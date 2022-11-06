More than a thousand animals have died as a result of a drought in Kenya, according to a report released Friday by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, including hundreds of zebras and elephants.
News
Zebras and elephants among hundreds dead in Kenya from drought
The report provides insight into the effects of a years-long drought on wildlife in the region, as the United Nations and other organizations have warned for months of the humanitarian impact.
“In Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” Guleid Artan, director of the World Meteorological Organization’s climate center for East Africa, said in August. This season is the “fifth consecutive failed rainy season” in the region, he said.
Kenyan tourism and wildlife secretary Peninah Malonza said at the press conference on Friday announcing the figures that the country was trying to intervene by providing hay, water and “enhanced monitoring of the wildlife outside protected areas to reduce human-wildlife conflict”.
The figures come as world leaders gather in Egypt on Sunday for COP27, the annual UN climate change summit. Amina J. Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, has called on wealthier countries to focus on providing climate assistance to developing countries in Africa, writing in an op-ed that “worsening climate chaos is wreaking havoc on the continent.
What is COP27? What you need to know about the UN climate summit
Of the 430 zebras killed by the drought, 49 are Grevy’s zebras, an endangered species with only around 3,000 estimated in the wild, according to Grevy’s Zebra Trust, which helped collect data for the report . The deaths occur despite ongoing feeding programs in the region, according to the report.
Zebras and wildebeest have been particularly affected by the drought, according to the report.
Elephants have also been affected, especially young ones, which are not large enough to reach higher food sources, he added. In the Amboseli ecosystem in southwestern Kenya – home to around 1,900 elephants – 76 elephants died; 45 of them were minors who died of malnutrition “because the mothers could not produce enough milk”.
Figures collected between February and October could be an undercount, the report warns, as the carcasses of animals that died as a result of the drought may have been eaten by predators. He also noted that the landscapes are vast, so researchers “may not have accessed all parts of the area where wildlife died.”
The deaths are a “stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on biodiversity,” said Sophie le Clue, chief executive of the ADM Capital Foundation, an environmental nonprofit. “The world is facing a biodiversity crisis as we face unprecedented species extinctions around the world,” she said, adding that the issue “remains far from a priority on political agendas”.
Hannah Mumby, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong whose research focuses on elephants, said “we have to be aware that extreme events that last for years and cause these huge impacts on mortality should be unusual”, but two other severe droughts have hit Kenya in the past decade.
“It suggests that the climate crisis is playing out,” she said, “and the implications for biodiversity, livestock and food security are happening now.”
The report recommended the “urgent and immediate” provision of water and salt licks – a source of minerals – in drought-affected ecosystems. He also called for the supply of hay for Grévy’s zebra in the northern region of the country to be “improved” in November and December to cover a wider area.
In the Amboseli ecosystem, an “urgent total aerial wildlife survey” should be carried out, he said, before the next rainy season – this spring – to assess the effects of the drought.
washingtonpost
News
Sump or civility? Elon Musk’s Twitter at a crossroads
The talk has never been so courteous on Twitter. Louder vocals often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it’s much easier to tweet in rage at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
In the chaos that has enveloped Twitter the platform — and Twitter the company — since Elon Musk took over, it’s become clear that isn’t going to change any time soon. In fact, it is likely to get worse before it gets better, or even get better at all.
Musk, along with his band of tech industry devotees, arrived on Twitter just over a week ago, ready to tear down the bluebird’s nest and rebuild it in his vision at breakneck speed. He quickly fired senior executives and the board, installed himself as sole director of the company (for now), and declared himself “Chief Twit”, then “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” on his biography.
He began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company on Friday, firing about half of its employees by email to bring it back to staffing levels not seen since 2014.
All the while, he continued to tweet a mix of rude memes, half-jokes, SpaceX rocket launches and maybe no Twitter plans that he seems to be working on the site in real time. After he floated the idea of charging users $20 a month for the “blue check” and some extra features, for example, he seemed to quickly cut it back in a Twitter exchange with author Stephen King, who posted: “If instituted, I’m gone like Enron.
