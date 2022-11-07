News
10% quota for the poor (EWS) authorized by the Supreme Court, a big victory for the government
In a big win for the government, the Supreme Court today backed a 10% Employment and Education Quota for the Poor or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), introduced just ahead of the 2019 general election.
Here are the 10 best points of this verdict
-
The quota is non-discriminatory and does not alter the basic structure of the constitution, a Supreme Court constitutional judge ruled in a majority judgment. Two justices dissented, including UU Chief Justice Lalit, who is retiring tomorrow.
-
Justice Ravindra Bhat, the other dissenting judge, said he supported quotas for the economically backward, but exclusion of socially backward sections is not allowed in the constitution. “I regret my inability to share the opinion of the majority. Our constitution does not speak the language of exclusion. In my opinion, amendment by the language of exclusion undermines the fabric of social justice and therefore the basic structure,” Judge Bhat said.
-
The Chief Justice said: “I agree with Justice Bhat’s view. The decision is 3:2.”
-
The ruling BJP hailed the historic decision, which comes ahead of major polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and called it a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “mission” to deliver social justice to the poor across the country. country.
-
The EWS quota was introduced by the 103rd Constitutional Amendment and authorized in January 2019 by the Center shortly after the BJP lost elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was immediately challenged in the Supreme Court.
-
The quota has circumvented affirmative action that benefits traditionally marginalized communities in Indian society, such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The petitions had asked how the quota could breach the 50% national cap on reservations set by the Supreme Court in 1992 and whether it changed the “basic structure” of the constitution. The quota was “a deceptive and devious attempt to destroy the concept of reservation”, the petitioners said.
-
The government argued that the quota would help lift people out of poverty and would not reduce the existing reserve for the backward classes or reduce seats for the general category.
-
Opposition parties, including Congress, did not oppose the law. But no less than 40 petitions have been heard by the Supreme Court against him, including by the state of Tamil Nadu, which has among the highest reservations in the country.
-
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu criticized the decision, with Chief Minister MK Stalin calling it a setback in the fight for social justice. However, parties like Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD have called for an immediate caste census.
-
In court, one of the judges, Judge JB Pardiwala, said the booking should not continue for an indefinite period so that it becomes a vested interest. “Those who have advanced should be removed from the backward classes so that those in need can be helped. The means of determining backward classes must be reviewed so that the means are relevant at the present time,” the judge said.
Rain and snow in California in November could end the fire season
California’s recent fire seasons extended troublingly into the year, with devastating blazes breaking out in November and December. Tomorrow is the anniversary of the start of the campfire, the deadliest blaze in state history.
But this year, thankfully, the fire forecast looks a lot less grim.
Recent rainfall and cold weather have already canceled the fire season in Northern California, experts say. And a major storm that’s expected to hit statewide this week is expected to do the same for the southern half of California, said Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center.
“It’s basically the end of fire season,” Clements told me. “It looks like a very, very low risk in most of the state, if any risk.”
Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to California’s increasingly year-long fire season.
A prolonged dry spell could follow in the next rainy weeks, as happened last year, which could allow fire danger to rise again, experts say. And the risk of fires in Southern California, while expected to be greatly reduced after this week’s storms, will remain higher than in the northern part of the state, as winter fires fueled by the Santa Ana winds are always more frequent there.
Still, these fall rains are unquestionably good news, especially after forecasts of drier than usual La Niña conditions through the fall and winter. The storms will most likely bring significant benefits to both California’s ongoing water scarcity and its fire season, especially in the cooler and wetter northern parts of the state, Daniel Swain said. , a climatologist at the University of California at Los Angeles.
“In the short term, this is truly one of the best predictions you could hope for if you don’t like extreme fall drought and fires,” Swain wrote on Friday. “Upcoming mountain rain and snowfall should provide much-needed water to parched ecosystems and effectively kill the northern and central California fire season once and for all.”
Learn more about California
- Jaywalking Law: California has one of the strictest jaywalking laws in the country. From January 1, this will no longer be the case.
- High speed train to nowhere: Building the state’s high-speed rail system, America’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has become a multibillion-dollar nightmare.
