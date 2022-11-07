3 men sentenced to stand trial for fatally stabbing homeless man in Barrio Logan

Three men charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 64-year-old homeless man last year in Barrio Logan were ordered to stand trial last week.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston made the decision Friday, after three and a half days of testimony in a preliminary hearing for the defendants: Irvin Torres, 21; Angel Olea, 22 years old; and Andrew Juanillo, 24. They also face allegations that they killed Arturo Reyes on July 22, 2021, for the benefit of a gang.

Police allege that two days earlier, Reyes fatally stabbed 18-year-old Danilo Gudiel in Chicano Park.

Torres, Olea and Juanillo killed Reyes to avenge Gudiel’s death, according to police and prosecutors.

Two passers-by found Reyes badly injured on a National Avenue sidewalk near Sigsbee Street around 3 a.m. He had suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.

San Diego Police Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari testified that surveillance camera video obtained from a company appears to show the attack on Reyes. However, DeCesari and other investigators acknowledged that the footage was grainy and it was difficult to identify anyone in the video.

San Diego Police Detective Kevin Jankowski testified that Facebook messages between Olea and others indicate his gang members blamed him for Gudiel’s death because they felt he didn’t did not intervene in the attack.

“(It) is probably considered the highest form of dishonor,” in addition to cooperating with the police, Jankowski said.

In a series of messages to another Facebook user the day before Reyes died, Olea partly blamed Gudiel’s death on “that tramp”, and said he had a “mission” and that he would get justice.

Juanillo’s messages to Olea and Torres indicate that he was in Chicano Park an hour and a half before Reyes was killed and a half hour after the murder.

According to investigators’ testimony, they determined there was a connection between the two fatal stab wounds after learning that on the same day Gudiel was killed – shortly after – two men attacked Reyes in the middle of the street on Cesar Chavez Parkway near Chicano Park. .

An officer witnessed the attack and intervened. The attackers fled, but the officer spoke to Reyes, who said he was beaten at the park earlier in the day. Investigators came to believe that Reyes had a fight with Gudiel and fatally stabbed him.

Juanillo and Olea also face one count of assault for the alleged attack on Reyes the day Gudiel was killed.