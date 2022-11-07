News
Activision insiders worry $69 billion merger with Microsoft could fall apart
Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Activision is under scrutiny from regulators – and some insiders at the game studio behind ‘Call of Duty’ fear the Xbox maker is actually doing blow up the deal, The Post has learned.
Antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union are all reviewing the proposed deal, which would see Microsoft buy Activision for $95 per share.
Activision shares soared above $82 when the takeover was announced in January, but have since fallen below $73 on Thursday, indicating growing investor skepticism about the pending deal.
Some insiders and analysts said Microsoft — which has enjoyed better relations with regulators in recent years compared to rivals like Meta and Google — probably didn’t expect this level of scrutiny from authorities. The mounting pressure has left the companies at odds behind the scenes, sources familiar with the situation have said, even as Activision and Microsoft publicly make brave faces and insist the deal will be done.
At issue are the promises — or lack of promises — that Microsoft is offering to antitrust regulators and gaming rivals like PlayStation maker Sony, which has strongly opposed the deal.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has publicly stated that the company plans to continue releasing Activision’s popular “Call of Duty” series on PlayStation, as well as potentially bringing it to other consoles such as Nintendo. Switch.
But Microsoft has refused to offer EU regulators legal remedies ahead of a full-scale investigation that could start on Nov. 8, Reuters reported last week. Microsoft had the option of offering the EU so-called behavioral remedies, such as a formal promise to keep “Call of Duty on PlayStation”, but refused to do so. The company could still do this later in a full-scale investigation.
Activision, led by Bobby Kotick, would prefer that Microsoft now take a more dovish stance with regulators because the game maker’s shareholders will be paid whether or not Microsoft makes any concessions, Activision insiders and analysts have said.
“If you’re Activision, you want Microsoft to give everything free forever,” a hedge fund analyst closely following the deal told The Post. “But that obviously destroys the economy of the deal.”
Some analysts and critics say the option to keep Activision games exclusively on Xbox is a big part of the deal’s appeal for Microsoft, despite the company’s claims about keeping ‘Call of Duty’ available on PlayStation. . While giving public assurances is one thing, being legally bound to drop exclusives could be a deal breaker, sources said.
“Microsoft’s decision to buy Activision is about exclusivity,” Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, told The Post. “If giving up exclusivity is one of the required concessions, Microsoft is going to have to think long and hard about whether it’s still the right deal.”
“Microsoft is not buying this asset so other companies can use Activision games to the same extent,” Ives added. “It all comes down to what concessions are.”
MoffettNathanson research analyst Clay Griffin also said, “Microsoft cannot be forced to agree to draconian terms.”
If the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority or the US Federal Trade Commission cancel the deal, Microsoft will have to pay Activision a $3 billion severance fee – a relative drop for the tech giant of $1.7 trillion.
In a statement to The Post, an Activision spokesperson said, “We very much value our close working relationship with Microsoft. We are confident in the agreement and its progress, and we know that Microsoft is working diligently to make it happen. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Still, Microsoft is legally obligated to do its best to get the deal done — and Activision could sue the Xbox maker if it believes the Satya Nadella-led company deliberately blew up the takeover.
While Activision’s newest “Call of Duty” has so far been the best-selling game in franchise history, Barron reported, the collapse of the deal could still pose a financial threat to the company.
Activision shares were trading around 10% below their current price before the Microsoft deal was announced in January – and the company was reeling from a massive alleged sexual misconduct scandal.
Meanwhile, Microsoft shares have fallen more than 35% so far in 2022 amid soaring inflation and interest rates, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has also dropped by about the same amount.
General Bolduc leads Democrat Hassan in New Hampshire
Republican General Don Bolduc remained ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the latest poll for the New Hampshire Senate seat, according to a Wick Insights poll on Sunday.
The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for the U.S. Senate were held today, who would you most likely vote for – Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still unsure who to vote for, please select undecided.
Forty-nine percent chose General Bolduc, while 48 percent chose Hassan, including the undecided. Without the undecided, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.
The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from Nov. 2-5 with a 3.6% margin of error.
Sunday’s poll comes as General Bolduc gained as much as 13 points in six weeks over Hassan, who failed to maintain the incumbent’s coveted 50% threshold.
A University of Suffolk /boston globe polling five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was reduced to seven points (52-45%) in an Oct. 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed that Bolduc had tied the race (45-45%), with 7% undecided.
November’s third poll showed Bolduc widen his lead to almost two points with 3.2% undecided after a Tuesday poll in Saint Anselm showed him leading by one.
RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast Tuesday for a GOP recovery. Politics updated its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democrat to a “punch.”
General Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the final days of the race came despite being overrun by $9 million, according to third-quarter totals.
Democrats seem panicked at the prospect of losing the granite state they once thought was secure. On Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate PAC paid Hassan $1.2 million in emergency aid. Over the past two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.
The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably canceled funding for the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging General Bolduc.
While Hassan collected tons of money from lobbyists, General Bolduc refused to accept lobbyists’ money. “She is bought and paid for. She won’t work for you,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday.
“I was asked to come to the table after winning the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit down with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not. . And you know, of course, that means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what motivates me,” General Bolduc continued.
“I’m not motivated by money. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I want to be beholden to Granite Staters and go to work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Iowa teenager who killed alleged rapist escapes custody | Iowa
A 15-year-old Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist escaped on Friday, violating probation she was sentenced to serve in a correctional facility after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to reports.
Pieper Lewis, who is now 18, could face two decades behind bars after this alleged probation violation. Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, the Des Moines Register newspaper reported.
Lewis pleaded guilty to intentional homicide and intentional injury to fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in a fit of rage in June 2020. Lewis said Brooks, 37, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the newspaper.
Prosecutors and police have not denied that Lewis was trafficked and sexually assaulted. The prosecution argued that Brooks was asleep when he was stabbed and that he did not pose a danger to Lewis at the time.
Unlike dozens of other U.S. states, Iowa has no law granting victims of trafficking even a minimal level of criminal immunity. In September, Judge David M Porter sentenced Lewis to five years probation, to be served in a women’s correctional facility, the Register reported.
The sentence was handed down as a deferred judgment, meaning that if Lewis violated any of the terms of her probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges, the newspaper added. After his alleged escape, probation authorities reportedly called for Lewis’ deferred judgment to be revoked and his “original sentence” imposed.
Lewis’ alleged escape happened around 6 a.m. local time on Friday. Someone opened a door at the women’s correctional facility, which set off an alarm. A duty officer at the facility allegedly saw Lewis leave, the record said.
Probation authorities also claimed in a report that Lewis’ GPS monitor was cut on Friday. They also reported that Lewis was cited for various offences, such as failing to take a direct bus route back to the facility, and they said there were four hours that she had not not taken into account for a period of three weeks.
Lewis’ sentence has sparked controversy not only because she was a victim of human trafficking. The court also ruled that she should pay Brooks’ family $150,000 restitution. Porter said “this court has no other option” because of an Iowa state law that mandates restitution in such cases.
Donors to a GoFundMe campaign have contributed enough money to pay for the restitution so she doesn’t have to. “I’m excited about the prospect of taking that burden off Pieper,” said campaign organizer Leland Schipper, one of Lewis’s former teachers. “A child who has been raped, under no circumstances, should owe money to the family of the rapist.”
Bengals’ Joe Mixon scores 4 touchdowns against Panthers in first half, team goes over 300 total yards
The Cincinnati Bengals came out hot from the gates against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their Week 9 game.
The Bengals scored 35 points in the first half against the Panthers, including 28 in the second quarter alone, and all of the touchdowns came on the offensive side of the ball.
Burrow was 18 for 23 with 169 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Joe Mixon scored three rushing touchdowns and caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. Mixon added 113 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 58 yards on four catches for Cincinnati.
The Bengals had 311 total yards on seven drives, and the Panthers entered halftime with just over 30 total yards on six offensive possessions.
Panthers quarterback PJ Walker was 3-for-10 with just nine passing yards and two interceptions. D’Onta Foreman had seven rushing yards on three carries. Carolina also had six penalties for 45 yards in the first half and never reached the red zone.
Cincinnati entered the game 4-4 after a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
The Panthers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They were 2-6 at the start of the game.
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer’s Death
Musician Aaron Carterthe twin sister of, Angel Carter Conradbroke her silence on the death of her brother, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship in her later years.
The former child singer was found dead at his home on November 5. He was 34 years old.
“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure. I will miss you very much,” Angel wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of the twins. “My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to cherish them.”
She added, “I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and can see you again.”
The “I Want Candy” singer had a strained relationship with Angel and the older sibling, street boys‘ Nick Carter. In 2019, the two filed restraining orders against Aaron. In her filing, Angel alleged that in a phone call, Aaron ‘threatened the lives’ of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and then-little girl harpist.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk fired
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series.
Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series’ end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo, Kenley Janson, Nathan Eovaldi and Josh Bell and Andrew Benintendi also went free Sunday.
Some players, such as Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, have contracts with mutual options that must be decided. About 55 additional players are potentially eligible for free agency depending on option decisions.
Players can start negotiating economic terms on Friday. Judge rejected a contract offer from the New York Yankees in April that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29. He set an AL record with 62 homers, finished tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and was second in the AL with a .311 batting average.
Teams have until Thursday to make $19.65 million qualifying offers to their former players who became free agents. A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until Nov. 20 to accept.
If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next year’s amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.
Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only eight of 110 offers have been accepted. Among the 14 players given offers last year, only San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt said yes.
Major League Baseball offered last winter to drop qualifying offers and direct draft-pick compensation, and the March lockout settlement tied the proposal to the players’ association agreeing to an international amateur draft. The union rejected the draft in July.
Rather than become free agents, St. Louis Cardinals stars Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina went on the voluntarily retired list.
Washington left-hander Sean Doolittle became the first free agent to reach an agreement, staying with the Nationals on a minor league contract. Doolittle made the last of his six appearances this year on April 19 and had surgery in July to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, an internal brace procedure less severe than Tommy John surgery.