- A Piece of black history destroyed: Lincoln Heights — a historically black community in a rural, predominantly white county in northern California — has lasted for decades. Then came the fire at the Moulin.
- Warehouse moratorium: As warehouse construction explodes across the country, residents in rural and urban communities have pushed back. In California’s Inland Empire, anger has turned into widespread action.
The National Interagency Fire Center’s outlook on Monday shows little to no fire danger across the state, except for a few inland swathes of Southern California, where the risk is considered low. Nowhere in the state is the risk of fires rated moderate or high over the next seven days.
Already, we’ve seen far less fire damage in 2022 than in recent years. About 362,351 acres in the state had burned through the end of October, up from nearly 2.5 million by this time last year, according to Cal Fire. The five-year average of acres burned in the first 10 months of the year is 2.1 million.
Although California broke heat records in September, the previous months were generally less sweltering than previous summers. These relatively cooler temperatures, combined with other favorable weather conditions (such as higher humidity and calmer winds) may have helped keep this fire season milder than we had been expecting, Clements told me.
“We just got lucky,” he said. “We should take advantage of it while we can.”
where we travel
Today’s tip comes from Elizabeth Watson-Semmons, who lives in Menlo Park. Elizabeth recommends the small town of San Juan Bautista:
“I’m a big fan of this city. It’s halfway between San Francisco and Monterey, just a mile or two from the 101 freeway. It’s easy to miss, but worth watching for the sign to turn off 101. My favorites are the bakery San Juan, with breads and pastries, and Jardines Restaurant, which offers Mexican cuisine served on a beautiful large patio. Mission San Juan Batista is the oldest in continuous use of those established by Spanish priests. His tower is the site where Jimmy Stewart confronts his demons in “Vertigo.”
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] We will share more in future editions of the newsletter.
Tell us
Have you visited any of the travel destinations we recommended in the newsletter? Send us a few lines about your trip, and a photo!
We would like to share them in future editions of the newsletter. Email us at [email protected] Please include your name and the city you live in.
And before leaving, some good news
On August 24, 1964, the Beatles performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of thousands of cheering fans. The following day, the group attended a star-studded garden party in Brentwood – and there are photos to prove it.
Never-before-seen photos of the Beatles are rare, but Los Angeles Magazine has unearthed a few taken at that party more than half a century ago. The footage shows the Fab Four shaking hands with Hollywood royalty in a lush backyard, a classic Los Angeles scene with a twist.
Thanks for reading. I will be back tomorrow. — Soumya
PS Here today’s mini crossword.
Briana Scalia and Maia Coleman contributed to California Today. You can join the team at [email protected].
Sign up here to receive this newsletter in your inbox.
Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging
Halfway through the season the AFC East is the best division in football, which means the Dolphins’ season-ending schedule appears much tougher than originally projected. It’s the only division in which every team has a winning record.
Buffalo leads the division at 6-2, followed by the New York Jets and Dolphins at 6-3, and then New England at 5-4.
The Dolphins end the season at Buffalo (Dec. 18), vs. Green Bay (Dec. 25), at New England (Jan. 1) and vs. the Jets (Jan. 8).
By the way, every team in the division has a winning road record. The Jets are 4-0, and the three others are each 3-2. In other words, there are no cheap victories in this division.
The NFC East doesn’t have a team with a losing road record as Philadelphia is 4-0, followed by the New York Giants at 3-1, Dallas at 2-1, and Washington at 2-2.
At this point the AFC East has Buffalo, the Jets and Dolphins earning three of the seven AFC playoff berths with New England in the eighth spot behind the Chargers (5-3).
Snap counts
Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, acquired from Denver last week in a high-profile trade, played 56 snaps against Chicago, 54 from scrimmage and two on special teams in his Dolphins debut. Chubb ended with one tackle, but applied good pressure on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Wilson played 34 snaps, 28 snaps (49%) on offense and six snaps on special teams. Fellow running back Raheem Mostert played 27 snaps (47%), six snaps on special teams. Mostert is the deep man on kickoff returns and Wilson plays one of the two spots just in front of Mostert, a spot sometimes played by fullback Alec Ingold.
Defensive back Elijiah Campbell played a season-high 16 snaps (22%) from scrimmage against Chicago as the Dolphins continue to dig into their depth to find answers.
