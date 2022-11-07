Bengals’ Joe Mixon scores 4 touchdowns against Panthers in first half, team goes over 300 total yards

The Cincinnati Bengals came out hot from the gates against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their Week 9 game.

The Bengals scored 35 points in the first half against the Panthers, including 28 in the second quarter alone, and all of the touchdowns came on the offensive side of the ball.

Burrow was 18 for 23 with 169 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Joe Mixon scored three rushing touchdowns and caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. Mixon added 113 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 58 yards on four catches for Cincinnati.

The Bengals had 311 total yards on seven drives, and the Panthers entered halftime with just over 30 total yards on six offensive possessions.

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker was 3-for-10 with just nine passing yards and two interceptions. D’Onta Foreman had seven rushing yards on three carries. Carolina also had six penalties for 45 yards in the first half and never reached the red zone.

Cincinnati entered the game 4-4 after a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

The Panthers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They were 2-6 at the start of the game.