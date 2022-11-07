Chain (Xcn) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Xcn Hit $0.1 Soon?

Bullish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.07271 to $0.15833.
The XCN price will also reach $0.1 soon.
Bearish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.04783.
In Chain (XCN) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about XCN to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Chain (XCN) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Chain (XCN) is $0.052440 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,535,533 at the time of writing. However, XCN has decreased to 1.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Chain (XCN) has a circulating supply of 21,482,880,980 XCN. Currently, XCN trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.
What is Chain (XCN)?
XCN is an Ethereum token that governs Chain Protocol and is used to vote on protocol improvements and various community-driven programs. Chain Protocol is a multi-asset, shared, and cryptographically secure ledger infrastructure, founded in 2014. XCN is also used for discounts, premium access, and as a payment method for commercial fees on Sequence and other Chain ecosystem products.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022
Chain (XCN) holds the 53rd position on CoinGecko right now. XCN price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Chain (XCN) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Chain (XCN) is at $0.05099. If the pattern continues, the price of XCN might reach the resistance level of $0.07052, and $0.09377. If the trend reverses, then the price of XCN may fall to $0.05851 and $0.04872.
Chain (XCN) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chain (XCN).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Chain (XCN).
Resistance Level 1
$0.07271
Resistance Level 2
$0.09483
Resistance Level 3
$0.11813
Resistance Level 4
$0.15833
Support Level
$0.04783
XCN/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that XCN has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XCN might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.15833.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XCN might plummet to almost $0.04783, a bearish signal.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XCN lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the XCN price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, XCN is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of XCN at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XCN is at a level of 39.91. This means that XCN is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chain (XCN). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Chain (XCN). Currently, XCN lies in the range of 14.544, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chain (XCN). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of XCN lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, XCN’s RSI is at 39.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of XCN with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chain (XCN).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH and XCN are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of XCN also increases or decreases respectively.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chain (XCN)might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Chain (XCN) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XCN might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2025
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XCN will rally to hit $3.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2026
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XCN would rally to hit $5.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2027
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XCN would rally to hit $7.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2028
If Chain (XCN) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XCN would hit $9.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chain (XCN), it would witness major spikes. XCN might hit $11 by 2029.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Chain ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Chain (XCN) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chain (XCN) might hit $13 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Chain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XCN. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chain (XCN) in 2022 is $0.15833. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chain (XCN) for 2022 is $0.04783.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Chain ecosystem, the performance of Chain (XCN) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Chain (XCN)?
XCN is an Ethereum token that governs Chain Protocol and used to vote on protocol improvements and various community driven programs. XCN is used to vote on protocol improvements and various community-driven programmes.
2. Where can you purchase Chain (XCN)?
Chain (XCN) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include BiKuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.
3. Will Chain (XCN) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chain platform, Chain (XCN) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Chain (XCN)?
On May 27, 2022, XCN reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139.
5. Is Chain (XCN) a good investment in 2022?
Chain (XCN) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chain in the past few months, XCN is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Chain (XCN) reach $0.1?
Chain (XCN) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Chain (XCN) will hit $0.1 soon.
7. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2023?
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023.
8. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2024?
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $1 by2024.
9. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2025?
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025.
10. What will be Chain (XCN) price by 2026?
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.04T, down 1.86%.
According to CMC, the top gainer is Polygon (MATIC).
The cryptocurrency market is down again this morning. It is currently trading at $1.04T, with a drop of 1.86%. However, Bitcoin is trading steadily around $20k, while Ethereum is trading above $15k. Even though both top coins are trading in red and the entire crypto market is facing a bearish market in the last 24 hours, the polygon (MATIC) is trending and has gained 3.48% at the time of writing. According to CMC, the gloomy market is taking place, and the top 5 gainers have been active for the past 24 hours.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency and technology platform created to connect and grow Ethereum-compatible projects and blockchain. And Matic is the token that the Polygon Network governs and secures. At the time of writing, it is trading at $1.20, up 3.63% from the 24 hours, with a 24-hour market volume of $1.03B. There are also 8.73B MATIC in circulation. With a market capitalization of $10,478,699,818.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual currency that does not have a central authority. The Litecoin network allows for instant, near-zero-cost payments to be made by individuals or institutions all over the world. It is currently trading at $71.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. In addition, there are 71 million LTC in circulation, with a market cap of $5 billion.