Defensive backs Justin Bethel and Clayton Fejedelem, who have played key roles from scrimmage in the past two games, didn’t get any snaps from scrimmage.
Safety Eric Rowe, who was inactive last week, started and played 57 snaps (77%). Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene played 19 snaps (26%).
Among other starters in the secondary, cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland played all 74 snaps while cornerback Kader Kohou played 73 snaps.
Left guard Robert Jones, making his season debut as a starter, played all 57 snaps while wide receiver Cedrick Wilson played 13 snaps (23%), tight end Mike Gesicki played 28 snaps (49%).
Hill still doing big things
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown against Chicago, now has 76 receptions for 1,104 yards and three touchdowns, eye-popping numbers for a full season and even more impressive considering the season is just nine games deep.
Hill remains in the conversation for the best receiving season in NFL history.
The record for single-season receptions is 149 by Michael Thomas (New Orleans) in 2019.
The record for single-season receiving yards is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson (Detroit) in 2012.
It’s conceviable Hill could end with 150 receptions and 2,000 yards receiving.
Tua is No. 1
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s career passer rating is now 95.3, which is the best in Dolphins history, surpassing Chad Pennington (2008-10, who posted a 94.5.
Tagovailoa has had his two best career passer ratings the last two weeks with a career-best 138.7 at Detroit and a 135.7 at Chicago.
On a side note, Tagovailoa is 12-2 in his last 14 starts and 13-1 in the last 14 games he’s finished.
A gang that preys on homosexuals has killed TWO and drugged and robbed a dozen more.
New York’s gay community emerges as the target of a gang that lures its victims to nightlife venues before drugging and robbing them, often using their own cellphones to drain their accounts.
So far two gay men have been killed in eerily similar circumstances just five weeks apart, but more than a dozen are believed to have been targeted so far.
John Umberger, 33, a political consultant in Washington, DC, who disappeared in May, and Julio Ramirez, 25, who disappeared in April, were both out on a night out on the city’s gay scene before dying the next day .
The men’s mobile phones were both missing by the time their bodies were found and their bank accounts containing tens of thousands of dollars had been emptied.
John Umberger, 33, a political consultant in Washington, DC, was killed after leaving a New York gay bar in May
Julio Ramirez, 25, a Brooklyn social worker, was killed after leaving a New York gay bar in April
Detectives are believed to have identified suspects, but no arrests or charges have been made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been charged with ‘obstructing’ the investigation into the men’s deaths.
So far, five months after their deaths, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to have “hindered” the investigation.
No warning has even been issued to the gay community for people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious when out on a night out.
The gang’s MO sees them preying on gay people in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. In both cases, the victims were seen leaving a gay club or bar accompanied by three men.
Finally, one of the men’s mothers is now speaking out in a desperate attempt to draw attention to the sickening case.
‘I can’t keep quiet anymore. Word needs to get out, especially in the gay community, that they are targeting gay men. This same group of killers drugged, robbed and murdered countless young gay men in New York City,’ Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother, told the New York Post.
‘I can’t keep quiet anymore. Word needs to get out, especially in the gay community, that they are targeting gay men. This same group of killers drugged, robbed and murdered countless young gay men in New York City,’ Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother, pictured right
Umberger’s credit card was last used at The Q NYC gay nightclub at 3 a.m. on May 28, 2022.
Umberger’s body was found four days later, on June 1, in a Midtown Manhattan townhouse where he was staying
“New York is unnecessarily dangerous and it breaks my heart because John was so excited to be in Manhattan.” He liked being there. He was a little ray of sunshine.
“We have to stop this,” she continued.
Since her son’s killers are on the loose, Clary thinks the gang probably killed another young man.
And while grateful for the diligence of detectives investigating Umberger’s death who worked on identified suspects, she says the district attorney’s office “refuses to prosecute my son’s killers.”
Umberger was out on May 28 and visited The Q NYC, a gay nightclub featuring DJs, drag shows and stand-up comedy on multiple floors.
He had gone to the club alone after a dinner with friends at the Tao Downtown in Chelsea.
