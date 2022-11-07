Biden welcomes 6.2,000 illegal aliens to the United States daily at the border

Although the Miami Dolphins are in third place in the AFC East standings, looking up at Buffalo and the hated New York Jets, they can take comfort knowing things are still trending in the right direction overall.

This Dolphins team (6-3) isn’t playing as well as you hope it will be playing in late December and January, but it’s playing fairly well overall. They’re playing complementary football on a more consistent basis, winning the games they should win, and showing admirable determination and focus all the while.

Yes, there are certainly concerns, and playing bad teams helps ease some of those concerns.

For example, in the past two weeks the Dolphins have gone down to the wire to beat a couple of the NFL’s 98-pound weaklings in hard-fought road games.

On Sunday, it was a 35-32 victory at Chicago.

Last week it was a 31-27 decision at Detroit.

Combined, those teams are 5-12 (even though Detroit defeated Green Bay on Sunday).

But who cares that they were narrow wins?

The most important things to know are that the Dolphins are winning and improving.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s learned a few things about this team the past couple of weeks.

“The resiliency of our team, the resiliency of our guys to continue to fight, to continue to not give up on the game,” he said. “Regardless of how close the game is or how out of hand it may be, we continue to fight. So that’s what I’m proud of with our team up to this point.”

Here are a few other reasons for the Dolphins to be proud of themselves:

* For the past two weeks the offense is scoring points the way it hoped to do when this team was put together in the offseason. The Bears victory means the Dolphins have now sandwiched their second three-game winning streak of the season around that injury-riddled three-game losing streak;

* The defense continues getting timely stops even though it doesn’t always play a 60-minute game. It allowed Bears quarterback Justin Fields to rush for 178 yards, an NFL record for a QB in a regular-season game (the all-time record is 183 yards by Colin Kaepernick in a 2013 playoff game). But the defense bounced back to make a stand in the game’s final two minutes;

* Special teams joined in the game-winning fun with a blocked punt by linebacker Jaelan Phillips that fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown. Yeah, there was a missed 29-yard field goal attempt, but, hey, nobody’s perfect.

Besides, the Dolphins eventually recovered from that miscue in complementary fashion.

“What I’m just happy about,” said coach Mike McDaniel, “is when the offense wasn’t able to score points, the defense found their best play, and that’s what we’re going to build on moving forward.”

There are other things to build on, too, of course.

Tagovailoa has the look of a Pro Bowl player. He was 21 of 30 for 302 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a dazzling 135.7 passer rating. He’s had his two best career passer rating in the past two weeks. He posted a 138.7 rating against Detroit.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in nine games and has 1,104 receiving yards on the season.

And running back Jeff Wilson Jr., one of two recent trade deadline acquisitions, had 72 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches with nine carries for 51 yards and three receptions for 21 yards.

Even edge rusher Bradley Chubb made a big contribution, according to McDaniel. Chubb, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, only had one tackle but McDaniel said the fact they had an extra body in the rotation kept guys fresh. He pointed to the blocked punt and ensuing touchdown as an example.

“Maybe that doesn’t happen if that group isn’t as fresh, and we can’t use them as much on special teams,” McDaniel said.

Things aren’t perfect with the Dolphins. They’re still at minus-3 in turnover margin, and they remain one of three teams, along with Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers, to have a winning record but be upside down in point differential (the Dolphins are minus-11).

The offense is getting fat on bad teams, the defense is spotty, and special teams remain an issue. There’s still room to question a couple of decisions by McDaniel, the rookie head coach, such as not kicking a 32-yard field goal Sunday even though it was into the wind. Bettors will tell you it’s the second time in three weeks such a McDaniel decision has meant the Dolphins didn’t cover.

And you can legitimately question whether the Dolphins’ efforts the past two weeks would be good enough against teams it’ll face in a few weeks, teams such as San Francisco, the Chargers, Buffalo and, yes, the Jets.

But you can worry about that when the time comes. As McDaniel said, you can’t dominate everybody.

Again, the most important things to know about the Dolphins right now is they’re winning and they’re improving. At this point, that’s as good as you could hope for.

()