Cronos (CRO)
The first blockchain network to support DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse on top of both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems is Cronos. By giving developers the ability to instantly port applications and digital assets from other chains with low cost, high throughput, and quick finality, it seeks to dramatically expand the Web3 user base. CRO is currently trading at $0.1221, up 2.58%, and has a 24-hour trading volume of $80.34M. Additionally, there are 25.26 billion CRO in circulation with a $3 million market cap.
Chiliz (CHZ)
Chiliz (CHZ) is an Ethereum token that powers Socios.com, a platform that lets users trade tokens to show their support for professional sports teams. At the time of writing CHZ is trading $0.2743 and increased to 1.15% with the 24h market volume of $858.97M.With the circulating supply of 6.01B CHZ with a $1B market cap.
OKB (OKB)
OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to gain access to the cryptocurrency exchange’s unique features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, to grant users voting and governance access on the platform, and to reward users who hold OKB. OKB is currently trading at $22.08 with a 1.24% increase. The 24 trading volume is $35.34M, and there are 60 million OKB in circulation. according to CMC, with a market cap of $1 billion.
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides.
MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar.
The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise and might soon revisit the $1.50 resistance zone.
Polygon’s MATIC Price Rallies Steadily
After forming a base above the $0.800 level, polygon’s price started a fresh increase. MATIC price broke the $0.880 and $0.980 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
There was a strong move above the $1.00 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, the price surged above the $1.20 resistance. A high was formed near $1.304 and the price recently started a downside correction, similar to bitcoin and ethereum.
There was a move below the $1.22 and $1.20 levels. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.838 swing low to $1.304 high.
However, matic bulls are active above the $1.15 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1.22 zone.
Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is forming near the $1.240 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $1.300 level. If there is an upside break above the $1.300 and $1.304 resistance levels, the price could start another strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $1.50 level.
Dips Limited in MATIC?
If MATIC price fails to continue higher above the $1.22 or $1.24 levels, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $1.150 level.
The main support is near the $1.060 level. A downside break below the $1.060 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.950 or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). The next major support is near the $0.850 level.
Technical Indicators
4-hours MACD – The MACD for MATIC/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.
4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for MATIC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Meta Platforms is reportedly preparing for a large-scale layoff, which will affect the number of employees.
Meta recently witnessed a significant profit fall in the third-quarter earnings.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is planning for “massive layoffs.” According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Meta is expected to begin large-scale layoffs this week due to increased costs and a recent decline in its stock price.
The action from the platform will affect thousands of Meta employees. This may be the largest round of layoffs the company has seen since its founding in 2004. However, Meta did not respond to the recent allegation.
The leading technology businesses, including Microsoft Corp, and Twitter Inc have implemented employee reduction and limited job openings, as global economic growth slows due to several reasons such as increased interest rates, rising inflation, and the energy crisis in Europe.
Meta Witnesses a Massive Fall
In October, Meta anticipated a weak holiday quarter and much higher costs in 2019, which will reduce Meta’s stock market value by around $67 billion and add to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta stated last week:
In 2023, we’re going to focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.
Moreover, Meta’s third-quarter earnings were released a week ago. In comparison to the same quarter last year, Meta’s third-quarter profits fell by 52 percent to $4.4 billion. The company’s market capitalization dropped to $600 billion over the previous year.
Binance CEO CZ decided to sell off all FTX’s FTT tokens.
Binance holds around 23 million FTX tokens.