“We have to pay the bills one way or another! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? Musk replied. On Saturday, the company announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that lets anyone on Twitter pay a checkmark fee “just like the celebrities, businesses, and politicians you already follow.” as well as some premium features – not yet available – like having their tweets appear above those from accounts without a blue check.
The billionaire Tesla CEO has also repeatedly spoken to right-wing figures calling for looser restrictions on hate and misinformation, received congratulations from Dmitry Medvedev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top associate, and tweeted — then deleted — a baseless conspiracy theory about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. , who was assaulted at his home.
More than three dozen advocacy organizations have written an open letter to Twitter’s top 20 advertisers, calling on them to pledge to stop advertising on the platform if Twitter under Musk undermines ‘brand safety’ and undermines content moderation.
“Extremists not only celebrate Musk’s takeover of Twitter, they see it as yet another opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing and racist language and imagery. This includes clear threats of violence against people they interact with. disagree,” the letter reads.
One of Musk’s first moves was to fire the woman in charge of trust and security on the platform, Vijaya Gadde. But he kept Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of security and integrity, and took steps to reassure users and advertisers that the site won’t turn into a “free-for-all hellscape.” all” as some fear.
On Friday, he tweeted that “Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we’ve actually seen hate speech at times this week fall (asterisk) below (asterisk) our prior standards, unlike From what you may read in the press, however, a growing number of advertisers are suspending spending on Twitter as they re-evaluate how Musk’s changes could increase objectionable content on the platform.
Musk also met with civil rights leaders “about how Twitter will continue to fight hate. & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies,” according to a tweet he sent on November 1.
But representatives of the LGBTQ community were notably absent from the meeting, even though its members are much more likely to be victims of violent crime than those who are not part of these communities. Twitter did not respond to a post about whether Musk plans to meet with LGBTQ groups.
The mercurial billionaire said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts – like former President Donald Trump’s – before setting up a ‘content moderation board’ with points of diverse views. The council, he later added, would include “the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence.” But experts pointed out that Twitter already has a trust and safety advisory board to answer moderation questions.
“Really, I can’t imagine how it would be any different,” said Danielle Citron, a University of Virginia law professor who has served on the board and worked with Twitter since its 2009 debut to fight online harm. such as threats and harassment. “Our council has the full range of views on free speech.”
A certain amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, as are layoffs and layoffs. But Musk’s dark plans for Twitter — particularly its policies on content moderation, misinformation and hate speech — are ringing alarm bells over the direction one of the world’s most high-profile news ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk says, the same is true for Twitter.
“I hope responsibility and maturity win out,” said Eddie Perez, a former Twitter civic integrity team leader who left the company before Musk took over. “It’s one thing to be a billionaire troll on Twitter and try to get laughs with memes and howls. You’re now the owner of Twitter and there’s a new level of accountability.
For now, however, memes seem to be winning. It’s about pundits like Perez, who worry that Musk is moving too fast without listening to the people who have worked to improve civility on the platform and instead using his own island experience as one of the most popular users of the platform with millions of fanatical fans who greet her every move.
“You have a single billionaire controlling something as influential as a social media platform like Twitter. And you have entire nation states (whose) political goals are hostile to ours, and they’re trying to create chaos and they’re directly courting favors” with Musk, Perez said.
“There just isn’t a world in which all of this is normal,” he added. “That should absolutely concern us.”
Twitter didn’t start out as a cesspool. And even now, there are pockets of funny, weird, cheesy subgroups on the platform that remain somewhat isolated from the messy, confrontational place it can seem to be if one follows too many agitators. impetuous. But as with Facebook, the rise of Twitter has also coincided with growing polarization and a measurable decline in online civility in the United States and beyond.
“The big understanding that happened between 2008 and 2012 is that the way to get traction, the way to get attention on all social media, including Twitter, was to use inflammatory language – to challenge the fundamental humanity of the opposition,” said Lee Rainie. , director of internet and technology research at the Pew Research Center.