Ramirez died of a drug overdose according to toxicology reports
Security footage, taken in the early hours of April 21, shows Julio walking away from the Ritz Bar and Lounge, a gay dance club, with three unknown men
Records show his credit card was last used around 3 a.m. He was later seen after being captured on surveillance footage outside the Upper East Side townhouse where he was staying.
The footage clearly shows him getting out of the car with two other men and entering the townhouse.
The pair then leave after 45 minutes.
What happened in the hours that followed remains a mystery as someone appeared to be responding to texts on Umberger’s phone.
Eventually her phone stopped polling her location, but the text came up as “read”, so Clary assumed her son was safe.
“I thought John was reading my texts, but he was too busy and ignoring me. You let a day pass, a day and then you say it’s weird.
Her son’s body was found four days later in a fifth-floor apartment of a townhouse belonging to Jay Sekulow’s American Center for Law and Justice, where Umberger had been employed as director of diplomacy. and political programs.
Umberger’s cellphone was used to transfer money from his bank accounts
Ramirez’s credit cards have also been used to buy big ticket items at luxury boutiques
His credit cards had been stolen as well as his cell phone. The cards were used to buy alcohol near a homeless shelter, while items were also purchased at a Foot Locker.
In addition, more than $25,000 had been deducted from his accounts using various cash-related apps on his phone, including Venmo and PayPal, with gang members able to change passwords to get there. to access.
Mom Clary, from Atlanta, was in New York this weekend doing politics as she recorded a video message for a group supporting Republican Representative Lee Zeldin for Governor of New York State.
“Lee Zeldin promised to restore security to New York and fire District Attorney Alvin Bragg on day one. This election may be the last opportunity to hold my son’s killers to account,” she said.
But it seems Umberger wasn’t the gang’s first victim.
Just five weeks earlier, Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker, had disappeared in a similar situation.
He was caught on CCTV leaving a gay club, the Ritz Bar and Lounge, just two blocks from Q NYC.
Again, three men were spotted as Ramirez left the club on a Thursday night in April.
An hour later, he was found dead in the back of a cab on the Lower East Side with his phone and wallet missing.
$20,000 had been sucked from his accounts using apps on his phone, including Zelle, while his credit cards were used to pay for expensive dinners and spa treatments.
Umberger and Ramirez died of drug overdoses according to preliminary toxicology reports, but sources said both men had their drinks spiked with a date rape drug.
It’s unclear what caused the long delay in getting test results, but the Post suggests Bragg’s office is likely overworked thanks to ‘an unprecedented number of assistant district attorney resignations’ who don’t like the changes in bail reform.
Prior to the pandemic, New York State implemented sweeping bail reforms in an effort to reduce prison populations of low-level offenders.
He has released many repeat offenders back into the community.
This was compounded in New York by the election of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who told his staff to avoid imposing cash bail wherever they could.
He now sees DA office staff ordered to stop seeking prison terms and downgrade felony charges in some cases.
Dual identity: Heat two-way life includes cell phone charged, bags packed, frequent-flier miles maximized
The Indiana-Iowa back-to-back set is not exactly a staple of NBA life, unless, of course, you are living the two-way life.
In that case, the itinerary could just as easily be Delaware as Detroit, Lakeland as Los Angeles, Birmingham as Boston.
“Your phone’s always charged,” Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent said. “I’ll tell you that much. You never know when you’ll get the call. You stay on the move.”
The discussion again became relevant for the Heat over the weekend when, after spending training camp with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, undrafted wing Jamal Cain was summoned to join the Heat on Friday in Indiana at part of his two-way contract, in the wake of roster-depleting injuries.
Cain said hello to his once-and-again Heat teammates at Friday’s morning shootaround at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. By Friday night, he was saying goodbye to those Heat teammates, off to Des Moines for the Skyforce’s Saturday G League season opener against the Iowa Wolves.
It is a life the Heat’s Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are all familiar with, each having lived the two-way life.
“I lived out of my suitcase, so I never took my stuff out,” Martin said, having lived the two-way life with the Hornets, bouncing between Charlotte and their Greensboro, N.C., G League affiliate. “I would just wash it, put it back in, just in case I got called back up.”
For Highsmith, the two-way life was split between the Philadelphia 76ers and their Delaware affiliate.
