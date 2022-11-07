A man drowns on Pacifica Beach on Sunday, just a day before the ‘high surf advisory’ goes into effect for the Bay Area

PACIFIC, Calif. (KGO) — Windy and cool conditions are at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday evening. A high surf advisory goes into effect Monday morning along the coast, but Bay Area swimmers have already had trouble in the ocean.

In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.

“I jumped in, swam over there. As I got to one of the guys, I noticed the other one was floating upside down,” Nico Barragan said. Barragan was able to help bring one of the swimmers ashore.

As CPR was performed on this man, Barragan and others saw the second swimmer struggling in the water.

“Me and another person ran out, grabbed the second guy, put him on the surfboard and put him back,” Barragan said.

Authorities confirm that one of the two men is deceased. The other was rushed to hospital and his condition is unknown. The rescue comes on a Sunday that saw rain in parts of the Bay Area and comes just a day before a high surf advisory goes into effect as more rain arrives.

We spoke to those who were at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday night who have already seen a change in weather patterns.

“I actually walked around the other beach over here, and I couldn’t come back because the waves were coming in so intensely,” Orfeas Ketchelos said.

“The waves there have been pretty gnarly,” said San Francisco resident Aziza Syed.

“When I saw the surfers here earlier, there were quite a few, and I just hope they’re safe because these waves are crashing pretty hard,” Ketchelos said.

And those waves could break at 15 to 20 feet next Monday.

ABC7 News spoke to those at PG &E, who told us they are weather-prepared and have new automated equipment that will help them restore power faster and more efficiently after a storm.