Things continued to evolve as the 2016 US presidential election approached and passed, and the new president cemented his reputation as one of Twitter’s most incendiary users. After it was revealed that Russia was using social media platforms to try to influence elections in the United States and other countries, the platforms found themselves at the center of political debate.
“Do they have too much power? Do their content moderation policies favor one side or another?” Rainie said. “Companies themselves have found themselves at the heart of the culture’s most intense arguments. And so that’s the environment that Elon Musk is entering now.
And beyond the bluster and overblown personality, Musk’s own description of his new job – “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” – may prove to be his biggest challenge yet.
———
AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak contributed to this story.
ABC News
News
Manchin calls Biden’s coal remarks ‘outrageous’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) lambasted President Joe Biden on Saturday over his recent promise to shut down the U.S. coal industry.
Biden made the comments at Viasat headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., on Friday while promoting the $50 billion CHIPS and Science Act he signed into law in August. The president claimed that power generation from coal-fired power plants is too expensive and unreliable and that there is a need to switch to solar and wind power.
“We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar,” Biden said.
The next day, Manchin issued a scathing response to Biden’s remarks to shut down the coal industry.
“President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and unrealistic, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling from rising energy costs,” the West Virginia senator said in a statement. a statement.
He continued:
Comments like these are the reason the American people lose faith in President Biden and instead believe that he does not understand the need for a comprehensive energy policy that would keep our nation fully independent and energy secure. . It seems that his positions change depending on the public and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only raise prices and more suffering for the American people.
The coal industry is a major contributor to West Virginia’s economy, bringing in billions of dollars annually and powering thousands of homes in the state.
In 2018, West Virginia exported $4.3 billion in coal-fired power to 35 countries, according to the state’s Department of Commerce. Coal-fired power plants also account for 88% of the Alpine state’s net electricity production.
“Let me be clear, this is something the President never told me, to be cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country that literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting.
“The president owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it’s time he learned that his words matter and have consequences,” Manchin said.
My statement on President Biden’s comments on closing coal plants: pic.twitter.com/LEeqrGdwqm
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 5, 2022
The Democratic senator’s rebuke to Biden’s comments comes three days before the midterm elections, where polling data shows Democrats losing momentum as Election Day approaches.
Manchin tends to distance himself from certain Democratic policies, particularly on energy. In November 2021, the senator urged the president to reverse his decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and increase energy production nationwide.
“I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy production here at home and reverse the trend to allow construction of the Keystone XL pipeline,” Manchin said last year. “It’s about American energy independence and that hard-working Americans shouldn’t be dependent on foreign players, like OPEC+, for our energy security and instead focus on the real challenges facing the world. future of our country.”
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Letters: Do the people who come up with this trash really think it helps?
Do the people who come up with this trash really believe it helps?
Each election cycle the public is inundated with ads for both sides of the political fence. This year the ads have become more brutal in both tone and level of accuracy than I have ever seen previously.
My question is, why is this necessary?
Do the people who come up with this trash really, I mean really, believe that this material is helping people make up their mind on who they intend to vote for?
We all know that the money spent on these commercials is just remarkable. Can’t the money be spent instead on a positive method of getting the message out from the candidates?
I’m pretty sure it could if they just thought about it for a minute.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
What the surveys don’t show
Much has been said about the fact that the 2020 election results were wrong because the surveys had indicated a Trump lead. What has not been discussed is that Independents, Undecideds, and the very new voters do not take or answer surveys. I personally do not take survey phone calls, first because the phones were ringing constantly with spam calls, secondly, stating your candidate preference releases a flood of requests for money, door knocking, and more phone calls. I am not alone in not publicly announcing my candidate choices. In weakness this year I gave $5 to a political party and now receive a minimum of 20 emails a day asking for money not only for the local runners but nearly every state in the union.
With this advent of easy cheap communication, one does not give out personal information. That information causes a flood of more calls, more emails, more mail. I will not show up on surveys this year unless that $5 labeled me across the entire United States.
I predict there will many surprises and claims the surveys indicated a different winner. Maybe someone will say there was fraud. But the silent voters will not be counted until after the votes, and that is just the way we protect ourselves.
