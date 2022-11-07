5 killed, 27 injured in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago

Policy

“It’s just time to move on.” Janet Wu, WCVB political reporter. Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

Janet Wu, pioneering political journalist and co-host of “On The Record,” will retire from the WCVB at the end of the year, capping a career that spanned five decades, 12 governorships, myriad awards and several journalistic firsts.

“For nearly five decades, I have had the privilege of reporting on Massachusetts’ most important news and political events, and I hope to have earned the trust of viewers and the respect of politicians while covering the stories. policies that have a personal impact on their lives,” Wu said in a statement posted on the WCVB website Friday.

She added, “It’s just time to move on.”

Wu was the first Asian American and the first woman to serve as a television reporter at the Massachusetts State House, becoming “a trailblazer in Boston for women and women of color in media and broadcast journalism,” according to WCVB press release.

She got her start in journalism at United Press International in Boston, then covered State House for GBH before joining WCVB as a State House reporter and investigative reporter in 1983.

“When I started it was really difficult,” Wu said. The Boston Globe. “There were no Asian women who were reporters at the State House at the time. There were very few women. … And to say I was initially unwelcome would be an understatement.

In 2009 she began co-hosting OTR – a weekly program of political interviews and panel discussions – with Channel 5 presenter Ed Harding.

“On The Record” co-host Janet Wu (second from right) during the Fourth Congressional District debate between former Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sean Bielat in 2012. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Wu’s accolades include the Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Journalism, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Political Journalism, an Emmy Award, and the Asian Community Development Corporation’s “Inspiration Award.”

She also holds an honorary doctorate from Emerson College and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“Throughout Janet’s career, she has been at the forefront of covering the most important stories from the Boston political landscape,” WCVB Channel 5 news director Margaret Cronan said in a statement.

Wu, she said, “will always be a part of WCVB’s legacy.”

“His knowledge and expertise have been invaluable resources, and his tenacity in holding politicians to account as well as his commitment to our communities have set a powerful example for investigative and political journalists around the world,” Cronan said.

Kyle I. Grimes, president and general manager of WCVB Channel 5, said Wu helped lay the foundation for the station’s journalistic excellence and commitment to the community.

Wu told the World that she had been trying to retire for six years, but there was always another election coming up that made her want to wait.

“I could say it again, but I’ll be honest: I’m 72 years old. Enough,” she told the newspaper with a laugh. “Also, I have two grandchildren who are almost 2 years old, and I have another one coming, and I just want to be free to travel as soon as we can… The number of minutes that what you have left is very precious.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu – no relation – declared Janet Wu Day on Sunday to celebrate the journalist’s retirement.

“When I came to Boston, everyone was talking about you,” Michelle Wu said during an “On The Record” appearance.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for the community,” she said, before rattling off a list of Janet Wu’s accomplishments as she read the proclamation.

Generally unfazed on air, Janet Wu thanked the mayor and added, “I don’t cry very often, but I’m starting to get tears in my eyes.”