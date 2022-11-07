News
Aaron Carter’s Biggest Fear Was Not Living Long Enough
A heartbreaking interview in which Aaron Carter says his greatest fear was dying too young has resurfaced following his tragic death on November 5 at age 34.
During a 2017 appearance on “The Doctors,” Dr. Travis Stork asked the “Aaron’s Party” singer what his “biggest fear” was.
“Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my biggest fear,” the former child star replied.
Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron was asked if he was worried about overdosing after his sister Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.
“I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin,” he said at the time.
“I had to kiss her directly on the cheek and I kept kissing her. It was a scary thing.
He continued: “My family knows – before I did ‘The Doctors’ – that I was on Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know there is no happy ending to any of these drugs.
Carter was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six, referring to the son he shared with Melanie Martin.
The recurring couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.
However, the singer – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.
As recently as September, the ‘I Want Candy’ hitmaker revealed he had “voluntarily” enrolled in an outpatient program at a rehabilitation center in a bid to regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince.
Martin, who was pictured sobbing outside Aaron’s house, shared a TikTok video of herself crying in her car, shortly after the tragic news broke.
“We are still coming to terms with this sad reality,” she later said in a statement. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”
Aaron’s former girlfriend, Hilary Duff, also offered her condolences to his family.
“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the 35-year-old “Lizzie McGuire” alum wrote in a touching tribute.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”
Week 9 updates: Justin Fields throws for 2 TDs, but Chicago Bears trail Miami Dolphins 21-17 at halftime
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Dolphins lead Bears 21-17
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the final seconds of the first half, but Miami leads the Bears 21-17 at halftime.
The Bears offense operated smoothly in the first half, but the Dolphins answered every single time — except for that miss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.
After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins lead to 21-17 with two minutes to play, the Dolphins marched to the Bears’ 11-yard line before the defense came up with the stop.
The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the only attempted punt of the half.
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
The Bears briefly had a 10-7 lead. With Phillips chasing him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet cruised into the end zone with help from a block from Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Dolphins easily answered again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins got to the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called for roughing the passer following Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for a 3-0 lead.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yarder — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. That got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped for no gain, Fields threw incomplete in the end zone at Mooney and Fields scrambled for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick.
The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard scoring run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-2 and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.
Vildor injured his ankle on the play, and the Bears classified him as questionable to return.
Inactives announced
Bears wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, was not on the injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and had eight special-teams plays against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool is expected to get limited snaps on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis — who doubles as a returner — active.
Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones muffed two punts, but Jones returned one kickoff against the Cowboys.
Also inactive for the Bears are offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson.
For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
- Column: Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Eye on the future
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross, and the Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
Read the full story here.
Fallout from the Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Joe Biden says John Fetterman will help ban ‘assault weapons’
President Joe Biden used a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday to urge voters to back John Fetterman (D), promising the U.S. Senate nominee would help him win a ban on “assault weapons.”
Biden said, “But here’s the thing: Public safety is why John entered public service in the first place. Oz won’t do anything for guns. But John Fetterman will veto – with your votes, John Fetterman will be in the Senate and can help me add one more thing – what I did when I was a senator: ban assault weapons.
He continued, “Ban them! Ban them. Ban them. They have no place in America.
Biden has criticized many types of firearms, hinting at or outright pushing various bans since taking office as president.
For example, on September 19, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Biden said the continued sale of “semi-automatic weapons is bizarre.”
He suggested “there is no reason” to own firearms like AR-15s, AK-47s, etc.
Biden ridiculed legitimate gun owners Friday night during a fundraiser with Democratic elites in California.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022
On May 30, 2022, Breitbart pointed out that Biden claimed that a 9mm bullet “will blow the lung out of the body.”
Biden also placed 9mm pistols in the “large caliber weapons” category.
On July 21, 2021, during his first year in office, Biden talked about banning 9mm guns. He said: “The idea that you need a weapon that can fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 rounds with this weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or a rifle, is ridiculous. I continue to push to eliminate the sale of these things.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins game at Bears; Robert Jones starts in Chicago homecoming
The debut of the Miami Dolphins’ new pass-rushing tandem with Jaelan Phillips opposite Bradley Chubb, who was recently traded for from the Denver Broncos, is officially on.
Phillips was active against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after popping up on the injury report Friday as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Phillips got to work with Chubb for the first time after the Dolphins traded for the one-time Pro Bowl edge defender with a package that included their one remaining first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 draft.
The two started opposite each other in the Dolphins’ front and mostly worked that way, but they were also seen lining up on the same side.
Also available and starting for Miami after entering questionable was left tackle Terron Armstead, who had an Achilles injury accompany the nagging toe ailment he’s had since Week 1 on his injury listing.
After being a surprise scratch from last week’s lineup against the Detroit Lions, veteran safety Eric Rowe was active against Chicago. He started at strong safety, playing in the box with Jevon Holland returning to his normal free safety post.
Rowe was questionable with a hip injury, but the Dolphins passing up on signing undrafted rookie Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday indicated Rowe was in line to get playing time with starting safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season.
Dolphins rookie tight end Tanner Conner was also active after entering questionable with his knee injury.