Binance world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume CEO Changpeng Zhao also known as CZ announced his decision to sell all FTT tokens. FTT is a native currency of the most prominent crypto exchange FTX. Binance holds around 23 million FTX tokens, valued at about $517 million at the current price.
As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT). Due to recent revelations that have came to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books. 1/4
The rival company CEO CZ did not disclose how much FTT his company would sell. Although, Binance obtained approximately $2.1 billion equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT) as part of its separation from FTX equity last year.
However, following the CZ tweet about the FFT liquidation, Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, tweeted that the trading company’s financial situation is better than what the balance sheet revealed by the site. Also, she offered to acquire his company’s FTT token holdings for $22 per.
FTX Reminds Celsius?
On November 2, the news site CoinDesk stated that a significant portion of the balance sheet of Alameda Research a crypto trading company owned by Sam Bankman-Fried is comprised of FTT tokens. According to the report from the site, FTX has $14.6 billion in total assets. In that $5.8 billion in FTT tokens, $1.2 billion in Solana tokens (SOL), and $3.37 billion in unidentified “crypto assets. This includes $2 billion in investments in equities securities.
It recalls the defunct Celsius Network which was partially wiped out by its token CEL. The crypto lending platform Celsius was built around its native token CEL and FTX reflects the same pattern. Further, speculation on the FTX token resulted in extreme price volatility. At the time of writing, FTX (FTT) traded at 422.24, decreased by over 45 in the last 24 hours and around 13% in a week, as per Coingecko.
Bitcoin price traded to a new monthly high at $21,469 before it started a downside correction. BTC could drop towards $20,600 before it starts a fresh increase.
Bitcoin gained pace above the $21,000 resistance zone before it faced sellers.
The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $21,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could a fresh increase if it clears the $21,150 and $21,400 resistance levels.
Bitcoin Price Corrects Lower
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. BTC gained pace for a move above the $21,000 resistance zone and a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even moved above the $21,200 level. A high was formed near $21,469 before the bulls lost control. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $21,200 level. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,050 swing low to $21,469 high.
However, the bulls were active near the $20,900 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Bitcoin price is now trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $21,050 level. The first major resistance is near the $21,150 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $21,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line resistance and $21,200 might send the price towards $21,500. The next major resistance is near $22,000, above which the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $21,150 resistance zone, it could resume its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,850 zone and 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near the $20,600 zone. A clear move below the $20,600 support might push the price further lower. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $20,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,600, followed by $20,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $21,150, $21,400 and $22,000.
FTX is third only to a George Soros-owned corporation and a firm called Uline.
The efforts may pay off in the form of improved regulation for the cryptocurrency industry.
Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto billionaire, is one of the biggest contributors to the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. It has been shown via statistical analysis that crypto-related donations to political campaigns have increased dramatically since 2020. Many politicians around the nation have expressed their support for the crypto industry.
Approximately $73 million has been given to the 2022 midterm elections by different crypto firms and individuals. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sam Bankman Fried’s FTX is the biggest donor from the cryptocurrency sector and the third greatest contributor for the 2022 election.
Improved Regulation For Crypto Sector
The CEO of FTX has said that he participates in lobbying activities on behalf of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In an interview, the billionaire investor predicted that the United States government will have crypto regulations ready within a year.
Among the companies that have donated to political campaigns, FTX is third only to a George Soros-owned corporation and a manufacturing firm called Uline. The cryptocurrency sector may be trying to elect pro-cryptocurrency MPs by increasing its election spending.
The efforts may pay off in the form of improved regulation for the cryptocurrency industry in the long run. Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly expressed interest in Elon Musk’s Twitter partnership. This has so far, however, not come to pass.
The FTX CEO was interested in investing in Twitter and introducing blockchain technology to the microblogging service. Binance, on the other hand, has put $500 million into Twitter in exchange for a stake. Crypto exchange’s long-term goal is to merge social media and web 3.0 technologies.
