military officer, Abdirahman Ali, told The Associated Press that “there were deaths both for the civilians marching in the streets and for the recruits.”
The camp is located near the large Turkish military base in Somalia.
Breaking down all things Giants on their bye week
Let’s put an end to the last five years of terrible football. It was before, it is now. The Giants football product is much better and the future looks bright.
That doesn’t mean there’s no guarantee what’s next for the Giants. They can in no way be discredited for the strong 6-2 record they took in their bye week, already beating many “How many games will they win?” predictions. made at the start of the season.
Actual points should replace style points. Consider them a soft 6-2, consider them an unworthy or deceptive 6-2 if you like. The Giants are where they are because they’ve sailed to victory six times in eight tries, and try to tell the teams they’ve beaten along the way that the losses the Giants inflicted on them were neither harmful or legitimate.
Of course, it’s an interesting statistical note that the Giants are the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and have each of their first seven games decided by a possession. Neither team has reached 30 points in any Giants game this season – the only other team in the league in the first eight weeks that hasn’t played a game with 30 points scored by either other team is Green Bay.
That means every game has been nearly the same for the Giants. Every game could have gone either way, and the Giants more often than not surged in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. It’s commendable and also telling — which is why general manager Joe Schoen refused to part with any draft picks at the trade deadline to accommodate wide receiver, inside linebacker and inside linebacker. the defensive line. Schoen didn’t allow that formidable record to alter his assessment of his entire roster.
The record says the Giants are well ahead of the schedule Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have set in their heads for the jobs they were hired to do. Their eyes tell them otherwise. Daboll knows he’s no miracle worker and doesn’t have a secret formula for coaxing his team across the finish line before the competition. He also knows he’s setting a framework for what he wants the Giants to be, and that shredding expectations by winning games makes growing pains a lot less painful.
Schoen and Daboll knew nothing about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley – other than the football biographical stuff that everyone knows – and the first half of the season served to improve the future of the two players in blue Giants. Schoen and Daboll now know the character quality of both players, and their performances make it hard to envision 2023 without them. Both sides have nine games left to determine whether contracts will be extended to one or both.
Jones has just four turnovers, and two of them – an interception on his last desperate pass in the Week 3 loss to the Cowboys and an inconsequential fumble on the final play of the first half in of the win over the Ravens – were inconsequential. Jones has not been intercepted in 128 consecutive passes.
Barkley, with 968 all-around yards, was second in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill (982 yards) of the Dolphins. Barkley is on pace for 1,655 rushing yards and 2,057 all-purpose yards.
Schoen’s first draft class pays dividends from the start. Each of the first eight picks has started at least one game. The first players, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and right tackle Evan Neal, experienced typical rookie inconsistency, but both seem to be heading for big things.
Are the 2022 Giants heading for big things? It’s hard to say. They have certainly established themselves more solidly than anyone had any right to expect, based on the first half of their season.
Most Valuable Player
Daniel Jones can’t do it without this guy. Saquon Barkley can’t do it without this guy. There were questions when the Giants made Andrew Thomas the No. 1 offensive lineman on the board in the 2020 draft. At the start of his rookie season, Thomas didn’t look like a top left tackle. Take a look at him now, though. Try to find another player at the most important point of the offensive line who operates at a higher level.
Thomas is the highest rated tackle in the league by Pro Football Focus – having allowed just one sack, one quarterback hit and nine pressures in 308 pass block snaps. He’s been on the pitch for all 538 snaps this season. This young man will soon become a very rich man.
Least Valuable Player
Can we split the vote here? The ticket should be Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, in whatever order you prefer. Let’s start with Toney, because he’s gone (traded to the Chiefs). He played in fewer games (two) than he had hamstring injuries (three), and his 2022 work for the Giants consisted of 35 snaps, two catches for zero yards, two rushes for 23 yards and a whole lot of attitude.
At least Golladay seems to care. In four games, the $72 million man has two receptions for 22 yards. He was targeted six times in 99 snaps. Open up, will you! Can he? Tune in to the second half of the season.
The biggest surprise
Dexter Lawrence has been a solid player for three years, but he’s never been better. We didn’t expect this 342-pounder to lead the Giants in the sacks, but here he is, with four of them. He totaled nine sacks in his first three seasons. He’s the No. 5 inside defender in PFF, and his 26 total pressures show he’s more than just a run-around. His workload is on the rise because there’s never a time the Giants want to take him out.
“If you had a Rolls-Royce, wouldn’t you want to drive it everywhere?” reasoned defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
General manager Joe Schoen loves the player who calls himself “Sexy Dexy” so much that he chose Lawrence’s fifth-year option before the season even started. Lawrence, just 24, is in line for a lucrative extension.
Cornerback Fabian Moreau also deserves strong consideration in this category.
The biggest disappointment
For all the pressure Martindale sends, his unit hasn’t exactly created the chaos needed to really disrupt a game. The Giants are 13th in the league with 15 sacks and tied with the Seahawks for first with nine fumbles recovered. It’s in the interception serve that the Giants are lacking. They only have one, by Julian Love, and that’s not enough. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the fewest interceptions by a Giants team in eight games since the NFL began recording stats…in 1933.
Best moment
The Giants were down 20-13 in the season opener at Tennessee when Jones and Barkley went to work on a 12-play, 73-yard drive ended with a 1-yard pass from Jones to Chris Myarick with 1:09 remaining . Overtime was coming. Wait, what is it?
Head coach Brian Daboll is aiming for the 2 and victory? A failed conversion would have meant a 20-19 loss in his first game as head coach. But Jones found Barkley, who made an outrageous cut to enter the end zone. The Giants had to sweat a missed basket as time ran out to beat the Titans, 21-20, and Daboll delivered a loud and clear message to his team and Giants fans: We’re here to win.
The worst time
There’s no doubt that the Giants offensive line is new and improved, but it looked old and run down in Week 3 against the Cowboys.
Jones was pressured on 27 of his 49 dropouts and was sacked five times – three by DeMarcus Lawrence, who gave right tackle Evan Neal some rookie indoctrination. There was a lot of hype for the NFC East rivals’ “Monday Night Football” game. The Giants came in 2-0 but came out 2-1, mostly because they couldn’t protect their quarterback in a 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.
The biggest puzzle
Is it really going to be a completely wasted season for outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari? He missed the first three weeks of training camp with a strained hamstring, then found himself limping with a strained calf during the post-workout conditioning run, forcing him out of both first matches.
Ojulari played a total of 60 snaps in Weeks 3 and 4, and had a sack and a forced fumble. He hasn’t played since because he injured his other calf and is on the injured list. That means he’s not eligible to play until the Giants play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Ojulari was supposed to be a peak rusher with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, but that didn’t happen. worked that way. Can Ojulari save his 2022 season with a late contribution?
Decision to come
Post-season, what to do with Jones and Barkley — both impending free agents — are questions that reverberate throughout the organization. Over the last nine games, the question is how much the offense should and can rely on Jones and Barkley?
Jones is fourth in the NFL among quarterbacks with 64 rushing attempts and third in yards with 363. Jones using his legs is a key part of an offense that struggles to score and pass the ball downfield. How much, however, is too much?
Barkley’s 163 rush attempts in eight games was second in the league behind Derrick Henry (166), and Barkley is on pace with 346 carries. He had 261 in his 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year season. The Giants need all they can get from those two, but need to make sure they don’t carry Jones and Barkley in the ground.