Miami inactives were offensive lineman Austin Jackson, wide receiver River Cracraft, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Cracraft was already ruled out Friday due to illness. Jackson entered doubtful with ankle and calf injuries. The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game for offensive line depth.
The Bears inactives were wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
Robert Jones starts in hometown
Dolphins second-year offensive lineman Robert Jones made his second career start on Sunday, and did it in a Chicago homecoming.
Jones started at left guard for Miami, which has starter Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve for a knee injury sustained last week in Detroit.
“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming,” Jones said Friday. “It’s amazing to be able to go back and play where I grew up at and get my first start there this year. Just go out there and put on for my city and help the team win.”
Jones played one year of high school football before a journey that took him through junior college, Middle Tennessee State and making it onto Miami’s active roster last season as an undrafted rookie. He had one start at right tackle as a rookie in the 2021 season’s finale against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
Republicans and Democrats make final arguments as midterm elections loom | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Political leaders on both sides of the aisle made their closing arguments to voters on Sunday two days before the hotly contested U.S. midterm elections, with several prominent Democrats casting the election as a referendum on U.S. democracy.
Republicans, meanwhile, backtracked saying they had better fix Americans’ economic problems and repeatedly insisted their rivals were ill-equipped to help voters despite Democratic rhetoric that the GOP was responsible for the political division of the country.
“The issues are about the economy,” Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union. “All countries in the world have gone through a difficult time coming out of this pandemic.”
“The question [that] voters need to ask is: Who do you trust to have staff members see them, who is going to advocate for them, Social Security and Medicare? »
Klobuchar also warned that a right turn could spell danger for this country. She noted that many Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2020 election – and said the shadow of Donald Trump “hangs” over key states.
“These candidates are throwing the truth out the window – they are breaking the rule of law and they are laughing at political violence,” Klobuchar said. “Whether you’re a Democrat, Independent or Moderate Republican, democracy is on the ballot and it’s time to vote for democracy.”
New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker expressed similar sentiments. “There is a lot at stake and we have to remember after what we saw on January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should elect people who believe in our democracy, who believe in our traditions and who ultimately want to unite people and no split them,” Booker said on ABC’s This Week.
Referring in part to the attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he added: “There is a culture of contempt in this country. You see election workers receiving more and more threats. You see judges receiving more and more threats. Heck, you even see members of Congress – like we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi.
“Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats really threaten who we are as a people.”
South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn on Fox News Sunday defended earlier comments that the climate in the United States had similarities to Germany in the early 1930s. the House pointed to denying election results and establishing means for state executives to nullify election results, as well as calling the press “the enemy of the people.”
Clyburn insisted he didn’t think people were wrong if they didn’t vote Democrat. Rather, the error involved voting for people trying to sow skepticism about the validity of the elections.
“If they don’t vote against the Holocaust deniers. If they don’t vote against liars, people who lie know damn well they’re lying, we all know they’re lying,” Clyburn said. “So if they’re lying, they’re denying, they’re trying to suppress, they’re trying to nullify the votes – vote against this madness.”
In a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters his party better represented their economic interests. Youngkin also touched on cultural talking points, citing the bogeyman of rising crime.
“Americans are hurting right now and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because I’ve spent a lot of time with them, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues,” Youngkin said. “Americans sit around their tables at night and they worry about inflation and they worry about crime and they worry about their schools and they worry about the border.
“Republicans have clear common sense solutions to all of this,” Youngkin also said, without detailing any of those purported solutions.
The intensely ideological politics of both parties ahead of Tuesday speaks of a potentially decisive outcome for the future of the nation. The party that controls Congress often loses its majority in midterm elections. So a Republican majority at this point in Joe Biden’s presidency wouldn’t be shocking historically.
However, any dramatic political change in the current climate could fan the flames of unrest and pessimism in a country increasingly divided over issues such as voting, gun control, race, reproductive freedom. and LGBTQ+ rights.
And, as political violence and conspiracy theories abound, Trump’s divisive politics may once again reign supreme, especially as he may soon declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, it remains unclear whether politicians will be able to guide meaningful legislative solutions to these issues. Major legislation will likely require bipartisan cooperation, which seems unlikely in a bitterly partisan political climate.
On NBC’s Meet The Press, host Chuck Todd asked Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott, “What’s the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president’s office that you actually think he would sign?”
Scott did little more than toe the party line, saying, “I think the problem we have to deal with is inflation. We have to figure out how to spend our money wisely, so that this inflation does not continue. I think we have to do everything we can to bring that crime rate down, so I think we have to look at that. We have to secure the border.
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Governor Kathy Hochul over NYC crime: ‘We don’t feel safe’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Governor Kathy Hochul on crime and her plans to address it in New York City during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, insisting New Yorkers don’t feel safe.
After Hochul touted getting guns off New York’s streets and partnering with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ruhle interrupted and pointed out that people don’t feel good about crime in New York City.
“Okay, I’ll cut you off then. Here’s the thing. We don’t feel safe. You might be working very closely with Mayor Adams, you might have spent a lot of money. But I’m walked into my pharmacy, and everything is locked out because of shoplifters. I don’t go on the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town. So you might have done these things, but right now we’re not feeling well. Where we might be worried San Francisco,” Rühle said.
