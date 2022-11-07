40 Chickens in 40 Days: How a Philadelphia Man Encouraged His Town

They were seen holding hands after dinner in Malibu last Thursday night.

And now Cher, 76, has confirmed she’s a music producer in love Alexander Edwards, 36, who shares a three-year-old son with his former flame Amber Rose.

The pop superstar told fans on social media that the Def Jam label executive treats her “like a queen”, adding: “Love doesn’t know math”.

She explained that the two met during Paris Fashion Week.

‘Love doesn’t know math’: Cher, 76, has confirmed she’s in love with music producer Alexander Edwards, 36, who shares a three-year-old son with his former flame Amber Rose

Alexander is best known for being in a relationship with Kanye West’s ex, Amber Rose, 39, with whom he shares three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

In August, Amber accused the producer of having affairs with 12 different people and he later took to social media to admit he cheated on her.

The glamorous model and former stripper also has nine-year-old son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa, 35.

Alexander is the Vice President of Artists and Repertoire at music company Def Jam, which counts artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, 2 Chainz, DMX and Jhene Aiko in its signatures.

Hailing from Oakland, Calif., Alexander was born in 1986 and once appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Amber and Alexander had been romantically involved since 2018, but things turned sour last summer after she dragged him out for repeatedly breaking off the relationship.

Former flame: Alexander admitted to cheating with Amber who he started dating in 2018 and she accused him in August of being unfaithful to 12 people (pictured in 2018)

In August, she took to Instagram to air her grievances in a statement that began, “I’m sick of being cheated on and embarrassed backstage.”

“All 12 bums (the ones I know, there’s probably more) can have it,” she continued. “You all knew very well that he was in a relationship with a baby and you decided to fuck him anyway.” I saw all the texts and DMs. You all knew that, but you owe me no loyalty, so that’s bullshit.

Rose went on to say that Edwards’ “disloyalty and disrespect” was “ridiculous” and that she was “over”.

Several days later, Alexander confessed to cheating and said that while he “loved her”, infidelity was his “true nature”.

‘I love him, though. She’s, like, my best friend, my son’s mother. I like [Sebastian], my son-in-law too. But… I like women, he explained.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can be happy or successful if you’re not really yourself, whether others understand it or blame you for it… It’s just who I am, and that’s not is not how she wants to be loved.”

Producer: The Oakland, Calif., native is the Vice President of Artists and Repertoire at music company Def Jam, featuring artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber and 2 Chainz

New romance: Cher has previously said she’s been dating younger men – after dating Ron Zimmerman, who is 12 years her junior, Tom Cruise, when he was 23 and she was 38

Cher is twice divorced and has a son, Chaz Bono, 53, with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 at age 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree while skiing.

Cher’s last marriage was to musician Greg Allman from 1975 to 1979, and the two share son Elijah Blue Allman. Her first marriage was to Sonny Bono from 1964 until their divorce in 1975. They also share a son, Chaz Bono.

Cher has previously said she dated younger men – after dating Ron Zimmerman, who is 12 years younger than her, Tom Cruise, when he was 23 and she was 38, and Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora , who is 13 years younger than her.