“It was like always being ready for whatever, any day you’re on a two-way contract,” Hghsmith said, with the Heat playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at FTX Arena. “So if stuff happened, you’re called up. Then you’re back down.
“You can’t really be too comfortable at one spot any time, because you could be going here to there.”
By rule, those on two-way contracts can be on NBA active rosters for a maximum of 50 of the 82 regular-season games. Even though he did not play Friday against the Pacers, by being active, it counted against Cain’s limit. Entering the week, he has used three of his active-roster games, yet to see his first NBA action.
Cain was featured as a starter in both Skyforce losses over the weekend to the Iowa Wolves. Saturday night he closed with 17 points and 13 rebounds in his G League debut. Sunday, he finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Cain said the transition is eased with the Heat and Skyforce utilizing a similar terminology and system.
“It’s definitely similar just in terms of the intensity, the way they want to practice and some of the stuff to be run,” said the product of Marquette and Oakland universities. “Some of the plays and play styles will basically be the same. But the weather is a little different.”
And therein lies the rub. While almost all other G League affiliates are in either the same market as their parent teams or in the same or a contiguous state, 1,800 miles separate Miami and Sioux Falls.
Which means you know both when you’re not in Miami or not in South Dakota.
“It’s a stark contrast particularly between Sioux Falls and Miami, so that’s a big adjustment,” Robinson said.
But so is the balancing act.
“You almost never know ahead of time,” Vincent said of being summoned. “I had it when I joined the Heat. I think there was a month and a half where I never really saw the Sioux Falls apartment. I was kind of just back and forth and living in hotels.”
Robinson agreed.
“For sure,” he said. “Between hotels, and even when you’re in Miami, you’re staying in a hotel. Sioux Falls you can unpack a little bit, but you might get the call anytime.”
As Cain did, to both come and go, hoping to be back soon enough.
“It tests you mentally,” Martin said. “You might be going down and playing 30-plus minutes and you might be coming up and watching the whole game. It’s just a good way to keep your mind ready.
“You’ve just always got to be ready.”
Vincent’s advice to Cain?
“Welcome to it,” he said of the two-way life. “Enjoy it. Have fun with it. Keep working.”
Oh, and one more thing.
“When you’re flying back and forth, find the longest route to get your miles,” he said. “I made sure I got my miles.”
8 winning Powerball tickets worth a total of $700,000 sold in Illinois and suburban Chicago – NBC Chicago
No, no one in Illinois – or the rest of the country, for that matter – won Saturday’s $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings from the next draw have now reached $1.9 billion – the biggest pot in the game’s history.
But all is not lost for 8 lucky Powerball players from Illinois. In fact, a lot of things have been won.
According to state lottery officials, 8 Powerball tickets with a total value of $700.00 were sold in Illinois.
“Three lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, and they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $150,000 each,” the Illinois Lottery said in a press release. “Five players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.”
Here is where each of the winning tickets was sold:
- $150,000: Circle K at Steger, 3507 Chicago Rd.
- $150,000: Express Lane in Cordoba, 199 Route 84 N.
- $150,000: Ticket purchased online at the Illinois Lottery website
- $50,000: Casey’s in Jerseyville, 908 W. Carpenter St.
- $50,000: DG Food & Liquor Mart at Downer’s Grove, 2027 Ogden Ave.
- $50,000: Hucks at Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.
- $50,000: Hucks at Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.
- $50,000: MJ7 Oil Corporation at Winthrop Harbor, 901 Sheridan Rd.
Powerball tickets are $2 per game. When drawing a Powerball, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, as well as one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.
To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers.
Do you need to match all 6 numbers to win a payout?
While players can win a payout in nine different ways, only the grand prize jackpot can be won by matching six numbers.
Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four or five matching numbers. This prize increases if the Powerball number matches.
Here is a breakdown of Powerball payouts:
- 5 Matched Numbers: $1 Million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)
- 4 Matched Numbers + Powerball: $50,000 (odds 1 in 913,129)
- 4 matched numbers: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)
- 3 matching numbers + Powerball: $100 (odds 1 in 14,494)
- 3 matched numbers: $7 (odds 1 in 580)
- 2 matching numbers + Powerball: $7 (odds 1 in 701)
- 1 matching number + Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 92)
- Tied Powerball: $4 (odds 1 in 38)
Players also have the option of adding a “Power Play” to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, November 6 at 9:59 p.m. CST. He is currently worth $1.9 billion.
Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
LAFC celebrates MLS Cup championship with fans – Orange County Register
To the winners go the parking lot. And the aisle of Christmas trees. And the MLS Cup.
The day after more than 20,000 Los Angelenos descended on Exposition Park by foot, transit and carpool to watch an MLS Cup classic between their beloved Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union , nearly 5,000 returned on Sunday, filling the parking lots that surrounded Banc de California Stadium which had been reserved for USC football 24 hours earlier.
Saturated in black and gold, Christmas Tree Lane, the lawn outside the stadium that is usually buzzing with LAFC fans on game days, was surrounded by two huge replica MLS Cup trophies as the crowd celebrated the the team’s first championship.
Mariachi Las Catrinas, an all-female mariachi band from the Boyle Heights neighborhood that performed regularly before games, serenaded the crowd to kick off the festivities as the sun descended behind the stage while the LA Memorial Coliseum was quiet background.
Led by independent supporters group ‘3252’, a pair of double-decker buses circled as players popped champagne bottles and passed around the trophies they won in 2022 – the club’s second supporters’ shield, the Western Conference title and, of course, the MLS Cup after a stunning game that ended 3-3 before LAFC won on penalties.
“Our mantra from day one has been to unite the World City through the World Game,” said LAFC owner-manager Larry Berg. “And I know we live in a divided time, but the sense of community and diversity in our games means everything to us. Our supporters have always been the heart of our club. We have the best fans in the world and we couldn’t have done this without you. Literally, this championship is for you.
Berg called head coach Steve Cherundolo “the true Coach of the Year”, an award that ultimately went to Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin.
“LAFC is not one person or a small group of people,” said Cherundolo, who set a record for most wins in his first year (21) before winning the MLS Cup. “Thank you after a rocky start I have to say. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for making me part of your family. I like to thank the players for believing in us as staff.
Four players were unable to participate.
Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, hailed as a hero after undergoing successful surgery on Sunday to repair the broken right leg he suffered late in the championship game, was honored with his jersey hanging on the stage.
The 28-year-old Canadian national team player was shown via FaceTime and the crowd chanted his name as his wife, Cristina Dagenais, read a statement on his behalf.
“Guys, we did it!” she read. “This one’s for you Los Angeles. And that’s just the beginning. »
Ecuador’s LAFC trio – Sebastian Mendez, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, who assisted on the last goal in MLS history (Gareth Bale’s 128th-minute equalizer) – were busy preparing to join their national team for the next World Cup.
MLS Cup Most Valuable Player John McCarthy, who replaced Crepeau in goal, was still on top of his perfect penalty shootout performance. The Philadelphia native danced, cursed and showed off his MVP award.
“If my voice is lost, it’s because I (expletive) partied so much last night,” said McCarthy, whom Berg called “our Rudy” in a tribute to the iconic Irish underdog from Our Lady Fighting.
McCarthy wasn’t the only person on stage or watching from Christmas Tree Lane who could have said that.
John Thorrington, LAFC’s head of football operations and co-chairman, was also raspy.
“This is one of many hopefully we can celebrate together,” Thorrington said while wearing an In-N-Out Burgers t-shirt. “We went to a club. We knew it was a city of champions. We have already seen it. And now LAFC is a champion in this city. You deserve it. Let’s go.”
Cheering fans showed off freshly inked tattoos that commemorated the club’s first MLS championship.
Others asked for more.
Concacaf then! they shouted.
Before lifting the trophy to chants of his last name, LAFC captain Carlos Vela recalled the day in 2017 he arrived in Los Angeles bringing hopes of winning championships – something he had never done before in a club. Vela took the 2020 squad to a Concacaf Champions League Final but fell short.
In 2023, for supporters and opponents alike, LAFC will be seen as one of the top contenders to win the important regional tournament.
“It took us five years,” Vela said in Spanish, holding hands with her son Romeo. “Sorry, it took so long. But here is the (expletive) Cup. The best is yet to come. This is the first of a long series.”
California Daily Newspapers