Hochul argued that New York would never become San Francisco and said homicides and shootings had dropped “dramatically” starting in 2021. Hochul also said crime was a problem across the United States.
LEE ZELDIN, GOVERNOR. KATHY HOCHUL DUKE IT OUT ON CRIME IN FOUCHING DEBATE AMID VIOLENCE IN NEW YORK
“It doesn’t matter what happens in other cities or other states. The reason people don’t feel safe in New York is why they start saying, can Kathy Hochul be the one? good governor? Right? No matter what happens in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you have to get the votes of New Yorkers and security is a major issue for us,” Ruhle said.
Hochul said she understood those concerns and took the subway that morning.
“I understand the feeling of anxiety. And that’s why part of it is getting seriously ill people off the subway. Because you don’t know if they’re going to have an episode. Something happens, they push someone. It’s the fear of the unknown. We have to get them out of there, we’re doing it right now. Cameras, when you’re on a subway, perpetrators now know they’re being watched, there’s has a record. It’s going to start having a comeback effect,” Hochul said.
Hochul had previously suggested that voter concerns about crime and safety in some states were part of a GOP “conspiracy.”
KATHY HOCHUL AND ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY
“They are master manipulators,” Hochul said, referring to Republicans. “They’ve got this conspiracy all over America trying to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re election deniers. data,” she said.
She said Democratic cities and states were “safer”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
His Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, has made crime the focus of his gubernatorial campaign.
Zeldin tweeted a photo from the New York Post’s front page on Friday, which showed a homeless man with 25 prior arrests was charged with raping a jogger in New York’s West Village, and told his followers to “vote as if your life depended on it.”
Job growth gives Democrats battling inflation a lifeline ahead of Election Day
The final jobs report ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections gave President Biden a slim lifeline for a closing campaign argument, but it was likely too little, too late to allay voter concerns. regarding historically high inflation and wage erosion.
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, better than Wall Street analysts expected. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% from a five-decade low of 3.5%.
It was the last major economic report before the election, and the unpopular Mr Biden seized on it as proof that his policies are mostly working. He said the data “shows our recovery remains strong.”
“With jobs now being added every month of my presidency…one thing is clear: While comments from Republican leaders seem to indicate they are entrenched in a recession, the U.S. economy continues to grow and create jobs,” said the president.
Republicans called it the worst jobs report of the year, coming on top of high inflation in four decades that peaked at 9.1% in June and eased slightly to 8.2% in September .
“The Biden agenda has taken a toll on families trying to get by,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said. “Lower real wages, higher taxes and spiraling inflation have made it harder for Americans to move forward. Voters will send a clear message that they are fed up with the Democrats’ radical agenda.
SEE ALSO: Trump questions Pennsylvania election, warns Democrats ‘cheating’ Oz and Mastriano
Prices have remained high despite six consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Higher prices for groceries, gasoline and other consumer goods have squeezed family budgets for at least 18 months.
Average hourly wages rose 0.4% in October, from 0.3% in September, the Labor Department reported. While profits rose 4.7% from a year earlier, it was still down from September figures, the report said. This signals that wage growth is still offset by higher inflation rates for the average worker.
Although he praised the jobs numbers, Mr Biden acknowledged that inflation remains the “major economic challenge” facing his administration.
“Let me be clear. We’re going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. But as long as I’m president, I won’t buy into the argument that the problem is that too many Americans are getting good jobs. “, he said in a statement.
During the election campaign, Mr Biden has largely focused on threats to democracy and election deniers rather than kitchen table issues, drawing criticism from Republicans.
“That’s not what the American people are concerned about right now,” McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is what the Democrats are: they are inflation deniers. They are crime deniers. They are education deniers.
SEE ALSO: Biden ‘gets a rap bum’ for Democrats’ potential poor midterm performance, says DCCC chairman
Republicans were reminding voters that when Mr. Biden took office in January 2021, inflation was 1.4% and the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.39. The nationwide average gas price is now $3.78 a gallon, they said, and real wages have fallen at the fastest rate in 40 years.
“We have discouraged fossil fuels. We all want to switch to renewable energy. And of course it’s a very smart thing to do, but it has to be a transition. This administration has gone all or nothing,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “That’s why it costs twice as much to fill your gas tank, your fuel oil, your energy prices.”
The Republican Governors Association also said October hiring was the weakest monthly growth in nearly two years.
“As the country grapples with month after month of persistently high inflation, American workers are steadily losing faith in the ability of Joe Biden and the Democrats to rein in the struggling economy,” said Jesse Hunt, director of group communications. “With the economy and the cost-of-living crisis on the minds of every voter, the Biden administration and the Democratic governors who backed their policies will feel the effects of their failures at the polls.”
Inflation is voters’ most pressing concern, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. The survey found that 36% of Americans said inflation was their top concern, up 9 percentage points from the same poll in August.
Many economists have said the October jobs report shows the U.S. economy is still not in recession, despite two straight quarters of economic contraction in the first half. The economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter.
• Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.