Anita Nelson, St. Paul
What politics should be about
I enjoyed the article in the Pioneer Press about the Paul Wellstone legacy. I voted for him when I lived in Minnesota. I hope that a memorial to Wellstone will also be placed in the State Capitol, and as well in the U.S. Capitol building.
I also hope that somewhere on that memorial they would include his words quoted in the article. “Politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning, for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”
If I could have my way, his words would be given every day, when the U.S. Congress is in session, on the floors of both the Senate and House. His words should be repeated in the capitols of every state.
Frank Owen, River Falls
Regarding the former Y site in West St. Paul
The ongoing drama of the fate of the former YMCA site on Thompson Avenue in West St. Paul, outlined in an Oct. 24 article in this paper, represents a predictable denouement of the avarice of YMCA management in their original decision to sell the site to Hy-Vee for $3.8 million. The city, in turn, has offered Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site, with commercial development plans to recoup the cost.
Not surprisingly, former YMCA members favor site redevelopment as a community center. The tragedy of this drama is that the original site was a perfectly acceptable community center, including the best outdoor pool in Dakota County, high quality exercise and weight facilities, and an indoor track.
The YMCA emphasizes its dedication to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. What baloney, as far as its customers in West St. Paul and surrounding communities are concerned. The Y has doubled down on its disposal of the Thompson Avenue site by also closing, at the end of October, its replacement site at the south end of Robert Street, leaving its customers out in the cold, both figuratively and literally.
Thomas Smith, Mendota Heights
Begging the question
In Joe Biden’s address on Wednesday night he asked the question, “How can you say that you in fact care about democracy when you deny the existence of a win?” Which begs the question, does he not remember three+ years of a Russian collusion investigation?
Don Anderson Jr., Cottage Grove
Fewer lies, more debates
I noted that some readers took offense at Joe Soucheray’s column last week about TV ads (“Throw the meatloaf at the TV.”). I must tell you, and I think I might be speaking for the Silent Majority, he was absolutely spot on. Every funny word!
We all get a little tired of the Sturm and Drang of the political season. The more nastiness that is hurled upon us helpless citizens, the more you begin to question the hurler’s sanity.
I have come to believe that the more the advertising dollars politicians amass, the more they are suspect. Who is paying for this? Are they beholden to some secret agendas? What normal people have the resources to fund such nonsense?
Fewer lies — more debates where we can see their true colors. And if they don’t show up? Well, it does make you wonder.
Rhea Nyquist, St. Paul
Fall back … some
There is a simple solution to the biannual argument involving Daylight Savings. How about we change the clocks 1/2 hour and then leave it at that? We may want to get the rest of the world to join us so that we are all on the same page, (so the top of the hour is the top of the hour worldwide).
I suggest we call this “new” time “Strobel Standard Time.”
Art Strobel, Maplewood
News
COP27 climate talks begin in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world : NPR
PA
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Envoys from around the world gathered in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday for talks on tackling climate change that comes as the world also grapples with multiple crises , including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and energy shortages.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading for irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries found a way to get the world back on track to reduce emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming.
More than 40,000 participants have registered for this year’s talks, reflecting the sense of urgency as major weather events around the world affect many people and cost billions of dollars in repairs. Egypt has said more than 120 world leaders will attend, many of whom will speak at a high-level event on November 7-8, while US President Joe Biden is due to arrive later in the week.
But many figures, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not plan to come, casting doubts on whether the talks in Egypt could lead to major agreements to reduce emissions without two of the most world’s biggest polluters.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the talks were overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which has sparked political and economic upheaval around the world.
“But 2022 must not become a lost year for climate protection,” she said in a statement. “For many states, it’s about the survival of their people and their culture. For them, the climate crisis remains the most important security issue, not Russia’s war in Europe.”
Baerbock said Germany was willing to show solidarity with poor countries, including on the thorny issue of compensating for losses from climate change caused by emissions from rich countries.
PA
Rights groups slammed Egypt on Sunday for restricting protests and stepping up surveillance during the summit.
New York-based Human Rights Watch, citing Egyptian media, said authorities had also arrested dozens of people for calling for protests.
“It is becoming clear that the Egyptian government has no intention of relaxing its abusive security measures and allowing freedom of expression and assembly,” said Adam Coogle, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East. and North Africa, in a press release.
Human Rights Watch said it joined about 1,400 groups around the world urging Egypt to lift restrictions on civil society groups.
Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a prominent imprisoned pro-democracy activist, escalated his hunger strike on the first day of COP27 on Sunday, according to his family. Abdel-Fattah’s aunt, award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif, said he went on a “hunger strike” and stopped drinking water at 10 a.m. local time. Fearing that he could die without water, she called on the authorities to release him in response to local and international appeals.
NPR News
News
Literary picks for the week of Nov. 6
Poets Bart Sutter and Tim Nolan share the podium Thursday, Nov. 10, at Magers & Quinn bookstore, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Published by Minneapolis-based Nodin Press, these poets are at different stages of life and come from different parts of the state.
Sutter, first poet laureate of Duluth, is the only person to win Minnesota Book Awards in three categories. He won in poetry for “The Book of Names: New and Selected Poems,” for fiction with “My Father’s War and Other Stories,” and for creative non-fiction with “Cold Comfort: Life at the Top of the Map.” He has written for public radio, has had four verse plays produced and often performs as one half of The Sutter Brothers, a poetry and music duo.
Now in his seventies, Sutter gives us a new collection in “so Surprised to Find You Here,” in which he is haunted by lost friends and places, with topics ranging from examining kelp on a California beach, to a narrative of a sexual awakening and a grandson’s messy mastery of solid food. A walk through a woodland bog evokes the names and faces of first-grade girls and what it’s like to be a one-year-old who crawls under a grand piano while it’s being played. Some of the poems are set in northern Minnesota, but Sutter also takes us to the backroads of New Mexico, Sweden’s forests, and to Ireland and Spain.
Tim Nolan is an attorney in private practice in Minneapolis. In his new collection, “Lines,” he reflects on the foibles and delights of daily life in the Upper Midwest. With spontaneity and humor, he turns his attention to political issues, challenges of foreign travel, cats, TV commercials from the 1950s and his childhood memory of watching the freckles grow darker on his mother’s arms during the summer. Nolan’s work has been published in national journals and magazines and has been read on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. He is also host of the Readings by Writers series held at the University Club in St. Paul.
News
Rescue operation underway after plane crashed into Lake Victoria | Tanzania
A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while trying to land in stormy weather at an airport in the lakeside town of Bukoba, the state broadcaster said.
Fifteen people have been rescued so far, but it is unclear how many passengers were on board the Precision Air flight on Sunday or if there were any fatalities, the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.
The plane, which had taken off from the capital, Dar es Salaam, “fell into Lake Victoria this morning due to thunderstorms and heavy rain”, TBC reported.
Video footage and images circulating on social media showed the plane almost completely submerged, with only its green and brown tail visible above the waterline of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.
Lifeboats were deployed and rescuers continued to rescue other passengers trapped on the plane, TBC added.
Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest private airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was “involved in an accident while on approach to Bukoba Airport”. The airline’s press release does not provide further details.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued. “I was saddened to receive the news of the crash involving the Precision Air plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm as rescuers continue the rescue mission while praying to God for help.”
theguardian
Zebras and elephants among hundreds dead in Kenya from drought
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2022 – Will FLOKI Hit $0.00005 Soon?
Sump or civility? Elon Musk’s Twitter at a crossroads
Manchin calls Biden’s coal remarks ‘outrageous’
Axie Infinity (AXS) Can Still Recoup Its 6-Month Loss And Rise 25%
Letters: Do the people who come up with this trash really think it helps?
COP27 climate talks begin in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world : NPR
Literary picks for the week of Nov. 6
Rescue operation underway after plane crashed into Lake Victoria | Tanzania
Profitable season for Stitches despite Phillies loss
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark