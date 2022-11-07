Connect with us

News

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer’s Death

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer's Death
Musician Aaron Carterthe twin sister of, Angel Carter Conradbroke her silence on the death of her brother, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship in her later years.

The former child singer was found dead at his home on November 5. He was 34 years old.

“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure. I will miss you very much,” Angel wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of the twins. “My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to cherish them.”

She added, “I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and can see you again.”

The “I Want Candy” singer had a strained relationship with Angel and the older sibling, street boysNick Carter. In 2019, the two filed restraining orders against Aaron. In her filing, Angel alleged that in a phone call, Aaron ‘threatened the lives’ of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and then-little girl harpist.

