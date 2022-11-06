News
Without Gobert, Towns leads Wolves past Rockets to end three-game skid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day, Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson had 16 points while starting for Gobert.
Minnesota closed the first half on a 20-4 run and never looked back, extending Houston’s tough start to the season.
The Rockets, who were without rookie Jabari Smith Jr. due to an illness, lost their sixth straight game. Houston is 1-9 this season and has trailed by double digits in nine of its 10 games.
Jalen Green had 21 points for the Rockets, hitting 4 of 11 from 3-point territory. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 13 and Alperen Sengun had 17 points for Houston, which had a season-high 23 turnovers, which led to 36 points for the Timberwolves.
The young Rockets started quickly, hitting six of their first seven shots, including a 4-of-5 mark from 3, and held a lead in the first quarter.
The shots started to miss the mark and the turnovers increased. Houston shot 11 of 16 in the first and was 7 of 11 from the 3-point arc, but the turnovers allowed Minnesota to take control.
The Rockets had 15 turnovers at half as the Wolves made their run, scoring 27 points off turnovers and finishing the half with 13 fast-break points.
Minnesota’s lead expanded to as many as 24 in the third quarter.
Tip-ins
Rockets: KJ Martin started for Smith and had 17 points. … Houston continues to be without Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness), Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain). … The Rockets are 0-7 on the road this season. … It’s the fifth time this season Houston has allowed 124 points or more.
Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 61.3 percent from the field, its second-highest mark in a game this season. Its 15 made 3s were the second most this season. … Seven players scored in double figures. Taurean Prince led the bench with 16 points. … The Wolves had 60 points in the paint.
News
Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death
Hilary Duff has penned a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his death on Saturday.
“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you have had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, wrote via Instagram.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”
Duff concluded his message by telling Carter to “keep calm” and “send love” to his grieving family.
The former couple started dating in 2000, when they were both 13 years old. They were together on and off for three years, eventually breaking up for good after an infamous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.
“I just got a little bored, so I went there and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay,” Carter admitted on CNBC’s “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch” in 2005, adding that Duff “really heartbroken”, which he felt “sorry”.
After the “Younger” star grew up and started a family years later, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer continued to express regret for how he treated her.
“I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to get better at getting back to her,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet in 2014. “I don’t care what you think.”
Duff reacted to her ex’s public declarations of love later that year, telling BuzzFeed, “He keeps doing that. I do not know how I feel. I mean, it was so long ago. … [We] don’t know each other [anymore].”
Carter finally got over her feelings for the ‘How I Met Your Father’ star. He got engaged to Melanie Martin in 2020, and they welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.
But the former child star – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.
He was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home at the age of 34.
“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
New York Post
News
Men’s hockey: Gophers sweep away Notre Dame
Second-period goals by Jaxon Nelson and Matthew Knies, along with a defensive effort that seemed to mirror what Notre Dame has usually done so well, lifted the Minnesota Gophers to a 3-0 win Saturday and a sweep of their weekend Big Ten series with the Irish in Minneapolis.
For the second consecutive night, Minnesota was in complete control of the offensive zone, pelting Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel with 31 shots and scoring on an extended power play.
With the win, the Gophers improved to 7-3-0 and are now 3-1-0 in conference play. Logan Cooley scored into an empty net with 3.1 seconds on the clock for the clincher.
The Irish (4-4-2, 1-2-1) struggled to find offensive continuity throughout. Bischel finished with 29 saves while Gophers goalie Justen Close had 21 for his second shutout of the season.
After a scoreless first period, Nelson gave Minnesota the lead on a pretty backhander at the top of the crease, following a cross-ice pass from Bryce Brodzinski. On the play, Gophers captain Brock Faber was hit up high, leading to a major penalty and an ejection from the game for Irish forward Jesse Lansdell. Knies scored on the extended man-advantage to double the Gophers’ lead.
News
Gavin Williamson sent swear-laden messages to Chief Whip | Conservatives
Gavin Williamson, the cabinet minister, has warned the Tory chief whip that ‘there is a price for everything’ in a series of angry messages being investigated by the party, it said. he emerged.
Williamson, who attends cabinet after being appointed to a senior post by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is accused of sending abusive messages to Wendy Morton, who served as chief whip during Liz Truss’s tenure. He sent a series of messages complaining that he had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral.
Jake Berry, until recently the chairman of the Conservative Party, has now claimed he informed Sunak of the complaint against Williamson before he was appointed to his current post as minister. Sunak has previously said his government will be characterized by “integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.
According to messages published by the Sunday time, Williamson accused Morton of exploiting the Queen’s death for political gain. He told her it was “very poor and sent a very clear message” that members of the privy council, including himself, who were not “favoured” by Truss, were deliberately excluded.
When Morton insisted that it was “not the case” that political opponents were excluded, Williamson replied that it sounded “very shitty”.
He added: “Also don’t forget that I know how it works, so don’t mess around. [sic] me about.” Williamson himself served as chief whip under Theresa May’s premiership.
“It’s very clear how you’re going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you show fucking interest in putting things together,” the posts read. “Don’t bother asking me anything.”
Another read: ‘Well let’s see how many times you fuck us all over. There is a price for everything. »
Morton reportedly quoted Williamson’s messages in an email to the party the day before Sunak was elected leader. She also reportedly informed the cabinet office and accused Williamson of “bullying and intimidation.”
Berry said in a statement to Sunday time“In accordance with protocol, in my capacity as party chairman, I informed the new Prime Minister and his new chief of staff of the complaint on the same day.”
Williamson said last night: ‘Of course I regret being frustrated with the way my colleagues and I felt we were treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and look forward to working positively with her in the future as I have in the past.
theguardian
News
‘Boy Meets World’ star Rider Strong says he was ‘very upset’ with how the show handled the sex in the prom episode
‘Boy Meets World’ alum Rider Strong expresses his frustration with the way sex was handled on the show’s prom episode.
During a recent episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, Strong and his co-hosts and former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle answered a fan’s question about three episodes that were allegedly “banned” from airing on Disney Channel when it syndicated the ABC show. All of the episodes that Disney chose not to air involved sex or alcohol.
The trio began discussing one of the episodes, “Prom-ises, Prom-ises” from season five, in which Fishel’s character Topanga and her boyfriend Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) plan to have having sex for the first time after prom.
“I really remember not liking the prom episode,” said Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter. “I remember being very upset all week.”
He continued, “I was very angry with the adults on our set, especially the way they approached this, especially because we weren’t talking about safer sex.”
‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ STAR MAITLAND WARD EXPLAINS WHY SHE LEFT HOLLYWOOD: ‘I’M NOW MY AUTHENTIC SELF’
“The fact that we weren’t bringing up Cory and Topanga at all using condoms or discussing birth control, and yet the whole episode was about ‘do they’ or ‘don’t they’ [in]the room and the hotel room.”
Strong recalled that he raised his concerns with “Boy Meets World” co-creator and showrunner Michael Jacobs at the time.
“I just remember being so upset, and talking about it. I remember talking to Michael about it, like, ‘Can we talk about it?’” he said.
The ‘Cabin Fever’ star continued, “Like maybe you don’t understand this from generation to generation, but we grew up in the era of AIDS, it’s something we need to talk about. When you discuss of losing your virginity, you discuss how you’re going to do it and how to be safe.”
“And he completely blew me away and said it was a ridiculous thing to worry about and we didn’t even need to discuss it,” Strong said.
“I felt, at the time, that was incredibly irresponsible.”
Strong recounted how Jacobs expressed concern over a scene in a later episode in which Topanga and Cory talk about sharing razors. He said Jacobs was worried about the scene because he had read that hepatitis could be spread by sharing razors.
“I just remember being so p-sed,” he said. “Like, now we’re going to talk about hepatitis, but for some reason the idea of discussing safer sex is off the table?”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Strong explained that he felt the gap was due to the generational difference between the cast and producers.
Fishel explained that she “also felt uncomfortable all week for similar reasons.”
“I don’t have any specific memories other than just kind of sickening about the week,” she added.
“Boy Meets World” ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The Disney Channel aired reruns of the hit show from 2000 to 2007.
Fishel and Savage starred in the Disney Channel spinoff series “Girl Meets World,” which was created by Jacobs and “Boy Meets World” co-creator April Kelly. Strong and Friedle also returned to reprise their roles when the show aired from 2014 to 2017.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
News
6 Mt. Pleasant Area High School football players suspended for vandalism
It’s a big high school football playoff game at the Mount Pleasant Area School District on Friday night, but when their team takes to the field, half a dozen players will be missing. It’s because of what happened in a dressing room in the team’s last away game. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 confirmed that nearly $1,000 in vandalism damage to the visiting team’s locker room was discovered in the Southmoreland School District last week, while Mount Pleasant Area was there and played its biggest rival. The Mount Pleasant region faced some tough questions when it learned what had happened. “Was it an individual, was it a group of individuals, was it an entire team? Because, to be perfectly honest with you, if you have a scenario where he’s an entire team, there would have been a decision on whether we were going to go ahead with a football game (tonight),” Superintendent Timothy Gabauer of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh. Gabauer saw Southmoreland’s photos of the damage and launched an investigation. He says he is frustrated and disappointed and he says the responsible students will pay. East Allegheny for a big playoff game. But if the six players had not been identified, the whole team could have suffered the consequences.” If I thought it was a team problem, a pervasive problem, I could not in good conscience put a team in the field for a playoff game, knowing that it is,” Gabauer said. The discipline of the six sends a message of no special treatment for bad player behavior.” It’s a common thought out there that there are special privileges that go hand in hand, but I can guarantee you that’s not not the case here and never will be as long as I’m in this position,” Gabauer said. Southmoreland District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jason Boone told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that the two districts worked closely on the incident. . He said he was satisfied the Mount Pleasant area “did due diligence”. Gabauer said his district has been investigating and addressing the situation throughout this week. deal with it, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it and we are doing it,” Gabauer said.
It’s a big high school football playoff game at the Mount Pleasant Area School District on Friday night, but when their team takes to the field, half a dozen players will be missing. It’s because of what happened in a dressing room in the team’s last away game.
Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed that nearly $1,000 in vandalism damage to the visiting team’s locker room was discovered last week in the Southmoreland School District, while Mount Pleasant Area was there and playing its biggest rival.
The Mount Pleasant region faced some tough questions when it learned what had happened.
“Was it an individual, was it a group of individuals, was it an entire team? Because, to be perfectly honest with you, if you had a scenario where it’s an entire team, there would have been a decision on whether we were gonna go ahead with a football game (tonight),” Superintendent Timothy Gabauer of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh.
Gabauer saw the photos of the Southmoreland damage and launched an investigation. He says he is frustrated and disappointed and he says responsible students will pay.
“There was both school-wide discipline and athletic discipline and there was also restitution for each of those items,” Gabauer said.
Friday night, Mount Pleasant Area hosts East Allegheny for a big playoff game. But if the six players had not been identified, the whole team could have suffered the consequences.
“If I thought it was a team problem, a pervasive problem, I couldn’t in good conscience put a team on the field for a playoff game, knowing that it was,” Gabauer said.
The discipline of the six sends the message that there is no special treatment for bad player behavior.
“It’s a common thought that there are special privileges, but I can guarantee you that’s not the case here and never will be while I’m in this position,” Gabauer said.
Southmoreland District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jason Boone told Action News 4 of Pittsburgh that the two districts worked closely on the incident. He said he was satisfied Mount Pleasant Area “did due diligence”.
Gabauer said his district has been investigating and addressing the situation throughout this week.
“It’s frustrating, it’s hard for us as a school to deal with, it’s hard for the community to deal with, but it’s our responsibility to do it and we do it,” Gabauer said.
Cnn
News
Burnley ‘beaten’ by Sheffield United as Clarets’ 17-match unbeaten streak ends in seven-goal league thriller at Bramall Lane
English football’s longest active unbeaten streak finally came to an end as Sheffield United came back to beat Championship leaders Burnley 5-2.
The Clarets were unbeaten in 17 games going into the draw, but a seven-goal thriller at Bramall Lane saw Vincent Kompany’s side suffer their first loss since losing 1-0 to Watford in August.
The home side were down 1-0 at the top of the table thanks to Claret star Manuel Benson.
Iliman Ndiaye brought the Blades level, but Benson quickly regained the upper hand, taking over Vincent Kompany’s men’s lead just before half-time.
But after the restart, Paul Heckingbottom’s team came back to life.
Longtime fan favorite Oli McBurnie fired his side just after the break, before Jack Robinson – who played an unfortunate role in Burnley’s opener after heading Benson’s shot into his own net – did not put his team in front.
At this stage, the visitors’ defense looked defeated, as Anel Ahmedhodzic and McBurnie each scored to put the Blades 5-2 up in the 74th minute.
“Wow, wow, wow,” talkSPORT GameDay presenter Dan Windle said after the final whistle, “It was absolutely absorbing.”
DIRECT
Man City 2-1 Fulham LIVE REACTION: Ten players claim victory thanks to Haaland goal
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
rocket
Former Palace and Sunderland striker channels inside Beckham to score from the halfway line
massive
Beardless Conor McGregor looks taller than ever during wrestling practice with his son
TUTOR
Fernandes has the right to call Garnacho to make sure he’s not another Ravel Morrison
KO
All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams knocked out by 48-year-old MMA veteran
Ex-Burnley striker Chris Iwelumo joined Adam Bridge in commenting on the Championship clash, and the former Clarets man gave an honest assessment of his former club’s second-half collapse.
“They scored the first goal after half-time and Burnley were rocked,” he said, “They never reacted.”
He continued: “Burnley are entitled to a defeat. The level of performance has dropped but they can’t start again, nip it in the bud right away and get back to winning ways, it’s a simple message.
“They will hurt like they haven’t before in the locker room. The players know exactly what the Championship can do. They were beaten today. Beaten, massively.
The Blades’ victory puts them just three points clear of the Clarets at the top of the Championship as Kompany suffered only their second defeat since arriving at Turf Moor.
Burnley next face bitter rivals and third place Blackburn next week, with the two Lancashire sides battling it out for the top spot in the Championship.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Without Gobert, Towns leads Wolves past Rockets to end three-game skid
Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death
Men’s hockey: Gophers sweep away Notre Dame
Gavin Williamson sent swear-laden messages to Chief Whip | Conservatives
‘Boy Meets World’ star Rider Strong says he was ‘very upset’ with how the show handled the sex in the prom episode
6 Mt. Pleasant Area High School football players suspended for vandalism
Burnley ‘beaten’ by Sheffield United as Clarets’ 17-match unbeaten streak ends in seven-goal league thriller at Bramall Lane
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown too much to handle as Knicks fall to Celtics 133-118
New York Mayor Adams ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if Zeldin won the race for governor
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark