Biden welcomes 6.2,000 illegal aliens to the United States daily at the border
President Joe Biden welcomes at least 6,200 cross-border commuters and illegal aliens into American communities every day, according to figures shared with Breitbart News from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).
For the month of October, nearly 87,000 illegal aliens successfully entered the United States through the southern border without being apprehended. This “leaking” figure only includes those known to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and potentially thousands more who may have managed to cross the border into the United States.
The number of escapes is particularly significant because over the past two fiscal years, more than 68,000 border crossing and illegal aliens with criminal records have been encountered, many of whom were apprehended by Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border. – suggesting that many illegal criminal aliens probably manage to evade arrest each month.
“Officers have reason to believe that those with criminal records or on the terrorism watch list are among those sneaking in,” FAIR President Dan Stein said in a statement.
In addition to the escapes, the numbers suggest that probably 105,000 cross-border commuters and illegal aliens were released inside the United States by the Biden administration as part of its extensive Catch and Release network.
Together, that brings the preliminary total number of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens who entered American communities in October alone to around at least 192,000 — an alien population more than three times the population of Sarasota, Florida — or about half of the total number of arrests for the month.
“The primary responsibility of the federal government is to protect Americans and our interests,” Stein said. “President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have knowingly, willfully and systematically violated this responsibility. We have never seen such numbers in our history, and the Biden administration’s open border policies are solely to blame.
“These are numbers that the American people have a right to see in what was once a traditional time window, and we’re happy to help,” Stein continued. “The Biden administration cannot continue to hide what is happening until after business hours in the second half of next month to release its data,” Stein said.
The latest figures come as previous figures showed that from February 2021 to August 2022, the Biden administration released nearly 1.35 million cross-border commuters and illegal aliens into American communities after briefly apprehending them.
The number of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens released inside the United States in September remains uncertain.
Stein suggested Republicans bring impeachment charges against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if they were to take the House and Senate after this week’s midterm elections.
“Secretary Mayorkas continues to willfully ignore our nation’s immigration laws while abandoning policies of the previous administration that were designed to keep our borders and the American people safe,” Stein said. “On that basis alone, Mayorkas should be charged with impeachment at the next Congress.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Walgreens unit close to about $9 billion deal with Summit Health
Cop27: Met says arrests made as Just Stop Oil ‘intends to disrupt highways’ | Just stop the oil
The Metropolitan Police have launched a ‘major’ operation to identify and arrest climate change protesters suspected of planning ‘reckless and serious’ disruptions to the motorways as Cop27 kicks off.
Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said three people suspected of planning a public disturbance were arrested on Sunday evening. Police expected to make more arrests.
“Our investigation has strong reason to suspect the Just Stop Oil Group of intending to disrupt major highway road networks which would cause serious harm to the public, with reckless actions to inconvenience the public on a large scale.
“All those arrested are suspected of engaging in a conspiracy to cause public nuisance in breach of section 78 of the Policing, Crime, Punishment and Courts Act 2022.
“There remains a possibility that outstanding suspects still intend to unlawfully disturb the public. The Met mobilized specialist teams and attracted police from across the capital to respond.
The Met said it was carrying out the operation in conjunction with the National Police Coordination Center (NPoCC).
Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from late September and through October which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged and police working a total of 9,438 shifts additional.
The climate change action group has called on the government to scrap plans to permit more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and do more to help people with their energy bills.
“Political failures … will plunge millions of people into poverty and give them the choice between heating, eating or providing basic necessities for themselves and their families,” Just Stop Oil said in a statement.
“After decades of misinformation and climate lag, we face an existential crisis. We will lose everything that is dear to us. We must abandon the new oil and gas now and we must change our policy, so that in the future everyone can have a say in the decisions that will determine the future of humanity.
According to the group, since its campaign began on April 1, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested nearly 2,000 times, and five of their supporters are currently in jail.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce throws a helmet in frustration after an interception
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t known for having trouble catching the ball, even in tight spots. But the Tennessee Titans defense got the better of him on Sunday night.
In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce and it went off his hands and into the arms of Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. It was his first career touchdown.

Kelce was then seen throwing his helmet towards the sideline in frustration.
Kansas City had scored just nine points in three quarters as they tried to navigate the tough Tennessee defense.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Chiefs’ nine points were the fewest they had scored in three quarters since a total of three against the Titans last year in Week 7. Kansas City lost the game 27-3.
The Titans entered the game 5-2 and ranked ninth in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed. The Chiefs were ranked first in runs scored and second in yards gained.

Kelce is having another terrific season for the Chiefs. In seven games, he recorded 47 catches for 553 yards and was tied with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead with seven catches.
Chris Perkins: Only two things matter for Dolphins at this point — they’re winning and they’re improving
Although the Miami Dolphins are in third place in the AFC East standings, looking up at Buffalo and the hated New York Jets, they can take comfort knowing things are still trending in the right direction overall.
This Dolphins team (6-3) isn’t playing as well as you hope it will be playing in late December and January, but it’s playing fairly well overall. They’re playing complementary football on a more consistent basis, winning the games they should win, and showing admirable determination and focus all the while.
Yes, there are certainly concerns, and playing bad teams helps ease some of those concerns.
For example, in the past two weeks the Dolphins have gone down to the wire to beat a couple of the NFL’s 98-pound weaklings in hard-fought road games.
On Sunday, it was a 35-32 victory at Chicago.
Last week it was a 31-27 decision at Detroit.
Combined, those teams are 5-12 (even though Detroit defeated Green Bay on Sunday).
But who cares that they were narrow wins?
The most important things to know are that the Dolphins are winning and improving.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s learned a few things about this team the past couple of weeks.
“The resiliency of our team, the resiliency of our guys to continue to fight, to continue to not give up on the game,” he said. “Regardless of how close the game is or how out of hand it may be, we continue to fight. So that’s what I’m proud of with our team up to this point.”
Here are a few other reasons for the Dolphins to be proud of themselves:
* For the past two weeks the offense is scoring points the way it hoped to do when this team was put together in the offseason. The Bears victory means the Dolphins have now sandwiched their second three-game winning streak of the season around that injury-riddled three-game losing streak;
* The defense continues getting timely stops even though it doesn’t always play a 60-minute game. It allowed Bears quarterback Justin Fields to rush for 178 yards, an NFL record for a QB in a regular-season game (the all-time record is 183 yards by Colin Kaepernick in a 2013 playoff game). But the defense bounced back to make a stand in the game’s final two minutes;
* Special teams joined in the game-winning fun with a blocked punt by linebacker Jaelan Phillips that fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown. Yeah, there was a missed 29-yard field goal attempt, but, hey, nobody’s perfect.
Besides, the Dolphins eventually recovered from that miscue in complementary fashion.
“What I’m just happy about,” said coach Mike McDaniel, “is when the offense wasn’t able to score points, the defense found their best play, and that’s what we’re going to build on moving forward.”
There are other things to build on, too, of course.
Tagovailoa has the look of a Pro Bowl player. He was 21 of 30 for 302 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a dazzling 135.7 passer rating. He’s had his two best career passer rating in the past two weeks. He posted a 138.7 rating against Detroit.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in nine games and has 1,104 receiving yards on the season.
And running back Jeff Wilson Jr., one of two recent trade deadline acquisitions, had 72 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches with nine carries for 51 yards and three receptions for 21 yards.
Even edge rusher Bradley Chubb made a big contribution, according to McDaniel. Chubb, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, only had one tackle but McDaniel said the fact they had an extra body in the rotation kept guys fresh. He pointed to the blocked punt and ensuing touchdown as an example.
“Maybe that doesn’t happen if that group isn’t as fresh, and we can’t use them as much on special teams,” McDaniel said.
Things aren’t perfect with the Dolphins. They’re still at minus-3 in turnover margin, and they remain one of three teams, along with Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers, to have a winning record but be upside down in point differential (the Dolphins are minus-11).
The offense is getting fat on bad teams, the defense is spotty, and special teams remain an issue. There’s still room to question a couple of decisions by McDaniel, the rookie head coach, such as not kicking a 32-yard field goal Sunday even though it was into the wind. Bettors will tell you it’s the second time in three weeks such a McDaniel decision has meant the Dolphins didn’t cover.
And you can legitimately question whether the Dolphins’ efforts the past two weeks would be good enough against teams it’ll face in a few weeks, teams such as San Francisco, the Chargers, Buffalo and, yes, the Jets.
But you can worry about that when the time comes. As McDaniel said, you can’t dominate everybody.
Again, the most important things to know about the Dolphins right now is they’re winning and they’re improving. At this point, that’s as good as you could hope for.
RCA launches Virgil Abloh scholarship for black British students | Virgil Abloh
A scholarship for underrepresented communities in the creative and design industries in honor of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died last year, has been launched by the Royal College of Art (RCA).
The RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship is to be offered annually to “an extraordinarily talented, but financially limited, black British student”.
Alboh, an acclaimed fashion designer who died in November 2021, was the founder of Off-White alongside his role as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. He had a close relationship with RCA after joining as an Honorary Visiting Professor in 2020.
The scholarship was established with funding from an anonymous donor in the United States. It will cover the full tuition of any postgraduate program in the School of Design, including Fashion, Textiles and Design Products. Typical tuition fees for these programs range from £14,175 to £33,200. The scholarship also includes maintenance support of £35,000 as well as industry experience and networking opportunities.
Abloh was a strong advocate for equality in education and learning. In 2020, he announced that with the support of partners including retail platform Farfetch and Louis Vuitton, he had committed more than $1 million to support scholarships and career opportunities for black students in the States. States through the Virgil Abloh™️ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.
“Systemic change starts at the local level, from the collective efforts of people taking action and uplifting their own communities. I am committed to ensuring that this social revolution is not just a moment but a movement – and I stand up to the task,” he wrote in an online message.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh studied civil engineering followed by a master’s degree in architecture. It was in college that he started designing T-shirts.
In 2009, he interned at Fendi alongside Kanye West, the rapper known as Ye.
Abloh’s own label, Off-White, garnered a cult following and LVMH acquired a majority stake in it in 2021.
In a world of fashion ruled by tradition, Abloh took an unorthodox approach. Quotation marks have become his trademark. He created reusable water bottles with Evian, furniture with Ikea, DJs around the world and in 2018 made history as the first black designer at Louis Vuitton.
In an article announcing his death in November 2021, his family revealed that he had been privately battling a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for more than two years.
Speaking about the scholarship, Shannon Abloh, wife of the late designer, said: “Over the years RCA and Virgil have formed a beautiful relationship based on a shared appreciation of collaboration, creative vision and, of course, , education. We know that the RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship will remove financial barriers to realizing creative potential and empower young talent to dream even bigger.
Magic gained another lesson the hard way in heartbreaking loss to Kings
The Orlando Magic have learned many lessons the hard way through the season’s first 10 games.
The lesson from Saturday’s heartbreaking home loss to the Sacramento Kings? Don’t get too comfortable with having a significant at any point of the game.
While Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime gave his team the win, it was the Magic (2-8) blowing a 67-47 lead in the third quarter that allowed Sacramento (3-5) the opportunity to make it a close game.
“That third quarter we came out a little bit lax,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’ve got to come out with the same level of focus and consistency of doing the exact same thing.”
What did lax look like?
The Magic were careless with the ball, turning it over 9 times in the third for 15 Sacramento points that allowed the Kings to win the quarter 36-12.
Orlando did not consistently get back on defense, making it easier for the Kings to get easier points in transition. The Magic also did not do the simple and little things in the third quarter that they did in the first half to take a 65-47 lead at halftime.
“We were up and we were just happy with being up,” Bol Bol said. “We were thinking they were just going to lay down. It’s the NBA. Teams go on runs as quickly as five minutes, 12 minutes — there were 24 minutes left to play. The momentum just shifted when they came out hot.”
Orlando did well battling back after relinquishing the lead and trailing 93-83 in the fourth.
Paolo Banchero (33 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 15 rebounds and 4 assists for his first 30-point game) and Franz Wagner (31 points on 13-of-22 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds) led the team at different points down the stretch, and that’s encouraging for their long-term growth.
The Magic showed fight and their resiliency has been evident throughout the early parts of the season.
They’ve played eight games that have included “clutch” minutes — when the scoring margin is within 5 points with five or fewer minutes remaining in a game. Their record in those games is 1-7, showing there are details they’re not taking addressing.
And for the Magic, it’s not just about the performance in the clutch. It’s understanding every part of the game impacts another part.
“You just got to stick with it,” rookie big man Banchero said. “Got to tip your caps sometimes. We fought hard.”
The Magic will continue their season-long seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Houston Rockets (1-9) on Monday night.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m. at Amway Center and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
