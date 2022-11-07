8 winning Powerball tickets worth a total of $700,000 sold in Illinois and suburban Chicago – NBC Chicago

Defying the conventional trend of anti-incumbency, the BJP is poised to win another term in Gujarat, closing in on the electoral record of the CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for more than three decades from 1977 to 2011. .

The ongoing saffron rule saga, according to voters, is attributed to three sets of factors: material delivery, governance and leadership. The first includes development measures such as round-the-clock electricity supply for every household, better road infrastructure, drinking water supply through Narmada canal in semi-arid and arid parts of Saurashtra region and Kutch, in addition to establishing basic school health and prathamik infrastructure across the state. . The central premise of governance hinges on the popular perception that under the rule of the BJP, the rule of the mafia and criminals has effectively come to an end. The latter always goes against the main opposition party, the Congress, because in general memory their reign is considered favorable to the mafia where, in cities like Ahmedabad, they were hostage to gangsters like Abdul Latif.

Furthermore, while the incumbent party faces a local leadership problem, a fact signified by the change of three chief ministers since 2014, from Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani to the incumbent Bhupendrabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra’s unwavering charisma Modi remains the last asset the rudder side would employ to smooth out the rough ground.

Therefore, the BJP is comfortably positioned to achieve a bigger election victory than in 2017, as the main challenger, Congress, is on a continued downward spiral. In our field study in all 182 Assembly constituencies, conducted from August 5, 2022 to October 7, 2022, an overwhelming portion of traditional Congressional voters expressed their colossal loss of faith in the big old party’s ability to navigate the the political maze of Gujarat. It has been estimated that even after securing 77 out of 182 seats in 2017, the party not only failed to play the role of opposition, but instead began to defect to the ruling party, blurring the line between the incumbent and the anti-holder.

So this gave the new applicant in the state, the PAA, a much-needed entry point. The new entrant, as expected, used a combination of material and identity discourse, as promising written pledges to different sections of society, a movement that has different resonance in different localities and communities.

Contrary to the perception that AAP’s buzz is greatest in the business city of Surat which, by extension, as the wishful thinking has it, has significant traction in the Saurashtra region, our study found that the city ​​and region remain the stronghold of the BJP. Rather, it is the tribal region, the proverbial space from Umargam to Ambaji, contiguous to the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the AAP has acquired maximum resonance. In there, the promise of 300 free electricity as well as the presentation of specific tribal issues like the implementation of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, anti-dam protests like the “Par-Tapi River Linkage Project -Narmada” in addition to opposing the proposed highway projects, convinced an overwhelming majority of tribals to abandon their favorite party, Congress, and warm to the aggressive overtures of the AAP.

So it is not the charm of Patidar leaders like Gopal Italia or urban centers that give the new seeker a foothold, but rather rural tribal areas and leaders like Arjun Rathva and anti-BJP civil society activists who are working quietly but diligently on the ground and building up a perception advantage among voters. Here again, the main victim is the Congress party. Regarding the much-discussed Patidar factor, our study revealed that the community is solidly consolidated behind the BJP across the regions. Their sentiment is captured in the remark of an elderly Patidar respondent who said, “The Patidars have aam, Saam and Daam (numbers, social traction and money) who destroyed Congress KHAM – an anti-Patidar social coalition in the 1980s, made up of Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim, employed by veteran Congress leader and ex-CM Madhav Singh Solanki and then Congress President Zinabhai Darji, who together hold the unbeatable winning record of 149 seats out of 182 for Congress.

While the consolidation of the Patidars behind the BJP is an important factor helping the BJP to gain a greater margin of victory, there are areas of grave concern plaguing the saffron party. The most important of these happens to be the high inflation which has started to pinch low-income sections of the population whose daily income is not enough to cover expenses, despite government social protection schemes. Furthermore, instances of corruption at the lower level coupled with a sense of arrogance informing leaders and bureaucracies at the Tehsil and district levels alienates a portion of those voters who have been loyal to the incumbent party until the Prime Minister’s term in office. Minister Modi as Chief Minister. This section is likely to move to the PAA in the future, if the party manages to achieve even minimal electoral success.

Another change that may seem latent but which gains significance after the elections is the entry of the AAP, which may not win a significant number of seats this time around. However, even by a conservative estimate, the party is likely to achieve a double-digit percentage vote, a significant change in the state that has spurned any experience of having a third alternative in the past. This scenario would give the new claimant a polemic platform against the BJP to fight zealously for second place not only in Gujarat but nationally by portraying the Congress as incompetent and unable to become the anchor of the anti-BJP-ism pitch in the years to come.

Therefore, while the AAP factor may appear to help the BJP in Gujarat in the short term, but even with limited electoral success, the former has the potential to emerge as an itch factor for the saffron party in the long term. Therein lies the change in the continuity of Gujarat.

Sajjan Kumar is associated with PRACCIS, a research institution based in Delhi.

